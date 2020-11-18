(KMAland) -- The Winter Sports Preview series continues on with the Rolling Valley girls basketball conference.
Last year, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton went undefeated in the league and narrowly missed the state tournament. They appear to have all the makings of another successful team this season, but there are 12 returning first or second team all-conference members spread throughout the league. Let's take a gander.
NOTE: I have no inside info on athletes that decided not to go out or move in or out of town. These are purely from last year’s QuikStats. Any changes can be sent to dmartin@kmaland.com.
2020 ROLLING VALLEY CONFERENCE GIRLS BASKETBALL PREVIEW
Ar-We-Va Rockets – Last Year: 5-16 overall, 5-11 conference
Coach: Jeremy Smith
Senior Jadeyn Smith – an All-RVC first-team pick last season – is one of eight players that return starting experience. Smith nearly averaged a double-double with 14.4 points and 9.9 rebounds per game while also adding 2.6 steals, 1.2 assists and 0.8 blocks on average. Two other regular starters – Hannah Kraus (3.9 PPG, 4.5 RPG, 2.8 SPG, 2.2 APG) and Sara Schurke (5.1 PPG, 5.9 RPG, 2.3 APG, 1.6 SPG, 19 3PM) – are also back for their senior seasons.
In addition, senior Bridget Cameron (4.8 PPG, 7.2 PRG, 2.2 SPG) started all 13 games she played in while classmate Maris Cameron (19 games, 7 starts) and sophomore Maggie Ragaller (5.6 PPG, 2.1 RPG, 1.3 SPG) started seven games apiece. Further, sophomore Jamie Hausman (1.5 PPG) and junior Sophie Jackson both made a pair of starts. Sophomores Timberlen Koch (18 games), Samantha Hinners (10 games), Kora Obrecht (6 games) and Kallie Bromert (6 games) and junior Jordan Hanson (10 games) also played in at least six games each last year.
HOT TAKE: They’re going to make a big jump this year. While they will have to replace a double-digit scorer in Leslie Luft, I think there’s enough experience, depth and talent here that they will be competitive in nearly every game they play.
Boyer Valley Bulldogs – Last Year: 11-11 overall, 10-6 conference
Coach: Larry Neilsen
The Bulldogs bring back both of their All-RVC choices in first-team pick and senior Katelyn Neilsen and junior second-teamer Leah Cooper, making for one of the best backcourts in the area. Neilsen averaged 14.1 points, 4.1 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 2.2 steals per game while hitting 61 3-pointers. Cooper, meanwhile, averaged 10.8 points, 7.7 rebounds, 2.7 steals and 2.0 assists per game.
Sophomore Talia Burkhart is a third returning starter, who averaged 7.1 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.7 steals per game during her debut season. Senior Kylie Petersen played in all 22 games and made one start, and classmate Addie Wood came off the bench to average 2.0 points and 1.5 rebounds over 21 games. Junior Jaci Petersen played in 17 games as a reserve while juniors Maci Miller (9 games) and MaKenzie Dumbaugh (6 games) and senior Alexia Miller (4 games) also return varsity experience.
HOT TAKE: The backcourt of Neilsen and Cooper should be one of the peskiest (5.3 steals per game combined) and toughest to deal with in the area, and it should send the Bulldogs to another improvement in the win category.
CAM Cougars – Last Year: 16-7 overall, 12-3 conference
Coach: Joe Wollum
Two of their top three scorers are back, and it includes the exciting, the joyful and the outstanding senior Zoey Baylor, who averaged 11.3 points, 6.4 rebounds, 3.4 steals and 3.2 assists in nabbing first-team All-RVC last year. Junior Marissa Spieker is also back in the fold after 21 starts as a sophomore. She brings back averages of 9.0 points, 2.9 rebounds, 2.4 steals and 2.3 assists per game.
There are four other players that started at least four games last year, led by senior Molly Venteicher (11 starts), who averaged 6.0 points, 4.4 rebounds and 0.8 blocks, and junior Mallory Behnken (9 starts), who put in 5.5 points, grabbed 6.8 rebounds and swatted away 2.0 shots per game. Sophomores Reese Snyder (4.8 PPG, 2.0 SPG) and Naomi Grubbs (2.2 PPG, 2.5 RPS) also started four games apiece. Senior Carlee South, junior Grace Hensley (1.6 PPG, 0.7 SPG) and sophomore Breeanna Bower combined to play in 33 games, as well.
HOT TAKE: Many of these girls saw the successes of their volleyball season, and that can only mean big things for the basketball team. They know what it takes to compete and to win, and they will win plenty again this year. But the hot take is this: There might very well be a freshman post player that made an impact in volleyball that could add another element to this year’s team. If so, they will be in the RVC championship mix. Even if it’s not so, they’ll win plenty more than they lose.
Coon Rapids-Bayard Crusaders – Last Year: 4-18 overall, 3-13 conference
Coach: Kaitlyn McAlister
The Crusaders have four returning regular starters, and they just so happen to be their top four scorers from last year. Seniors Alaya Betts (8.9 PPG, 7.1 RPG) and Alexa Culbertson (7.5 PPG, 7.9 RPG, 1.2 BPG) and juniors Brynn Bass (8.8 PPG, 4.5 RPG, 2.3 APG, 2.1 SPG) and Mia Leighty (5.1 PPG, 4.5 RPG, 1.0 SPG) bring back a ton of production. A large majority of the shots will likely come from these four.
Their next most-experienced player is junior reserve Miranda Garcia, who played in 21 games and averaged 1.9 points and 2.3 rebounds per game. Juniors Emma Hart (14 games), Mallory Leighty (11 games) and Alexis Kautzky (4 games) and sophomore Lacie Davis (10 games) all played in at least four varsity games last year, too.
HOT TAKE: This will be one of the toughest teams to score on in the conference. Bass and Leighty combined on 3.1 steals per game last season while Betts and Culbertson are great protection in the paint and can clean up the glass. A slight improvement in scoring from all four should mean an improvement in the win category, too.
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton Spartans – Last Year: 21-2 overall, 15-0 conference
Coach: Tom Petersen
Two first-team picks and one second-team choice on last year’s All-Rolling Valley teams are back for the reigning conference champion. Junior Macy Emgarten is a star, averaging 15.8 points, 7.8 rebounds, 2.1 steals and nearly one block per game last season. She’s an impossible matchup for teams, as she can use her height to get over you or she can step out and pop the 3 (70 makes last year). Here’s what’s scary: She’s not alone.
Sophomore Quinn Grubbs (10.5 PPG, 3.7 RPG, 2.5 SPG, 1.9 APG) was a first-team All-RVC choice in her freshman season. Senior Tatum Grubbs (10.1 PPG, 3.3 RPG, 2.7 APG, 1.9 SPG) is also back after a second-team nod. Junior Mollie Rasmussen (4.2 PPG, 3.7 RPG, 0.9 SPG, 15 3PM), sophomore Shay Burmeister (4.3 PPG, 1.8 APG, 1.7 SPG, 14 3PM) and junior Alisa Partridge (1.7 PPG, 1.9 RPG, 0.9 SPG) were also key pieces in their success.
HOT TAKE: They didn’t have a lot of players on their roster last year, and there might be even fewer this year. However, their starting five can match up with any other small school in this area, and it might be among the state’s best. They will finish their season in Des Moines this time around.
Glidden-Ralston Wildcats – Last Year: 10-13 overall, 7-9 conference
Coach: Cole Corson
All-RVC second-teamer Gretchen Wallace returns to the fold to lead this year’s Wildcats. The senior averaged a team-high 14.9 points while adding 7.1 rebounds, 2.3 blocks, 2.1 steals and 1.8 assists per game and made a team-best 33 3-pointers. Fellow regular starter and senior Kimberly Daily (5.3 PPG, 4.9 RPG, 1.8 SPG, 1.4 APG, 20 3PM) is also back in the fold for this season.
Sophomore Paige Klocke got a little bit of starting experience last season, playing in 22 games and starting three of them. She averaged 4.0 points and 2.2 rebounds and hit 15 treys for the Wildcats. Junior Macy Snyder was a top reserve, playing in 21 games, and junior Alexia Nelson received minutes in 10 varsity games last season.
HOT TAKE: Coach Cole Corson will continue to be one of the great Twitter follows in the area, and the state will continue to hate every single one of those tweets. As for the team, they will have to replace a double-digit scorer and two other regular starters, so that’s never easy. However, when you have the stability of Wallace and Daily, almost anything is possible.
Paton-Churdan Rockets – Last Year: 15-9 overall, 10-6 conference
Coach: Tom Kennedy
Everybody is back. Most prominently, Danielle Hoyle is back. The Paton-Churdan senior has had an incredible career, averaging 18.3 points, 11.3 rebounds, 4.4 blocks, 1.4 assists and 1.3 steals per game last season. Yes, she was a first-team All-RVC choice. Her fellow senior Tessa Steimel was picked to the second team, hitting a team-high 50 3-pointers while averaging 9.5 points, 4.0 assists, 2.2 steals and 2.9 rebounds per game.
The other returning starters are seniors Chloe Berns (7.6 PPG, 4.1 RPG, 1.7 APG, 38 3PM) and Karissa Stephenson (1.7 PPG, 3.5 RPG, 1.5 APG, 0.8 SPG) and junior Carmyn Paup (6.6 PPG, 5.4 RPG, 3.5 APG, 1.4 SPG, 33 3PM). In addition, sophomore Emma Stream (2.4 PPG, 13 3PM) started three games and played in 24. Another key reserve in sophomore Bailey Anderson played in 23 games, and senior Hannah Bundt and sophomore Emma Bevar played in a combined 16 games a year ago.
HOT TAKE: The inside-outside combination of Hoyle and Steimel is truly one of the best in the area when it comes to small-school hoops. And Steimel isn’t the only player on the team that can hit the 3, so if you double up on Hoyle they could definitely hurt you. I think the Rockets are primed for their greatest season in a generation.
West Harrison Hawkeyes – Last Year: 1-21 overall, 0-16 conference
Coach: Kathy Glennie
The Hawkeyes have most of their scoring back, as senior second-team All-RVC choice Haley Koch brings back 15.6 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.2 steals per game. She also hit a team-best 24 3-pointers. Fellow senior Emily McIntosh was not an All-RVC choice, but that was just crazy. She averaged 12.3 points and 13.5 rebounds while also blocking 1.4 shots per game. Senior Maren Evans (3.6 PPG, 4.0 RPG, 1.1 SPG) was another regular starter last year that should be back this season.
In addition, juniors Izabelle Foland (2.0 RPG) and Rachael Olson (2.2 RPG) started in 15 and 11 games, respectively. Sophomore Hannah Thomas was active in 22 games last year, too. Senior Haleigh Rife played in just one game, but she averaged 6.8 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists during her sophomore season.
HOT TAKE: Emily McIntosh is going to grab a lot of rebounds. That’s not such a hot take, I guess. The Hawkeyes still have two very good players at the top of their lineup, and if the girls around them can improve a shade then this is a team that should be able to improve as a whole.
Woodbine Tigers – Last Year: 12-11 overall, 9-7 conference
Coach: Ryan Coenen
The top seven scorers and seven girls that have starting experience are back for Coach Coenen and the Tigers. Senior Amanda Foster was an All-RVC second-team choice last year, averaging 9.1 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.5 steals per game, while sophomore Nicole Sherer led the team in scoring with 9.4 points per game to go with 6.4 rebounds, 4.4 assists, 4.1 steals and 1.0 blocks per game. Foster was the team’s top outside shooter with 14 3-pointers.
Juniors Alexa Steinkuehler (7.7 PPG, 7.6 RPG, 2.0 SPG, 1.5 BPG) and Whitney Kuhlman (6.8 PPG, 5.8 RPG, 1.6 BPG, 1.4 SPG) and senior Alyssa Schafer (4.9 PPG, 6.0 RPG, 2.0 SPG) all started in at least 16 games last year. Senior Jamie Plowman (2.8 PPG, 1.9 RPG, 1.3 SPG, 12 3PM) started 11, and sophomore Addison Erickson (4.4 PPG, 2.1 RPG, 1.3 SPG, 10 3PM) played in 23 and started in four. Juniors Savannah Marshall (18 games) and Sam Anderson (10 games) and seniors Grace Moores (16 games) and Ella Barnum (13 games) all played in double-digit games while senior Marissa Oestmann (9 games) and sophomore Kortney O’Day (4 games) also had some varsity time a year ago.
HOT TAKE: If there’s such thing as momentum carrying over from one year to the next then Woodbine is in good shape. They started 2-7 before a 10-4 finish, including a regional upset win over Boyer Valley. The potential momentum plus the return of all that experience means Woodbine could fight for a top three spot in this conference.
RVC GIRLS HOT TAKE: Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton will be ranked very highly in the preseason state rankings, and they are the heavy favorite to repeat as RVC champions this year. That said, it’s not going to be made easy.
Boyer Valley, CAM, Paton-Churdan and Woodbine were all winning teams – either overall or in the conference or both – last season, and they all return all-conference players and plenty of depth. I’m leaning CAM for No. 2, but that’s just based on recent history. Further, Ar-We-Va, Coon Rapids-Bayard, Glidden-Ralston and West Harrison also return upper-echelon players and should also be improved.
That’s right, I just said the entire conference will be improved. Sounds like the makings of a fun RVC season.
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmaland.com.