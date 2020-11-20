(KMAland) -- The Winter Sports Preview series continues on with the Missouri River girls basketball conference.
Heelan was a beast last year, but they have a bunch of replacing to do. They're not alone in that regard, though, and that should make for an interesting MRC. Let's take a look.
NOTE: I have no inside info on athletes that decided not to go out or move in or out of town. These are purely from last year’s QuikStats. Any changes can be sent to dmartin@kmaland.com.
2020 MISSOURI RIVER CONFERENCE GIRLS BASKETBALL PREVIEW
Bishop Heelan Catholic Crusaders — Last Year: 22-4 overall, 12-2 conference (State Champions)
Coach: Jay Wright
The Crusaders won the Class 3A state championship last year, but they lost all five of their starters and their top four scorers. The top-returning scorer is sophomore Kenley Meis, who averaged 3.3 points and 1.8 rebounds and hit 10 3-pointers. Fellow sophomore Lauryn Peck (2.5 PPG) and senior Kyla Michalak (1.5 PPG) are the only other two players that return that averaged over one point per game.
There are still some girls that played in plenty of games last year, including seniors Mary Kate Fitzsimmons (20 games) and Lea Pederson (18 games), junior Joslyn Verzal (25 games) and sophomore Lauren LaFleur (11 games). In addition, sophomores Payton Schermerhorn, Grace Nelson, Jada Newberg, Addison Kuehl and Sophia Kuntz played in anywhere from four to eight games each last season.
HOT TAKE: Want a hot take? They’re going to be fine. Don’t start planning the demise of the Crusaders just yet. They lost all five starters from a state champion, but you know this is still a program teeming with talent. The others were just waiting their turn. They’ll be in the mix for everything. MRC, regional play, state championships. Now that’s a hot take. Or is it?
Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln Lynx — Last Year: 16-7 overall, 11-3 conference
Coach: Chad Schaa
Two starters are back, and I bet you can guess their names. Returning second-team All-MRC choice Jillian Shanks (11.8 PPG, 2.9 RPG, 2.5 APG, 2.0 SPG, 38 3PM) and Kayla Schleifman (7.4 PPG, 6.5 RPG, 1.8 BPG, 1.6 SPG) both had strong seasons as juniors last year. They are the only two players on the team with returning starting experience, as the Lynx lost three starters.
However, junior Baylie Girres — another multi-sporter — played in 23 games and averaged 4.9 points, 5.0 rebounds and nearly one steal and block per game. Sophomore Emily Pomernackas stepped in as a freshman and provided minutes in 18 games, and senior Bailey Christensen played in 11. Junior Jacee Tindall and seniors Kerragen Baxter, Sierrah Beaman and Allison Steppuhn could also see a boost in playing time this year after appearing in a combined 27 games in 2019-20.
HOT TAKE: Anytime you have a Shanks, a Schleifman and a Girres, you have to feel pretty good. I think the Lynx will still be a very quality team, but the question will likely come with the girls that fill in around them. If they can provide on a consistent basis, Coach Schaa’s team can duplicate or better that 11-win MRC season from last year.
Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson Yellow Jackets — Last Year: 7-15 overall, 3-11 conference
Coach: Devin Schoening
The Yellow Jackets are down plenty of production, but they will bring back two girls that started in at least nine games. Senior Hannah Belt averaged 5.6 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.7 steals per game while sophomore Samara Alcarez started nine games, played in 22 and averaged 1.1 points and 1.8 rebounds per game.
Junior Lexi Smith (1.5 PPG) played in 17 games last season while senior Ellie Perrine (1.8 PPG, 1.5 RPG) was active in 15. Juniors Sydney Hosick (11 games) and junior Regan Gant (10 games) also played in double-digit games last season for the Jackets.
HOT TAKE: Last year, the team’s success was tied to its defense. That might be even more the case this year, as Coach Schoening tries to continue a culture of stingy defense. With the Schuberts gone, offense might be hard to come by, so the defense will be key again.
LeMars Bulldogs — Last Year: 11-12 overall, 6-8 conference
Coach: Cody Dyhrkopp
A regional finalist a year ago, LeMars returns three girls that started on the regular for them. That includes seniors Shaniah Temple (11.3 PPG, 4.3 RPG, 2.1 APG, 1.6 SPG) and Kylie Dreckman (7.6 PPG, 3.4 RPG, 2.0 APG, 1.2 SPG, 45 3PM). Senior Alivia Van Otterloo also started in 21 games, averaging 3.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.0 steal per game. Senior Karlee Schiff played in 23 games, started three and put up an average of 4.3 points and 1.9 rebounds while hitting 14 3-pointers.
One of their top reserves from last season is also returning to the fold in senior Mya Kibby, who had 2.4 points and nearly one steal per contest for the Bulldogs. Senior Alivia Milbrodt (10 games) and juniors Maggie Allen (9 games) and Molly Scheitler (4 games) are others that return some varsity experience.
HOT TAKE: They lose a couple really important senior starters from last season, but they’re going to find their way to success. There’s too much talent and experience in that returning trio for them to take anything but a step ahead.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton Warriors — Last Year: 13-9 overall, 8-6 conference
Coach: Joe Hardy
They lose their superstar do-everything multi-sporter Kenzie Foley, but there are three regulars and three of their top five scorers returning. Junior Emma Salker (10.9 PPG, 3.9 RPG, 2.8 APG, 1.3 SPG) did a bunch for this team last year while classmate Maddie Hinkel (7.9 PPG, 4.9 RPG, 2.8 APG, 1.7 SPG, 10 3PM) also had a fine season. Sophomore Payton Hardy (5.3 PPG, 4.6 RPG, 1.8 APG, 0.8 SPG) also had a strong debut season, and senior Madison Hardy (1.8 PPG, 2.1 RPG) played in 22 and started three games last year.
And there’s also a bunch of other girls with returning experience that could fill in that fifth spot in the starting lineup. The strongest bet is senior Abby Lewis, who played in 22 games. Or maybe fellow senior Riley McHugh-Hoskins, who played in 16. Seniors Lauren Lucas (10 games), Nya Lul (10 games) and Kylie Kerr (7 games) and juniors Katelyn Sale (10 games), Addy Mosier (9 games), Isabelle Lenz (3 games), Nyarial Lul (3 games) and Peyton Pruehs (2 games) also gained experience last year.
HOT TAKE: The favorite? That’s difficult to say with them losing Kenzie Foley, but they sure do seem to have A LOT of girls that have experience. Along those same lines, they have a lot of girls that can play. Even without Foley, this is a team that could contend for some big things again this year.
Sioux City East Black Raiders — Last Year: 16-8 overall, 10-4 conference (State Qualifier)
Coach: Brian Drent
Well, there’s a bunch gone from last year’s team that advanced to the state tournament behind a shocking upset win over Dowling Catholic in a regional final. There is a strong trio of juniors, though, that could lead this team into the future. That group is headed by junior Taylor Drent, who started 13 games and averaged 4.1 points, 4.4 rebounds and nearly one steal per game last season. Fellow junior Kayla Benson is the top-returning scorer on the squad, as she averaged 5.6 points behind 36 3-point makes to go with 2.4 rebounds.
Another junior Megan Callahan (4.0 PPG, 2.2 RPG, 1.4 SPG, 15 3PM) was a solid floor player for the Black Raiders in her 24 games. In addition, fellow junior Kaia Downs could see more of a push in playing time this year after 1.5 points, 1.5 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 0.9 steals per game in 19 contests a season ago. The junior class could also see more from Kylee Vondrak (8 games last year), Addie Harris (7), Livi Wells (6) and Brylee Hempel (3). Sophomore Mattie Milliagan also saw two games of action last year.
HOT TAKE: Anytime you lose what East lost it’s likely you might take a little bit of a step back in quality of play. However, this is a group that could grow together, and if you combine that with all of the other teams that lost key players, I don’t think it’s crazy to think they could still contend for the MRC.
Sioux City North Stars — Last Year: 2-20 overall, 0-14 conference
Coach: Michael Groth
Sioux City North has EIGHT girls with starting experience from last year, but there were three that were pretty regular in that regard. Junior Madison Craighead was the team’s top scorer (7.9 PPG), top rebounder (9.4 RPG) and averaged 1.3 steals per game. Seniors Olivia O’Brien (6.1 PPG, 2.6 RPG, 2.4 SPG, 2.0 APG) and Sedrena Phillips (4.4 PPG, 4.1 RPG, 1.4 SPG) started 22 and 20 games, respectively.
Junior Adriel Simien (7.0 PPG, 2.9 RPG, 2.1 SPG) had a good year and started in 14 games while seniors Olivia Baier (2.5 PPG, team-high 13 3PM) and Emma Gross (1.1 PPG) and sophomores Madalyn Welp (1.3 PPG, 2.5 RPG) and Sydney Rexius (2.8 PPG, 1.1 RPG) made starts in a combined 30 games. Sophomores Hannah Mogensen (1.1 PPG, 1.1 RPG) and Lauren Woods (1.6 PPG, 1.6 RPG) played in 18 games each while junior Isabele Raveling played in 10. Seniors Aracely Figueroa (8 games) and Mia Norton (6 games) and juniors Avery Beller (7 games) and Raven Laws (5 games) played in at least five games apiece.
HOT TAKE: I don’t think there’s any doubt — if all these girls come back out — they will take a step forward. The big hot take here is this: They won’t go 0-fer in the conference this year. Book it.
Sioux City West Wolverines — Last Year: 13-10 overall, 6-8 conference
Coach: Betsy Boetger
Leading scorer and senior Nia Moore averaged 9.2 points, 5.5 rebounds and 0.9 steals per game last year, playing in 14 and starting 11 contests. This was immediately following a recovery from ACL surgery, so she should be even better this year. The only other player with returning starting experience, though, is junior Gabby Wagner, who put in 7.5 points behind 21 3-point makes with 2.9 assists, 2.1 steals and 1.8 rebounds per game.
Their next most-experienced player is junior Lily Juhnke, who played in 23 games during her sophomore season, averaging 4.0 points and 1.3 assists per game and made 14 3s. Juniors Eneyda Vazquez, Holly Duax and Kylah Cortez combined to play in 36 varsity games a year ago while juniors Libby Buman and Serenity Frazier and sophomores Addie Fletcher and Brianna De La Garza also got a bit of experience of their own.
HOT TAKE: Underrated and under-reported (?) streak: Sioux City West has had nine straight winning seasons. That caught me by surprise. So, the hot take is this: They’ll make it 10. It won’t be easy, considering they lost three starters. However, the rest of the league also lost plenty and the Wolverines are primed to make it a full decade with a record above .500.
ONE FINAL MRC GIRLS BASKETBALL HOT TAKE: Well, the entire All-MRC First Team from last year graduated, and there is one returning second-teamer (Shanks). With that said, it pretty well leaves this one up for grabs.
Heelan, AL, Sioux City East and Sergeant Bluff-Luton were the top four teams last year, and they all lost big-time players (and in some respects even more than that). LeMars also lost their top player and has the momentum of making a deep run in regional play last year. Sioux City West has a winning culture, and they actually do return their top scorer.
So….this isn’t an easy take to make, but I’m going to say it comes down to AL, Heelan and Sergeant Bluff-Luton in a league where pretty much everybody can beat anybody on any given night. Should be fun! I’ll give a slight lean to SBL based on their extensive depth.
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmaland.com.