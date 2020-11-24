(KMAland) -- The Winter Sports Preview series continues today with a look at the Bluegrass girls basketball conference.
Lamoni rolled to the championship last year, and they have the people in place to make it happen again. Let's take a deeper look below.
NOTE: I have no inside info on athletes that decided not to go out or move in or out of town. These are purely from last year’s QuikStats. Any changes can be sent to dmartin@kmaland.com.
2020 BLUEGRASS CONFERENCE GIRLS BASKETBALL PREVIEW
Ankeny Christian Academy Eagles — Last Year: 0-17 overall, 0-10 conference
Coach: David Caldwell
All nine of last year’s underclassmen started at least one game last season. The group was topped by junior Liv Caldwell, who started all 17 games and was tabbed as an All-Bluegrass honorable mention after 5.0 points, 8.4 rebounds and 1.2 steals per game in her sophomore season.
Sophomores Kassidy Quick (1.6 PPG, 2.6 RPG) and Sarah Scott (3.0 PPG, 2.5 RPG) started in 13 games apiece, and seniors Leah Collins (2.0 PPG, 1.6 RPG) and Caitie Hohensee started 10 games each. Another senior Maddie Albrecht was a starter and active in seven games, and she averaged 5.9 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 0.9 steals and an amazing 7.6 blocks per game. Juniors Olivia Osborn (1.4 PPG, 2.3 RPG), Kasey Welshhons (2.4 PPG) and Maggie Hardy (0.5 PPG, 2.4 RPG) all contributed last season, too.
HOT TAKE: In a winless season, a lot of potentially returning players got a lot of experience a year ago. With all that coming back, I would make a hot take that they won’t go winless this year.
Diagonal Maroons — Last Year: 9-13 overall, 5-5 conference
Coach: Gina Gunsolley
The Maroons have a number of returning sophomores that picked up big experience last season, including second-team All-Bluegrass Taylor Lumbard (8.3 PPG, 10.5 RPG, 1.8 APG, 1.0 SPG, 0.7 BPG) and honorable mention pick Anna Newton (10.1 PPG, 5.0 RPG, 1.9 APG, a team-high 48 3PM).
Junior Kerrigan Mobley also started all 22 games a year ago, hitting 17 3-pointers and averaging 3.6 points, 2.7 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.5 steals per game. Sophomore Alaina Whittington (6.1 PPG, 4.7 RPG) also had a strong season, and classmate Tybee Plowman (1.5 PPG) started in one game and played in 10. Sophomore Kira Egly was active in six varsity games.
Lamoni Demons — Last Year: 20-3 overall, 10-0 conference
Coach: Kevin Brunner
A solid group returns, including three regular starters from last season. It’s led by unanimous first team All-Bluegrass Abby Martin, who averaged 18.7 points, 3.2 steals, 3.0 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game last year. Martin — and senior honorable mention Carly Maedel (6.5 PPG, 3.6 RPG, 1.3 APG, 1.1 SPG) — both hit 30 3-pointers to lead the team. Junior Reese Potter (6.9 PPG, 6.9 RPG, 0.8 RPG) was another All-Bluegrass player, earning a second-team nod.
Junior Audrey Lloyd (4.1 PPG, 2.4 SPG, 2.1 APG) is another regular returning starter for the Demons. Juniors Cameron Martin (3.5 PPG, 2.7 RPG) and Malori Leonard were key reserves last season, and junior Ashleigh Gerke (10 games) and sophomore Admira Katzman (10 games) played in 10 games each.
HOT TAKE: The conference champion from last year is the heavy favorite to do so again. Anytime you have Abby Martin on your side, you feel good, but they’ve got even more than that.
Melcher-Dallas Saints — Last Year: 9-12 overall, 6-4 conference
Coach: Kelsey Goff
The Saints bring back unanimous first-team All-Bluegrass star Kynser Reed, who averaged 15.7 points, 6.3 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.1 blocks per game in her junior season. Second-team pick Haley Godfrey (7.9 PPG, 4.9 RPG, 1.3 SPG, 14 3PM) is another key senior returning to the fold. Fellow every-game starter Riley Enfield (3.1 PPG, 5.0 RPG, 2.2 APG, 1.7 SPG) is also returning for her senior season.
Senior Kacey Enfield (4.6 PPG, 4.2 RPG, 1.8 SPG) started all 12 games she played in while classmate Grace Overgaard (6.4 PPG, 7.9 RPG) ended up starting 10 of the 21 games she played in. Senior Karlee Lovell is yet another that has some starting experience (1 game) and will be back. Sophomores Kasyn Reed (19 games), Destinie Swanks (6.8 PPG, 4.9 RPG, 1.2 SPG in 15 games), Kenzie Gibson (10 games), BrieAnna Remster (6 games) and Maelee Gentry (2 games) are joined by seniors Mackenzie Putz (10 games) and Haley Schneider (4 games) and junior Taylor Sylvester (8 games) also have experience returning.
HOT TAKE: If anybody is going to catch Lamoni this year, it’s this team. They had a ton of success in volleyball and softball, and it’s many of the same faces. They have a shot to upset the apple cart.
Moravia Mohawks — Last Year: 8-14 overall, 6-4 conference
Coach: Derek Reischauer
Every last bit of production is back for the Mohawks. Senior Isabel Hanes nabbed a second-team All-Bluegrass honor last year after averaging 8.5 points and 7.6 rebounds per game. Honorable mention choice Kim Chandanais is also back for her senior season. She put in 7.4 points, nabbed 3.0 steals and grabbed 2.8 rebounds per game as a junior.
Senior Ronnie Cormeny (4.2 PPPG, 6.5 RPG, 2.0 SPG) started in all 22 games last season while fellow senior Gracie Hoffman (6.7 PPG, 6.4 RPG, 1.4 BPG) was a starter in 17 of the 22 games she played in. Senior Anaya Keith (7.4 PPG, 5.7 RPG, 2.0 SPG) started 16 times, and classmate Hannah Starr (3.8 PPG, 1.3 SPG) started in 12 contests. Sophomore Lauren Long (21 games, 6 starts) and junior Brianna Beaty (8 games, 1 start) were others that played for the Mohawks last year.
HOT TAKE: Moravia went from five wins to eight wins last year, and I think they have the pieces in place to rise above the .500 mark this season.
Mormon Trail Saints — Last Year: 1-21 overall, 1-9 conference
Coach: Katie Newton
Senior Chelsea Johnson was the only player to start and play in all 22 games last season. She averaged 7.2 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.0 steals to earn All-Bluegrass honorable mention. Senior Skylar Watsbaugh (9.1 PPG, 7.7 RPG, 2.2 SPG, 1.3 BPG) also had a strong year. Regular starters Miah Roberts (4.1 PPG, 2.5 RPG, 2.0 SPG) and senior Tori Ewing (1.2 PPG, 2.5 RPG) are also returning for their sophomore and senior seasons, respectively.
There were two other girls that started in double-digit games: senior Valerie Minnick (1.6 PPG, 1.6 RPG) and junior Shelby Flesher (1.1 PPG, 2.1 RPG). Also, sophomore GraceAnn Bellon made seven starts and junior Grace Wetterling (1.5 PPG, 4.0 RPG) started in five. Senior Madison McCarl played in 14 games, and sophomore Jade Gillis got varsity minutes in one contest last year.
HOT TAKE: With Johnson and Watsabugh back and joined by several other players with plenty of starting experience, Mormon Trail is yet another team that could see a big improvement in play and in the win column this year.
Moulton-Udell Eagles — Last Year: 9-12 overall, 6-4 conference
Coach: Jason Ogden
Four girls received some form of All-Bluegrass honors last year, but only one of them are back in junior Abbie Probasco, who averaged 9.0 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.2 steals per game while leading the team with 16 3-point makes. Fellow starter and senior Jessica King (6.6 PPG, 3.0 RPG, 2.3 APG, 2.1 SPG) is another key returnee for the Eagles. Senior Karsyn Sebolt was usually a key resave last year, but she did start in two games and averaged 2.3 points and 3.0 rebounds per game.
Sophomore Stephanie Leager (20 games) and junior Grace Wood (20 games) are key returning reserves along with junior Hannah King (19 games) and sophomore Lexi Smith (1.6 PPG in 18 games).
HOT TAKE: There are some girls that are gone that will definitely be missed, but Probasco and King should make for a solid 1-2 punch that could keep the Eagles competitive throughout the league.
Murray Mustangs — Last Year: 8-14 overall, 5-5 conference
Coach: Jerry Shields
This was a very young team last year with a solid group of freshmen improving throughout the season. Senior Kinzee Eggers, though, is the top returnee, earning first-team All-Bluegrass after 8.0 points, 7.6 rebounds, 0.9 steals and 0.7 blocks per game. Honorable mention Jayda Chew had a strong freshman season with 5.7 points, 2.6 steals, 2.5 assists and 1.4 rebounds per game.
Sophomore Teryn Shields (4.2 PPG, 3.1 RPG, 2.0 APG, 2.0 SPG) started 21 games and did a lot last season while senior Megan Keller (3.7 PPG, 4.4 RPG) was also a starter in 13 games. Junior Hannah Paschke (4.5 PPG, 2.9 RPG) played in 22 games and started in eight while sophomores Jalie Baumfalk (3.0 PPG, 2.0 RPG, 0.8 SPG) and Abbie Peterson also had some starting experience. Sophomores Chloe Timmons (12 games) and Jaden Lynn (11 games) and junior Brooke Shannon (11 games) are additional players with varsity experience from last season.
HOT TAKE: I think last season was a big question mark coming into the year, but they maybe even surprised themselves with the success they had. Now, there are fewer questions, and I think that leads to fewer losses.
Orient-Macksburg Bulldogs — Last Year: 10-12 overall, 5-5 conference
Coach: Kim DeJongh
Superstar Kaela Eslinger has graduated and moved on, and she brought the next two scorers from last season with her. All-Bluegrass honorable mention Caitlyn Gist had a solid year as a junior, finishing with 7.2 points, 7.9 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game on average. Only sophomore Christa Cass (1.0 PPG, 1.2 RPG) and junior Cora Martin (10 games, 2 starts) have returning starting experience.
Sophomore Draven Pierce played in 19 games last year as a reserve while junior Janesa Tonnberg played in 12. Sophomore Logann Carson (5 games) and senior Courtney Whitney (4 games) were also active in some varsity games last year, too.
HOT TAKE: Replacing Kaela Eslinger’s production on its own was going to be difficult, but they also lost their next two scorers among four total seniors. The Bulldogs might be in the offing for a rebuilding year, or at least one where they improve greatly throughout the season.
Seymour Warriorettes — Last Year: 16-7 overall, 8-2 conference
Coach: Paul Hinners
Another terrific senior class has graduated, but first-team All-Bluegrass choice Natalee Watters is back for her own senior season. She averaged 14.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.7 steals and was the team’s top outside shooter last year. Fellow senior Gracie Hinners (1.0 PPG, 1.3 RPG in 9 starts) is the only other returning player with starting experience.
Junior Maddison Keller (1.6 PPG) and senior Paige Hackathorn (0.9 PPG, 2.5 RPG) are likely to see plenty of starting time this year, too, after playing in a combined 43 games a year ago. Juniors Ori Trimble and Kolbi Keller and senior Maddison Enright are likely to also be in line for plenty more experience this year.
HOT TAKE: Seymour has lost back-to-back really strong senior classes, and that usually can add up. They still do have some nice talent returning, but I think most would be surprised if they run it back this year. Doesn’t mean they can’t, but it’s hard to deal with that kind of graduation in a small school.
Twin Cedars Sabers — Last Year: 5-18 overall, 3-7 conference
Coach: Trent Verwers
First-team all-conference pick Brooke Roby returns for her junior season after a sophomore year of averaging 11.7 points, 4.2 rebounds, 1.6 steals, 1.2 assists and 0.9 blocks while also making a team-high 32 3s. Senior second-team choice Chloe Swank (8.5 PPG, 4.4 RPG, 2.0 SPG) also had a strong season for the Sabers last year.
There’s also a group of five that started in at least seven games, starting with senior Jenna Hastings 92.9 PPG, 2.7 RPG), who made 10 starts. Junior Jetta Sterner (1.0 PPG, 2.4 RPG) started in nine, sophomore Rylee Dunkin (3.9 PPG, 2.8 RPG, 1.7 APG, 1.4 SPG) made eight starts and fellow sophomores Kisha Reed (1.1 PPG, 3.0 RPG) and Cheyanne Bruns (2.4 PPG, 1.4 RPG) started in seven each. Juniors Harlee Stout and Ali Mockenhaupt also played key reserve minutes last year.
HOT TAKE: A full season with Rylee Dunkin and another with Roby and Swank leading the way means Twin Cedars is more than likely to see an improvement in wins this year. That’s tough to say with all the other returning talent in the league, but the Sabers look real good.
ONE FINAL HOT TAKE: Add it all up, and Lamoni should be the favorite to ‘run it back’ this year. The bigger question, though, is who follows them. At this point, you have to like the looks of Melcher-Dallas and potentially Murray and Moravia as some teams that could make a solid climb.
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmaland.com.