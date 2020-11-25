(KMAland) -- The Winter Sports Preview series continues today with a look at the Hawkeye Ten boys basketball conference.
Lewis Central was the league's winner last season while Harlan made a run to the state tournament. Only two first-team all-conference players are back. This one might be up for grabs. Let's investigate.
NOTE: I have no inside info on athletes that decided not to go out or move in or out of town. These are purely from last year’s QuikStats. Any changes can be sent to dmartin@kmaland.com.
2020 HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE BOYS BASKETBALL PREVIEW
Atlantic Trojans — Last Year: 8-14 overall, 4-6 conference
Coach: Jeffrey Ebling
Atlantic tried a bunch of different lineups last year, but in all 20 of the games he played, it included senior Skyler Handlos, who broke out to score 16.6 points per game while also adding 3.8 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.5 blocks and 1.0 steals on average and making a team-high 26 3s. The second-team All-Hawkeye Ten choice was joined by seniors Grant Sturm (7.5 PPG, 3.4 RPG, 2.1 APG, 2.0 SPG, 25 3PM) and Craig Alan Becker (5.5 PPG, 2.8 RPG, 1.1 APG, 14 3PM) in the starting lineup more often than not.
Junior Dayton Templeton (6.6 PPG, 4.0 RPG, 1.3 APG, 13 3PM) and senior Garrett Reynolds (1.6 PPG, 2.8 RPG) also made starts in a combined 23 games last year. Senior Ethan Williams (1.6 PPG) was a key reserve in 19 games while juniors Garrett McLaren, Ethan Strum and Lane Nelson and senior Keaton Juhl all had some varsity minutes of their own.
HOT TAKE: If you’re looking for an under-the-radar Hawkeye Ten championship contender, this is your team. Handlos was a revelation as a junior, and from all indications has had a great summer. He will be among the top players in the league, and he has plenty of surrounding experience.
Clarinda Cardinals — Last Year: 9-14 overall, 2-8 conference
Coach: Rod Eberly
Clarinda had four players average in double figures last year, and three of them are gone. The lone returnee in that mix is junior Drew Brown, who averaged 10.0 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists and was one of their top three-point marksmen with 31 treys. H-10 honorable mention choice Michael Shull is also back for his senior season, as he averaged 8.1 points, 4.9 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.7 steals per contest as a junior.
Sophomore Wyatt Schmitt (2.7 PPG, 1.6 RPG) got a couple of spot starts as a freshman and should be in line for some big minutes this year. Junior Cooper Neal and senior Edgar Rodriguez played in 11 and 10 games, respectively, and senior Zach Pirtle and junior Logan Green also played a few varsity contests last year.
HOT TAKE: Shull will run the show, Brown will pop some 3s and the rest is up for grabs. I’d expect Schmitt, Jobe and a few of the others mentioned below to make bigger impacts this season, but there’s a lot of production to replace with the graduation of a really strong senior group.
Creston Panthers — Last Year: 12-10 overall, 6-4 conference
Coach: Bryce Schafer
Three All-Hawkeye Ten players are returning for the Panthers, including second-team senior Brance Baker, who averaged a team-high 14.5 points, grabbed 5.2 rebounds, passed out 2.6 assists and nabbed 2.0 steals per game last season. Baker also hit 34 3s and is one of four returning players that had at least 26 treys. Two others are H-10 honorable mentions and classmates Cael Kralik (11.7 PPG, 5.0 RPG, 1.5 APG, 26 3PM) and Colby Burg (9.1 PPG, 2.2 APG, 2.1 RPG, 0.9 SPG, 35 3PM).
Fellow seniors Kaden Briggs (7.0 PPG, 5.5 RPG, 0.8 SPG) and Clayton Stafford (1.9 PPG, 2.4 RPG, 1.1 APG) were also regular starters, and Evan Bruce (5.9 PPG, 1.8 RPG, 30 3PM) was a key reserve in his junior season. Sophomore Kyle Strider (2.8 PPG) got plenty of varsity minutes last year, and seniors Cole Strider (14 games) and Brodie Wallace (10 games) played in double-digit games. Juniors Avery Fuller, Derek Paup and Khalil Sherrod return a bit of varsity experience themselves.
HOT TAKE: Atlantic was my under-the-radar H-10 pick, but there’s nothing under-the-radar about this team. Creston has a legitimate shot to chase their first Hawkeye Ten championship since 1997.
Denison-Schleswig Monarchs — Last Year: 15-9 overall, 7-3 conference
Coach: Derek Fink
Two Denison-Schleswig legends (welcome to the club) have graduated along with two of their other top four scorers and regular starters. Their most experienced starter is senior Evan Turin, who started eight games and played in 24 last year while averaging 3.4 points and 2.4 rebounds per game.
Senior Braiden Heiden, though, was a very key piece of this team last year, and he’s likely to see a major boost in his numbers (3.0 PPG, 2.0 RPG, 14 3PM last year). Senior Carter Wessel (1.5 PPG) played in 15 games, and then a host of juniors Aiden Schuttinga, Matthew Weltz, Hunter Emery, Colin Reis and Brody Boell that played a bit last year are about to get a bigger look at the bright lights of varsity basketball.
HOT TAKE: It’s kind of hard to make a hot take when you don’t really know much. The Monarchs were senior-heavy last year, and they were this close to a trip to Des Moines. I do expect Turin and Heiden will be some household names before this one is through.
Glenwood Rams — Last Year: 17-6 overall, 8-2 conference
Coach: Curt Schulte
Simply put, they bring back the best player in the conference. Senior Wayne State commit Ryan Blum averaged 19.7 points, 9.2 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.6 blocks and 1.5 steals per game and hit a team-high 48 3-pointers. He’s joined in the returning starting lineup by fellow senior Silas Bales (5.5 PPG, 3.0 RPG), who played in 23 and started 22 a year ago.
Senior Ben Hughes was a key reserve and played in all 23 games last year, averaging 4.7 points, 1.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists and stroked 22 3s. Sophomore Caden Johnson and juniors Tommy Johnson and Brock Sell all played in at least nine games last season, and junior Jayme Fritts was active in four varsity contests in 2019-20.
HOT TAKE: Anytime you have a player as good as Blum you are going to have a shot in pretty much every game. The key is, who will jump in and replace the production from Zach Carr and John Palmer, who combined for about 27 points per game last year. If they can find a way to match that production, the Rams could make a run at this thing.
Harlan Cyclones — Last Year: 18-7 overall, 9-1 conference (State Qualifier)
Coach: Mitch Osborn
The top three scorers are gone, but H-10 honorable mention choice Michael Erlmeier returns for his senior season. He averaged 8.4 points, 2.0 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 0.9 steals per game and hit 22 3-pointers a year ago. Junior Will McLaughlin also settled into the starting lineup late last year and averaged 5.4 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per game.
Junior Connor Frame was a substate final hero and started 11 games last season while averaging 6.8 points, 3.2 rebounds and 0.8 steals per game. He’s also the team’s top-returning perimeter shooter with 24 makes. Sophomore Aidan Hall (2.4 PPG, 2.0 RPG) played in 23 games and made one start, and fellow sophomore Bradley Curren (2.8 PPG) played in 22 games and made 15-of-30 from deep. Seniors Konner Leinen, Carter Wagner and Isaiah Ahrenholtz and juniors Joey Moser, Brayton Schechinger, Ashton Lyon and Joseph Fah were others that contributed in a handful of varsity games a year ago.
HOT TAKE: This is going to be the hottest take you’re going to read all day: Harlan is going to be even better this year. What? They lost all three of their double-digit scorers, but I just have this feeling Erlmeier, McLaughlin, Frame, Hall and Curren are about to take major steps and strides. Plus, we found out how good Coach Osborn can be when most of his time is devoted to basketball. I’m very bullish on the Cyclones.
Kuemper Catholic Knights — Last Year: 8-15 overall, 4-6 conference
Coach: Sean Minnehan
This should be pretty interesting, considering Kuemper returns zero games of starting experience. Senior Dawson Edwards is the most experienced player on the roster, appearing 23 games and averaging 2.7 points and 2.0 assists per game last season. Fellow senior John Mayhall is the top-returning scorer with 6.6 points per game a year ago. He also hit a team-high 28 3s and added 1.9 assists, 1.6 rebounds and 1.1 steals per game.
Other than that, the experience on this roster is spotty. Senior Mitchell Badding (2.5 PPG) played in 13 games last season. His classmates Blake Pottebaum (9 games), Noah Bauer (5 games), Matthew Hensel (4 games), Carter Soppe (3 games) and Ethan Pietig (1 game) and junior Isaac Evans (5 games) also saw varsity time.
HOT TAKE: No starting experience, six of the top seven scorers are gone and only two players played in at least half their games last year. Still, I think Kuemper is going to be a usual tough, athletic and scrappy Kuemper team. They’ll be plenty competitive. Again.
Lewis Central Titans — Last Year: 14-9 overall, 10-0 conference
Coach: Dan Miller
The Hawkeye Ten champions lose their top five scorers and all of their starting experience from last year. However, senior Jonah Pomrenke (2.0 PPG) and juniors Jake Duffey (2.4 PPG, 2.4 RPG) and Nick Miller (2.1 PPG) were regular pieces in their nightly rotation last year.
There are a few others that saw some time on varsity last year, too, including seniors Dylan Carroll (9 games) and Caden Souther 96 games) and juniors JC Dermody (5 games), Wyatt Hatcher (4 games) and Zane Ferguson (1 game).
HOT TAKE: I bet you won’t find this hot if you’ve followed Lewis Central athletics in the last several years: They’re going to be one of the best teams in the conference. Who will start? I don’t know. Dan Miller probably knows, and you can probably make a few strong hypotheses on the names listed. What I do know is that they haven’t had a season under .500 since 2012-13, and they’ve won at least 14 in the last four years. They’ll probably do it again.
Red Oak Tigers — Last Year: 5-17 overall, 2-8 conference
Coach: Spencer Plank
The Tigers bring back eight players that started at least one game last season, including Hawkeye Ten All-Conference honorable mention and senior Kobe Johnson, who averaged 11.1 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.0 steals per game a year ago. Juniors Baylor Bergren (7.9 PPG, 3.6 RPG, 2.3 APG, 1.6 SPG, 22 3PM) and Bradley Sifford (5.9 PPG, 6.1 RPG, 2.6 APG, 1.2 SPG) both started and played in 20 games apiece.
In addition, junior Ryan Johnson (7.9 PPG, 4.9 RPG, 1.4 APG, 1.2 SPG, 1.1 BPG) played in 19 and started 13, senior Garrett Couse (6.5 PPG, 1.5 APG, 29 3PM) was in 20 and started nine, sophomore Nicholas Fouts (1.3 PPG, 1.5 RPG) played in 20 and started two and sophomore Landon Couse (1.5 PPG) played in 21 and started one. Plus, junior Kaden Johnson (2.2 PPG) and senior Fernando Lepe combined to play in 31 games, and sophomore Braden Woods was active in seven.
HOT TAKE: Oh, they’re going to be much better. They bring back too much talent and too much experience not to be. The big question is, just how much better? They’re under a new head coach, and we’ll see what it looks like when they can finally hit the floor.
Shenandoah Mustangs — Last Year: 5-18 overall, 0-10 conference
Coach: Jay Soderberg
The duo of senior Braden Knight (11.6 PPG, 4.7 RPG, 1.3 APG, 1.1 SPG, 14 3PM) and sophomore Blake Herold (5.7 PPG, 6.3 RPG, 1.5 SPG, 1.0 BPG) is a really good one. That’s a mixture of athleticism, experience and what figures to be tough matchups for most. Senior Brody Owen adds an additional outside threat after hitting a team-high 31 3-pointers last year while averaging 6.1 points and 2.0 rebounds.
Senior Cain Lorimor is the top-returning reserve from last season, as he played in 14 games. The rest of the team brings back very little experience there with sophomore Beau Gardner, junior Zach Foster and senior Sam Martin playing in three games each last season, and seniors David Rendon and Zayne Zwickel appearing in two apiece.
HOT TAKE: Five, five, five. The Mustangs have won five games each of the past three seasons, and the big aim should be to get above that number this season. It won’t be easy in this league (and the uncertainty of the season), but I am pretty high on the Herold/Knight duo and the 3-point shooting of Owen adds an additional element. I think the big question is who will step into the other two starting spots and get some quality minutes off the bench.
St. Albert Falcons — Last Year: 10-15 overall, 3-7 conference
Coach: Larry Peterson
Only two teams in the conference return a first-team All-Hawkeye Ten player. Only two have multiple all-conference returnees. Only one can say both. That’s St. Albert. First-team pick Sam Rallis averaged 15.4 points, 8.1 rebounds, 4.0 steals(!) and 1.8 assists per game last season for the Falcons. Meanwhile, honorable mention Connor Cerny put in 7.7 points and added 3.3 rebounds per game.
Fellow seniors Cy Patterson (2.8 PPG, 2.4 APG, 2.2 RPG, 1.3 SPG) and Greg Fagan (3.4 PPG, 2.7 RPG) also found some starting time last year with Patterson starting in 15 and Fagan four. Senior Isaac Sherrill (3.3 PPG, 1.9 RPG) was a key reserve, as was senior Jeff Miller (1.9 PPG). Juniors Carter White and Derrick Schneckloth saw time in a combined five games a year ago. The Falcons also added Heartland Christian transfer DJ Weilage (15.6 PPG, 8.4 RPG, 2.8 SPG, 1.8 APG), who will likely make a key contribution.
HOT TAKE: Rallis is a real problem for any offense. Four steals per game, dude? That’s insane in the Hawkeye Ten Conference. And since he’s not alone that figures to make St. Albert one of the toughest teams to beat in the Hawkeye Ten this year. Twelve of their losses were to 3A, 4A or elite Nebraska programs last season. I think they’ll pick a few of those off this year and could contend for the conference.
ONE FINAL HOT TAKE: Folks, this thing is so up for grabs that I think six teams could win the league. There’s your usuals (Harlan, Lewis Central, Glenwood), your under-the-radar bounce backs (Atlantic, St. Albert) and a team that hasn’t won a conference championship in awhile (Creston).
Those are my six for right now, but I’m going to give a lean to Harlan. I think they’re going to be really athletic and really good before it’s all said and done. Yeah, real hot, right? Harlan is good again. What a burner.
