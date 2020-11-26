(KMAland) -- The Winter Sports Preview series continues today with a look at the Corner boys basketball conference.
East Mills and Stanton shared the league last year, and they will certainly be in the mix this season, too. However, based on returnees, it might just come down to old pals Fremont-Mills and Sidney. Or it might not. Check out the preview below.
NOTE: I have no inside info on athletes that decided not to go out or move in or out of town. These are purely from last year’s QuikStats. Any changes can be sent to dmartin@kmaland.com.
2020 CORNER CONFERENCE BOYS BASKETBALL PREVIEW
Clarinda Academy Eagles — Last Year: 4-16 overall, 3-9 conference
Coach: Dane Byerly
You know the drill. Clarinda Academy changes from year to year and sometimes from week to week. It’s always fun to watch them play, grow and improve throughout the season. Stay tuned.
East Mills Wolverines — Last Year: 19-4 overall, 11-1 conference
Coach: Kevin Schafer
East Mills loses two stars, but they also bring back a second-team All-Corner choice Mason Crouse, who was outstanding as a freshman. He averaged 14.1 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 1.6 assists per game. He’s also the team’s top returning perimeter shooter with 18 made 3s.
Senior Nolan Smiley (5.1 PPG, 2.9 RPG) was also a regular starter last year while senior Billy Ray (1.3 PPG, 2.0 RPG, 1.1 SPG) started 15 games. Sophomores Davis McGrew (1.6 PPG) and Jerett Jentzsch (3.3 PPG, 2.7 RPG) combined to start four games and played in a combined 42 games. Senior Braeden Fustos (1.2 PPG) was used as a reserve in 14 games, and sophomores Tyler Anderson (3 games) and Peyton Embree (2 games) also played a bit.
HOT TAKE: The defending co-conference champions will have a shot to compete for another one this year. Crouse probably creates more of his own shots this year than last, and they will need a consistent second and third scorer, but they’ll be a good team. Book it.
Essex Trojans — Last Year: 0-18 overall, 0-12 conference
Coach: Seth Ward
Two of their top three scorers return, and they have three that were regular starters back in the fold. Senior Tucker Hadden is the top-returning scorer (7.1 PPG) and rebounder (4.7 RPG). He also led last year’s team with 2.4 assists and 1.3 steals per contest. Meanwhile, last year’s top 3-point shooter Philip Franks (16 3PM) returns for his senior season after averaging 3.4 points and 1.8 rebounds per game.
The third returning starter is sophomore Preston Driskell, who averaged 2.1 points and 1.3 rebounds per game. Sophomore Jacob Robinette was a key reserve in 16 games and averaged 1.7 points per game. Senior Dylan Barrett (1.6 PPG, 1.7 RPG) played in 11, and sophomore Matthew Gordon was active in four games last season.
HOT TAKE: The Trojans have a bunch of kids that played plenty, but they will need to find some consistent scoring outside of Hadden. If they can, then the streak will come to an end.
Fremont-Mills Knights — Last Year: 9-14 overall, 7-5 conference
Coach: Steve Raymond
Three starters are back for the Knights, but they did lose their top scorer, ball-handler and creator in Eli Owen. Sophomore Taylor Reed had a really strong freshman season, averaging 9.0 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 2.0 steals and 1.3 blocks per game and earning third-team All-Corner. Junior honorable mention Jake Malcom hit 25 3-pointers and averaged 6.2 points per game with 2.4 assists and 1.6 steals. Senior All-Corner second-team choice Cooper Langfelt is a third returning starter and averaged 8.1 points and a team-best 6.3 rebounds per game.
Junior Adam Perrin (3.2 PPG, 4.2 RPG) made a spot start and played in all 23 last season, and sophomore Paxten Van Houten (1.1 PPG, 1.1 RPG) was a reserve in 17 games last season. There are a bunch of others that saw some time a year ago, including sophomores Owen Thornton (9 games), Kyler Owen (9), Payten Van Houten (8), Brady Owen (7), Braden West (5), Ike Lemonds (4), JT Mahaney (4) and senior Dyson Bredberg (3). Plus, Seth Malcom was injured last year and is definitely someone that could make a difference in his senior season.
HOT TAKE: I’m thinking of a way for them to replace Eli Owen’s usage, which was high because he was a natural ball-handler. I think Taylor Reed could handle some point-forward, allowing for (Jake) Malcom to continue to work off the ball and drain 3s. And I also think the pieces are in place for this team to make a Corner championship run.
Griswold Tigers — Last Year: 4-18 overall, 3-9 conference
Coach: Jake Speer
The Tigers return eight players that started at least two games, including five that started a majority of the games they played in. Let’s start with senior Jayden Amend, who played in 13 and started eight while averaging 11.2 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.4 steals per game and hit a team-high 21 3-pointers. Sophomore Adam Houser (5.5 PPG, 1.7 RPG, 1.4 APG, 14 3PM) started and played in 21, senior Colton Turner (2.1 PPG, 5.1 RPG, 1.0 BPG) had 20 and 20 and senior All-Corner honorable mention Lane Mueller (4.9 PPG, 6.4 RPG, 1.2 APG, 1.2 SPG, 0.8 BPG, 17 3PM) was in 20 and started 18.
Junior Caleb Oakleaf (3.3 PPG, 3.7 RPG, 11 3PM) is the fifth player I was talking about, as he started in eight of the 13 he played in. Sophomore Landon Pelzer (1.4 PPG, 2.6 RPG) was in 20 and started eight, junior Brayden Stirek (3.1 PPG, 2.1 RPG) played in 15 and started five and sophomore Kamron Brownlee (2.3 PPG, 12 3PM) played in 20 and started two. Junior Alex Hartman was a reserve in 18 games while junior Zander Luft played in 10. Senior Levi Rainey and sophomores Aiden Kennedy and Cale Swain played in five varsity games each.
HOT TAKE: The potential is there for Griswold to make a big leap. If Amend is healthy, he’s one of the best players in the conference. And there are a bunch of other kids that gained valuable experience last year. They will be much improved.
Sidney Cowboys — Last Year: 12-11 overall, 7-5 conference
Coach: Kent Larsen
While they lost first-team choice Noah Jorgenson, the Cowboys have the top two returning shooters in the conference in juniors Cole Jorgenson and Garett Phillips. Jorgenson averaged 12.0 points, 4.1 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.4 steals and hit 44 3-pointers while Phillips averaged 10.7 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.8 steals and hit 50 treys. Jorgenson was a second-team All-Corner pick while Phillips was tabbed to the third team.
Senior Leighton Whipple was a regular starter last season and averaged 2.7 points, 3.6 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.5 steals per game. Junior Kyle Beam hit 11 3-pointers in 20 games with five starts while averaging 2.5 points, 1.6 rebounds and 1.5 assists. Senior Donovan Racine (1.2 PPG) and sophomore Taylor McFail (1.6 PPG) both started one game apiece while junior Matthew Benedict (1.1 PPG, 1.4 APG) played in 17 games as a reserve. Sophomore Nik Peters (3.1 PPG, 2.9 RPG) worked his way into the lineup last year and played in eight games late last season.
HOT TAKE: They are going to shoot and shoot and shoot some more. This is a perimeter-based team that will have a nice post presence in Peters, as well. With all that said, the Cowboys look a lot like a team that could win the Corner.
Stanton Vikings — Last Year: 19-4 overall, 11-1 conference
Coach: Jake Lord & Dave Snyder
Four of the top five scorers from this team, including a superstar in Tyler Peterson, have matriculated their way out of high school. The lone returnee in that mix is junior Carter Johnson, who I figure is about to blow up. He averaged 9.2 points, 4.1 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 2.4 steals last season. I’m thinking he might double most of those this year. Along with Johnson, junior Jack Roberts (6.0 PPG, 4.1 RPG) and senior Colby Royal (3.7 PPG, 2.7 RPG, 2.2 SPG, 1.7 APG) have some starting experience, especially Roberts, who started in 15 of the 20 games he played in.
Junior Logan Roberts (1.8 PPG, 2.1 RPG) played in 17 games last season while fellow juniors Levi Martin (2.2 PPG) and John Peterson (1.4 PPG) combined to play in 24. Fellow juniors Quentin Thornburg (1.9 PPG, 2.9 RPG), Tristan Frank (1.5 PPG) and Ransom Mascher (3.0 PPG, 1.5 APG) combined to play in 16.
HOT TAKE: Stanton is a rare group that can lose four of their five scorers and still be considered one of the favorites in the conference. Carter Johnson and Jack Roberts make for a terrific duo that should keep the Vikings in the chase all season long.
ONE FINAL HOT TAKE: The scoring and overall basketball ability of Cole Jorgenson and Garett Phillips have me thinking Sidney is the preseason favorite. It’s not a sure thing, though, because East Mills, Fremont-Mills and Stanton all should have enough talent to lay claim to the top spot.
If I’m making some early prognostications (or hot takes) then I’m going Sidney, Fremont-Mills, Stanton and East Mills, but that was hardly an easy order to predict.
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmaland.com.