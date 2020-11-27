(KMAland) -- The Winter Sports Preview series continues today with a look at the Western Iowa boys basketball conference.
Treynor has a lot to replace, but they still figure to be good. Meanwhile, Tri-Center has the type of team that can finish in Des Moines. There are plenty of other candidates to make a run in this year's WIC. Let's take a gander.
NOTE: I have no inside info on athletes that decided not to go out or move in or out of town. These are purely from last year’s QuikStats. Any changes can be sent to dmartin@kmaland.com.
2020 WESTERN IOWA CONFERENCE BOYS BASKETBALL PREVIEW
AHSTW Vikings — Last Year: 17-5 overall, 14-2 conference
Coach: G.G. Harris
Junior leading scorer and first-team All-WIC pick Raydden Grobe is back in the mix after averaging 15.2 points, 5.5 rebounds, 1.8 steals and 1.7 assists per game. He will remain one of the top 3-point shooters in the conference, too, as he hit 44 treys a year ago. The only other experience in the starting lineup that is back is sophomore Brayden Lund, who averaged 9.0 points, 4.5 rebounds and nearly one steal and one block per game while starting eight contests and playing in all 22.
Sophomores Kyle Sternberg (4.5 PPG, 2.4 RPG, 0.8 SPG, 20 3PM) and Cole Scheffler (2.2 PPG, 1.1 APG) also jumped right into the varsity mix last year as freshmen, playing in 20 and 18 games, respectively. They also should have some seniors ready to jump into some big minutes with Mark Bruns and Blake Holst coming back. Juniors J.J. Madsen and Jace Peterson and senior Jake Kelly played in a combined five varsity games last year.
HOT TAKE: There’s definitely some experience to replace here, but AHSTW should be more than competitive in every game they play. With Grobe as one of the top players in the league, and Lund, Sternberg and Scheffler a year older, this is a team in contention for the WIC championship.
Audubon Wheelers — Last Year: 8-14 overall, 6-10 conference
Coach: Coleman Mullenix
The Wheelers’ top three scorers have graduated, but they do have four players that saw some starting experience last year. Junior Gavin Smith (7.8 PPG, 8.2 RPG) figures to be a double-double threat every night this year while seniors Joel Klocke (7.2 PPG, 4.5 RPG, 1.5 APG, 1.1 SPG, 12 3PM) and Ethan Klocke (3.6 PPG, 0.8 SPG, 11 3PM) are outstanding athletes that can shoot a bit.
Junior Joey Schramm (2.3 PPG, 1.9 RPG) also made a few starts for the Wheelers while juniors Braden Wessel and Jackson Deist and sophomore Carson Bauer are a trio of others that saw varsity time and could see their roles expand this year.
HOT TAKE: Remember the football season? Smith, Klocke and Klocke were hugely successful, and I think you’ll see plenty of those nights in the basketball gym this year, too. What kind of production they can get around those three will likely tell the tale of this year, but I do believe there’s a better than average shot that it’s a season above .500.
IKM-Manning Wolves — Last Year: 13-10 overall, 10-6 conference
Coach: Keith Wagner
IKM-Manning had four players make the second-team All-WIC last year, but I’m not sure any of them will play this season. The only non-senior from that group was Amos Rasmussen (6.5 PPG, 2.7 RPG, 1.2 APG, 0.8 SPG, 25 3PM), who tore his ACL this summer and may not be back. His older brother Kyler Rasmussen (8.3 PPG, 3.3 APG, 3.0 RPG, 1.8 SPG, 37 3PM) is back after playing and starting in every game and should be this year’s leader in many categories.
Senior Connor Keller (3.8 PPG, 11 3PM) and juniors Luke Ramsey (1.5 PPG) and Nolan Ramsey (3.3 PPG, 15 3PM) also found some starting experience last year. Junior Conner Halbur (1.2 PPG) played in 13 games, and senior Drew Doyel found time in 11. Senior Brody Swearingen and sophomore Cooper Irlmeier also played in nine games apiece.
HOT TAKE: IKM-Manning is always well-coached and generally put a winning product on the court. They should do that again, and if the younger Rasmussen can return sometime in January or February (I’m not completely clear on when the injury occurred), they’re going to make for a very tough out as the season progresses.
Logan-Magnolia Panthers — Last Year: 8-14 overall, 5-11 conference
Coach: Stephen Froehlich
First-team All-Western Iowa Conference choice Tre Melby (13.6 PPG, 9.8 RPG, 2.0 BPG) had a big year last season and will lead the Panthers into 2020-21. He’s one of what I would consider three returning starters, including juniors Baker Lally (7.1 PPG, 5.3 RPG, 2.3 APG, 1.5 SPG, 27 3PM) and Carter Edney (3.0 PPG, 2.6 APG, 1.0 SPG, 13 3PM).
Three others saw some starting time with sophomore Calvin Wallis (1.1 PPG) starting four times and playing in 20 games, senior Randen Bradshaw started twice in 14 games and junior Tru Melby (1.3 PPG, 2.0 RPG) started once in nine games. Juniors Brody West (9 games), Jackson Thomsen (5), Caden Waldron (1) and Omar Riaz (1) and sophomore Nicio Adame (4) all played varsity minutes last year, too.
HOT TAKE: Watch out for this team. Melby is going to be a force down low, and if Edney and Lally take the steps you would expect them to from their sophomore to junior years, that’s a trio that’s going to be tough to handle. I’d throw Lo-Ma in the WIC mix, for sure.
Missouri Valley Big Reds — Last Year: 2-20 overall, 0-16 conference
Coach: Jeff Miller
There are six players that received at least one start last year, but there are four that were in double digits. Senior Ben Hernandez (9.0 PPG, 6.8 RPG, 0.9 BPG, 0.8 SPG) is the most experienced player and top-returning scorer while junior Connor Murray (3.2 PPG, 4.0 RPG) also started in nearly every game. Junior Will Gutzmer (4.2 PPG, 4.1 RPG, 1.3 SPG) is the team’s top outside shooter and started 11 games last season.
Additionally, senior Alec Fichter (2.0 PPG, 2.8 RPG) was a starter in all 10 games he played in. Meanwhile, senior Jacob Meade (1.0 PPG) and sophomore Eli Fouts both started in one game last season, combining to play in 35. Junior Cole Staska (1.2 PPG) played in 18 games, senior Tony Sargent was active in 13 and fellow seniors Jordan Lenear and Alex Murray played in six each.
HOT TAKE: They lost their all-around standout and shot creator in Gavin Bartalini, so that is going to make this season a bit more difficult. If they can find a group that can come together and do those things, they can definitely improve from a year ago.
Riverside Bulldogs — Last Year: 6-16 overall, 3-13 conference
Coach: Nicholas Kroon
This team was so, so young last year. They had just one senior on the roster, and they return five players that started in at least 15 games. Senior Drake Woods (10.1 PPG, 3.0 APG, 2.7 RPG, 1.7 SPG, 34 3PM) was a second-team All-WIC choice. Meanwhile, Brogan Allensworth had a nice year with 10.3 points, 7.3 rebounds, 1.9 steals and 1.5 blocks per game. Sophomore Aiden Bell (6.4 PPG, 2.4 RPG, 1.4 SPG) started from the jump and never went out of the lineup.
Senior Eli Ryun (3.4 PPG, 2.2 RPG) was a regular starter, and senior Wyatt Hough (4.5 PPG, 3.9 RPG) started in 15 of the 22 games he played in. Sophomore Ayden Salais (2.4 PPG, 1.4 APG, 1.4 SPG) also made two starts in 20 games. Senior Caden Manzer (18 games) and sophomores Braydon Hill, Jon Alff and JJ Wilson were key reserves and played in at least 13 game each. Sophomores Tegan Schechinger, Keaton Perkins and Tyler Reed, junior Liam Fagan and senior Nathan Seifert also saw some varsity minutes a year ago.
HOT TAKE: They’ve posted back-to-back six-win seasons, but this year’s team figures to be its most experienced in quite some time. With three guys that can score and others that can fill in, I think the Bulldogs have a shot to rise above that six-win mark. If they do, it will be their most wins since the 2012-13 season. You remember those guys, right?
Treynor Cardinals — Last Year: 25-3 overall, 16-0 conference (State Qualifier)
Coach: Scott Rucker
You probably know this, but Treynor was very good last year. They had many seniors leading that charge, and they will enter a new era in that regard. This era likely revolves around senior Sid Schaaf (8.9 PPG, 2.9 RPG, 1.7 SPG, 13 3PM), who started the first 19 games last year before suffering a season-ending injury. Fellow seniors Blake Sadr (3.1 PPG) and Tim Zimmerman (6.4 PPG, 2.0 RPG, 42 3PM) were also key players that combined to start seven games.
Junior Thomas Schwartz was also a key part of last year’s team, starting in one game and averaging 4.0 points while hitting 24 3-pointers. Seniors Noah James (2.3 PPG), Braden Larsen and Devin Vorthmann, juniors Davin Rucker, Todd Pedersen and Ryan McIntyre and sophomore Alan Young all saw varsity minutes last season as well.
HOT TAKE: There will be fewer dunks this year. That’s the take. Not really, but I do expect there will still be some dunking. More importantly, there will still be some winning. It might take the Cardinals a little longer to come together than last year, but they’re going to be good. That’s the Treynor way.
Tri-Center Trojans — Last Year: 18-5 overall, 12-4 conference
Coach: Chad Harder
The only team in the WIC with two first-team all-conference returnees. Those guys are seniors Leyton Nelson and Ethan Alfers, who both had big years in 2019-20. Nelson averaged 17.8 points, 7.1 rebounds, 2.9 steals, 2.3 assists and 0.5 blocks per game. He figures to be on the short list for the KMAland Player of the Year. Meanwhile, Alfers averaged 11.3 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.7 steals while leading the team with 28 3-point makes. Those two aren’t alone.
Senior Trent Kozeal (5.0 PPG, 5.0 APG, 2.2 SPG, 11 3PM) started 21 games and fellow senior Zach Elliott (5.3 PPG, 2.9 RPG, 1.3 SPG) started 17. Another senior Mason Rohatsch (2.7 PPG, 1.4 SPG) started two and played in 23. Sophomore Kent Elliott (2.4 PPG) and junior Jaxon Johnson (2.9 PPG, 13 3PM) were key reserves, and sophomore Michael Turner (1.4 PPG) and senior Owen Osbahr (1.3 PPG, 1.4 RPG) played in a combined 26 games. Seniors Drake Newland and Alex Wilson and juniors Cade Carman and Jaxyn Valadez also saw varsity minutes last season.
HOT TAKE: This is a senior class that I’m willing to bet has some very, very big goals. It starts with winning the WIC and it ends with a trip to Des Moines. The pieces are there, and I wouldn’t be surprised to see them accomplish both of those goals.
Underwood Eagles — Last Year: 10-12 overall, 6-10 conference
Coach: Brad Blum
Senior Blake Hall was a second-team All-Western Iowa Conference choice last season. He’s a Swiss Army knife that can do all kinds of things, including put up 6.7 points, 8.3 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.8 steals on average during his junior year. Senior Coby Fink (4.2 PPG, 2.9 RPG, 2.4 APG, 1.1 SPG) started 17 games, and classmate Brayden Wollan (9.6 PPG, 3.1 RPG, 1.7 SPG, 1.3 APG) made starts in 16 of the 18 games he played in.
Senior Timothy Conn (6.8 PPG, 2.3 RPG, 11 3PM) played in 12 games and started five of them, and junior Trent Hundt had a nice breakout season with a co-team-best 10.5 points per game while hitting 19 3-pointers in just 12 games played. Sophomore Alex Ravlin (4.7 PPG) was a key reserve in 18 games during his freshman season while senior James Brainard (9 games), junior Bryce Patten (9) and sophomore Wyatt Baker (7) all played varsity minutes in 2019-20.
HOT TAKE: It seems that last year was interrupted by some injuries with guys moving in and out of the lineup, and that may have been the reason it never quite got off the ground. I know they’re dealing with COVID-19 right now, so hopefully that doesn’t happen again this year. If/when they are completely together and healthy, I think they can be as good as anyone in the league.
ONE FINAL HOT TAKE: Well, I think most people are probably pegging Tri-Center as the favorite in the conference. That can be a dangerous task, considering what Treynor has done over the last decade-plus. However, with all that T-C has returning to the fold, I don’t think it’s that hot to say they are favored to win the league.
Others that could also jump into that Tri-Center and Treynor mix include AHSTW, Logan-Magnolia, Underwood and potentially even Audubon and/or IKM-Manning. That’s not to discount anybody else, as I think Riverside is actually going to have one of their best teams in awhile, but that’s just how it looks at this point.
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmaland.com.