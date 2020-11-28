(KMAland) -- The Winter Sports Preview series continues today with a look at the Pride of Iowa boys basketball conference.
Martensdale-St. Marys is absolutely loaded and will have a good shot to make school history for a second straight year. Meanwhile, the battle in the West Division figures to be a hot one. Let's take a look.
NOTE: I have no inside info on athletes that decided not to go out or move in or out of town. These are purely from last year’s QuikStats. Any changes can be sent to dmartin@kmaland.com.
2020 PRIDE OF IOWA CONFERENCE BOYS BASKETBALL PREVIEW
Bedford Bulldogs — Last Year: 14-10 overall, 7-6 conference
Coach: Frank Sefrit
The three-headed monster of Sefrit, Nally and Perkins have gone and graduated, and that leaves some shots to be had. Junior Owen Lucas (5.9 PPG, 3.0 RPG, 1.8 APG, 19 3PM) probably gets a large portion of those after a solid fourth scoring option last year. Sophomore Tristen Cummings (3.1 PPG, 3.3 APG, 1.2 SPG) was a pretty regular starter and is due for a breakout.
Junior Logan Bucher and sophomore Quentin King (1.7 PPG) both started one game last season, and sophomore Asher Weed (1.3 PPG, 2.4 RPG) proved to be a key reserve in 22 games. Juniors Noah Johnson and Gage Godsey and sophomores Micah Nally and Shay Purdy also saw some varsity time.
HOT TAKE: It’s going to be pretty difficult to duplicate or equal the production of last year’s senior trio, but I do think Lucas and Cummings are more than capable of carrying the ‘Dogs to some wins this year.
Central Decatur Cardinals — Last Year: 16-7 overall, 10-3 conference
Coach: Curtis Boothe
Central Decatur loses their top two scorers, but the next two behind them should be ready to go. All-POI honorable mention and junior Matthew Boothe averaged 9.9 points, 3.7 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.3 steals while hitting 32 3-pointers. Junior Trey Hullinger popped in 19 3s while scoring 7.5 points, grabbing 3.7 rebounds and nabbing 1.5 steals on average. Senior Haden Leymaster (3.9 PPG, 2.8 RPG, 1.2 SPG) is another with some starting experience (9 starts last year).
Junior Tyke Hullinger (2.7 PPG) found his way into every game last year as a reserve while junior Cauy Masters (1.0 PPG, 1.5 RPG) and sophomore Gunnar Smith (1.5 PPG) both played in double-digit games. Sophomore Jack Scrivner was in eight while junior Logan Coon played in six.
HOT TAKE: Curtis Boothe makes the move from the girls job to the boys job, and all he knows is winning. While CD might hurt from their senior losses, I do think the Cardinals are more than able to put together a winning season. It’s what Coach Boothe does.
East Union Eagles — Last Year: 9-13 overall, 4-8 conference
Coach: Jared Carter
The Eagles say goodbye to their top scorer and a double-double guy in Kaden Kirkland, but they have Cale Ecklund at the ready. The junior averaged 10.8 points, 2.8 assists and 2.2 steals while hitting a team-best 32 3-pointers. Senior Scott Driskill (8.8 PPG, 4.1 APG, 3.1 SPG, 2.1 RPG in 13 games) had a really nice under-the-radar year, and seniors Gus McNeill (5.0 PPG, 5.0 RPG, 1.0 SPG) and Kael Seales (6.4 PPG, 3.6 APG, 3.0 RPG, 1.9 SPG, 17 3PM) are other returning starters.
Senior Alex Carrigan (4.1 PPG, 3.2 RPG) gave nice production off the bench and made one start a year ago, and senior Anthony Smith (1.2 PPG, 1.1 APG, 0.9 SPG) played in 15 games. Junior Wyatt Carlson is another returnee that played in 10 games for the Eagles last year.
HOT TAKE: The Eagles went from four wins in 17-18 to six in 18-19 to nine last year. Can they keep it rolling? They definitely have the depth and experience to make it happen.
Lenox Tigers — Last Year: 4-18 overall, 2-11 conference
Coach: Curtis Fisher
The Tigers don’t return a lot of scoring, but they seem to return a lot of guys that can hit a 3-pointer. There are four that made at least 11 3s, led by sophomore point guard Keaton England, who averaged 5.3 points, 2.0 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 1.1 steals and hit 19 triples. The leading returning scorer is senior Chase Johnston (5.6 PPG, 4.4 RPG, 1.2 BPG, 11 3PM), and sophomore Samson Adams (4.7 PPG, 3.9 RPG, 1.1 APG, 14 3PM) is another returning regular starter.
Senior Cullen Wood (4.6 PPG, 2.9 RPG, 1.5 APG, 15 3PM) made five starts and played in 19 games last year, and classmate Parker Reed was a starter in one game and active in five others. Senior Rex Hoffman (4.3 PPG, 3.1 RPG) was a key reserve in 20 games while sophomores Keigan Kitzman, Owen Junker and Walon Cook combined to play in 26 games last year.
HOT TAKE: Keaton England will be a first or second team all-conference performer by the end of his career. He has a Nate Mohr vibe to him, and I love his game. I think the Tigers take a step forward and improve on their win total this season.
Martensdale-St. Marys Blue Devils — Last Year: 23-4 overall, 13-0 conference (State qualifier)
Coach: Joe Franey
Can you say loaded? Unanimous first team All-POI pick Trey Baker averaged 16.7 points, 7.9 rebounds and 0.8 blocks per game last season. He also stepped out and hit 29 3-pointers for a team that has five players with 20 3-point makes or more. Fellow seniors Carson Elbert (11.7 PPG, 3.2 APG, 2.8 RPG, 29 3PM) and Jack Franey (10.3 PPG, 6.7 APG, 2.9 RPG, 1.8 SPG, 20 3PM) were both second-team All-POI and are other returnees. And thaaaaaaat’s noooooot iiiiiit.
Junior Hogan Franey (9.2 PPG, 3.4 APG, 2.6 RPG, 1.3 SPG, 39 3PM) is their top 3-point shooter, senior JT Archibald (5.8 PPG, 3.9 RPG) made seven starts and senior Troy Holt (3.1 PPG, 3.3 RPG, 1.2 APG, 1.2 SPG) was a starter in 10 contests. Even senior Derek Kleve (3.6 PPG, 20 3PM) could shoot from deep. Senior Baize Gibson (15 games) and juniors Gavin Stott (11), Tyler Baker (3) and Matt Hughes (2) were others that played last year. And they will have a little extra motivation as they play for senior Brooks Trom (19 games), who was recently diagnosed with leukemia. We’re all rooting for you, Brooks.
HOT TAKE: POI champs, but that’s not hot. This might be: The Blue Devils went to state for the first time in school history last season. Not only will they do it again this year, but they will win a game at state for the first time.
Mount Ayr Raiders — Last Year: 21-3 overall, 12-1 conference
Coach: Bret Ruggles
They only have four players back from last year’s team, but when you look at the top two it’s dudes that can flat out get buckets. Senior Payton Weehler (11.4 PPG, 2.9 APG, 2.3 RPG, 1.9 SPG, 42 3PM) is a walking bucket while sophomore Jaixen Frost (11.1 PPG, 4.1 RPG, 1.5 SPG, 38 3PM) also had an outstanding debut season last year.
There are two other seniors that saw a bit of time off the bench in seniors Erik Trujillo (1.3 PPG) and Rhett Larson (0.8 PPG). It’s likely that they’re about to get a bunch more tick after playing in 12 games as reserves last season.
HOT TAKE: Hmmmmm….what to think. They lost some great seniors, but Weehler and Frost are guys that can both go out and get 20-25 on any given night. The Raiders will have a tough battle on their hands to maintain the top of the West Division, but there’s no doubt they be right there.
Nodaway Valley Wolverines — Last Year: 17-8 overall, 9-4 conference
Coach: Darrell Burmeister & James Larson
Second Team All-POI selection Toby Bower returns after a strong junior season that saw him average 14.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.5 steals and hit a team-best 62 3-pointers. Fellow senior Mason Menefee (8.6 PPG, 3.2 RPG, 2.2 APG, 1.2 SPG, 25 3PM) also had a really strong year in his junior season and is returning to the fold.
Sophomore Boston DeVault (2.6 PPG, 16 3PM) could shoot and score in a pinch last year, and he will likely be counted on even more this year. Sophomore Avery Phillippi (2.6 PPG, 1.3 RPG) should also see his minutes expand. Juniors Nathan Russell (12 games) and Matthew Weber (5) are joined by senior Michael Britten (4) and sophomore Doug Berg (4) as others that saw varsity minutes a year ago.
HOT TAKE: The biggest threat to Mount Ayr in the West. Bower is ready for a star-making season, and he has some nice, experienced pieces around him that should help the Wolverines get back to the top of the West.
Southeast Warren Warhawks — Last Year: 4-19 overall, 0-13 conference
Coach: John Burrell
The Warhawks have A LOT returning after taking some lumps last year. Senior Mason Merfeld was an honorable mention All-POI, averaging 14.7 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3.1 steals and 2.6 assists while hitting 26 3-pointers. Junior Cade Nelson also had a nice year with 10.5 points and 1.4 steals on average and hit a team-best 44 3s. Senior Michael Geelan had a solid season with 7.8 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.1 steals per game while splashing 27 treys of his own, and senior Austin Clendenen (3.3 PPG, 4.1 RPG, 1.1 SPG) was a regular starter as well.
Senior Luke Wickett (1.5 PPG, 2.5 RPG), junior Brock Manser (1.7 PPG, 1.1 APG) and sophomore Dylan Ruggles also combined to make nine starts last season. Sophomores Jack Williams (1.4 PPG, 1.6 RPG in 18 games) and Landon Harvey (15 games) were other key reserves in more than half the games they played. Fellow sophomores Ben Crall and Ronan Jimenez were others that saw some varsity time for Southeast Warren last season.
HOT TAKE: Let’s get reeeeeal hot here. Southeast Warren is set to be the POI’s most improved team, and I think they will move right into the No. 2 spot in the conference’s East Division.
Southwest Valley Timberwolves — Last Year: 6-17 overall, 3-9 conference
Coach: Kyle Bashor
Senior Tucker TePoel was a threat to drop a double-double on any given night last season, and the honorable mention All-POI choice is back. TePoel averaged 10.2 points, 8.9 rebounds and nearly one steal and block per game a year ago. Fellow senior Blaine Venteicher (8.2 PPG, 2.3 RPG, 1.7 SPG) was the team’s top shooter (34 3-pointers) and is a highly athletic kid that should see his totals grow.
Junior Gabe Fuller (2.5 PPG, 1.3 RPG) looks to be the next most-experienced player on the team after appearing in 20 games last year. Seniors Blake Venteicher and Gage Barton and junior Joey Oathoudt played in 17, 13 and 4 games, respectively, in 2019-20.
HOT TAKE: I love the inside-outside duo of TePoel and Venteicher, and they’re never hurting for depth. Southwest Valley makes a move in the win column this year.
Wayne Falcons — Last Year: 7-15 overall, 4-9 conference
Coach: Cole Crawford
The team’s top scorer from last season is back in senior Zayden Mitchell, who put in 9.4 points and grabbed 5.9 rebounds per game. Mitchell will likely be joined in the starting lineup by senior Logan Berndt (6.5 PPG, 3.5 RPG, 2.2 APG, 0.9 SPG, 16 3PM), who started in all 21 games he played. Senior Grant King (3.8 PPG), junior Dayton Jacobsen (3.9 PPG, 5.8 RPG, 1.1 SPG, 0.5 BPG) and sophomore Strait Jacobsen (2.0 PPG, 1.8 RPG) might be safe bets to also start on opening night.
Seniors Aidan Chiperi (15 games), Warren Newton (10) and Dylan Martinez (8) all have the potential to see plenty of minutes this year, too. Add juniors Justin McConahay (9 games), R.C. Hicks (4) and Tysn Fogle (3) to the mix, too, after they played a bit a year ago.
HOT TAKE: The Falcons have the makings of a nice team, but they’ll need guys behind Mitchell to take a big step. I have at least two of them doing it, and I like their chances to equal or better their win total this season.
ONE FINAL HOT TAKE: Martensdale-St. Marys is the defending champion of this league, and if they’re not again then something went horribly wrong. I suppose that isn’t out of the question in 2020, but the real race is for the West Division No. 1 spot.
Mount Ayr and Nodaway Valley both have some dudes that are going to be a ton of fun to follow this year. The only thing that can possibly separate the two is that there are more known commodities on the Wolverines side. I do think the rest of the league behind those three are mostly growing and improving teams with a bunch of nice talent that will be fun to track throughout the year.
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmaland.com.