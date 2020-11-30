(KMAland) -- The Winter Sports Preview series continues today with a look at the Missouri River boys basketball conference.
Abraham Lincoln swept through the league a year ago and have plenty of big pieces returning to run it back. Can anyone knock them off? Let's take a look at the league.
NOTE: I have no inside info on athletes that decided not to go out or move in or out of town. These are purely from last year’s QuikStats. Any changes can be sent to dmartin@kmaland.com.
2020 MISSOURI RIVER CONFERENCE BOYS BASKETBALL PREVIEW
Bishop Heelan Catholic Crusaders — Last Year: 7-15 overall, 4-10 conference
Coach: Andy Foster
The Crusaders lost their top five scorers and even eight of their top nine. The lone returnee in that top nine is junior Nick Miller, who averaged 3.6 points and 2.8 rebounds while making one start and playing in 21 other games.
Outside of Miller, junior Levi Meis is the most experienced player, as he played in 18 games as a reserve. Junior Aiden Kuehl was in nine games, and senior Matt Kayl and junior Evan Schultz played in four each.
HOT TAKE: I can’t even make a hot take on this team right now because I truly have very little idea what it will look like. There were so many seniors on last year’s team that opportunities were few and far between for underclassmen. I guess one take that isn’t so hot: They will get their chance now.
Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln Lynx — Last Year: 21-2 overall, 14-0 conference
Coach: Jason Isaacson
There were a number of seniors on last year’s team that made contributions, but the Lynx do bring back four of their top six scorers. That includes leading scorer and Division I recruit Josh Dix, who averaged 17.5 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.1 blocks per game in his sophomore year. Dix was a first-team All-MRC choice last year, and senior Christian Tidiane (7.1 PPG, 5.1 RPG, 2.2 APG, 1.7 BPG) was tabbed to the second team.
And then Coach Isaacson and staff did a brilliant job of getting contributions all around those two. Junior Jamison Gruber (4.8 PPG, 2.2 APG) did a little of this, senior Noah Sandbothe (4.6 PPG, 3.9 RPG, 1.3 BPG) did a little of that and senior Lennx Brown (2.0 PPG, 1.7 RPG) did his own work in 22 games as a reserve. Juniors Quentin Bradley (2.5 PPG), JR Knauss, Tim McCarthy and Eli Lusajo and seniors Greg Chinowth, Ben Waugh and Jaden Reiss also saw time for the conference champs.
HOT TAKE: Last year’s 21-win season was a bit of a surprise to some, but if they do it again it will not be. With Dix and Tidiane leading the way, there’s no doubt who the favorite is to win this year’s MRC. It’s the Lynx.
Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson Yellow Jackets — Last Year: 5-17 overall, 2-12 conference
Coach: Nate Kreifels
The Jackets lose their do-everything standout star Quran Owens, but they will bring back three guys that started at least 11 games. Senior Amer Ibar was the team’s top outside shooter (43 3PM) and averaged 7.9 points a year ago. Junior Austin Schubert (3.7 PPG, 3.0 RPG) started 17 games, and junior Reese Schlotfeld (5.8 PPG, 2.2 APG, 1.1 SPG) was in the starting lineup 11 times.
In addition, senior Aiden Flynn (3.2 PPG, 2.0 RPG, 1.9 APG, 15 3PM) played in all 22 games and started three. After that quartet, the Jackets are pretty inexperienced with juniors Jaiden Adams and Lane Toman playing in six games, classmate Sidney Weaver active in four and seniors Payton Holloway and Braxton Graef getting minutes in one varsity game.
HOT TAKE: It’s going to be pretty tough to replace Owens, who racked up the awards from the conference and from KMA Sports. However, they do have some solid experience returning that could help them keep their heads above water. A number of other teams are battling graduation, too, so the Jackets could even improve on last year’s five-win total.
LeMars Bulldogs — Last Year: 15-9 overall, 9-5 conference
Coach: Dave Irwin
There’s a bunch coming back, and it’s led by All-MRC First Team choice Spencer Mackey. The senior had 13.5 points, 3.6 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 0.8 steals per game while hitting 42 3-pointers. Classmate and second-team choice Alec Dreckman was actually the leading scorer with 15.0 points per game to go with 1.6 steals per contest. He hit a team-best 49 treys. Another senior returning starter is Jaxon Baumgartner, who averaged 5.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.5 steals.
Junior Brady Williams was a key reserve a year ago for the Bulldogs, hitting 26 3-pointers of his own and adding 4.9 points per game. Juniors Caleb Dreckman (1.6 PPG) and Konnor Calhoun (1.4 PPG) and seniors Ryan Brown and Ethan Kuiken will potentially see much more time this year after playing in 10 to 12 games each. Senior Carlos Duran (9 games) and junior Cal Eckstaine (8 games) also received some varsity minutes last year.
HOT TAKE: It’s likely the best shooting team in the conference, and they might very well be the biggest obstacle in AL’s way to winning another conference title. The Bulldogs are pretty well loaded with experience and should contend for the MRC.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton Warriors — Last Year: 16-11 overall, 9-5 conference (State Runner-up)
Coach: Adam Vander Schaaf
Their two all-conference players are gone and graduated, but there are still two to four starters returning. Seniors Jake Layman (11.0 PPG, 3.0 RPG, 2.6 APG, 27 3PM) and Majok Majouk (7.2 PPG, 6.1 RPG, 2.0 APG, 1.2 SPG, 1.1 BPG, 21 3PM) were both regular starters last season. Meanwhile, senior Nick Muller (5.4 PPG) and junior Jacob Imming (6.2 PPG, 3.9 RPG, 1.2 APG) found starts in 15 and 13 games, respectively.
Senior Brady Schaap was a reserve in 20 games last season, averaging 1.3 points. Seniors Kaden Helt and Vince Lally both played in 16 games each while classmates Ashton VerDoorn and Niko Karras were in 14 and 11, respectively. Junior Bryce Click also played in three games in 2019-20.
HOT TAKE: They benefit greatly by playing in this league with mostly 4A schools. Then they hit the postseason in 3A and make deep runs. I think this team has the ability to do the same, but they also should be in contention for the MRC championship.
Sioux City East Black Raiders — Last Year: 17-5 overall, 12-2 conference
Coach: Ras Vanderloo
Every player that made a start last season is gone. Their most experienced player is junior Bie Ruei, who averaged 2.6 points and 2.7 rebounds in 21 games played last season. Seniors Cael Boever (2.1 PPG, 11 3PM) and Bennet Vanderloo (1.3 PPG) also played in 20 each. Senior Aiden Ballard (2.2 PPG, 1.6 RPG) is another that played more often than not (18 games).
Sophomore Brandt VanDyke (3.3 PPG, 2.1 RPG) did get some minutes in 12 games as a freshman while junior Ethan Sneider (1.5 PPG) was in 10 games. Seniors Randy Chamberlin (5 games) and Cam Riemer (2) also return after a tiny bit of varsity experience.
HOT TAKE: This isn’t hot, but I’m pretty certain Sioux City East is going to be just fine. More than fine, actually. Sure, they lost their five starters, but they always have talent waiting in the wings. They’ve never won fewer than 15 games in the QuikStats era, and I don’t see that changing.
Sioux City North Stars — Last Year: 1-21 overall, 0-14 conference
Coach: David Den Herder
The Stars will bring back two starters, but they do have to replace three of their top five scorers. Senior Dante Hansen (7.1 PPG, 3.4 RPG, 1.5 APG, 1.0 SPG, 26 3PM) is the top-returning scorer. Fellow senior Gavin Hauge (3.9 PPG, 3.4 APG, 2.5 RPG, 0.9 SPG) also had a decent year with 18 starts and played in all 22.
Junior Carter Pinney (3.1 PPG, 12 3PM) should add some outside shooting as he did last year off the bench. Fellow junior Tyler Fry (1.0 PPG, 1.1 RPG) had some spot minutes in 19 games last year, too. Juniors Kevin Phung, Jake Beargeon and Jacob Hagan, sophomore Carter Reekers and senior Evan Helvig all played in anywhere between four and eight games last year.
HOT TAKE: There’s a bunch of production gone from a team that struggled to rack up wins last season. However, the one-win season was a major difference from a program that had won at least eight games in every year of the QuikStats era. I do think last year will prove to be an anomaly.
Sioux City West Wolverines — Last Year: 11-12 overall, 6-8 conference
Coach: CoCo Cofield
The Wolverines bring back three guys that started at least nine games, although none of them were starters in all 23 games. And actually, the top-returning scorer is sophomore Keavian Hayes, who didn’t start any games. Hayes averaged 10.8 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.5 steals per game off the bench last year. Senior Dominic Frye (1.7 PPG, 1.8 RPG) started 16 times, junior Keeon Hutton (7.7 PPG, 2.8 RPG, 2.3 APG) made 14 starts and senior Keenan Hegna (5.3 PPG, 3.0 RPG, 1.2 APG, 1.0 SPG) opened nine games.
Outside of those four, the varsity experience is pretty spotty for West. Juniors Mabior Akuien and Drew Benson both found varsity minutes last year in seven and six games, respectively, while fellow junior Brady Larson played in one game.
HOT TAKE: One thing that will be really fun to watch is the growth of Hayes, who has the look of a real star. You think it’s easy to average double figures as a freshman in this league? Guess again. My take: Hayes and this team will be among the most entertaining teams to watch in all KMAland conferences.
ONE FINAL HOT TAKE: The defending champs are the favorite to be the champs again. There are more known commodities on the AL team this year than there were going into last year, too.
Now, who will be the biggest contenders for knocking them off their perch? It looks to me like the best bets would be LeMars, Sergeant Bluff-Luton and — as always — Sioux City East. LeMars is really experienced, Sergeant Bluff-Luton has plenty of talent teeming throughout that school and program and East is a year-to-year contender, regardless of their inexperience.
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmaland.com.