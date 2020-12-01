(KMAland) -- The Winter Sports Preview series continues and finishes today with a look at the Bluegrass boys basketball conference.
Lamoni and Ankeny Christian Academy look to be loaded for another run atop the league. Who else can make a run? Let's look....
NOTE: I have no inside info on athletes that decided not to go out or move in or out of town. These are purely from last year’s QuikStats. Any changes can be sent to dmartin@kmaland.com.
2020 BLUEGRASS CONFERENCE BOYS BASKETBALL PREVIEW
Ankeny Christian Academy Eagles — Last Year: 21-4 overall, 8-1 conference
Coach: Paul Selindh
Ankeny Christian has been one of the top teams in the Bluegrass for years now, and they bring back three dudes that were honored as all-conference players last year. Senior Cale Leever (13.0 PPG, 3.0 RPG, 2.0 APG, 1.6 SPG, 44 3PM) and junior Malachi Johnson (6.8 PPG, 5.5 APG, 3.8 RPG, 1.5 SPG, 21 3PM) were both second team picks. Meanwhile, senior Colby Elrod (8.9 PPG, 3.2 RPG, 2.1 APG, 1.3 SPG, 51 3PM) was an honorable mention.
Those three started nearly every game last year while junior Ben McDermott (6.4 PPG, 2.8 RPG, 1.3 SPG, 35 3PM) got one spot start and was a key reserve. Senior Matthew Voll (5.0 PPG, 3.7 PG) is another that put up some solid numbers off the bench, and juniors Logan Fincham (2.1 PPG) and Brock Parks (2.2 PPG) combined to play in 35 games. Sophomore Ben Fortenberry and junior Eric Ott also saw time in 12 and 10 games, respectively.
HOT TAKE: It’s probably not so hot to say that Ankeny Christian will be among the top teams in the conference, but that’s exactly what they will be. They have a good solid core returning and should be among the league favorites.
Diagonal Maroons — Last Year: 10-12 overall, 4-6 conference
Coach: Matt Warren
The Maroons lose their top three scorers, but they did have plenty of contributions from several underclassmen last year. Junior Skyler Stamps (59 PPG, 2.0 APG, 37 3PM) led that group, getting 16 starts and playing in all 22 games. Sophomore Caleb Hubbard (5.1 PPG, 3.6 RPG, 0.9 SPG, 14 3PM) made six starts of his own, and junior Will Strange (3.3 PPG, 3.7 RPG) had one start to his name.
The rest of the group is largely inexperienced, although junior William O’Connor (1.9 PPG, 1.1 RPG) played in 14 games, sophomore Scottie Bohn (1.6 PPG) played in 11 and senior Shane Comer played in 10. Sophomores James Shiflett, Jesse Moon and Dustin Hansen and junior Alex Baker also got some varsity experience last season.
HOT TAKE: The Maroons have a lot to replace, but that should give some youngsters a good chance to improve throughout the season. They’ll be a much better team by the end of the year than they are on night one.
Lamoni Demons — Last Year: 20-3 overall, 10-0 conference
Coach: Ryan Olson
Last year’s conference champs lost their leading scorer, but they bring back three players that earned an all-conference nod. First-team pick Hayden Stewart is back for his senior season after averaging 13.7 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.6 steals. He is also the team’s top returning 3-point shooter with 33 makes. Second-team choice Landon Gilliland is in his own senior season and put in 7.4 points with 4.9 rebounds and 2.4 steals a year ago. Junior Brayden Olson was an honorable mention selection, and he had 9.7 points, 5.4 rebounds, 3.4 steals, 3.1 assists and 1.1 blocks per game.
Sophomore Kalvin Brown (1.4 PPG, 1.7 RPG, 1.1 SPG) could get more minutes this year after playing in 19 games as a reserve last year. Seniors Bode Dykens and Anthony Cray and sophomore Eli Owen will also provide some depth after playing in at least 11 games each last year. Sophomores Tyson McDole and Trevor McDole and junior Jack Greenwood also received varsity time last season.
HOT TAKE: The champs are the champs until they’re not, and while they will replace some important standouts they have three guys that got All-Bluegrass love last year. They will be aiming big, and I don’t blame them.
Melcher-Dallas Saints — Last Year: 10-12 overall, 4-6 conference
Coach: Jim Wells
This is the only team in the league with two returning first team All-Bluegrass picks, and they share the same last name. Seniors Steven Krpan and Ryan Krpan combined to hit 47 3-pointers last year and averaged 13.8 and 13.4 points per game, respectively. Steven also averaged 8.0 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.9 steals and 1.0 block per game while Ryan had averages of 6.2 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 4.6 steals.
Fellow senior Lane VanderLinden only played in 10 games and made four starts, but he was very productive with 13.0 points, 7.0 rebounds and 3.4 steals per game. Senior Gabe Enfield (2.4 PPG, 3.1 RPG) is another key returnee, and sophomore Owen Suntken (3.5 PPG, 3.2 RPG) has some starting experience, too. Senior Caleb Roland, junior Cole Metz and sophomores Noah Graves, Chase Ripperger, Logan Godfrey and Max Enfield played between nine and 13 games last year. Junior Pierce Chiabotta played in seven of his own.
HOT TAKE: Melcher-Dallas has had three straight seasons with double-digit wins, and I think they can fly past their 10-win number from last year. The Krpans are a load to deal with, and if they can get a full, healthy year from VanderLinden that provides a whole other element.
Moravia Mohawks — Last Year: 12-9 overall, 7-4 conference
Coach: Brian Bickel
It’s all coming back. First-team All-Bluegrass choice Carson Brown had a huge year last season with 17.5 points, 6.1 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.5 steals per game while hitting a team-best 30 3-pointers. Fellow senior Warren McLeod (8.0 PPG, 5.2 RPG, 1.0 SPG, 1.0 BPG) was an honorable mention pick, as well.
Seniors Chace Hamilton (7.9 PPG, 3.0 RPG, 1.0 SPG, 24 3PM), Tanner Cormeny (6.3 PPG, 4.1 RPG, 1.9 SPG) and Brett Cormeny (4.9 PPG, 4.3 RPG, 1.2 SPG) are other returning regular starters for the Mohawks. Sophomore Riley Hawkins (3.8 PPG, 3.0 RPG) started six games and played in 20, and senior Logan Johnson (2.2 PPG) made one start in 21 games played. Sophomore Gage Hanes (1.3 PPG, 1.3 RPG) played in 21 games, and senior Hunter Smith was active in 19. Sophomore Cole Hamilton and junior Kaleb Templeton also return with experience in 12 and four games, respectively, last season.
HOT TAKE: Moravia has had three straight winning seasons, and this will easily be a fourth. Not only that, I think the Mohawks can take some steps to potentially competing for a conference title.
Mormon Trail Saints — Last Year: 8-16 overall, 4-6 conference
Coach: Aaron Parmer
Leading scorer and All-Bluegrass honorable mention Remington Newton looks to follow up his sophomore season with a strong junior year. He hit 18 3-pointers and averaged 11.1 points, 7.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.3 steals per game. Fellow junior Gabe Stripe (10.7 PPG, 5.5 RPG, 1.7 APG, 1.1 SPG, 12 3PM) and sophomore Ty Hysell (5.1 PPG, 2.8 APG, 2.0 RPG, 1.0 SPG, 14 3PM) are other returning regular starters.
Sophomore Gavin Dixson (5.1 PPG, 4.4 RPG) and juniors Domanic Bear (1.2 PPG), Oscar Lippert and Fulton Flesher also have a bit of starting experience, although Bear was also a key reserve in most contests last year. Junior Wrigley Shanks (4.6 PPG, 3.4 RPG, 0.9 BPG) played in 20 games off the bench, and junior Blake Evans (1.6 PPG) was active in 17. Sophomore Logan Evans and junior Blake Roberts also had a bit of varsity time last year.
HOT TAKE: Last year was the first time Mormon Trail didn’t win at least 10 games since 2012. It was probably a bit of a shock to the system. Now that they have some solid returning pieces they should be able to get right back on track.
Moulton-Udell Eagles — Last Year: 2-18 overall, 2-8 conference
Coach: Tim Johnson
Moulton-Udell struggled to score a bit last year, and they lose the top two scorers and three of the top four. Senior Hunter Hansen (7.2 PPG, 7.0 RPG, 0.5 BPG) looks to be the top guy this year after starting in every game a year ago. Fellow starter and senior Clayton Morlan (4.2 PPG, 2.7 RPG, 1.2 APG) was also a regular starter for the Eagles.
Senior Clayton Coffman (2.6 PPG) made a few spot starts of his own, and sophomore Garrett Pace found a start last season as a freshman. Juniors Ryan Lucus, Payton Porretto and Dawson Veldhuizen (2.1 PPG, 1.6 RPG) are all back and saw a bit of time off the bench in 2019-20.
HOT TAKE: It might be tough sledding when it comes to finding consistent scoring for the Eagles, but that doesn’t disqualify them from making some big strides throughout the year. They do have a nice senior class, and we could see an improved team this year.
Murray Mustangs — Last Year: 16-7 overall, 8-2 conference
Coach: Darin Wookey
The Mustangs bring back two regular starters that both earned some form of All-Bluegrass love last year. First-team all-conference pick Jace Rodecker (12.3 PPG, 5.7 RPG, 1.7 SPG, 0.7 BPG) is one of the top players in the league while second-team choice Colton Siefkas enters his senior season after averaging 10.7 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 2.0 steals. Junior Brycen Wookey (5.2 PPG, 3.1 RPG, 1.6 SPG, 16 3PM) was a key reserve and made five starts, and sophomore Zack Belden (2.5 PPG, 3.4 RPG) also played plenty and made a start of his own.
Sophomore Ayden Denham (1.3 PPG) played in all but one game last season while junior Christian Nevarez (1.8 PPG, 1.3 RPG) and senior Chase Werner played in 19 and 18 games, respectively. Sophomores Jarren Gracey (15 games), Gauge Mongar (12) and Andrew Rowe (9) and juniors Tivon Spurgeon (9) and Avery Flaherty (8) all played a bit a year ago, too.
HOT TAKE: Hey, it’s not going to be easy to replace all that Reece Held did. However, there are some pieces in place to keep the wins coming for Coach Wookey and staff. I especially like the young talent coursing this roster.
Orient-Macksburg Bulldogs — Last Year: 0-21 overall, 0-10 conference
Coach: Jordan Thompson
The Bulldogs have their top three scorers back. That’s led by All-Bluegrass pick Blake Thompson, who hit 36 3-pointers and averaged a team-best 11.0 points while also adding 2.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. Senior Wiley Ray averaged 5.8 points and 4.1 rebounds, and sophomore Tyson Ross was at 5.3 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.1 steals on average.
Senior Derek Gross (2.6 PPG, 3.4 RPG) played in every game while junior Chase Walker (1.9 PPG, 3.9 RPG, 1.3 APG) was a key contributor for most of the year. Senior Korbin Fluckey and sophomore Gavin Abell also bring back some varsity experience.
HOT TAKE: I don’t see this as the hottest of hot takes, but I do see the Bulldogs winning some games this year. I think there’s too much experience and talent for them not to find some Ws.
Seymour Warriors — Last Year: 13-8 overall, 7-3 conference
Coach: Shaun Houser
What a debut for sophomore Brody Tuttle. Tuttle had a big freshman season (13.9 PPG, 6.5 RPG, 1.7 SPG, 20 3PM) on a team full of seniors. Now, he’s the go-to guy without question. Fellow sophomore Carter Houser (1.2 PPG) also received starts in two games and played in 19.
Junior Kayden Snowden is their next most experienced player, as he played in 14 games and averaged 1.0 point per game. Sophomores Kennan Hinners, Cason Spurgeon, Dylan Brennecke, Zane Hackathorn and Peyton Christine and junior Mason Sulser are about to get a healthy helping of playing time after the loss of a big senior class.
HOT TAKE: There are so many question marks on this end. That’s not anything to do with the players on this roster. It has everything to do with the players that are not. The senior class is gone, so it’s someone else’s turn. They have Brody Tuttle, and that’s a good first step to keeping the success going.
Twin Cedars Sabers — Last Year: 4-18 overall, 1-9 conference
Coach: Blake McWilliams
They are down a couple starters, but three of their top four scorers have returned to the mix. Honorable mention All-Bluegrass pick Kade Dunkin is in his senior season and averaged 9.0 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.6 steals per game while splashing 31 3-pointers. Senior Brett Sedlock (3.7 PPG, 4.5 RPG, 2.7 APG, 1.0 SPG) and junior Devin Arkema (8.6 PPG, 7.2 RPG, 1.6 APG, 0.9 SPG) also started in all 22 games last season.
Senior Jace Nichols (5.6 PPG, 33 3PM) will probably enter the starting lineup this season, and he was a very key reserve, especially with his long-range shooting. Junior Dallas Clark (1.3 PPG, 4.2 RPG) did work on the glass off the bench, and sophomores Kasey Clark (12 games) and Landyn Roland (12) and junior Andrew Freel (4) all played a bit.
HOT TAKE: I’m looking forward to seeing what kind of progress and improvement this group can make. They have a lot of experience, and it should pay dividends this year. More than anything, I’m a big fan of Twin Cedars because they have an active Twitter account that always posts nightly results. I love you, @TC_Sabers.
ONE FINAL HOT TAKE: Ankeny Christian and Lamoni were the top two teams last year, and they might very well be the top two again this year. I wouldn’t count out the likes of Melcher-Dallas, Moravia or Murray, though. Heck, I wouldn’t count anyone out. The season is one day old, and everybody has a chance!
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmaland.com.