(KMAland) -- Round two of the KMAland Boys Basketball Power Rankings is here.
As a reminder, the KMAland Power Rankings include all teams from the Hawkeye Ten, Corner, Western Iowa, Pride of Iowa, Rolling Valley, Missouri River and Bluegrass conference schools and are split between 3A/4A and 1A/2A.
This week, Clarinda, Sidney, Mount Ayr, LeMars, Sioux City East and Lamoni make moves up while Atlantic, Lenox, West Harrison, Sioux City West and Ankeny Christian all move in.
Check out the latest rankings below.
KMALAND CLASS 3A/4A BOYS POWER RANKINGS
1. Abraham Lincoln (3-0): The opening week of the season for the Lynx was tough, but they handled it like a KMAland No. 1 would. A blowout of Sioux City North, a two-point win at Indianola and a solid 15-point win over a tough LeMars squad. (LW: 1)
2. Harlan (2-1): The Cyclones’ lone loss was an overtime battle with Blair, but they followed with dominant wins over Shenandoah and Kuemper. (LW: 2)
3. LeMars (2-1): The Bulldogs got two impressive wins to open the year against Unity Christian and previous No. 3 Sergeant Bluff-Luton before the loss to AL. (LW: 4)
4. Sioux City West (2-0): How about that start? A 30-point win over TJ and then a terrific two-point triumph over SBL. (LW: NR)
5. Sioux City East (2-1): After a tough three-point defeat at Spencer, the Black Raiders answered with dominant wins over Heelan and TJ. DaVares Whitaker is off to a hot one with 23.0 points per game. (LW: 7)
6. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (0-2): Let the MRC run continue. The Warriors lost by just five to LeMars and by two to Sioux City West. Life ain’t easy in the MRC. (LW: 3)
7. Glenwood (2-0): As the rest of the newbies find their way, Ryan Blum is busy dropping 28.0 per game on some heads. Two good wins for the Rams so far. The MRC adjustments explain the drop this week. (LW: 5)
8. Lewis Central (2-0): They won two games they were favored to win, and they did it in dominant fashion. That’s the sign of a good team. (LW: 8)
9. Denison-Schleswig (2-3): After two wins, the Monarchs have lost three straight, although two of them were by six or less. Braiden Heiden (23.0 PPG, 10.5 PPG) is making a case for KMAland Player of the Year. (LW: 9)
10. Atlantic (1-1): The Trojans are on pause, but their 26-point win over Creston was plenty impressive. (LW: NR)
KMALAND CLASS 1A/2A BOYS POWER RANKINGS
1. Martensdale-St. Marys (4-0): The Blue Devils are averaging 87.5 points per game and seven are at 6.5 or better. It’s kind of how I expected it to go, frankly. (LW: 1)
2. Clarinda (3-0): Hey, you go on the road and beat any St. Albert team by 21, you’ve done something. Big test with Glenwood on Friday. (LW: 6)
3. Tri-Center (3-0): Dominance personified in their first three, and I think that 34-point win at West Harrison is better than you might think. Leyton Nelson (24.7 PPG, 9.3 RPG) is off to a hot start. (LW: 3)
4. Treynor (4-0): Wins by 22, 14, 35 and 43….yep, Treynor basketball is still pretty, pretty good. (LW: 4)
5. AHSTW (3-0): Brayden Lund (20.7 PPG), Raydden Grobe (19.3 PPG) and Kyle Sternberg (18.3 PPG) are on a different level right now. And they’re doing it in an efficient manner with shooting percentages of 67.6, 46.9 and 50.0, respectively. (LW: 5)
6. Mount Ayr (3-1): They shook off a 20-point loss to Panorama with wins by 20 over Southwest Valley and 22 over Lenox. Jaixen Frost is up over 20 per game (21.3 to be exact). (LW: 7)
7. Ankeny Christian Academy (3-1): Definitely an oversight in last week’s rankings. They should have been in it. Now, after a three-point loss to Madrid, they beat Melcher-Dallas, St. Albert and Orient-Macksburg by at least 12 points each. (LW: NR)
8. St. Albert (0-3): The Falcons are likely to not be completely healthy until after Christmas, and they’ve played a really tough schedule without a full lineup. It doesn’t get any easier with Lewis Central tomorrow night. (LW: 2)
9. Kuemper Catholic (1-2): Really impressive win over Denison-Schleswig, which was sandwiched by losses to Harlan and Carroll – two pretty dang good teams. (LW: 8)
10. Nodaway Valley (1-2): Losses to Clarinda and Grand View Christian will happen. Nice 24-point win over Southwest Valley on Tuesday. (LW: 9)
11. Woodbine (4-1): Four straight wins for the Tigers and 10 dunks for Layne Pryor, who is averaging 20.2 points and 9.0 rebounds per game. (LW: 10)
12. Underwood (1-0): We haven’t seen a lot yet, but if Timothy Conn is going to shoot like he did against Missouri Valley (6/12 from 3) the Eagles are going to be tough to deal with. (LW: 12)
13. Logan-Magnolia (1-1): A loss to Tri-Center was more of a Tri-Center thing, I think. Another tough one coming with Treynor on Friday on AM 960. (LW: 11)
14. Boyer Valley (3-0): Defense has been the name of the game for the ‘Dogs. They’ve allowed just 45, 33 and 37 points in their three wins. (LW: 13)
15. CAM (2-1): They’ve bounced back nicely from their opening night loss to Boyer Valley with a rout of West Harrison and a 12-point takedown of Coon Rapids-Bayard. (LW: 15)
16. Sidney (2-1): Terrific road wins in their last two, going to Stanton and winning by five and then handling East Atchison by 24. (LW: 18)
17. Lamoni (3-0): Congrats to Coach Ryan Olson, who won his 200th career game last week against Moravia. Now, he’s at 201 after a nice win at Central Decatur on Tuesday. (LW: 20)
18. East Mills (2-1): The Wolverines couldn’t hang in with Woodbine, but they bounced back a night later with a win at F-M. Mason Crouse did his best Damian Lillard in the fourth period. (LW: 17)
19. West Harrison (2-3): Their three losses: Woodbine, CAM and Tri-Center. Nice five-point win at Ar-We-Va on Tuesday, and check out Koleson Evans (17.4 PPG, 9.6 RPG) and Sage Evans (14.6 PPG, 15.6 PPG), who are rebounding everything. (LW: NR)
20. Lenox (2-1): The Tigers had the Mount Ayr game get away from them a bit, but I’m still impressed with the 2-1 start. Keaton England is averaging 17.0 points per game while Samson Adams (11.7 PPG, 8.7 RPG) is a double-double threat every night. (LW: NR)
