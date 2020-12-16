(KMAland) -- Ding, ding ding. It's round three of the KMAland Girls Basketball Power Rankings.
As a reminder, the KMAland Power Rankings include all teams from the Hawkeye Ten, Corner, Western Iowa, Pride of Iowa, Rolling Valley, Missouri River and Bluegrass conference schools and are split between 3A/4A/5A and 1A/2A.
This week, Denison-Schleswig, Lewis Central, Sidney, Underwood, Mount Ayr, Lenox, Central Decatur, Wayne, Woodbine, Paton-Churdan, Sioux City East, Bishop Heelan and LeMars are moving up while Bedford and Abraham Lincoln are moving in.
Check out the latest rankings below.
KMALAND CLASS 3A/4A/5A GIRLS BASKETBALL POWER RANKINGS
1. Glenwood (4-0): The Rams have double digit wins over Atlantic, Denison-Schleswig and Abraham Lincoln already this year. And they’ve done it without Elle Scarborough. Madison Camden is averaging 18.0 points and has a terrific effective field goal percentage of 60.6%. Thanks to QuikStats/Varsity Bound for adding that stat to their pages. (LW: 1)
2. Creston (6-1): They have been rolling along in the last week, and unfortunately they’ve had to learn to play without injured point guard Braelyn Baker. They get their first shot at Glenwood on Friday (on the KMAX-Stream). (LW: 2)
3. Denison-Schleswig (4-1): They’ve played Glenwood closer than anyone and got a big win at Harlan in the past week. Paige Andersen is out there averaging 22.2 points on a 62.3% eFG. (LW: 5)
4. Sioux City East (6-0): I had a suspicion in the preseason the Black Raiders might be as good or better than their state qualifier last year. I won’t go that far yet, but they’ve got six girls averaging 5.4 points or better, including junior Kayla Benson (16.8 PPG). (LW: 6)
5. Bishop Heelan Catholic (4-2): They’ve rolled to four straight wins after a tight loss to East in game two. The defense has been terrific in allowing just 27.3 points per game during that stretch. (LW: 7)
6. Lewis Central (3-0): Back-to-back tight wins on the road in the past week, beating St. Albert by three and Norwalk by two. Some big tests coming up with Atlantic on Friday and Glenwood on Tuesday. (LW: 8)
7. Harlan (4-1): The Cyclones lost for the first time on Friday, and they’re seeing a little drop. However, that has more to do with East, Heelan and Lewis Central. They’re still the same impressive, balanced group of experienced juniors and seniors. (LW: 4)
8. LeMars (3-4): Busy week with wins at Western Christian and TJ sandwiching a loss to Bishop Heelan. They’re moving up due to a big result last night from a team they beat last week. (LW: 10)
9. Abraham Lincoln (3-3): The Lynx went into Sergeant Bluff last night and came out a winner. If not for a tough second quarter, they also hung right around with Glenwood on Saturday. (LW: NR)
10. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (3-1): Riddle me this. Sergeant Bluff-Luton beat LeMars 12 days ago by 21 points, AL lost to LeMars last week by 10 and then the Lynx got the win at SBL last night. This is going to sort itself out, but for now the most recent result matters the most. (LW: 3)
KMALAND CLASS 1A/2A GIRLS BASKETBALL POWER RANKINGS
1. Nodaway Valley (5-0): A couple road trips in the POI didn’t slow Nodaway Valley down any this past week. A trip to Atlantic on Saturday is going to be a fun one to track. (LW: 1)
2. Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (5-0): The Spartans have been at the ready if Nodaway Valley slips any. It hasn’t happened, but Exira/EHK just keeps on rolling with wins by 49 and 38 in the past week. (LW: 2)
3. Underwood (7-0): I feel like a 28-point win at St. Albert is worth a move. I’ve been cautious with the Eagles so far, but I’m completely all-in now. They’ve got three averaging double figures, including Kendra Kuck, who is at 15.0 points per game. (LW: 7)
4. CAM, Anita (7-0): The Cougars just keep on rolling. They’ve got EIGHT girls averaging 5.2 points or more, led by 10.4 per game from freshman Eva Steffensen. (LW: 3)
5. Treynor (5-1): Tough crowd in 1A/2A. Treynor beats AHSTW by 15 and drops a spot? Like I said, it’s a tough crowd. The Cardinals will have another shot to move up next Tuesday when they play at Underwood. Clara Teigland (21 points vs. AHSTW last night) is a star. And let’s be clear: KMA Sports did NOT pick Treynor to finish 7th in the WIC. (LW: 4)
6. Sidney (4-1): Another big week for the Cowgirls, which beat Fremont-Mills by 18 last night. Who expected Sidney’s transition from the Maddy Duncan era to the post-Maddy Duncan era to be this seamless? (LW: 8)
7. AHSTW (5-2): AHSTW is going to start asking me to not show up to their games. They’re 5-0 in contests I’ve not broadcasted. They’ll look to take down Harrison County (Mo Valley on Friday, Lo-Ma on Tuesday) in their final two games of the first half. (LW: 6)
8. Mount Ayr (5-1): They haven’t lost to an area team yet. The Raiderettes also went into undefeated Southeast Warren and walked out a 12-point winner on Thursday. (LW: 12)
9. Logan-Magnolia (3-1): The road warriors. Lo-Ma hasn’t played a home game yet. I sure would have liked to see that Treynor at Lo-Ma result, but they’ll try again later. Fremont-Mills comes to town for the home opener tomorrow. (LW: 9)
10. St. Albert (1-4): They sure have played a tough slate with losses to Harlan, Creston, LC and Underwood. Shenandoah, Sidney and Kuemper are up next for the Saintes, as they try to head into break at .500. (LW: 5)
11. Lenox (5-1): The Tigers seemed a little low last week. They bounced back from a tight four-point loss to Mount Ayr by handling Central Decatur and then holding off Southwest Valley. TJ Stoaks is averaging 15.5 points, 7.8 rebounds and 4.8 steals. Pretty, pretty good. (LW: 14)
12. Audubon (1-4): After a really difficult start to the season, the Wheelers might be able to start racking up some wins. They will have a very tough one on Friday, though, with Logan-Magnolia coming to town. Aleah Hermansen (15.0 PPG, 5.8 RPG, 2.6 SPG, 2.4 APG) and Jaci Christensen (14.0 PPG, 10.2 RPG, 2.6 SPG) are still doing their thing. (LW: 10)
13. Woodbine (5-2): Aggressive jump for the Tigers, but their losses have come to Exira/EHK and AHSTW. They’ll get another shot at a heavyweight when they meet CAM tomorrow evening. (LW: 19)
14. Central Decatur (4-3): Last night’s one-point win over Southeast Warren is a big one for this program. Sophomore Layni Masters leads four players averaging 7.3 points or more with 11.2 per contest. (LW: 18)
15. Southeast Warren (3-2): The Warhawks took Ls to Mount Ayr and Central Decatur in the last week, but they’re not that far away. Josie Hartman is averaging 16.6 points, 7.0 rebounds and 4.4 steals in her junior season. (LW: 13)
16. Wayne (7-2): They played four times in the last week, going 3-1 with their only loss coming to Nodaway Valley. Last night’s 20-point win at East Union is better than you might think. Emily Jones keeps on scoring and is averaging 21.7 points per game. (LW: 17)
17. Fremont-Mills (4-1): The Knights’ final four games before Christmas break is a cavalcade of tough tests: East Atchison (W), Sidney (L), Logan-Magnolia (?) and Stanton (?). (LW: 15)
18. Stanton (5-1): My only real way to gauge F-M vs. Stanton is the result of their respective meetings with Sidney, and F-M has a slight two-point edge. They’ll decide it on the court Friday. (LW: 16)
19. Paton-Churdan (5-1): A three-win week for the Rockets, as they blasted Coon Rapids-Bayard, West Central Valley and West Harrison. This matchup at Woodbine on Friday is going to be a fun one. (LW: 20)
20. Bedford (3-3): The Bulldogs’ 25-point win over East Union on Friday was a nice bounceback after a loss to North Nodaway the night before. They may have lost to Nodaway Valley last night, but there’s no shame in that. I’m looking forward to their final two games before break: at Stanton and home to East Mills. Clarinda won’t be a slouch tomorrow night, either. (LW: NR)
