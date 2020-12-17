(KMAland) -- We’ve reached Week 3, and while there are plenty of rankings that write themselves it sure was difficult finishing out the 1A/2A rankings.
As a reminder, the KMAland Power Rankings include all teams from the Hawkeye Ten, Corner, Western Iowa, Pride of Iowa, Rolling Valley, Missouri River and Bluegrass conference schools and are split between 3A/4A and 1A/2A.
This week, Glenwood, Denison-Schleswig, Sidney, Underwood, AHSTW, Boyer Valley, Sioux City East, LeMars and Sergeant Bluff-Luton moved up while Red Oak, Riverside, IKM-Manning, Central Decatur and Mormon Trail moved in.
Check out the latest rankings below.
KMALAND CLASS 3A/4A BOYS POWER RANKINGS
1. Abraham Lincoln (5-1): I won’t hold the Blue Valley Northwest loss against them. Who would? They bounced back with a grinder of a win at Sergeant Bluff-Luton on Tuesday and will remain No. 1 heading into another tough road trip to Sioux City West. (LW: 1)
2. Sioux City East (5-1): A 15-point win at Sioux City West highlighted an impressive 3-0 week. Check out this DaVares Whitaker jam. (LW: 5)
3. LeMars (4-2): The Bulldogs were up 1 at half and within 1 at the end of the third in an eventual 68-60 loss at Western Christian. This is a team that is going to compete all year. (LW: 4)
4. Sioux City West (3-1): It was a 1-1 week for the Wolverines. They lost to Sioux City East before an eight-point win on Tuesday over Heelan. And they still have that road win over Sergeant Bluff-Luton. (LW: 4)
5. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (1-3): Do you get the idea that the MRC is going to be pretty competitive this year? The Warriors have losses by 5 to LeMars, 2 to Sioux City West and 7 to Abraham Lincoln. Another tough battle at Sioux City East tomorrow night, followed by a home date with Western Christian on Monday. (LW: 6)
6. Glenwood (3-0): An overtime win over Clarinda keeps the Rams undefeated heading into a trio of big tests: Creston (Friday), at Harlan (Saturday), Lewis Central (Tuesday). Here we go. (LW: 7)
7. Denison-Schleswig (3-3): The Monarchs get the boost with their 11-point comeback win over Harlan on Friday evening. Aiden Schuttinga was a monster in the win with six 3s and 24 points. He gets that stroke from his dad? (LW: 9)
8. Harlan (2-2): This is an unfair drop, but it’s how it has to work for this week. The Cyclones lost standout Michael Erlmeier for the year, so it’s kind of a restart for them as they try to learn to play without him. Coach Osborn always finds a way to make it work, and I have no doubt he will this time, too. (LW: 2)
9. Lewis Central (2-2): The Titans had an 0-2 week, but they ran across a Sam Rallis-led St. Albert and an always-tough Norwalk squad. We’ll start to find out more in their next two with Atlantic on Friday and at Glenwood on Tuesday. (LW: 8)
10. Atlantic (1-2): The Trojans returned to action on Tuesday, falling by three to Kuemper Catholic. They still hold the 26-point win over Creston to maintain their hold on 10. (LW: 10)
KMALAND CLASS 1A/2A BOYS POWER RANKINGS
1. Martensdale-St. Marys (4-0): The Blue Devils haven’t played for nine days, but that comes to an end later tonight when they travel to Nodaway Valley for one final test in 2020. (LW: 1)
2. Clarinda (4-1): An overtime loss at Glenwood doesn’t move the Cardinals off the 2 line. If anything, it strengthened their hold on the position. They followed it up with a 20-point win over Shenandoah. Bedford, Denison-Schleswig and Harlan await in their next three. (LW: 2)
3. Underwood (4-0): I don’t know how many practices they’ve even had with everyone there, but they have sure been impressive in games. The big one was last Thursday’s 14-point win at Tri-Center, which was followed up by dominant wins over Audubon and Riverside. The Eagles are for real. Who’s excited for Tuesday with Treynor coming to town (on AM 960)? (LW: 12)
4. AHSTW (6-0): The Vikings are a problem, folks. Raydden Grobe is smooth as silk, Kyle Sternberg and Brayden Lund are inside-outside 6-foot-3 twins (seemingly) and Cole Scheffler is the best point guard you might not know about. They’re a little thin on depth, but their starting five is as good as anyone in this mix. (LW: 5)
5. Treynor (4-1): They nearly came all the way back from down 18 against AHSTW. Despite the loss, the Cardinals will learn and grow from it. Hot take: I actually think this year’s team has more guys that could go for 20 on any given night than last year’s. It’s a different team, to be sure, but different can be good, too. (LW: 4)
6. Tri-Center (5-1): Let’s keep the WIC rolling. T-C shook off the shock of the loss to Underwood by routing Missouri Valley and Audubon in their next two. Treynor/T-C on January 5th looms large. (LW: 3)
7. Ankeny Christian Academy (5-1): A 22-point win over Lamoni – last year’s Bluegrass champ – was mighty impressive, which is a good word to describe ACA all season. (LW: 7)
8. St. Albert (1-3): The rise of the Falcons is potentially one week away. Now that Sam Rallis is back, they are getting closer to what I saw as the preseason No. 2 team in this division. A win over LC went first on Friday. Shenandoah, AHSTW and Kuemper are next up. (LW: 8)
9. Kuemper Catholic (2-2): Wins over Atlantic and Denison-Schleswig are looking pretty good right about now. Ballard and St. Albert are the next two for a Knights team that might seem a bit underrated a week from now. (LW: 9)
10. Mount Ayr (4-1): Definitely didn’t mean for Mount Ayr to drop like this, especially considering their only game this week was a 37-point road win over Southeast Warren. However, Underwood needed to jump and ACA, St. Albert and Kuemper needed to stay. (LW: 6)
11. Boyer Valley (5-0): The ‘Dogs are now officially your RVC favorite (again). They rolled to a win over Glidden-Ralston and beat Woodbine by eight over the last week. Impressive. (LW: 14)
12. Nodaway Valley (3-2): The Wolverines have run off three in a row and have two really good chances to make a big climb this week. Martensdale-St. Marys in Greenfield tonight and Atlantic in Atlantic on Saturday. (LW: 10)
13. Logan-Magnolia (2-1): Only one game for the Panthers in the past week – a 17-point win at Missouri Valley – but they should get three in this week with F-M tonight, Audubon tomorrow and AHSTW on Tuesday. (LW: 13)
14. Sidney (4-1): The Cowboys have won four straight since their opening-night loss to Johnson-Brock. They’ve got seven guys averaging 3.6 points or more, led by Cole Jorgenson (16.0 PPG) and Garett Phillips (11.2 PPG), as expected. (LW: 16)
15. Red Oak (2-2): You folks don’t know how hard No. 15 turned out to be. There are so many conflicting results among the remaining teams considered for this spot. However, Red Oak is the only one that can align in front of them. Their only losses: at Clarinda and at Lewis Central. They’ve since beat Shenandoah and Griswold. Their next four are scary tough: Harlan, at Denison-Schleswig, St. Albert and Creston. (LW: NR)
16. Riverside (2-4): This is where the most recent results start to come into play. The Bulldogs have a loss to Stanton, but they beat IKM-Manning (and Heartland Christian) in the last week. You’ll see how it all makes sense in a bit. Or you might not. (LW: NR)
17. IKM-Manning (1-5): The Wolves lost to Riverside, but it was by just three. Their other area losses came against Treynor, Lo-Ma and AHSTW, and they’ve since beat Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton in dominant fashion. (LW: NR)
18. Lamoni (4-1): Lamoni had a tough night against Ankeny Christian last Friday night. Good teams have those nights once in awhile. They still hold a nice win over Central Decatur to keep them in the top 18. (LW: 17)
19. Central Decatur (3-3): I think this is a safe ranking. The Cardinals had a nice win over Lenox, a tight loss to South Harrison and a rout of Southeast Warren this past week. They’ve also taken losses to DSM Christian and Lamoni this year. (LW: NR)
20. Mormon Trail (4-0): Rather than try to sort out the conflicting results among the Rolling Valley and Pride of Iowa again, I’m going to roll with an undefeated Bluegrass team. The Saints have won by 38, 36, 26 and 21 in their four games this year. Good enough for me at this point. You win, you’re in. (LW: NR)
OK, I want to explain the conflicting results I was talking about. Here are the other teams that were considered this week and some of their results:
East Mills (4-1): Lost to Woodbine
Woodbine (4-3): Lost to Exira/EHK
Exira/EHK (3-2): Lost to Coon Rapids-Bayard
Coon Rapids-Bayard (2-2): Lost to Ar-We-Va & CAM
Ar-We-Va (3-2): Lost to West Harrison
CAM (3-3): Lost to Glidden-Ralston & Ar-We-Va
West Harrison (3-3): Lost to CAM & Woodbine
Glidden-Ralston (2-4): Lost to Paton-Churdan & Exira/EHK
Paton-Churdan (2-4): Lost to CRB, West Harrison, Ar-We-Va & Exira/EHK
Bedford (3-2): Lost to Lenox
Lenox (3-2): Lost to Central Decatur
Southwest Valley (2-4): Lost to Lenox & CAM
Fremont-Mills (3-2): Lost to East Mills
Stanton (2-3): Lost to East Mills
You see what I'm dealing with here? That’s 14 other teams that were considered from No. 15 on. Every time I put one of them in, though, there was something semi-recent that was conflicting.
Of course, I did roll with Riverside despite their loss to Stanton, but as the season progresses, we’re going to start seeing more of this. It’s just hard to ignore anything (even if I did once or twice) in a season that is just two and a half weeks long to this point.
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmaland.com.