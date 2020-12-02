(KMAland) -- The girls and boys basketball season is off and running, and we are moving closer to the point where every team in KMAland has played.
Today, the first of a weekly tradition throughout the basketball season – the KMAland Girls Basketball Power Rankings. I’ll look to drop these every Wednesday, along with the KMAland Boys Basketball Power Rankings every Thursday.
The girls basketball power rankings will be split between Class 1A/2A and 3A/4A/5A and include teams from the Hawkeye Ten, Corner, Western Iowa, Pride of Iowa, Rolling Valley, Missouri River and Bluegrass. With that said, here are the first rankings of the year.
KMALAND 3A/4A/5A GIRLS BASKETBALL POWER RANKINGS
1. Glenwood (0-0) – The Rams have yet to play, but we know what they’re made of. A state semifinalist from last year that returns plenty of key pieces, including the KMAland Girls Basketball Player of the Year.
2. Creston (2-1) – The Panthers have been impressive in wins over Atlantic and Winterset and even in a loss to 3A No. 1 Des Moines Christian.
3. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (0-0) – The Warriors have lost some talented players, but they have a good core in place to improve on last year’s 13-9 record.
4. Harlan (2-0) – The Cyclones have been tested in their first two games, but they get the nod over Denison-Schleswig due to the result of last year’s final meeting (a 53-47 win for Harlan).
5. Denison-Schleswig (1-0) – The Monarchs opened the season with a dominant 55-17 win over MVAOCOU. We’ll learn more in the coming weeks.
6. Sioux City East (1-0) – East lost some big pieces from last year’s state qualifier, but they still have a nice nucleus – and they beat Spencer last night.
7. Abraham Lincoln (0-0) – The Lynx were in the mix for an MRC championship last season, and they have a standout senior group that should keep them there this year.
8. Bishop Heelan Catholic (0-1) – A state champion a year ago, they’re always teeming with talent. However, I’m waiting and seeing after they graduated a huge senior group.
9. Lewis Central (0-0) – Speaking of losing a big senior group, the Titans are an unknown at this point, too. We’ll learn more very soon.
10. Atlantic (0-1) – A two-point loss to Creston should maybe have the Trojans up a little higher, but I’m going to slow play it to start. They could rise significantly over the next week even if they don’t shock Glenwood on Friday.
KMALAND 1A/2A GIRLS BASKETBALL POWER RANKINGS
1. Nodaway Valley (1-0) – They’ve lost some important seniors, but the freshman class appears to be talented enough to keep things rolling for the Wolverines.
2. Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (1-0) – The Spartans got their season started on the right note last evening, dominating Glidden-Ralston in their opener.
3. St. Albert (0-1) – I considered the Saintes in the top two spots, especially considering they beat Exira/EHK in a regional final last year. However, EEHK is more intact than St. Albert from last year. A two-point loss to Harlan is nothing to feel bad about.
4. Treynor (2-1) – The Cardinals definitely have some pieces to grow on, and they showed it in a 13-point win over IKM-Manning last night.
5. CAM (2-0) – The depth and the athleticism moves up and down this rotation. I’m intrigued with seeing how this Cougars team improves throughout the rest of the year.
6. AHSTW (2-1) – The Vikings lost a tight home battle with CAM to land a little further down the list than they probably would have about two weeks ago. Still, I think they’re talented enough to win a lot of games.
7. Stanton (2-0) – The Viqueens have even more talent and athleticism on their team than they did last year. It’s a rare Corner Conference team that can score six or seven deep.
8. Underwood (2-0) – Color me intrigued with the Eagles, which beat Shenandoah and Logan-Magnolia on back-to-back nights. Leah Hall and Aliyah Humphrey rank among the best young backcourts around.
9. IKM-Manning (0-1) – The Wolves have one of the top candidates to lead KMAland in scoring this year in Alexa Ahrenholtz, and she got it started on the right note with 22 against Treynor’s outstanding D last night.
10. Mount Ayr (2-1) – Seems low for the Raiderettes, which routinely put up 15-18 win seasons and have the pieces to do it again.
11. Audubon (0-2) – They’ll shake off an 0-2 start. The losses are to teams that are going to win a lot (South Central Calhoun and AHSTW). The inside-outside combo of Jaci Christensen and Aleah Hermansen is dynamic.
12. East Mills (1-0) – This is a conservative ranking for a team that could explode into the top five to eight in short order. It’s still a young team, but it’s also one that has girls that have played a ton of basketball.
13. Paton-Churdan (1-0) – This might be a bit too low, as they were impressive in their opener last night against a veteran Ar-We-Va team. Just who is going to stop Danielle Hoyle?
14. Lenox (2-0) – Another that figures to soar in the coming weeks, Lenox has a beastly duo of Kambrie Michel and TJ Stoaks that will contend for double-doubles every evening.
15. Logan-Magnolia (0-1) – I’m not quite sure what to think of Lo-Ma just yet. They lost by 10 to Underwood, but that could very well be an Eagles thing. Stay tuned.
16. Fremont-Mills (1-0) – One outing, and it was a dominant performance against a young Heartland Christian team. This is an up-and-comer to keep a close eye on throughout the year.
17. Martensdale-St. Marys (2-1) – It’s a new-look Blue Devils team, but they’ve still got plenty of talent.
18. Central Decatur (0-2) – The Cardinals are playing their typically tough schedule, so pay no mind to that 0-2 start.
19. Lamoni (1-1) – They’ve played two legit teams – Mount Ayr and Murray – and they have my favorite Martin (Abby). Well, other than my three kids and wife and parents.
20. Wayne (2-0) – Emily Jones dropped in 33 last night for the Falcons, who could be an interesting team to follow.