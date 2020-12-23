(KMAland) -- The fourth and the last KMAland Girls Basketball Power Rankings of 2020 are here.
As a reminder, the KMAland Power Rankings include all teams from the Hawkeye Ten, Corner, Western Iowa, Pride of Iowa, Rolling Valley, Missouri River and Bluegrass conference schools and are split between 3A/4A/5A and 1A/2A.
This week, Stanton, Treynor, Logan-Magnolia, Lenox, Paton-Churdan, Sioux City East and Bishop Heelan Catholic make moves up while Coon Rapids-Bayard jumps in for the first time this year.
Check out the latest rankings below.
KMALAND CLASS 3A/4A/5A GIRLS BASKETBALL POWER RANKINGS
1. Glenwood (7-0): The Rams are rounding into form. They’ve got another star back (Elle Scarborough), and they blasted three really good teams in Creston (by 29), Harlan (by 27) and Lewis Central (by 21) this past week. (LW: 1)
2. Sioux City East (6-0): The Black Raiders have passed every single test, but they haven’t played since last week’s rankings. I just figured it was time for a course correction. (LW: 4)
3. Denison-Schleswig (5-1): The Monarchs have played Glenwood closer than anybody, and Paige Andersen is still dropping in 22.2 per night. (LW: 3)
4. Bishop Heelan Catholic (5-2): The Crusaders have won five in a row, and they’ve largely been untested since losing to Unity Christian and Sioux City East to open the year. (LW: 5)
5. Creston (6-3): I don’t want to hurt Creston too much for playing a difficult schedule, but there are some matchups they might struggle with as they try to learn to play without Braelyn Baker. That really stinks, by the way. All the best. (LW: 2)
6. Lewis Central (4-1): So the young’uns may not have been ready to hang in with Glenwood just yet, but their 32-point win over Atlantic was an eyebrow-raiser. Big ups to the freshman Lucy Scott, who is shooting nearly 40% from 3 and averaging 13.5 points per game. (LW: 6)
7. Harlan (6-2): Harlan followed losses to Denison-Schleswig and Glenwood with a really nice 14-point win over Panorama and then last night’s victory over Clarinda. (LW: 7)
8. LeMars (4-4): Blowout wins over TJ and Sioux City North was a good way to finish the first half for the Bulldogs. (LW: 8)
9. Abraham Lincoln (4-4): The Lynx have tested themselves. Last night, they went into Waukee. IT didn’t go well, but it gives them an idea of what it will take to take a step. Jillian Shanks (16.0 PPG), Baylie Girres (11.9 PPG) and Kayla Schleifman (10.7 PPG) are all in double figures on average. (LW: 9)
10. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (4-1): The Warriors took down a Western Christian team struggling to get wins earlier this week, but I know better. Western Christian is Western Christian is Western Christian is…you get the point. It’s a good win. (LW: 10)
KMALAND CLASS 1A/2A GIRLS BASKETBALL POWER RANKINGS
1. Nodaway Valley (7-0): A test at Atlantic on Saturday was one I was watching very closely, and they passed it with flying colors. Maddax DeVault (27 points), Lexi Shike (11 points, 17 rebounds) and Lindsey Davis (11 points) all had big showings. This team is legit. (LW: 1)
2. Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (8-0): We are starting to settle in with these top two spots. The Spartans also had a road test against a Hawkeye Ten team (Kuemper) this week. And yes, they passed it. (LW: 2)
3. Treynor (7-1): Huge win on the road over Underwood last night, and the Cardinals will go into break with a six-game win streak. (LW: 5)
4. CAM (8-0): They had their toughest, closest test since their first game this week. However, they were able to survive a big push from a burgeoning Woodbine team. Cougars/Spartans open the second half on January 5th. (LW: 4)
5. Underwood (7-1): The Eagles shouldn’t take a big hit considering it was a three-point loss. They played Treynor’s style in the defeat, and they were competitive while doing it. This is a good team. I have no question about that. (LW: 3)
6. Logan-Magnolia (6-1): Coach Derek Sonderland has had to replace Kylie Morrison — a four-year stalwart in the Panthers lineup — and he’s done a terrific job. Emilie Thompson is shooting nearly 40% from 3 and averages 15.3 PPG. They’ve won six in a row heading into the break. (LW: 9)
7. Sidney (5-1): My halfway pick for coach of the year is Paige Landwehr, whose Sidney team has passed every Iowa test so far this year. That included a trip to St. Albert on Saturday. Everyone is contributing, including Alexis Massey (16 points, 9 rebounds), Chay Ward (16 points, 7 rebounds) and Avery Dowling (15 points, 5 assists) against the Saintes. (LW: 6)
8. Mount Ayr (7-1): The Raiderettes have won five in a row, including an 18-point win over Wayne and a nice 17-point triumph over Worth County this week. And a Stewart (Maddie) is leading the charge again. She is averaging 11.6 points and nearly four steals per game. Why do I feel like they’re underrated? (LW: 8)
9. Lenox (7-1): Time for the Tigers to get their credit. Their lone loss was by four to Mount Ayr, and they routed a solid Murray team this past week. (LW: 11)
10. Paton-Churdan (7-1): Exira/EHK’s style is a bad matchup for Paton-Churdan, which lost by 38 to them earlier this year. I’ve come to the conclusion that was way more Exira/EHK than Paton-Churdan, which has won every game since then by at least 13. (LW: 19)
11. AHSTW (6-3): Hey, their losses are to CAM (by 3), Treynor (15) and Logan-Magnolia (10). Not bad losses by any means, but they could really use a statement win. They’ll get plenty of chances in the second half. (LW: 7)
12. St. Albert (2-6): Down by 11 after one quarter last night, the Saintes could have called it a day. They didn’t, though, and snapped a five-game losing skid with a stirring 59-57 road win over Kuemper. (LW: 10)
13. Stanton (7-1): The Viqueens are on a four-game streak heading into the break. Their last three wins were important: at East Mills, at Fremont-Mills and home to Bedford. (LW: 18)
14. Woodbine (4-3): The Tigers’ four losses: at AHSTW, at Exira/EHK, CAM and Paton-Churdan. That’s a tough slate, and they were pretty competitive in the last two of those. Senior Alexa Steinkuehler is a name to know, as she averages a near double-double (10.6 PPG, 9.0 RPG). (LW: 13)
15. Audubon (2-5): I’m still a very big believer in the Wheelers. They’ve just played a very difficult schedule with five losses to teams with a combined 34-7 record. Phew. (LW: 12)
16. Central Decatur (4-3): They didn’t play over the past week, but the Cardinals have a little two-game streak of wins heading into the break. It also includes four in their past five. (LW: 14)
17. Fremont-Mills (4-3): There have been years where the No. 16 team in this ranking wouldn’t be this strong, but I really like the Knights and their potential. Freshman Izzy Weldon is wise beyond her years and has a 1.7 assist-to-turnover ratio. That’s not something you should take for granted in this day and age. (LW: 17)
18. Southeast Warren (4-2): Great potential on this team, too, and they could easily be a spot or two higher. They lost by just one to Central Decatur before going into break with a 19-point win at Twin Cedars. (LW: 15)
19. Wayne (7-3): Kudos on the Falcons for getting in more games than anybody else in these rankings during the first half. They have been tested, too, with their three losses coming to Southeast Warren, Nodaway Valley and Mount Ayr. I’ve mentioned Emily Jones before, but she’s shooting 43.6% while averaging 21.3 points per game. This is a definite All-POI first team player one year after 14.6 per game. (LW: 16)
20. Coon Rapids-Bayard (4-3): The Crusaders have already equaled their win total from last season, and they’ve already played CAM, Exira/EHK and Paton-Churdan once. The three-game win streak has been buoyed by Brynn Bass (11.2 PPG, 4.7 APG, 2.8 SPG) and Alaya Betts (8.3 PPG, 5.8 RPG). (LW: NR)
