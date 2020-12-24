(KMAland) -- Onward with the KMAland Boys Basketball Power Rankings. It's the fourth and final edition of the 2020 year.
As a reminder, the KMAland Power Rankings include all teams from the Hawkeye Ten, Corner, Western Iowa, Pride of Iowa, Rolling Valley, Missouri River and Bluegrass conference schools and are split between 3A/4A and 1A/2A.
This week, Denison-Schleswig, Harlan, Atlantic, Sidney, AHSTW, Treynor, Lo-Ma, Nodaway Valley, Sergeant Bluff-Luton and Mormon Trail are up while East Mills, Stanton and Audubon are in.
KMALAND CLASS 3A/4A POWER RANKINGS
1. Abraham Lincoln (6-1): Their lone game of the week was a mighty impressive 36-point win at Sioux City West. How does this trio of games to open 2021 look: Millard North, Bellevue West (at the MAC) and Sioux City East. Leeeet’s go! (LW: 1)
2. Sioux City East (6-1): A narrow escape of Sergeant Bluff-Luton is a positive, obviously, but I think you’ll start to see their scores widen as the season progresses. They’ve got plenty of talent, although it’s a bit inexperienced. (LW: 2)
3. LeMars (5-3): The Bulldogs lone losses are to AL, Western Christian and Harrisburg (SD). We know AL and Western Christian are good. Harrisburg is very good, too, as they are 4-0 on the year. (LW: 3)
4. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (2-4): The record might not look overly pretty, but in the last week they lost by three at Sioux City East and BEAT Western Christian. They also hold a single-digit loss to AL, and not many teams are playing single digits with AL right now. (LW: 5)
5. Denison-Schleswig (4-3): Their two most recent games are road victories in the Hawkeye Ten Conference over Harlan and Clarinda. Pretty salty. (LW: 7)
6. Harlan (4-2): The recency of their win over Glenwood, along with an overtime triumph over Clarinda, moves the Cyclones in the top six (LW: 8)
7. Glenwood (5-1): Fact of the matter is, Glenwood beat Denison-Schleswig, which beat Harlan, which beat Glenwood. These last three spots can flip any way you want them. It’s close, but the two most recent results are Harlan over Glenwood and Denison-Schleswig over Harlan. (LW: 6)
8. Sioux City West (3-2): Their win at Sergeant Bluff-Luton still holds some weight, but they were unable to compete with AL. No harm on that considering what the Lynx are, but the rankings have to reflect it. (LW: 4)
9. Atlantic (2-3): The Trojans beat Lewis Central in Council Bluffs this past Friday before a tough loss to Nodaway Valley. They also have a blowout win over Creston this season. (LW: 10)
10. Lewis Central (2-4): The Titans are pretty close. They’ve lost four straight and three of those losses were by seven or less. A little seasoning, some more practice over break and this inexperienced group will be ready to go. (LW: 9)
KMALAND CLASS 1A/2A POWER RANKINGS
1. AHSTW (9-0): We are not afraid to make moves here at KMAland Basketball Power Rankings Central. Quite simply, the Vikings have had a stretch of wins that deserve a raise. They won at Treynor, at Missouri Valley, home to a healthy St. Albert and home to Logan-Magnolia. Move ‘em up! (LW: 4)
2. Martensdale-St. Marys (5-0): Now, let’s not thumb our nose at the Blue Devils’ week. They went to Nodaway Valley, got a serious test from the Wolverines and were able to find a way out with a win. For now, though, they drop for what AHSTW did. Nothing that they did. (LW: 1)
3. Treynor (6-1): The Cardinals bounced back from their loss to AHSTW and a shaky showing against Riverside to hand Underwood their first loss on Tuesday night. When TimZim gets hot, there’s not a lot of people that can slow him down. (LW: 5)
4. Clarinda (5-3): Clarinda suffered a couple losses in the last week, but they were in highly competitive battles with Denison-Schleswig and Harlan. Heck, they pretty well had the Cyclones beat if not for the return of Harlan Magic. Still, Clarinda has to feel very good about their first half. (LW: 2)
5. Underwood (4-1): They ran into a very motivated and inspired Treynor team on Tuesday, but the fact of the matter is that the Eagles had a first half they can feel really good about. Despite, a lack of practices, they handled Tri-Center in Neola and did the same to an improving Riverside team in Oakland. Pretty good stuff from Coach Blum and company. (LW: 3)
6. Tri-Center (5-1): The Trojans would love that Underwood game back. Rest assured, they’ll get another shot at them (plus two against AHSTW and two against Treynor!) in the second half. Their recent 17-point win at Audubon and routs of Logan-Magnolia (by 19) and at West Harrison (by 34) show what this team is capable of. (LW: 6)
7. Ankeny Christian (5-2): Despite a loss to a solid Alburnett team their last time out, ACA is undefeated against teams that are eligible for these rankings. I’ll hold on to that 12-point win over St. Albert (without Sam Rallis) for just one more cycle. (LW: 7)
8. St. Albert (2-4): They’re 2-1 since Rallis’ return, and it took a last second shot by AHSTW to beat them in that one loss. How about Carter White going OFF against Kuemper to finish the first half? He had 31 points on 9/17, 5/9 and 8/11 shooting. Mercy. (LW: 8)
9. Kuemper Catholic (2-4): Oh, hey….it’s the team that St. Albert beat to finish the first half off. The Knights also have losses to 7-0 Carroll, Harlan and 6-1 Ballard. Plus, they beat Denison-Schleswig and Atlantic. This is a pretty salty team. (LW: 9)
10. Nodaway Valley (4-3): The Wolverines gave MSTM their best game of the season last Thursday, and then they bounced back after a tough loss to win at Atlantic. This is a team on the rise. (LW: 12)
11. Mount Ayr (5-2): The Raiders are another team undefeated against eligible teams. Their 3-point loss to Worth County is no harm, considering I saw that Tigers team last year and they were loaded with underclassmen (and also very good). The Raiders still have two against Nodaway Valley, one more against Lenox and the cross-divisional showdown with MSTM on the schedule. (LW: 10)
12. Logan-Magnolia (4-2): The Panthers have crushed the opponents in their four wins with their only two defeats at AHSTW and Tri-Center. Tre Melby is averaging 22.3 points and 12.0 boards per game, and I understand we need to get a dunk counter going? By the way, can someone put that Lo-Ma/Audubon score in QuikStats/Varsity Bound? (LW: 13)
13. Sidney (4-1): The Cowboys have been silently dominant. They won at Stanton by five, but they’ve since won by 24 (East Atchison), 26 (Griswold) and 19 (Fremont-Mills). (LW: 14)
14. East Mills (6-1): Give me this Sidney/East Mills matchup and give it to me now! I guess we will have to wait until January 8th to see it, and then maybe two or three more times after that. The Wolverines just win, baby. They have three wins by single digits and have victories in games where they scored 45 and 36 points. Defense and rebounding has been the name of the game so far. (LW: NR)
15. Stanton (4-3): The Vikings probably didn’t deserve to be out last week (and neither did a number of other teams), but they earned their way back in with their recent play and wins at Fremont-Mills and by 10 over Bedford. (LW: NR)
16. Riverside (3-5): Here is a spot where I can use a head-to-head from earlier in the season to decide some things. Stanton did beat Riverside earlier in the year, so they get the edge. The Bulldogs, though, were mighty impressive in the last week with the closest game they’ve played against Treynor since Ricky Williams graced the hallways. Grady Jeppesen, by the way, idolized that dude (who didn’t?) and popped in 27 points to keep the Bulldogs in it until the final seconds. 2021 bucket list: See Grady Jeppesen and Riverside play. (LW: 16)
17. Red Oak (2-2): Red Oak hasn’t played since the 12th, so it’s hard to do a whole lot evaluating. However, they’re 2-1 against 1A/2A teams in the area, and that lone loss was one they were pretty competitive in for three quarters (against Clarinda). (LW: 15)
18. Audubon (1-6): You may have noticed a lack of Rolling Valley Conference team in the rankings so far. And if you have paid close attention throughout the last week, you will know it’s because of Audubon’s big 11-point win over RVC leader Boyer Valley. By the way, Audubon’s losses are to teams with a combined record of 34-6. Holy moly. (LW: NR)
19. Mormon Trail (6-0): Get this, Mormon Trail ranks No. 10 in 1A with 69.17 points per game and No. 6 with 37.17 allowed per game. Their opponents’ combined record: 7-24. (LW: 20)
20. Boyer Valley (7-1): The Bulldogs loss to Audubon keeps the RVC at just one team in the latest rankings. That said, one week of action can change the entire narrative. Every team has a bad night, but in these volatile rankings it can cost a lot of teams. It’s a shame because I believe there are some really good teams in the league this year. (LW: 11)
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmaland.com.