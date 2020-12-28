(KMAland) -- It’s a Monday in KMAland, and that usually means a page full of points. Seven of them, to be exact. As we work our way through break, though, Seven Points is going to take a brief respite.
Instead, with 2021 on the horizon, I’m here to give you 21 statistics from the first half of the KMAland Iowa girls basketball season that stand out to me. Teams haven’t played for six days so I trust all coaches have their QuikStats/Varsity Bound updated, right? …… Right?!
Either way, here they are:
5: There are five undefeated teams in KMAland conferences at the “halfway point” of the season. Glenwood (7-0), Nodaway Valley (7-0), CAM (8-0), Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (7-0) and Sioux City East (6-0) have yet to lose a game to this point in the season. By the way, CAM and Exira/EHK will open 2021 on January 5th and one of those will be gone.
23.6: Paton-Churdan senior Danielle Hoyle leads KMAland conference players with 23.6 points per game.
8: There are eight KMAland conference players averaging at least 20 points per game so far this season. Along with Hoyle, Nodaway Valley junior Maddax DeVault (22.9 PPG), Denison-Schleswig senior Paige Andersen (22.2 PPG), Wayne junior Emily Jones (21.3 PPG), Atlantic senior Haley Rasmussen (21.0 PPG), Creston senior Kelsey Fields (20.4 PPG), Lamoni junior Abby Martin (20.3 PPG) and Mormon Trail senior Skylar Watsabaugh (20.2 PPG) are all at 20 per game or more.
12: There are 12 KMAland conference players currently averaging a double-double. Mormon Trail’s Watsabaugh leads KMAland conference players with 14.6 rebounds per game while putting in the 20.2 points. Others on the list include Fields (20.4 PPG, 12.9 RPG), Nodaway Valley senior Lexi Shike (10.1 PPG, 12.7 RPG), Lamoni junior Reese Potter (10.5 PPG, 12.3 RPG), Shenandoah junior Ava Wolf (11.4 PPG, 12.1 RPG), AHSTW senior Kailey Jones (17.1 PPG, 11.3 RPG), Ar-We-va senior Jadeyn Smith (10.6 PPG, 11.0 RPG), Audubon junior Jaci Christensen (13.1 PPG, 10.7 RPG), Hoyle (23.6 PPG, 10.6 RPG), Glidden-Ralston senior Gretchen Wallace (13.8 PPG, 10.2 RPG), West Harrison senior Emily McIntosh (13.8 PPG, 10.1 RPG) and Essex senior Elise Dailey (14.5 PPG, 10.0 RPG).
5.8: Watsabugh is active on the glass on both ends of the floor, and that includes the offensive side. She leads KMAland conference players with 5.8 offensive rebounds per game. She is among six players from KMAland conferences averaging at least five offensive grabs per contest. The others are Lenox sophomore Kambrie Michel (5.5), Fields (5.4), Moravia senior Gracie Hoffman (5.1), Melcher-Dallas senior Grace Overgaard (5.0) and Shike (5.0).
6.6: East Mills sophomore Miah Urban leads all KMAland conference players with 6.6 assists per game so far this season. She’s also averaging 7.6 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.7 steals per contests. That’s how you fill up a boxscore.
3: Urban has a commanding lead in the assists per game category for the area, too. She is among three that are averaging at least five assists per game. The other two are Kuemper sophomore Catherine Mayhall (5.5 APG) and Coon Rapids-Bayard junior Brynn Bass (5.0 APG).
48: Lenox senior TJ Stoaks has been all over the passing lanes this season, ranking first among KMAland conference players with 48 total steals. That also ranks fourth in the state — all classes.
4: The magic number is 35 here. As in 35 steals. There are just five KMAland conference players that have totaled that many steals so far this season. Other than Stoaks, AHSTW senior Claire Denning (39), Lenox senior Cassidy Nelson (37) and CAM senior Zoey Baylor (36) are the other three.
68: One of my favorite players in the entire area is Kuemper sophomore Akuet Malek, who is a walking, talking sultan of swat. She has 68 blocks so far this season, and that is easily the highest number in the area and the state. Second place is Audi Crooks, who has 42.
26: The leading number for 3-point makes in the first half of the season and among KMAland conference athletes is 26. And it’s a tie. Paton-Churdan senior Tessa Steimel and Kayla Benson of Sioux City East have both hit 26 3-pointers so far this year.
6: There are four others from the area — so, six total — that have splashed at least 20 3-pointers to this point in the year. Other than Steimel and Benson, AHSTW senior Claire Harris (23), Kuemper senior Brooklyn Gifford (23), Bedford senior Kennedy Weed (21) and Sidney sophomore Avery Dowling (21) have done it.
7: There are seven players in KMAland conferences that have shot at least 60% from the field with a minimum of 21 attempts. You know about the aforementioned Hoyle (73.8%), but the others are Creston sophomore Doryn Paup (65.2% on 46 shots), Sioux City North junior Madison Craighead (63.6% on 22 shots), Abraham Lincoln senior Kayla Schleifman (62.7% on 51 shots), Creston’s Fields (62.6% on 107 shots), Kuemper’s Malek (62.5% on 24 shots) and Essex junior Riley Jensen (60.9% on 23 shots).
50.0: There are five players in KMAland conferences shooting 50.0% from the 3-point line with a minimum of eight attempts. Benson leads the charge with an efficient 26-of-47 for 55.3%. The rest are all at 50.0% and are East Union junior Kaylin Lack (11-of-22), Exira/EHK junior Mollie Rasmussen (16-of-32), Kuemper’s Gifford (23-of-46) and St. Albert sophomore Landry Miller (6-of-12).
93.8: Atlantic senior Haley Rasmussen was mentioned earlier for her 21.0 point per game average, and she can thank KMAland’s best free throw shooting percentage for it. She’s 30-of-32 for 93.8% from the line so far this season.
50.4: The best shooting team among the seven KMAland conferences is Creston. They are shooting 50.4% from the field and rank third in the state behind West Burlington and Bishop Garrigan.
60: Only six teams in the state have hit 60 3-pointers so far this season, and one of them is Glenwood. The Rams are 60-of-179 with Madison Camden (16 3PM), Emma Hughes (15) and Jenna Hopp (11) accounting for 42 of those. Of note, Kuemper has hit 59.
165: CAM ranks ninth in the entire state as a team with 165 steals. That also leads KMAland conference schools and is buoyed by Zoey Baylor (36), Marissa Spieker (24) and Eva Steffensen (23), who have 83 of those.
51: Harlan has 51 blocks as a team this year, and it ranks fourth int he state all classes. Of course, Kuemper Catholic leads the state with 73 thanks to Malek’s swattiness. The Cyclones are led by Macie Leinen’s 18 and Claire Schmitz’s 12.
120: There are six teams with at least 120 assists so far this year. Creston leads the charge with 152 while Martensdale-St. Marys (139), CAM (126), Paton-Churdan (126), Harlan (125) and Glenwood (123) are also in the mix.
64.4: The best scoring teams in KMAland? They have a combined zero losses. Glenwood (71.9 PPG), Nodaway Valley (65.3 PPG) and CAM (64.4 PPG) have scored among the top 20 teams in the state and lead the area, all averaging at least 64.4 points per game.
