(KMAland) -- Remember yesterday? Today is like yesterday, except it’s Tuesday and it’s boys basketball.
Here are 21 statistics from the KMAland Iowa boys basketball first half that you need to know.
37: That was the highest-scoring game of the first half among a KMAland conference player, and it came from two different guys. No, two different dudes. Glenwood’s Ryan Blum dropped in 37 during a 66-54 win over Creston while AHSTW’s Raydden Grobe had 37 in a 76-73 thriller over Treynor. Both games were on KMA, by the way.
22 & 21: On an incredible December evening, West Harrison sophomore Sage Evans put together one of my favorite single-game oddities — a 20-20 night. It’s not just because I love the show 20/20, but it’s because it rarely happens. There have been five of them this year in the state, and the Hawkeyes sophomore had one of them with 22 points and 21 rebounds in a win over West Monona.
1: There has been one points-rebounds-assists triple-double in the state this year, and it was by an athlete from a KMAland conference school. Sioux City East’s DaVares Whitaker has been an incredible breakout sensation for the Black Raiders this season, and arguably his best game of the season came when he went for 25 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists during a 72-69 win over Sergeant Bluff-Luton.
3: There have been four single games this season where players in the state of Iowa have had double-digit steals. Three of them have come from a KMAland conference athlete. Mount Ayr’s Jaixen Frost had 11 steals (plus 32 points) in a win over Clarke, Carter Johnson of Stanton had 11 steals (plus 23 points and 9 rebounds) in a loss to East Mills and Mormon Trail’s Remington Newton had 10 steals (plus 20 points, 5 boards and 5 assists) in a win over Seymour.
7: That’s how many 3-pointers Murray senior guard Colton Seifkas canned in a 57-15 win over Orient-Macksburg on December 11th. Siefkas was 7-of-11 from deep in the game and 12-of-18 overall from the field.
25.3: Stanton’s Carter Johnson has been putting on a show in the early going, and he’s following through on the breakout that I predicted for him heading into his junior year. Johnson leads all KMAland conference scorers with 25.3 points per game while also averaging 6.7 rebounds, 3.6 steals and 2.1 assists.
4.9: This is the arbitrary number I picked to highlight the best offensive rebounders in the area. There are four that are averaging at least 4.9 offensive grabs per game, and it’s led by Atlantic senior Garrett Reynolds (5.0) and Melcher-Dallas sophomore Owen Suntken (5.0). The West Harrison sophomore duo of Koleson and Sage Evans have also grabbed 4.9 per game.
5: Five players in KMAland conferences are currently averaging a double-double, led by Logan-Magnolia hoss Tre Melby, who is averaging 22.3 points and 12.0 rebounds. West Harrison’s Sage Evans (16.0 PPG, 14.5 RPG) and Koleson Evans (17.3 PPG, 10.5 RPG), Southwest Valley’s Tucker TePoel (12.0 PPG, 11.8 RPG) and Toby Bower of Nodaway Valley (17.7 PPG, 10.4 RPG) are the others.
8.4: Martensdale-St. Marys senior Jack Franey throws passes in the fall and in the winter. The outstanding quarterback and point guard has been lighting up the assist section of every boxscore throughout his career, and he’s currently leading all KMAland conference athletes with 8.4 assists per game.
1.6: Even better? Franey is averaging just 1.6 turnovers per game. That’s pretty, pretty good.
6.1: We’ve created a palindrome with our next number! This is the average number of steals per game for Mount Ayr senior guard Erik Trujillo, who is also breaking out this season with 14.0 points, 4.7 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game to go with a STATE-BEST 6.1 swipes.
1: Only one player in the top four in the state for steals per game comes from out of our area. You may know him: Tucker DeVries of Waukee. Tucker is averaging 5.0 steals per game to tie him with Mount Ayr’s Jaixen Frost and Melcher-Dallas’ Lane VanderLinden for fourth. Trujillo is first, Melcher-Dallas senior Ryan Krpan is second (5.5 per game) and St. Albert senior Sam Rallis is third (5.3 per game).
22: It’s not just the number of the greatest running back in Dallas Cowboys history, Emmitt Smith. It’s also the number that big Double Zero Jim Kunkle holds dear to his heart. The Heartland Christian senior has 22 blocked shots to lead all KMAland athletes. It also ranks in a tie for eighth in the state. Second place in KMAland is Central Decatur’s Jack Scrivner, who has 17 blocks in his sophomore season.
10 & 12: These are the number of missed shots for the most efficient scorers in KMAland. Martensdale-St. Marys senior JT Archibald is 29-of-39 (74.4%) from the field this year while Lo-Ma’s Tre Melby is 32-of-44 (72.7%). They rank fifth and eighth in the state in field goal percentage.
23: The super smooth and silky Raydden Grobe of AHSTW and the equally smooth and silky Tim Zimmerman of Treynor lead KMAland conference athletes with 23 3-point makes each. Both seem pretty effortless in their shots, which also makes their releases consistent and repeatable. These are two guys that have put in a lot of time in empty gyms, and it’s paying off.
90.0: Frankly, this is pretty insane. This is Tri-Center junior Jaxon Johnson’s effective field goal percentage. I’ve mentioned before that I’m very happy Varsity Bound added this statistic to their board. eFG% is a statistic that takes into account the fact that three-point field goal is worth more than a two-point field goal. The formula goes (FGM + 0.5 * 3PM) / FGA. Johnson is 16-of-25 from the field overall, including 13-of-21 from 3 for a 90.0 eFG% that ranks second in the state. Phew. (By the way, the next step is to add true shooting percentage, Varsity Bound.)
18/18: Central Decatur junior Matthew Boothe has the most free throw attempts without a miss of anyone in the state. He’s a perfect 18 for 18 this season while also shooting 47.7% from the field and 40.7% from 3. Just for a little callback to the last number: Boothe’s true shooting percentage, which takes free throw shooting into account, is 62.4%. (The true shooting percentage formula is FGA + 0.44 * FTA.)
2: There are two teams from the Missouri River Conference that currently rank among the state’s top five in free throw percentage. Sioux City North is shooting 73.6% (117/159) while LeMars is shooting 72.9% (94/129), good for 3rd (tied) and 5th, respectively.
364: The top two teams in the Western Iowa Conference — Treynor and AHSTW — are the top two three-point shooting teams in the area in terms of attempts. They’ve combined to shoot 364 treys (183 for Treynor, 181 for AHSTW) to rank 12th and 13th (tied), respectively. In their matchup earlier this month, they combined to shoot 40. It appears these two squads understand 3 is more than 2.
21: Sioux City East, Lamoni, Boyer Valley and Harlan all shoot at least 21 free throws per game. Sioux City East leads the crew with 23.3 per contest while Lamoni and Boyer Valley average 21.4 and Harlan is at 21.0 even. The combined record of these four teams is 21-5.
20-0: The combined record of the three remaining undefeated boys teams in KMAland conference. AHSTW (Western Iowa Conference) is 9-0 while Mormon Trail (Bluegrass) is 6-0 and Martensdale-St. Marys (Pride of Iowa) is 5-0.
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmaland.com.