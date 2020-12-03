(KMAland) -- The KMAland Boys Basketball Power Rankings are here and should be here in this spot nearly every Thursday for the rest of the season.
In boys, the split is 1A/2A and 3A/4A and includes all schools from KMAland Iowa conferences. Those conferences: Hawkeye Ten, Corner, Western Iowa, Pride of Iowa, Rolling Valley, Missouri River and Bluegrass.
Check ‘em out.
KMALAND 3A/4A BOYS POWER RANKINGS
1. Abraham Lincoln (0-0): While the Lynx lost some important seniors, they have Division I recruit Josh Dix and a number of other key returnees from last year’s 21-win team.
2. Harlan (0-0: The Cyclones went to state last year, and I’m pretty bullish on this year’s team potentially being even better. Might be some kinks to work out early with their deep run in football.
3. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (0-0): State runners-up last season will have a new look, but they’re always teeming with talent.
4. LeMars (1-0): The Bulldogs are an MRC threat with two returning double-digit scorers and 3-point shooters all around the perimeter.
5. Glenwood (0-0): Ryan Blum is the best player in the H-10 and arguably the favorite to win this year’s KMAland Boys Basketball Player of the Year. That said, they do have to replace a bunch of production from last year’s senior class.
6. Atlantic (1-0): The Trojans opened the season with a dominant win over an experienced Creston team. I didn’t call them an under-the-radar H-10 threat just for exercise.
7. Sioux City East (0-1): Wait and see mode here. The Black Raiders always put plenty of talent on the floor, but they must replace all five starters.
8. Lewis Central (1-0): The Titans handled North after a slow start, locking down on defense for their first win on Tuesday.
9. Denison-Schleswig (1-0): Braiden Heiden dropped 30 and 17 in the Monarchs’ opener. Pretty good start to a new era.
10. Creston (0-2): The Panthers have opened with a pair of very tough opponents, but I still have faith in their depth and experience showing throughout the rest of the year.
KMALAND 1A/2A BOYS POWER RANKINGS
1. Martensdale-St. Marys (1-0): Whoa! They put up 88 in their first time out on Tuesday. Almost like they never stopped playing after last year’s state tournament run.
2. St. Albert (0-0): The guys that made the run to the Dome are the leaders here, so like Harlan it might be a little slow out of the gate. However, they are very, very talented and figure to be a threat to make it to Des Moines in 1A.
3. Tri-Center (1-0): Two All-WIC First Team members and plenty of more talent around them has the Trojans thinking big this year.
4. Treynor (1-0): This was the best team in this group without question last year. They lost several seniors, but their opener showed they are still going to be a real problem. Par for the course.
5. AHSTW (2-0): The youth on this roster is spectacular, and while some folks might be thinking they’re a year away, you know they aren’t thinking that.
6. Clarinda (2-0): They started slow on Tuesday, but if Drew Brown is going to be a walking bucket all year they are going to be tough to handle. Love the way their guards play defense, too.
7. Mount Ayr (1-1): The Raiders ran into a very good Panorama team on Tuesday, but they should be among the top 5-10 teams when healthy.
8. Kuemper Catholic (0-1): Carroll is a really good team, so we shouldn’t make too many judgments on Tuesday’s loss. John Mayhall played great in that game, and he is definitely one to keep an eye on as the season progresses.
9. Nodaway Valley (0-1): The Wolverines are getting after it early with a game against Clarinda on Monday and Grand View Christian on Friday. Early tests are good for a team.
10. Woodbine (1-1): My highest ranked Rolling Valley Conference team, but I think it’s very close. Layne Pryor, Dylan Hoefer and company showed well in their first two, despite a loss to AHSTW.
11. Logan-Magnolia (0-0): We haven’t seen the Panthers just yet, but the inside-outside threats of Tre Melby and Baker Lally/Carter Edney make for a tough trio.
12. Underwood (0-0): We won’t see them for a little bit, but they definitely have enough athleticism and depth to make for a winning season.
13. Boyer Valley (1-0): The Bulldogs have an early leg up with a nice win over CAM on Tuesday night.
14. IKM-Manning (0-1): The 22-point loss to Treynor wasn’t nearly as bad as it looked. It was a seven-point game at half and nine-point game after three before the Cardinals locked down in the fourth.
15. CAM (0-1): The Cougars dropped their opener, but they’ve still got around four to six players that can go for double digits on any given night.
16. Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (1-0): One high-scoring Nelson was replaced by another this week, as Easton went for 31 in an opening win over Glidden-Ralston.
17. East Mills (1-0): Mason Crouse could be the top player in the conference, and he did a lot of everything in an opening win over Diagonal.
18. Sidney (0-0): The deep-shooting Cowboys are right up there as my preseason Corner favorites.
19. Stanton (0-1): If I could rank East Mills, Sidney and Stanton all in one spot I probably would. At least my preseason forecast that Carter Johnson is about to go nuts looks pretty good so far (35 points on Tuesday).
20. Lamoni (1-0): The Demons won a lot of games last year, and they passed an early-season test on Tuesday in a win over Murray. It’s possible – maybe likely – that I have them way too low.
