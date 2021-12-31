(KMAland) -- It’s the 19th week of the 2021-22 sports calendar year, and it is the last of 2021. I skipped out on Seven Points on Monday due to a little family trip to Oklahoma City and Arlington/Dallas, but I plan on making up for it right here and right now.
It has become an annual tradition here at the Martin Blog to wrap up the year with some of the top stories in KMAland. I did the top 10 stories in 2016, the top 20 in 2017, the top 18 in 2018, the top 19 in 2019 and the top 20 in 2020. As you can see, we’ve developed a little bit of a routine in the last couple years. (I'm also quite certain I did this kind of thing in the years prior to 2016, but those archives have long since vanished from the internet.)
Today, I present to you my choice for the top 21 KMAland stories in 2021.
21. Ryan Hawkins makes major impact at Northwest, Creighton
After leading Northwest Missouri State to another national championship, it was a surprise to hear Ryan Hawkins had entered the transfer portal. However, that surprise quickly turned to speculation and excitement. Which Division I school would he choose? How much of an impact would he have? As it turns out, the answers were Creighton and quite large.
20. Logan-Magnolia girls XC continue dynastic run
The Logan-Magnolia girls cross country program came this close to yet another state championship this past fall. The Panthers were just 17 points behind state champion South Winneshiek, getting a fifth-place medal from freshman Madison Sporrer to lead the way. Sister Courtney Sporrer finished in 11th to conclude a great prep career. A state title would have meant three in the past four years, but a state runner-up is still pretty, pretty, pretty good.
19. The baseball was really good in Clarinda
Get this: In the same summer that the Clarinda baseball program advanced to the state tournament for the first time in 16 years, the Clarinda A’s put together their most successful season in recent memory. The Cardinals rode strong pitching and defense to Carroll while the A’s went 37-6.
18. Nodaway Valley makes first state girls basketball tournament
Nodaway Valley basketball has been known for their trips to Des Moines and the state tournament, but all of them had come from the boys side of things. Until this past winter. The Wolverines girls advanced to state for the first time in school history, won their first game and nearly went to the state championship before a two-point loss to Maquoketa Valley. Maddax DeVault was our KMAland Girls Basketball Player of the Year and Athlete of the Year while Brian Eisbach was tabbed the KMAland Girls Basketball Coach of the Year.
17. The game that just kept going and going and going
Atlantic softball returned to Fort Dodge this past summer, and they went to make their mark. It’s safe to say nobody will ever forget their 10-9 11-inning walk-off win over Anamosa in a state quarterfinal. Coach Terry Hinzmann’s staged five comebacks, responding from 1-0, 4-3, 5-4, 6-5 and 9-6 deficits with the final four-run rally in the bottom of the 11th finishing their first state quarterfinal win in school history.
16. State wrestling champions from KMAland Nebraska
Two wrestling standouts in KMAland Nebraska picked up state championships last winter. Weeping Water’s Nolan Blevins captured the 138-pound title in Class D while Syracuse’s Burton Brandt — the KMAland Nebraska Wrester of the Year — won the 195-pound championship in Class C.
15. Baucom, Holtman, Hosier, Poppa, Thompson all take two individual titles each
It was a fruitful state track experience for KMAland Missouri and Nebraska athletes this past spring. Rock Port’s Alivia Baucom (discus and shot put), Maryville’s Brooklynn Holtman (200 and 400), Elmwood-Murdocks’s Cade Hosier (triple jump and high jump), Mound City’s Landon Poppa (100 and 200) and Falls City’s RaeAnn Thompson (100 and 200) all won a pair of individual championships in May.
14. Sterling’s Macy Richardson debuts with three titles, helps Jets to team championship
Macy Richardson’s exploits in any number of sports has been well-chronicled over the years. Finally, this past spring, the state of Nebraska was rightfully introduced to her abilities on the track. After her freshman year of track was canceled, Richardson claimed a trio of titles in the 100 hurdles, 300 hurdles and triple jump in lifting the Jets to a state team title.
13. Treynor alum guides Sacred Heart to state volleyball championship
Emma (Fiene) Ebel was one of the key pieces in leading the Treynor softball team to a state championship in 2012. In 2021, she added a state championship as the head coach for the Sacred Heart volleyball program, which won a thrilling five-set state final with Humphrey St. Francis to claim its first state championship in the sport in 15 years. Ebel was later named the KMAland Volleyball Coach of the Year while star Erison Vonderschmidt captured another KMAland Nebraska Volleyball Player of the Year honor.
12. KMAland basketball teams in state championships
Between KMAland Iowa, Nebraska and Missouri, there were seven basketball teams that played for state championships in 2021. Three of them won, three of them lost, but they all took the area on amazing rides as deep as you can go in the postseason. The winners were the Platte Valley girls in Missouri and the Auburn and Sacred Heart boys and Weeping Water girls (more on them later) in Nebraska while the Glenwood girls in Iowa, Mound City boys in Missouri and Sacred Heart girls in Nebraska came up just short.
11. Auburn’s consummate leader ends career with another title
Auburn’s three-peat was mentioned briefly above, but it deserves its own category (as does the Weeping Water win/finish). The Bulldogs distinct defensive style would have struggled to reach the pinnacle three straight times without its leader at point guard Cam Binder. To put it frankly, he did whatever it took to win. He scored over 1,700 career points, but he also led one of the state’s stingiest defenses every year. In March, he was named our KMAland Nebraska Player of the Year for a second time.
10. Winning & losing with class by the Reisz brothers + state finalists galore
Briar and Wyatt Reisz both wrestled for state championships during the 2021 state wrestling tournament. For the fourth time, Briar finished as a state runner-up. For the first time, his younger brother Wyatt won a state championship. The fact that they both did it how they did it — with pure class — is one of the more heartwarming stories of the year. For that and all of their success, they shared the KMAland Wrestler of the Year award. In addition, the Reisz brothers' performances helped Lo-Ma take third in the state duals and traditional tournament.
Along with the Reisz brothers, Missouri Valley’s Eli Becerra, Underwood’s Stevie Barnes and Gable Porter and Lo-Ma’s Rex Johnsen all wrestled for state championships.
9. The Beast dunks, throws his way to KMAland Male Athlete of the Year
Woodbine’s Layne Pryor could pretty much do anything. And so he did it. The Tigers standout started the year dunking anything and everything he could during basketball season. And then he followed it up with one final terrific track season that saw him win the Drake Relays and state discus championship. Combining that with his outstanding football season, Pryor was named the 2020-21 KMAland Male Athlete of the Year.
8. The Blay brothers claim state championships months apart
Like father like brother like brother. Tyler Blay and Riley Blay joined their father and KMA Sports Hall of Famer Bill as state champion runners during 2021. Tyler, who won the 2020 Class 1 cross country championship, broke one final record in running a 9:34.49 to win the two-mile Class 1 state title in May. His younger brother Riley then ran to a cross country title of his own in November.
7. St. Albert baseball cruises to state championship
The St. Albert baseball team won a lot of games over the past four years. They made several trips to Des Moines for the state tournament. However, they just couldn’t quite get over the hump. Until the tournament moved to Carroll, of course. The Falcons claimed their fourth state championship and first in 22 years with a 7-5 win over Kee. That came after a 10-0 win over Alburnett in the semifinals and a 9-3 triumph over Lisbon in the quarterfinals. In the end, there was no doubt that Coach Duncan Patterson’s team was the best in the state.
6. Underwood, Treynor boys trade blows all year before 1-2 state finish
The Underwood and Treynor boys track and field teams went back and forth and back and forth all season, and then they made the state track meet their personal playground for three days. In the end, the Eagles had 66 points to the Cardinals’ 60, officially clinching a 2A state title when the KMAland Male Track & Field Athlete of the Year Brayden Wollan crossed the finish line in first in the 4x400 meter relay. Wollan also won the 200 and 400 and was the runner-up in the 100 while Chris Gardner’s third-place finish in the shot put and Scott Pearson put together an incredible three-day stretch of his own with a first, two seconds and a third.
Treynor may have finished second, but they also had plenty to be proud of with a state championship in the shuttle hurdle relay, a 1-2 finish in the 400 hurdles from Sid Schaaf and Noah James and plenty more medals along the way.
5. Peyton Pogge calls her shot, goes 4 for 4
Peyton Pogge’s final state track meet was one for the ages. Her dominance in winning the 800, 1500 and 3000 and putting together one of the most amazing anchors you’ll ever see to clinch the state title in the distance medley was one thing. Pogge being unafraid to call her shot (telling our own Trevor Maeder she was going to go 4-for-4) while also showing her full, fun personality (convincing me to do a selfie after the DMR) is another. The KMAland Female Track & Field Athlete of the Year also battled back from a bout with mononucleosis in the fall that likely kept her from a second XC championship.
4. Lenox alum Spencer Brown lands with the Bills
Spencer Brown’s ascent from a spindly, athletic tight end that beat the pants off me in a game of KMA (like HORSE but KMA) has been incredible to witness. He went to Northern Iowa without completely knowing his position, but as he got into a Division I strength and conditioning program it became evident the offensive line would be his spot. He was a stalwart for the Panthers’ OL for three years before the Bills made him their third round draft choice in April. He’s quickly made his mark as the starting left tackle for one of the best teams in football. The pride the Lenox community has in their hometown hero has also been outstanding. What a story.
3. Madi Pulliam beats cancer, wins KMAland’s top bowler award
Clarinda’s Madi Pulliam was a state bowling qualifier this past February and ranked among the top bowlers in the area on her way to the KMAland Girls Bowler of the Year award. That’s only half of her story. In early 2019, while Pulliam was active in both basketball and bowling, she felt a pain in her knee. Following a biopsy, it was revealed she had osteosarcoma — a type of bone cancer — and went through two full rounds of chemotherapy before knee replacement surgery. She was hospitalized 28 different times and missed her junior year of bowling. In March 2020, she had her first scan of no reoccurrence, put together an incredible senior season and is now a member of the Hastings women’s team. What a story.
2. Grace Cave becomes a legend
There is no better way to finish your career than the way Grace Cave did at Weeping Water earlier this year. The current Omaha freshman made many, many shots during her record-breaking career at the school. Her last one, though, will always be the most memorable. After leading for most of the game, the Indians fell behind by a point to Pleasanton, but Cave had the quick answer in making a go-ahead layup with just over six seconds remaining. The shot proved to be a game-winner, and it helped Weeping Water land its first state championship.
1. A trio of titles in Cedar Falls
It’s hard to top this one. Trevor Maeder and Tom Moore were living the dream of any broadcaster, getting a chance to call three state championships in a span of two days. And all three of them won.
CAM clawed their way to a 42-40 win over Easton Valley, Lewis Central won a thrilling triple overtime battle with Cedar Rapids Xavier (complete with a walk-off goal-line stand) and Harlan claimed their 13th state football title with a dominant win over Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley.
