(KMAland) -- Another year in KMAland sports has come and gone, and there is only one way to wrap up the year that was.
It has become an annual tradition here at the Martin Blog to recap the year with some of the top stories in KMAland. We’ve done this annual stories of the year blog since (at least) 2016. Here’s a little refresher on the previous years:
As we’ve done the last four years, the number of stories highlighted is completely analogous to the year. So, here they are: The top 22 KMAland stories in 2022.
22. Glenwood alum Matt Malcom wins second national championship
The former Glenwood star finished out his sterling wrestling career with a fifth All-American nod and his second national championship. He went “wire-to-wire” for Nebraska-Kearney in going 24-0 against DI competition and 30-2 overall.
21. Palmyra’s Noah Carpenter claims state championship in third playoff hole
Palmyra’s Noah Carpenter needed a third playoff hole to clinch the Class C state championship in Nebraska. The KMAland Nebraska Golfer of the Year rounded out his junior season with the ultimate tournament win, finishing an incredible run of golf over the final month of the season that also saw him claim the East Central Nebraska Conference, the district championship and four other tournaments or meets consecutively.
20. A first for a slew of KMAland teams
For several KMAland teams, history was made in 2022. The Clarinda girls bowling, St. Albert girls golf, Riverside volleyball, West Harrison boys basketball and football and East Atchison volleyball teams were among those that made history in doing something for the first time. For Clarinda, St. Albert, Riverside and West Harrison, it was their first state appearances. For East Atchison, it was their first trip to the Final Four. And what a trip (some 7+ hours) it was to Cape Girardeau.
19. Lourdes Central Catholic’s Lee leaps to pair of titles
Lourdes Central Catholic senior Beau Lee concluded his field career with titles in the long jump and the triple jump in Nebraska’s Class C. The success helped Lee catch the attention of legendary Nebraska coach Gary Pepin, who has since retired, and Lee walked on to the Huskers track & field team.
18. National championships for Iowa Western football, women’s soccer
The Iowa Western football and women’s soccer teams claimed national championships in 2022. For the women’s soccer team, it completed an impressive 19-3-1 season that was led by Abraham Lincoln alum Hanna Schimmer, who was named the ICCAC Player of the Year and a First Team All-American. In football, it was the second under the direction of Scott Strohmeier, and it reminds of the women’s soccer run in that they were playing their absolute best and dominant football at the end of the season.
17. An undefeated season and state trip for Logan-Magnolia softball
The Logan-Magnolia softball team came into the 2022 season with some modest expectations. Directed by the KMAland Softball Coach of the Year (Rick McHugh) and one of the state’s most impressive pitchers (Abby Hiatt), the Panthers ran roughshod through the area, the WIC and their region to advance back to Fort Dodge for the sixth time in school history.
Also, Mount Ayr surprised (again) by moving to (another) state tournament. It was their third in the past four seasons.
16. The Reynolds siblings & the quarter-mile
Ryce and Addy Reynolds of Mount Ayr made for quite the sibling duo this past track season. One of the more memorable moments of the state track meet was Addy finishing second in the Class 1A 400 just before Ryce ran to the state championship. The two had other successes during the course of the state track meet, namely a 400 hurdles championship from Ryce and another state-runner-up in the 200 from Addy, but this was a really neat moment for Mount Ayr, for KMAland and for the Reynolds family.
15. Shenandoah’s Sun closes career with state runner-up finish
Jessica Sun had been a growing force in tennis during the course of her career at Shenandoah. She was a major piece of the Fillies as a freshman and then didn’t get a chance to play as a sophomore due to COVID. That led in to her final two years in which she claimed the KMAland Girls Tennis Player of the Year as a junior and a senior. After a top-four finish as a junior, Sun came back even stronger and moved into the state championship before a runner-up conclusion. Plain and simple, her career will go down as one of the most prolific in KMAland history.
14. Platte Valley
The Missouri grouping of South Nodaway and Jefferson has worked pretty well. That was never more true than in 2022. They won a second consecutive girls basketball championship and a girls cross country title while also advancing to a state semifinal in baseball, putting together a great year in football and moving to a state sectional in softball.
13. Greatness personified, Maddax DeVault edition
The two-time KMAland Female Athlete of the Year was an all-state choice in basketball, an all-conference honoree in volleyball and a state champion in the 100 hurdles in track & field. It capped off an impressive multi-sport career that joined her in a group with Logan Hughes and Kate Walker as multi-time winners of the most prestigious athletic award in KMAland.
12. Sterling’s Macy Richardson
Locked in a small town in KMAland Nebraska is one of the most impressive all-around athletes in the Midwest. Richardson won the 100 hurdles and triple jump during the track season and has since been one of the most prolific volleyball hitters and basketball scorers in the area for 2022. And, oh yeah, she has signed to pitch at the University of Minnesota.
11. Girls wrestling comes to Iowa & Miss Molly
The Iowa Wrestling Coaches Association has done a great job in putting together the Girls State Wrestling Tournament over the last several years, but the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union stepped up in 2022 to announce they would officially sponsor the sport beginning with the 2022-23 season.
One of the most outstanding wrestlers in the state of Iowa comes straight from the heart of KMAland. Miss Molly Allen won the 105-pound state championship at the final IWCOA Girls State Tournament, later won a Fargo national title and figures to be among the favorites to win one of the coveted championships at the first official IGHSAU state meet later this wrestling season.
10. Another state championship for Falls City Sacred Heart
The Falls City Sacred Heart girls claimed a seventh state championship in school history in the early part of the year, winning the Class D2 state basketball title. The Irish went 24-3, qualifying for state for the 26th time and 11th straight year. Led by All-State stars Erison Vonderschmidt and Rachel Magdanz, Sacred Heart nabbed the state title just months after winning a volleyball title with much of the same core.
9. KMAland Missouri wows with loads of state track & field championships
The success from KMAland Missouri at the state track & field meet this year was unprecedented. Stanberry’s Lexi Craig (javelin), Rock Port’s Rylee Jenkins (discus) and Mound City’s Tony Osburn (pole vault) all won individual championships. In addition, East Atchison’s girls (4x4, 4x8), Stanberry’s girls (4x2) and Worth County’s boys (4x4) all won relay titles. And oh yeah, there was also…
8. Riley Blay
The Nodaway Valley distance star put together another highly impressive year in 2022. The younger brother of Tyler and son of Bill — or maybe they are Riley’sbrother and Riley’s dad at this point — won the 3200, 1600 and 800 at the state track meet and later took his second straight (and third straight from a Blay) cross country championship in the fall.
7. A buzzer-beating championship & the Cale Jacobsen show
With the clock winding down in a tie game and a state championship on the line, many figured Cale Jacobsen of Ashland-Greenwood would take the final shot of regulation. Instead, Jacobsen found senior teammate Evan Shepard for an open 3 that swished through to give the Bluejays the state title. It also dethroned Auburn as the three-time champs. Jacobsen got the game-winning assist just days after a Class C1 state tournament-record 43-point performance in a semifinal win over Kearney Catholic. The Nebraska walk-on was later named the KMAland Nebraska Player of the Year.
6. A trio of individual cross country championships
This past fall’s state cross country meet in Fort Dodge proved to be quite fruitful for KMAlanders. One day it was Woodbine’s Landon Bendgen winning the Class 1A championship while Bedford’s Eli Johnson added a state title in the wheelchair event. The next it was Lewis Central’s Ethan Eichhorn realizing a dream with his own title in the Class 3A race.
5. East Atchison girls golf, senior Kirwan win state titles of their own
East Atchison girls golf was on a year-long mission to win a state championship this past fall, and that’s exactly what they did. Led by a small but mighty group that continually used practice as their toughest competition, the Wolves rolled to the Class 1 state title. Along the way, senior Kelsea Kirwan won the individual state championship by five strokes. Alex Barnett (7th) and Sydnee Bruns (10th) joined her in the top 10 for a truly impressive weekend.
4. 5 state wrestling champions for KMAland Iowa, 2 for KMAland Nebraska
Six KMAlanders entered the state finals on the final wrestling Saturday of the year last winter. Five of them claimed championships. Missouri Valley’s Eli Becerra, Gable Porter and Hagen Heistand of Underwood, Wyatt Reisz of Logan-Magnolia and Kadin Stutzman of Atlantic-CAM. In Nebraska, Mikah Ruiz of Nebraska City and Zoey Barber of Plattsmouth both claimed state championships of their own.
3. Another impressive year for KMAland football teams
Four KMAland teams advanced to the UNI Dome this season with two of them playing for state championships. Lenox and Underwood returned to the Dome for the first time in a bit while Harlan and Lewis Central were right back in Cedar Falls to defend their 3A and 4A state titles. Harlan’s thrilling comeback win over Mount Vernon was the perfect exclamation to another great year, but they were hardly alone in proving KMAland football worthy around the state. And while Harlan, LC, Underwood and Lenox proved dominant all season long, there was possibly nobody more dominant than the Missouri 8-Man state champions from North Andrew, which finished off an undefeated season with an assertive win over Bishop LeBlond in the final.
2. KMAland is the center of the bowling universe
What an unbelievable run of championships from KMAland bowling teams last year. Three teams and one individual won state championships with the Shenandoah boys (1A), Denison-Schleswig boys (2A) and Lewis Central girls (2A) claiming the big trophy in their respective class. Additionally, St. Albert’s Adam Denny won the Class 1A boys individual title. Further, Clarinda’s girls placed second in Class 1A, and Lewis Central’s Aleesha Oden took an individual runner-up in 2A girls.
1. A banner year for Lewis Central
I thought about breaking this up into multiple stories, and in some ways I already did, but did anybody have a bigger year than Lewis Central? That’s current and past athletes. You’ve read about many of the current successes with state championships in girls bowling, boys soccer, track (4x200 meter relay — the school’s first relay title since 1974) and cross country (Eichhorn), as well as state trips for baseball, football and boys cross country. The girls wrestling program may chase a state title of their own in 2023 after a strong showing at the final IWCOA tournament last season. And we’re just getting started…
You’ve also got a Heisman Trophy runner-up (Max Duggan), an MLS SuperDraft pick (Cole Jensen), an NFL kicker (Caleb Shudak) and other impressive alumnus spread throughout major college football. The story of the year could have easily been Duggan or Jensen or Shudak or all of LC’s exploits listed above. Instead, we’ve packed all of it into one spot. And we’re calling it the No. 1 story in KMAland for 2022.
