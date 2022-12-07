(KMAland) -- For the 11th year, KMA Sports presents the Hawkeye Ten Conference Cup. This is a four-part series — fall, winter, spring, summer — ranking the teams in the Hawkeye Ten Conference based on their finishes in the league for each sport.
The 2021-22 KMA Sports Hawkeye Ten Conference Cup went to Glenwood for the second consecutive year and fifth time in the past seven years. Let’s see how things look following the fall sports season.
FOOTBALL
For the second year in a row, two Hawkeye Ten Conference teams played for state championships. For the second year in a row, they met in a head-to-head matchup that helped us decide where to rank them. These standings are based on my analysis and the BCMoore Rankings, which I use as a tool to rank the teams. This is the one spot where human error and/or bias can come into play in these standings. However, I will not allow it to!
1. Lewis Central (13-1): While they did not win the state championship, they did win a head-to-head classic with Harlan early in the year. There are always extenuating circumstances involved in this, but we have to go by the head-to-head result for schools that are not in the same class. (11 points)
2. Harlan (12-1): The Cyclones shook off their tough loss to Lewis Central and won their final 12 games, including finishing it out with a thrilling come-from-behind win over Mount Vernon to win the title. (10 points)
3. Glenwood (7-5): Glenwood ranked as the No. 12 team in the BCMoore Rankings in Class 4A, and they finished the year with seven wins against the No. 10 ranked schedule in the state. (9 points)
4. Kuemper Catholic (8-2): The Knights have a head-to-head win over Atlantic, which is probably the other potential team in this spot. Kuemper advanced to the second round in Class 1A and lost to an eventual state runner-up in West Sioux. (8 points)
5. Atlantic (5-4): The Trojans had a terrific finish to the season and narrowly missed the state playoffs, despite beating Creston in the final week of the year. (7 points)
6. Creston (6-4): Creston has a head-to-head win over Clarinda and lost head-to-head to Atlantic. They did earn a playoff spot this year after a strong season. (6 points)
7. Clarinda (6-4): The Cardinals may have been playing better than all but four of the teams on this list by the end of the year. Again, though, we have to live by the head-to-head matchups, and they lost in the opening week of the year to Creston. (5 points)
8. Denison-Schleswig (4-5): Denison-Schleswig played just one Hawkeye Ten team this year, losing to Creston in Week 3. However, they put together a decently strong season from then on out, including a very nice win over LeMars in Week 7. (4 points)
9. Red Oak (5-4): The Tigers snagged a winning season after starting 4-0 without allowing a single point. They did not make the playoffs, but they did finish out a strong senior class with a win over Chariton in a Week 9 game. (3 points)
10. St. Albert (2-7): The Falcons did not play against a Hawkeye Ten Conference team this year, facing only A and 1A opponents. (2 points)
11. Shenandoah (2-6): I actually think a healthy Shenandoah against a healthy St. Albert may have been a very nice matchup. However, the Mustangs were beat up to the point that they could not play in the final three weeks of the season. (1 point)
VOLLEYBALL
On to the sports that play out conference matches and finish the year with actual standings.
1. Kuemper Catholic (10-0): The Knights advanced to the state tournament after running through the league without a loss. (11 points)
2. Lewis Central (9-1): The Titans only loss of the conference season came to the Knights, and they ran across Heelan in regional play again this year. (10 points)
3. Red Oak (8-2): Red Oak continues to graduate outstanding talent, and they continue to come back to finish high in the conference. This is what we call a PROGRAM. (9 points)
4. Atlantic (6-4): One of the higher finishes for Atlantic volleyball in quite some time, the Trojans used a strong senior class to nab the high point total. (8 points)
5. Harlan (5-5): The Cyclones finished out the season with a .500 record in the conference and took a top-five finish. (7 points)
6. Glenwood (4-6): Glenwood is one of four teams that went 4-6, and they are one of three that went 2-1 against the others. Their 6-4 record in sets against the others matched Clarinda’s, but they have the head-to-head over Clarinda to get this spot. (6 points)
7. Clarinda (4-6): Clarinda was also 4-6 in the league, 2-1 against the other 4-6 teams and were 6-4 in sets. But again, they lost in three to Glenwood. (5 points)
8. Shenandoah (4-6): Shenandoah was 4-6, 2-1 against the other 4-6 teams and had a 7-5 record in sets. That is slightly worse than 6-4. (4 points)
9. St. Albert (4-6): The Saintes were 0-3 against Clarinda, Glenwood and Shenandoah. (3 points)
10. Creston (1-9): The Panthers nabbed their only win in conference play over Denison-Schleswig. (2 points)
11. Denison-Schleswig (0-10): (1 point)
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
1. Glenwood (57 points): Another championship for the Rams, which had five in the top 17. (11 points)
2. Harlan (60 points): The Cyclones weren’t far behind Glenwood, and they weren’t far ahead of the third-place team. (10 points)
3. Atlantic (61 points): The Trojans narrowly miss a top-two finish or even a conference title. (9 points)
4. Denison-Schleswig (123 points): The Monarchs had three in the top 23 finishers. (8 points)
5. Clarinda (132 points): Clarinda had two in the top 10 and five in the top 44 on their way to another top-five finish. They later qualified for state along with Glenwood and Harlan. (7 points)
6. Lewis Central (155 points): Lewis Central had all of their runners finish between 25 and 36. (6 points)
7. Kuemper Catholic (180 points): The Knights ranked two in the top 15. (5 points)
8. Creston (200 points): The Panthers had all five of their runners finish between 31 and 49. (4 points)
9. Shenandoah (260 points): Shenandoah’s top finish was 18th, but the rest of the runners were between 51 and 66. (3 points)
10. Red Oak (296 points): Red Oak ran all five of their scorers between 52 and 63. (2 points)
11. St. Albert (NTS): The Saintes had just three runners at the conference meet this year. (1 point)
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
1. Glenwood (38 points): It was a dominant win for the deep Glenwood boys, which ran all five of their runners in the top 14 before advancing to the state meet. (11 points)
2. Lewis Central (75 points): The Hawkeye Ten champion and state champion, Ethan Eichhorn, lives here. They had all five of their scorers in the top 26, and then joined Glenwood at state. (10 points)
3. St. Albert (88 points): St. Albert posted three in the top 18 and five in the top 30 scorers before qualifying for state. (9 points)
4. Kuemper Catholic (118 points): The Knights went with two in the top 13 and all five in the top 34. (8 points)
5. Atlantic (131 points): Atlantic rounds out the top five thanks to some pack running between 20 and 36. (7 points)
6. Clarinda (136 points): The Cardinals had two in the top seven and three in the top 27 to finish sixth in the league. (6 points)
7. Harlan (163 points): Harlan ended up with all five in the top 43, including a high finish in 17th. (5 points)
8. Denison-Schleswig (174 points): The Monarchs had a ninth-place finisher and three others within the top 42. (4 points)
9. Shenandoah (256 points): The Mustangs had all five of their runners between 44th and 55th with displacement scoring. (3 points)
10. Creston (266 points): Creston ran all five of their scorers between 41st and 64th. (2 points)
11. Red Oak (NTS): Red Oak only had four runners at the Hawkeye Ten meet this year and could not post a team score (1 point)
FALL STANDINGS
Here’s a look at the standings following four sports:
1. Glenwood & Lewis Central (37 points)
3. Harlan & Kuemper Catholic (32 points)
5. Atlantic (31 points)
6. Clarinda (23 points)
7. Denison-Schleswig (17 points)
8. Red Oak & St. Albert (15 points)
10. Creston (14 points)
11. Shenandoah (11 points)
Glenwood and Lewis Central have won every one of these cups since 2015-16, and they continue to do their thing. Glenwood had a very large lead after the fall season last year (41 to 30 over Lewis Central), so we’ll see if that tells us anything for the rest of the year.
