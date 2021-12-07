(KMAland) -- I took a step back recently and started to plan my weeks out for the winter. At least as it pertains to the blog. Here’s how it lined up…
That left a Tuesday open. So, here we are on a Tuesday. My plan for Tuesdays is to take a look around the state of Iowa, using Varsity Bound and TrackWrestling as tools to highlight some of the top athletes and some of the top performances. And since Tuesday starts with a T and so does the number 10, I decided to call it Tuesday’s 10. Here we go…
Trever Anderson, Senior, Ankeny: The two-time state champion and UNI commit is doing pretty well for himself so far in his senior season. Anderson went 5-0 and won the Dan Gable Donnybrook in Coralville this past weekend. It’s one thing to win. It’s another thing to dominate, and that’s what Anderson did in finishing out his perfect weekend with a 13-2 major decision in the 120-pound championship.
Kaleb Booth, Senior, Carroll: The recent Northwestern College commit, Booth has his team off to a 2-0 start with solid wins over Gilbert and Kuemper Catholic. He’s averaging 21.0 points, 7.5 assists and 4.0 rebounds. He dropped 25 points in the win over Gilbert, but I was most impressed with his 17-point, 12-assist, 2-turnover performance against Kuemper.
Aaron Campbell, Senior, Grinnell: Campbell has 38 rebounds through three games, and – get this – 23 of them are on the offensive side. The 6-foot-4 standout had 12 of those during a 41-point win over South Tama. Everything that came off the rim seemed to go to Campbell, who had 10 points and 22 rebounds. Again, 12 of those 22 were on the offensive side.
Preston Gillespie, Junior, Dunkerton: Gillespie has the highest scoring game of the season in the state of Iowa (on the boys side). Gillespie had 39 points on 19/25 shooting, adding 11 rebounds to the mix, during a win over Clarksville. He followed with 36 points, seven boards and five steals in the win over Waterloo Christian.
Emma Gipple, Senior, Dowling Catholic: Against strong competition, Gipple is averaging 14.4 points, 14.6 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 2.4 steals and 1.8 blocks per game. She’s already had games of 19 rebounds (Roosevelt), 14 rebounds (Providence Academy) and 24 rebounds (Aquinas). Seems like a lot.
Ava Goldsmith, Junior, Logan-Magnolia: Oh yeah, we will bring some KMAland performances up in here. One of the best shooting performances this season came from Goldsmith against Boyer Valley in the opening game of the season. The junior sharpshooter was 8/15 from 3 on her way to 26 points. For the season, she’s now 13/26 from deep.
Kaitelin Konz, Senior, LeMars: Konz helped the Bulldogs win last year’s Class 2A state championship, and she might be on the way to an individual title of her own. She has the highest recorded girls game of the season, posting a 258 on her way to a 460 series against Sioux City North.
Ben Kueter, Junior, Iowa City High: There aren’t many better football-wrestling athletes than Kueter. The Iowa commit won 220 at the Gable Donnybrook, capping it with a 3-1 overtime win over Gavin Nelson of Smiley High School in Minnesota. That’s the No. 4 ranked 220-pound wrestler over the No. 3 195-pound wrestler, according to MatScouts, in the NATION.
Reagan Mudderman, Senior, Kee: Mudderman leads the state with 32.7 points per game and has scored 98 points in just three games this year. Against Schaeffer Academy (??), she scored 43 points on 18/35 shooting and also had…wait for it….20 steals!
Allen Stauffer, Junior, Louisa-Muscatine: The highest recorded series in boys bowling so far this season comes from Stauffer, who had a 544 during a win over Camanche. Stauffer narrowly missed a 300 with a 299 and then added a 245 back on November 22nd. For those that don’t know their bowling, a 299 means 11 consecutive strikes and then a nine on the last roll.
Hey, that was fun. Hope you had fun, too. Back tomorrow with some KMAland girls basketball rankings.
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmamail.com. I'm always willing to accept any other performances that you see state-wide that might need to be mentioned in the future.