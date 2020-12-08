(KMAland) -- We are moving so fast into the next season that I almost lost sight of some clean-up work. We can’t really officially get over the fall season until we drop our first of (what we hope is) four installments of the 2020-21 KMA Sports Hawkeye Ten Conference Cup standings.
Since the 2012-13 sports year, KMA Sports has been tracking the Hawkeye Ten Conference throughout the course of the year. Each sport leads to points for each school based on their standing, and then we total (or average) them at the end of each season (fall, winter, spring, summer).
Lewis Central is the reigning champion and has won two of the last three. Glenwood has taken three of the past five Cups while Creston (2014-15) and Harlan (2013-14 and 2012-13) have also held the figurative Cup in the past. With all that said, let’s take a look at Fall 2020 in the Hawkeye Ten.
(Note: I didn’t do Part I until December 27th last year, so I’m way ahead of things this year.)
FOOTBALL
In the Hawkeye Ten Conference, there is football in Class A, 1A, 2A and 3A, so we can’t just score them based on conference standings. These standings are based on my analysis and BCMoore, which I use as a tool to rank the teams. This is the one spot where human error could/does come into play in these standings.
1 – Harlan (11-1): Who is going to argue with this one? The Cyclones beat two of their biggest contenders for this spot, advanced to the Dome and played for a state championship. (11 points)
2 – Lewis Central (8-2): Want to know something…interesting? The Titans are actually ranked higher than Harlan in the BCMoore Rankings. That’s the same Harlan team that beat them twice. Good thing I’m not tied to the computer. LC, of course, was a fantastic team this year and are definitely deserving of this spot. (10 points)
3 – Glenwood (5-3): A very good team in their own right, the Rams were good enough to get a home playoff game. Despite an upset loss to finish the year, they put in plenty of good work throughout the season. (9 points)
4 – St. Albert (8-3): The Falcons opened 0-2, won eight straight and advanced back to their home away from home – the Dome. (8 points)
5 – Atlantic (7-2): One of the finest seasons for the Trojans in quite a long while, they were dominant within their district, allowing ZER0 points and only lost to state quarterfinalist teams, Underwood and West Marshall. St. Albert/Atlantic was a tough call, but BCMoore touts St. Albert as a touchdown favorite in a matchup. (7 points)
6 – Clarinda (4-5): The Cardinals were competitive in losses to Panorama (10 points), Atlantic (7 points) and Greene County (overtime) this year. They weren’t far away from the top five here. (6 points)
7 – Denison-Schleswig (2-6): Despite the Monarchs ranking lower in BCMoore’s system, they get the edge over Creston thanks to a 7-0 win during the season. (5 points)
8 – Creston/Orient-Macksburg (1-7): One-score losses to Glenwood, Denison-Schleswig and Carroll shows the record was a bit deceiving. (4 points)
9 – Kuemper Catholic (2-7): The Knights played a very, very difficult schedule this year. They did win a playoff game, but they also lost to Atlantic and Panorama by more than Clarinda. The Creston call was based off the BCMoore system. (3 points)
10 – Shenandoah (3-5): A solid three-win season for Shenandoah, and three is more than two. However, BCMoore likes Kuemper more, and the Knights won a playoff game. (2 points)
11 – Red Oak (0-8): A very, very, very young Red Oak team was pretty beat up as the season moved along. (1 point)
VOLLEYBALL
Good news: Volleyball (and the rest of the sports) are not based on my analysis nor any computer system. They play it out throughout the season.
1 – Red Oak (9-1): The Tigers were co-champions, but they beat Glenwood in a head-to-head matchup to earn the top point total. (11 points)
2 – Glenwood (9-1): History will say this was Glenwood’s first Hawkeye Ten Conference volleyball championship, regardless of where they rank in these standings. (10 points)
3 – Kuemper Catholic (7-3): The Knights tied for third with Harlan, but they have a pair of head-to-head wins over the Cyclones. (9 points)
4 – Harlan (7-3): A very solid season for the Cyclones, improving from 12-27 to 16-14 this year. (8 points)
5 – Lewis Central (6-4): An early-season five-set win over St. Albert gives the ever-improving Titans the tiebreaker and extra point. (7 points)
6 – St. Albert (6-4): The Saintes were certainly one of the hottest teams in the area by the end of the year, advancing deeper than any other KMAland school. (6 points)
7 – Atlantic (4-6): The Trojans jumped up from six wins to 13 this year. Big-time improvement. (5 points)
8 – Denison-Schleswig (3-7): The Monarchs get the tiebreaker over Creston here thanks to their five-set victory in the middle of September. (4 points)
9 – Creston (3-7): I think it’s worth pointing out that this Panthers team beat St. Albert in a five-setter just two days before their five-set loss to Denison-Schleswig. Pretty good ninth-place team. (3 points)
10 – Clarinda (1-9): The Cardinals nab the extra point with their four-set win over Shenandoah on September 22nd. (2 points)
11 – Shenandoah (0-10): A very young and inexperienced Shenandoah group that was hit with graduation pretty hard over the last three years, but I do think they saw plenty of improvement during the course of the season. (1 point)
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
Standings are based on the Hawkeye Ten Conference meet.
1 – Glenwood (42 points): The Rams were led by Emma Hughes’ second-place finish and two others in the top 10. (11 points)
2 – Harlan (57 points): The Cyclones, like Glenwood, qualified for state and had two of the top six runners at the H-10 meet this year. (10 points)
3 – Atlantic (75 points): Taylor McCreedy’s third-place finish led the way for the Trojans at this meet. (9 points)
4 – Creston (114 points): The Panthers boasted the conference champion, Miss Two Time Braelyn Baker, who also won the title in 2019. (8 points)
5 – Lewis Central (120 points): Natalie Smith’s eighth-place finish was the top finish for the Titans at this year’s meet. (7 points)
6 – Shenandoah (159 points): Shenandoah always puts a great group on the course, and they ran pretty tight together, led by a 30th-place run from Christene Johnson. (6 points)
7 – Red Oak (185 points): Alexa McCunn was 20th to lead the Tigers at this year’s conference meet. (5 points)
8 – Kuemper Catholic (221 points): Siena Argarin had the top run for the Knights, placing 32nd at this year’s meet. (4 points)
9 – Denison-Schleswig (233 points): Bella Araujo ran fastest for Denison-Schleswig at the meet (in Denison) this year. She was 41st. (3 points)
10 – Clarinda (NTS): The Cardinals didn’t post a team score at the conference meet, but they had the higher finisher among the remaining two teams. Mayson Hartley was fourth and later advanced to state. (2 points)
11 – St. Albert (NTS): Another team that probably could have posted a pretty solid team score if they were whole at the meet. Reese Duncan was their top runner, finishing in seventh place. (1 point)
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
Standings are based on the Hawkeye Ten Conference meet.
1 – Glenwood (63 points): One of the surprises in cross country this year, the youthful Rams won the H-10 and advanced to state. Freshman Andrew Smith placed sixth among four in the top 13. (11 points)
2 – Lewis Central (70 points): Freshman Ethan Eichhorn and senior Nathan Sell ran third and fourth for the Titans. (10 points)
3 – Atlantic (77 points): The Trojans were paced by the champ Craig Alan Becker and eighth-place finisher Zane Berg. (9 points)
4 – Harlan (122 points): A great career came to a finish with an H-10 runner-up finish for Harlan’s Trey Gross. (8 points)
5 – Kuemper Catholic (137 points): Kuemper was a bit of a surprise this year, too. Michael Pottebaum led a top-five finish with a seventh-place run. (7 points)
6 – Clarinda (147 points): Jon McCall paced the Cardinals with a 17th-place run. (6 points)
7 – St. Albert (161 points): Good showing for St. Albert sophomore Colin Lillie, who ran 9th at the Hawkeye Ten meet. (5 points)
8 – Denison-Schleswig (192 points): Leo Flores led the way for the Monarchs with a 22nd-place run. (4 points)
9 – Red Oak (198 points): A solid year for junior Baylor Bergren, who ended up fifth at the conference meet – the second-highest finish for an underclassman. (3 points)
10 – Shenandoah (238 points): A freshman led the run for Shenandoah with Alex Razee placing 28th. (2 points)
11 – Creston (NTS): Senior Clayton Stafford had a nice finish to his career as a Panther, including an 11th-place finish at the conference meet. (1 point)
OVERALL STANDINGS
1 – Glenwood (41): What a fall for the Rams, which placed no lower than third in these standings and had three conference championships.
2 – Harlan (37): Four top-four finishes for the Cyclones, including the No. 1 spot in football.
3 – Lewis Central (34): The Titans were runners-up in both football and boys cross country and top five in all four sports.
4 – Atlantic (30): Pretty good fall for Atlantic, which went third in both cross country sports and was top five in another (football).
5 – Kuemper Catholic (23): Unusually low number for football, but volleyball and boys cross country combined for 16.
6t – Red Oak (20): The Tigers nabbed a conference championship in volleyball to make up 55% of their points.
6t – St. Albert (20): A strong point total in football and a state trip in volleyball lead the way for the conference’s smallest school.
8t – Clarinda (16): They topped out in the top six for both football and boys cross country.
8t – Creston (16): A very nice girls cross country season led the way for the Panthers in the fall.
8t – Denison-Schleswig (16): The Monarchs had a high finish of seventh (football).
11 – Shenandoah (11): The Fillies cross country team placed sixth to lead this total.
NOTES
-At this time last year, Lewis Central led the standing with 40. As you know, they went on to win the Cup. Glenwood’s 41 is a really strong total for the fall.
-Speaking of Glenwood, they had 33 and were third at this time last season.
-Harlan had 36 points and sat in second.
-Atlantic was fourth at this time last year, too, but they are pacing much better with 30 points compared with 23 last year.
-Kuemper Catholic has two more points now than they did last year, and they were tied in fifth with Creston and Red Oak. The Tigers had 21 points at this time last year.
-St. Albert’s point total of 20 is the same as last year, although they were tied for eighth in 2019.
-Both Creston and Clarinda are down a bit in points. They had 21 and 20, respectively, at this time last year. Creston was tied for fifth and Clarinda was tied for eighth (as they are now).
-Denison-Schleswig dropped down from 19 points to 16. They were 10th at this time last year, though.
-Shenandoah actually has one more point at this stage than they did last season, but they were 11th in 2019, too.
