(KMAland) -- Round two of the KMAland Girls Basketball Power Rankings is here.
As a reminder, the KMAland Power Rankings include all teams from the Hawkeye Ten, Corner, Western Iowa, Pride of Iowa, Rolling Valley, Missouri River and Bluegrass conference schools and are split between 3A/4A/5A and 1A/2A.
This week, Sidney, Southeast Warren, Woodbine and LeMars are moving in while Atlantic, Lewis Central, Audubon, Logan-Magnolia, Underwood, Wayne, CAM and Bishop Heelan make moves up.
Check out the latest rankings below.
KMALAND 3A/4A/5A GIRLS BASKETBALL POWER RANKINGS
1. Glenwood (2-0): Two sneaky tough meetings with Atlantic and Denison-Schleswig, two wins. And they’re doing it without the reigning KMAland Girls Basketball Player of the Year, Elle Scarborough. (LW: 1)
2. Creston (4-1): The Panthers have won four straight after their season-opening loss to 3A No. 1 Des Moines Christian. That includes a pretty impressive 24-point win over St. Albert last night. (LW: 2)
3. Sergeant Bluf-Luton (2-0): They’ve yet to be tested, but they’ve got three averaging double figures. They’re far from a one-trick pony. (LW: 3)
4. Harlan (4-0): The Cyclones found a new trick of their own last night in canning 13 3-pointers during a win over Kuemper. (LW: 4)
5. Denison-Schleswig (3-1): No shame in losing to Glenwood last night. Check out Paige Andersen, who dropped in 34 against the Rams. (LW: 5)
6. Sioux City East (3-0): A pair of close wins to open the year and a rout of TJ last night, and the Black Raiders are off and running. (LW: 6)
7. Bishop Heelan Catholic (1-2): A four-point loss to East on the road was impressive, and they followed it with a 22-point romp of North last night. (LW: 8)
8. Lewis Central (1-0): Eight different players scored four or more in their 40-point win over Red Oak. (LW: 9)
9. Atlantic (2-2): The two losses were by two to Creston and by 16 to Glenwood, although they trailed by just eight at halftime. Since then, it’s been blowout wins. (LW: 10)
10. LeMars (1-3): The Bulldogs get the final spot thanks to a 48-38 win over Abraham Lincoln last night. (LW: NR)
KMALAND 1A/2A GIRLS BASKETBALL POWER RANKINGS
1. Nodaway Valley (3-0): While we don’t base our weekly rankings on where a team was ranked one week earlier, I don’t see any reason to move the Wolverines out of the top spot. They’ve since beat Grand View Christian by 12 and Southwest Valley by 43. Check out freshman Lindsey Davis, who had 18 points, six steals, four rebounds and three steals last night. (LW: 1)
2. Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (3-0): A 38-point win over Paton-Churdan was mighty impressive last evening. The Spartans might not get pushed until the New Year. (LW: 2)
3. CAM (4-0): I gave serious consideration to moving them even higher. To beat Coon Rapids-Bayard – a team that stayed within 12 of Exira/EHK – by 30? Look out. (LW: 5)
4. Treynor (4-1): The addition of Alyssa Kellar (8.5 PPG, 4.8 SPG, 3.8 APG, 3.3 RPG) has been a game-changer for a team that was already plenty talented. (LW: 4)
5. St. Albert (1-2): A small drop for St. Albert doesn’t have a lot to do with them. I just felt like CAM deserved the boost. The Saintes still have that two-point loss to Harlan as a feather in their cap. (LW: 3)
6. AHSTW (3-1): Kailey Jones, Claire Harris and Claire Denning are averaging over 46 points per game, but Julia Kock had 11 in a 10-point win over Audubon. Huge. (LW: 6)
7. Underwood (4-0): The tests are about to get turned up with a home game with Audubon Friday and a trip to St. Albert on Monday. We’re going to learn quite a bit more in the next five days. (LW: 8)
8. Sidney (2-1): The Cowgirls lost in double overtime to a very good East Atchison team last night, but their big move was precipitated by a 20-point win at Stanton on Friday. Wow. (LW: NR)
9. Logan-Magnolia (2-1): The Panthers went to IKM-Manning and came out with a double-digit win on Friday. They followed it last night with a 25-point rout of Tri-Center. (LW: 15)
10. Audubon (0-3): The Wheelers have opened against teams that have combined for a 12-2 record (South Central Calhoun, Treynor and AHSTW). Up next: Undefeated Underwood. (LW: 11)
11. IKM-Manning (1-3): While they lost by double digits to Treynor and Logan-Magnolia, they were more competitive against Panorama than…. (LW: 9)
12. Mount Ayr (4-1): The Raiderettes routed Southwest Valley on Friday and edged past Lenox last night. And they’re doing it without balanced scoring that involves four players between 7.0 and 9.8 points per game. (LW: 10)
13. Southeast Warren (3-0): Hugely impressive win over Wayne last night to maintain their undefeated mark. Mount Ayr is next. (LW: NR)
14. Lenox (3-1): The Tigers led by one against Mount Ayr heading into the fourth period. Despite the loss, they were impressive enough to make a move. (LW: 14)
15. Fremont-Mills (3-0): Rather conservative ranking for the Knights, which have relied on defense the last several years. Now, they have a balanced offense that’s spearheaded by their ultra-quick sparkplug at point guard, Izzy Weldon. And the defense is still very good. (LW: 16)
16. Stanton (4-1): The Viqueens were shocked in their 20-point loss to Sidney, but they’re still a solid team that might be deserving of a higher ranking. This is where they sit for now. (LW: 7)
17. Wayne (4-1): After sprinting to a 4-0 start behind the high scoring of Emily Jones (26.5 PPG), the Falcons took a step back in a loss to Southeast Warren last evening. (LW: 20)
18. Central Decatur (2-2): Back-to-back wins for the Cardinals over the last week include a six-point escape of East Union and a 22-point victory over Lamoni on Monday. (LW: 18)
19. Woodbine (4-1): The Tigers are big and deep, and they’ve won four straight – all by at least 10 points. They’ll take a shot at Exira/EHK on Friday. (LW: NR)
20. Paton-Churdan (2-1): They weren’t competitive with Exira/EHK last night, but that’s going to be a lot of teams this year. I can’t leave Danielle Hoyle (20.5 PPG, 11.5 RPG, 5.5 BPG) out of the top 20. (LW: 13)
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmaland.com.