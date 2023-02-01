(KMAland) -- Day 32 & Blog 32 of 2023. (I’m only continuing this bit because it causes Bennett Blake deep pain.)
Folks, it’s National Get Up Day. The meaning of National Get Up Day is simple. When you stumble, when you fall, when you meet something that moves you off your spot — get up. And I think this is a perfect time of year for this day. That’s because, no matter what your record is, no matter how you’ve been playing lately or who you lost to, you still have a chance. You can still get up.
Now, there are probably some unrealistic scenarios where a team that went 0-21 in the regular season is likely not going to make a run to state. But…there’s a chance. There’s always a chance. The postseason is right around the corner, and everybody has a fighting chance.
With that said, the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union dropped a treat in our bucket yesterday with the release of the 1A, 2A and 3A regional pairings. Let’s take a gander.
CLASS 1A REGIONAL TOURNAMENT PAIRINGS ANALYSIS
Region 1
Ranked Teams: No. 1 Bishop Garrigan, No. 12 Riceville
First Round Matchups (with BCMoore Rankings): 58 GTRA at 47 North Iowa, 76 North Butler at 16 Saint Ansgar, 40 Newman Catholic at 38 Northwood-Kensett, 104 Janesville at 42 Gladbrook-Reinbeck, 97 North Tama at 50 Waterloo Christian, 46 West Bend-Mallard at 26 West Hancock
Quick Analysis: Riceville grabbed the short straw as the ranked team that gets shuffled into the Audi Crooks Invitational. It would be a major surprise if Garrigan isn’t the team, considering they would be about a 30-point favorite or better against any of their regional opponents.
Regional Final Prediction: Garrigan over Riceville.
Region 2
Ranked Teams: No. 2 Newell-Fonda, No. 13 AGWSR
KMAland Conference Teams: Glidden-Ralston, Paton-Churdan, Ankeny Christian
First Round Matchups (with BCMoore Rankings): 86 Storm Lake St. Mary’s at 60 Glidden-Ralston, 106 Paton-Churdan at 41 Baxter, 108 Meskwaki Settlement at 44 Collins-Maxwell, 113 Colo-Nesco at 19 AGWSR, 82 HLV at 81 BCLUW, 98 St. Edmond at 52 Ankeny Christian, 100 BGM at 65 GMG
Quick Analysis: Did the IGHSAU think Cole Corson is still at Glidden-Ralston or something? The Wildcats will be favored to win in round one, but then they run up against Newell-Fonda. One fun tidbit in this region: All of AGWSR, HLV, BCLUW, BGM and GMG are up in this thing. Don’t even try to tell me that was a coincidence.
Regional Final Prediction: Newell-Fonda over AGWSR.
Region 3
Ranked Teams: No. 3 North Linn
First Round Matchups (with BCMoore Rankings): 111 Belle Plaine at 55 Iowa Valley, 89 Prince of Peace at 28 Calamus-Wheatland, 94 North Cedar at 36 Marquette Catholic, 114 Hillcrest Academy at 20 Montezuma, 61 Midland at 64 Lone Tree, 74 Easton Valley at 9 Springville, 67 Highland at 63 English Valleys
Quick Analysis: Pretty tough deal for Springville, which has four total losses this season to teams with a combined record of 70-3. Montezuma is a solid top 20ish team, too, in the bracket. If it’s Springville/Montezuma in the regional semifinal, the Orioles (Springville for those that don’t know) would have to travel. Interesting!
Regional Final Prediction: North Linn over Springville.
Region 4
Ranked Teams: No. 4 Remsen St. Mary’s, No. 14 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton
KMAland Conference Teams: Audubon, Ar-We-Va, Coon Rapids-Bayard, Exira/EHK
First Round Matchups (with BCMoore Rankings): 27 George-Little Rock at 39 Gehlen Catholic, 87 South O’Brien at 12 Kingsley-Pierson, 59 Harris-Lake Park at 33 Trinity Christian, 69 Woodbury Central at 72 Ar-We-Va, 90 Audubon at 43 Coon Rapids-Bayard, 92 Siouxland Christian at 49 River Valley
Quick Analysis: Kingsley-Pierson is unranked, but they are seen as near-top 10 team on BCMoore, and I have a prediction! They will hand Westwood their first loss of the season on Saturday, and they will eventually be the third ranked team in this region. Anyway, this sets up for an Exira/EHK vs. Remsen St. Mary’s regional final showdown.
Regional Final Prediction: Remsen St. Mary’s over Exira/EHK.
Region 5
Ranked Teams: No. 5 Westwood, No. 10 Woodbine
KMAland Conference Teams: Griswold, Hamburg, Stanton, Riverside, Tri-Center, East Union, Boyer Valley, CAM, West Harrison, Woodbine, Murray
First Round Matchups (with BCMoore Rankings): 117 Whiting at 70 Boyer Valley, 110 Orient-Macksburg at 34 CAM, 96 West Harrison at 51 Tri-Center, 112 Griswold at 66 Riverside, 118 Hamburg at 18 Stanton, 115 East Union at 78 Murray
Quick Analysis: I enjoy the heck out of this region. There are some very good area teams and some that might strike fear into the current undefeated No. 5 ranked team in the state. A Stanton/Woodbine regional semifinal would interest me in a very large way.
Regional Final Prediction: Stanton or Woodbine over Westwood. Yeah, I’m sitting the fence, but you’re just going to have to deal with it.
Region 6
Ranked Teams: No. 6 West Fork, No. 9 Central Elkader
First Round Matchups (with BCMoore Rankings): 68 Nashua-Plainfield at 62 Dunkerton, 116 Rockford at 48 Clarksville, 103 Tripoli at 91 Don Bosco, 88 Kee at 35 Edgewood-Colesburg, 85 West Central at 37 Turkey Valley, 71 Central City at 25 Maquoketa Valley
Quick Analysis: There is but one team in all of Class 1A that has a top seven offense and top seven defense, and it’s West Fork. I don’t know if anybody else can join that Garrigan, Newell-Fonda and North Linn trio, but West Fork might have a good case.
Regional Final Prediction: West Fork over Central Elkader.
Region 7
Ranked Teams: No. 7 St. Albert, No. 15 Martensdale-St. Marys
KMAland Conference Teams: St. Albert, East Mills, Essex, Fremont-Mills, Sidney, Bedford, Lenox, Martensdale-St. Marys, Southeast Warren, Wayne, Diagonal, Lamoni Melcher-Dallas, Mormon Trail
First Round Matchups (with BCMoore Rankings): 77 Diagonal at 57 Lenox, 45 Sidney at 24 East Mills, 95 Essex at 32 Fremont-Mills, 99 Bedford at 17 Martensdale-St. Marys, 83 Mormon Trail vs. 84 Melcher-Dallas, 101 Southeast Warren at 21 Earlham, 93 Lamoni at 74 Wayne
Quick Analysis: The Saintes have to like this draw, as they have the lowest-ranked “partner” in their region. St. Albert is likely a heavy favorite across the state to make their way through the bracket, although I do think it’s worth pointing out there are some very difficult roadblocks standing in their way. It’s just tough to match up with that kind of length at the 1A level.
Regional Final Prediction: St. Albert over Martensdale-St. Marys.
Region 8
Ranked Teams: No. 8 Winfield-Mount Union, No. 11 North Mahaska
KMAland Conference Teams: Moravia, Moulton-Udell, Seymour, Twin Cedars
First Round Matchups (with BCMoore Rankings): 75 Wapello at 33 Holy Trinity Catholic, 79 Keota at 23 WACO, 105 New London at 15 Burlington Notre Dame, 102 Tri-County at 22 North Mahaska, 119 Moulton-Udell at 56 Sigourney, 109 Seymour at 80 Twin Cedars, 107 Moravia at 53 Lynnville-Sully
Quick Analysis: Somehow, WACO didn’t end up in that alphabet region. This might be your chaos region, although Winfield-Mount Union sure looks like a tough beat. Teams are only scoring 24.2 points per game against them. Eh, give me a wild one anyway.
Regional Final Prediction: Notre Dame over North Mahaska.
CLASS 2A REGIONAL TOURNAMENT PAIRINGS ANALYSIS
Region 1
Ranked Teams: No. 1 Dike-New Hartford
First Round Matchups (with BCMoore Rankings): 62 Wapsie Valley at 56 Columbus Catholic, 48 West Branch at 61 Lisbon
Second Round Matchups (with BCMoore Rankings): 20 Jesup at 42 Alburnett, 37 Northeast at 13 Bellevue, 30 East Buchanan vs. Lisbon/West Branch winner
Quick Analysis: Well, no ranked team has to try to deal with Dike-New Hartford. I think that’s a fair move, although Bellevue is a top 15 team per BCMoore. Doesn’t matter.
Regional Final Prediction: Dike-New Hartford over Bellevue.
Region 2
Ranked Teams: No. 2 Central Lyon, No. 11 Hinton
First Round Matchups (with BCMoore Rankings): 21 Western Christian at 50 Boyden-Hull, 55 Lawton-Bronson at 53 Akron-Westfield
Second Round Matchups (with BCMoore Rankings): 45 West Sioux at 43 MMCRU, 24 MVAOCOU at 34 West Monona
Quick Analysis: Please note that Western Christian is 3-16 with a top 20 BCMoore Ranking. Nobody really wants to see that team on their line come tournament time, but Central Lyon will be ready for it with the schedule they’ve played. If they were down a line or two, I would be all over them getting to a regional final.
Regional Final Prediction: Central Lyon over Hinton.
Region 3
Ranked Teams: No. 3 Sibley-Ocheyedan, No. 14 Sioux Central
First Round Matchups (with BCMoore Rankings): 66 Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn at 27 Emmetsburg, 36 Lake Mills at 41 Belmond-Klemme
Second Round Matchups (with BCMoore Rankings): 33 Ridge View at 44 Alta-Aurelia, 31 Central Springs at 11 North Union
Quick Analysis: Based on BCMoore Rankings, there are three of the top 11 teams in 2A in this region alone. Sibley-Ocheyedan (2) and Sioux Central (5) are both in the top five. And you see North Union’s ranking above. Throw this out there, too: Nine of the 10 teams in this region are ranked in the top 44 — or basically the top half of 2A — per BCMoore. Wow.
Regional Final Prediction: Sibley-Ocheyedan over Sioux Central.
Region 4
Ranked Teams: No. 4 Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont, No. 13 South Hamilton
First Round Matchups (with BCMoore Rankings): 76 Cardinal at 51 Pella Christian, 80 East Marshall at 73 Madrid, 47 South Hardin at 35 Grundy Center
Second Round Matchups (with BCMoore Rankings): 68 Pleasantville vs. 28 Grand View Christian, 19 Hudson vs. Grundy Center/South Hardin winner
Quick Analysis: If Region 3 is the deepest and toughest region, this one might be the other way. Per the BCMoore Rankings, South Hamilton is the weakest ranked team (at 26). I’m going to ride with BCMoore here.
Regional Final Prediction: Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont over Hudson.
Region 5
Ranked Teams: No. 5 Cascade, No. 15 Aplington-Parkersburg
First Round Matchups (with BCMoore Rankings): 81 Starmont at 74 Clayton Ridge, 82 Postville at 69 South Winneshiek
Second Round Matchups (with BCMoore Rankings): 25 Beckman Catholic at 54 MFL, 38 Denver at 29 Sumner-Fredericksburg
Quick Analysis: That first round is something else. According to the BCMoore Rankings, those are four of the bottom 14 teams in 2A all in one region and playing against one another. That should open the bracket up real nice for the ranked teams. I just wish I had the option to pick Beckman over A-P.
Regional Final Prediction: Cascade over Aplington-Parkersburg.
Region 6
Ranked Teams: No. 6 Regina Catholic, No. 12 Mediapolis
First Round Matchups (with BCMoore Rankings): 79 Pekin at 58 Durant, 71 Van Buren County at 75 Louisa-Muscatine
Second Round Matchups (with BCMoore Rankings): 77 Columbus at 40 Wilton, 64 Danville at 23 West Burlington
Quick Analysis: Regina seems to be in pretty, pretty good shape to get to the state tournament. They’ve played one of the toughest slates in Class 2A, but they’ve also been putting up more points than anyone (other than seven schools). I think we’ll see an upset at some point on the bottom bracket, though.
Regional Final Prediction: Regina Catholic over West Burlington.
Region 7
Ranked Teams: No. 7 Panorama, No. 10 Treynor
KMAland Conference Teams: Treynor, Central Decatur, Mount Ayr, Nodaway Valley, Southwest Valley
First Round Matchups (with BCMoore Rankings): 67 West Central Valley at 65 Woodward-Granger, 72 Ogden at 49 ACGC, 70 Southwest Valley at 52 Interstate 35
Second Round Matchups (with BCMoore Rankings): 59 Central Decatur at 46 Mount Ayr
Quick Analysis: According to the BCMoore Rankings, No. 10, No. 12 and No. 17 are all living in here in Panorama, Treynor and Nodaway Valley, respectively. But 12 and 17 will have to eliminate the other to get to 10. Hmmm…
Regional Final Prediction: Treynor over Panorama
Region 8
Ranked Teams: No. 8 Pocahontas Area, No. 9 Underwood
KMAland Conference Teams: Kuemper Catholic, AHSTW, IKM-Manning, Logan-Magnolia, Missouri Valley, Underwood
First Round Matchups (with BCMoore Rankings): 60 East Sac County at 63 IKM-Manning, 78 Missouri Valley at 57 AHSTW
Second Round Matchups (with BCMoore Rankings): 39 Manson-NW Webster at 16 South Central Calhoun, 22 Kuemper Catholic at 32 Logan-Magnolia
Quick Analysis: This is a very nice region. Just in the second round, there are four top 40 teams battling it out with one another. Pocahontas Area ranks 8th and Underwood is 18th, according to the BCMoore Rankings. The Kuemper/Lo-Ma meeting seems too early for those two quality teams to play. But I guess you have to play at sometime. I’m delaying the inevitable.
Regional Final Prediction: Underwood over Pocahontas Area, although I nearly took a flier on Kuemper over Pocahontas.
CLASS 3A REGIONAL TOURNAMENT PAIRINGS ANALYSIS
Region 1
Ranked Teams: No. 1 Estherville Lincoln Central
First Round Matchups (with BCMoore Rankings): 60 Eagle Grove at 1 Estherville Lincoln Central, 44 Clarion-Goldfield-Dows at 42 Garner-Hayfield-Ventura, 52 Southeast Valley at 19 Algona, 53 OABCIG at 16 Cherokee
Quick Analysis: ELC is some sort of something with the No. 1 offense and No. 3 defense while playing the No. 5 ranked schedule in the state. Cherokee/Algona should be a fun semifinal.
Regional Final Prediction: Estherville Lincoln Central over Cherokee.
Region 2
Ranked Teams: No. 2 Solon, No. 12 Mount Vernon
First Round Matchups (with BCMoore Rankings): 56 Fairfield at 4 Solon, 45 Davis County at 54 Central Lee, 51 Tipton at 9 Mount Vernon, 36 Washington at 20 Assumption
Quick Analysis: If/when Solon and Mount Vernon meet in a regional final, it will mark the third time in just over a month that they played. Solon won the first one by 6, and they will play again on Friday. Watch out for Assumption here. They’ve won 8 of their last 9.
Regional Final Prediction: Mount Vernon over Solon. Why not?
Region 3
Ranked Teams: No. 3 Benton, No. 14 Center Point-Urbana
First Round Matchups (with BCMoore Rankings): 3 Benton at 61 Anamosa, 57 Union at 49 Oelwein, 58 Camanche at 10 Center Point-Urbana, 33 Williamsburg at 13 West Liberty
Quick Analysis: Three of the top 13 teams in the state live here. And Williamsburg isn’t too dang bad, either. Benton, by the way, has a loss (and a win) to Center Point-Urbana this season. West Liberty/CPU is going to be a complete battle. So much so that I think Benton will benefit from it. Oh yeah, also note that Benton is listed as going to Anamosa. Not sure if that’s a mistake or not. Sure would be weird if they did.
Regional Final Prediction: Benton over…West Liberty.
Region 4
Ranked Teams: No. 4 West Marshall, No. 13 Clear Lake
First Round Matchups (with BCMoore Rankings): 64 Greene County at 17 West Marshall, 40 Nevada at 30 Roland-Story, 59 Saydel at 11 Clear Lake, 46 Iowa Falls-Alden at 23 Forest City
Quick Analysis: Yes, you read that right. West Marshall is No. 17 on BCMoore and No. 4 by the IGHSAU. You rarely, if ever, see a top 5 team ranked that low by the computers. However, you look at their schedule, and you see that they have just three wins over teams with a winning record and only two over teams with five more wins than losses. It could lead to an interesting matchup with Clear Lake or maybe even Forest City.
Regional Final Prediction: Clear Lake over West Marshall.
Region 5
Ranked Teams: No. 5 Des Moines Christian, No. 15 Atlantic
KMAland Conference Teams: Atlantic, Clarinda, Harlan, Red Oak, Shenandoah
First Round Matchups (with BCMoore Rankings): 43 Van Meter at 15 Des Moines Christian, 35 Shenandoah at 32 Clarke, 49 Clarinda at 25 Atlantic, 63 Red Oak at 27 Harlan
Quick Analysis: My prediction in this region is madness. Chaos, if you will. Des Moines Christian is another that has a wonky ranking compared with what the computers spit out. They don’t have any bad losses, but I would just beware of the fact that the team they are playing first took them down to the wire on Tuesday night. Interesting. You know what? You only live once!
Regional Final Prediction: Atlantic over Van Meter.
Region 6
Ranked Teams: No. 6 Sioux Center, No. 10 Unity Christian
First Round Matchups (with BCMoore Rankings): 47 Sheldon at 2 Sioux Center, 22 Rock Valley at 18 Spirit Lake, 29 Okoboji at 5 Unity Christian, 28 MOC-Floyd Valley at 8 West Lyon
Quick Analysis: Are the computers biased towards Northwest Iowa schools? Or, hear me out on this, are Northwest Iowa schools just that dang good at hooping? I think it’s the latter, but I will say this: The ranking methods of the IGHSAU don’t really reward those NW Iowa schools because they’re all beating up on one another. It’s so hard to get through a month without a loss or two much less a season up there. And the view there is that if you lose, you must drop. I don’t live that way, but I know that a lot of people do. Anyway, this region is stupid loaded, and it should probably have no fewer than three teams playing in Des Moines.
Regional Final Prediction: Sioux Center over West Lyon.
Region 7
Ranked Teams: No. 7 Osage, No. 9 Wahlert Catholic
First Round Matchups (with BCMoore Rankings): 55 Hampton-Dumont-CAL at 24 Osage, 26 Waukon at 34 North Fayette Valley, 38 Crestwood at 7 Wahlert Catholic, 31 New Hampton at 14 Monticello
Quick Analysis: Another fairly difficult region with the best two teams on the same side of the bracket. That, of course, is according to the wonderful and powerful BCMoore Rankings. This 3A Wahlert team has played just one 3A team all year. And they beat them pretty good. It was Waukon, which they could see again. Let’s predict it that way, and then it may be.
Regional Final Prediction: Wahlert Catholic over Waukon.
Region 8
Ranked Teams: No. 8 Grinnell, No. 11 Vinton-Shellsburg
First Round Matchups (with BCMoore Rankings): 50 Albia at 12 Grinnell, 37 Centerville at 39 Chariton, 62 South Tama at 6 Vinton-Shellsburg, 41 PCM at 21 Mid-Prairie
Quick Analysis: All right, so the computers like this Vinton-Shellsburg team. They’ve played a difficult schedule all season, and they won’t be surprised by a single thing they see during this regional run. I’ve just been living by the BCMoore Rankings this whole way through. You think I’m going to change now? Swerve! I am.
Regional Final Prediction: Grinnell over Vinton-Shellsburg.
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmamail.com.