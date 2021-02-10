(KMAland) -- Our time together is growing smaller, my basketball friends. The tournament is about to hit, and that means teams are going to be picked off by the daily.
Still, we've got one more full-fledged KMAland Boys Basketball Power Rankings to roll with. This week, Harlan, AHSTW, Logan-Magnolia, Riverside and CAM move up while East Mills and Woodbine are in.
As a reminder, the KMAland Power Rankings include all teams from the Hawkeye Ten, Corner, Western Iowa, Pride of Iowa, Rolling Valley, Missouri River and Bluegrass conference schools and are split between 3A/4A and 1A/2A. The Power Rankings are volatile and always rely on most recent results.
View the latest KMAland Boys Basketball Power Rankings below.
KMALAND CLASS 3A/4A BOYS BASKETBALL POWER RANKINGS
1. Abraham Lincoln (15-3): Two games on the road to Sioux City, two wins for the big dogs of this area. I’ve run out of superlatives to describe this team that I had ranked in this very spot to open the year, so I’ll just let you make your own. (LW: 1)
2. LeMars (15-4): What’s the best way to extend your win streak to five and finish a season sweep of Sioux City East? Why, in quadruple overtime of course. The Bulldogs beat Sioux City East, 101-96, last night behind a combined 45 from Spencer Mackey and Alec Dreckman. (LW: 2)
3. Glenwood (16-2): The season-long win streak is up to seven after wins over St. Albert and Thomas Jefferson. The former was thanks in part to another Ryan Blum explosion of 30 points. (LW: 3)
4. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (11-7): The Warriors have a five-game win streak of their own, including FOUR road wins in the last week. One of those — over Denison-Schleswig — was mighty impressive. Anybody surprised this team is playing their best ball of the year at the end of the season? (LW: 4)
5. Sioux City East (10-8): East has hit a road bump with four straight losses. You know about last night’s four-overtime loss, but they’ve also lost by two to Spirit Lake and by four to Sergeant Bluff-Luton (along with a 13-point defeat at the hands of AL). (LW: 5)
6. Harlan (9-9): Two games this week and two wins against teams that were higher than them a week ago. The Cyclones beat Lewis Central and Atlantic in the last seven days, and if this is a harbinger of things to come, Coach Mitch Osborn’s team figures to be a tough out in the postseason. (LW: 9)
7. Atlantic (9-6): They had their six-game win streak snapped last night, but their Hawkeye Ten goals are still intact. They’ve got Clarinda in a big one on Friday night (after Shenandoah on Thursday). (LW: 7)
8. Lewis Central (10-7): Lewis Central has been cooled off by Sioux City East and Harlan and by not playing many games of late. Since they won their eighth straight on January 29th, they’ve played just twice. And they don’t play again until Friday against AL, which starts a run against the Nos. 1, 3 and 4 teams in this poll. (LW: 6)
9. Denison-Schleswig (7-12): The Monarchs have a sweep of Harlan this year, but they did recently lose to Atlantic and fell to Lewis Central back in mid-January. How about Glenwood and Atlantic to finish out the season? A good chance to pick up some key wins just in time for postseason play. (LW: 8)
10. Creston (8-8): The Panthers earned a split this week in losing to Red Oak by six before a seven-point triumph over Clarinda. It won’t get any easier with Glenwood trying to grab a share of the conference championship tomorrow night and Harlan coming in on Friday. (LW: 10)
KMALAND CLASS 1A/2A BOYS BASKETBALL POWER RANKINGS
1. Martensdale-St. Marys (19-0): Of my four No. 1 preseason teams in these rankings between boys and girls, this is the only one that ever spent any time out of the top spot. And they’re the only team that hasn’t lost. Go figure. They beat another strong Knoxville team last night and should be in good shape to finish the regular season with a goose egg in that loss column. (LW: 1)
2. Treynor (15-4): Pretty tough decision on this No. 2 spot, but I’m going with the co-WIC champion with the more recent win against the other. Plus, they were a Leyton Nelson miraculous shot away from an outright title. (LW: 2)
3. AHSTW (19-2): It’s also kind of silly of me, but I took the two scores between Treynor and AHSTW this year, and it was the Cardinals by one point. If I believed in ties, I’d just give them a nice tie. But, ya know, I hate ties. (LW: 5)
4. Tri-Center (16-3): And hey, the team that finished third in the WIC this year is pretty dang close to these other two teams. Some can even argue they’re better. From here, though, they’ll go their separate ways and a 1A school will have to try to find a way to slow down this Trojans squad. (LW: 3)
5. Ankeny Christian Academy (15-5): No harm in a three-point loss to a good Albia team, but I’ve got to give the WIC what they deserve. (LW: 4)
6. Logan-Magnolia (10-9): What a week for the Panthers. They edged Underwood and Riverside on the road — both to finish season splits with their WIC rivals — and then took an overtime win over St. Albert last night. Big jump for Lo-Ma. (LW: 15)
7. St. Albert (8-11): Despite the loss to Lo-Ma, St. Albert does have a semi-recent win over Red Oak that keeps them in the top seven. Who’s looking forward to another St. Albert/Treynor epic showdown tomorrow night? (LW: 6)
8. Red Oak (9-10): The Tigers went 2-1 with a nice win at Creston and a tough loss at Denison-Schleswig this past week. (LW: 7)
9. Kuemper Catholic (7-13): I was pretty close to jumping the Knights, but their loss to Red Oak remains semi-recent. They’ve won three of their last four, including Harlan and at Bishop Heelan Catholic. (LW: 8)
10. Clarinda (9-9): Clarinda has hit a bit of a road bump with four straight losses. And if you’ve followed the Clarinda season you know most of them were by small margins: 1-point loss to Kuemper, 2-point loss to Red Oak and 7-point loss to Creston mixed in there. A chance to ruin Atlantic’s chase for a share of the H-10 title comes to town on Friday. (LW: 9)
11. Nodaway Valley (12-8): Their only game of the week was a 15-point triumph at Lenox. Nice little meeting with a red hot CAM on Friday night. (LW: 10)
12. Mount Ayr (15-4): The Raiders had no trouble with Bedford (by 19) and Interstate 35 (by 28) this past week. (LW: 11)
13. West Harrison (15-5): Let’s take some time to count West Harrison’s 2021 losses. OK, done. There haven’t been any. They are now on a 12-game win streak, and if they can make it 13 against Coon Rapids-Bayard on Friday, they’ll have an RVC championship. (LW: 13)
14. Central Decatur (12-6): The Cardinals only losses of 2021 have come to Martensdale-St. Marys (twice) and Mount Ayr (once). (LW: 12)
15. CAM (13-7): The Cougars have gone from 7-7 to 13-7 with wins over Woodbine, at Exira/EHK, at Audubon and at Coon Rapids-Bayard mixed in that run. One big shot at Nodaway Valley comes tomorrow night. (LW: 18)
16. Woodbine (14-6): The Tigers bounced back from a tough loss at CAM to edge Ar-We-Va and then rolled in road wins over Coon Rapids-Bayard and Fremont-Mills. With their significant length, athleticism and physicality, there’s no doubt the Tigers will be a tough postseason out. (LW: NR)
17. Underwood (9-9): The Eagles stay put thanks to their head-to-head win over Riverside earlier this year. Underwood may have got back on the winning track, edging IKM-Manning to snap six-game skid last night. (LW: 17)
18. Riverside (10-10): The Bulldogs lost to Logan-Magnolia this week, but so did some other really good teams. Their big win was a 19-point triumph over Audubon. Impressive work. (LW: 19)
19. East Mills (15-4): Sidney got the Corner Tournament championship, but the Wolverines were able to avoid losses on the road to Stanton and Sidney this week. And a 10-0 record in the league says a lot about this team. They are the top of the Corner for 2020-21. (LW: NR)
20. Sidney (13-5): But it’s by ever the slightest of margins. The Cowboys missed a share of the title by that much, and it’s not likely anybody on that team will ever forget the run they made during tournament week. For now, though, they’re just slightly behind the Wolverines. (LW: 14)
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmaland.com.