(KMAland) -- Happy Friday! I hope you enjoyed the first night of the tournament trail. Just in case you missed it, here are some things worth noting:
•18 of the 21 favored teams heading into last night were winners.
•8 of those 18 favored teams covered the predicted spread from BCMoore.
•The three upsets: Seymour over Twin Cedars, Lamoni over Wayne and Ar-We-Va over Woodbury Central.
•The biggest upset was Seymour knocking off Twin Cedars as a 16.12-point underdog. Lamoni was an 11.90-point dog while Ar-We-Va was a slight 1.20-point underdog.
•Only three of the 21 games involving KMAland conference schools were decided by single digits with the five-point game between Melcher-Dallas and Mormon Trail being the tightest.
•Twelve of the games were decided by point differentials of 23 points or more.
•In games where KMAland conference schools played a school from outside their conference, the Rolling Valley Conference had the best record of the night at 5-2. Glidden-Ralston, Ar-We-Va, Coon Rapids-Bayard, Boyer Valley and CAM all had victories against non-RVC teams. Other records:
Corner (0-1)
WIC (2-1)
POI (1-3)
Bluegrass (3-4)
•Seven KMAland conference players scored at least 20 points last night (among those reported). The highest single-game scoring mark of the night was from East Union’s Noelle McKnight, who had 28 points and was the only player to score at least 20 points and come out on the losing end. The full list:
Noelle McKnight, East Union (28)
Sophia Shannon, Martensdale-St. Marys (25)
Zoey Reed, Lenox; Leah Sandin, Stanton (24)
Carolyn Amfahr, Martensdale-St. Marys; Jalie Baumfalk, Murray (23)
Ava Klinker, Boyer Valley (20)
With that rundown in the books, let’s move along to the boys tournament trail, which gets underway tonight. Here’s a preview of the SIX games involving a KMAland conference school, scheduled for tonight:
CLASS 1A SUBSTATE 5 — FIRST ROUND
No. 141 Moulton-Udell (0-20) at No. 136 Twin Cedars (4-15)
A matchup of two Bluegrass Conference teams that meet for the 27th time during the Bound era. The winner of this one takes a one-game edge, as they’ve each won 13 heading into tonight. Twin Cedars has won nine straight, including a six-point win back on January 23rd. They also won by 25 on December 3rd of this season.
Player to Watch: This is a battle of the freshman leading scorer. Moulton-Udell’s Cameron Swarts is averaging 10.1 points per game while Twin Cedars’ Holden Roberts tops his team with 12.9 points per contest.
BCMoore Prediction: Twin Cedars by 14.58.
No. 128 Woodward Academy (1-19) at No. 129 Martensdale-St. Marys (2-18)
This is the first time the two teams have played during the Bound era, and I’m willing to bet it’s the first time they’ve ever played. Ladies and gentlemen, consider yourselves a part of history.
Player to Watch: Martensdale-St. Marys junior Jaxson Bowlin is the only player in this game averaging in double figures. He is at 10.9 points per game heading into the postseason.
BCMoore Prediction: Woodward Academy by .10.
Iowa Boys Class 1A Substate 7 — First Round
No. 131 Lamoni (6-13) at No. 130 East Union (4-17)
This is a rematch from a double overtime thriller back on January 2nd when East Union won by a 54-51 final. That was not only an Eagles win, though, it was also the end of a six-game win streak in the series for Lamoni, which has won 11 of the 14 meetings during the Bound era.
Player to Watch: Seth Hudson tops the East Union roster with 15.3 points per game, using a 32.4% mark from 3-point range to get there.
BCMoore Prediction: East Union by 1.52.
Listen to Lamoni/East Union on KMA-FM 99.1 with Trevor Maeder at 7:00.
No. 125 Paton-Churdan (0-11) at No. 120 Glidden-Ralston (3-18)
Due to low numbers caused by injury and illness, Paton-Churdan hasn’t played a whole lot this year. They were scheduled to play Glidden-Ralston twice this year, but those didn’t happen. Last year, the two teams played in this very round, and it was Glidden-Ralston coming out on top by a mere two points after losing by 43 in their last regular season game against them.
Player to Watch: Glidden-Ralston’s Ethan Olberding is the top scorer and top assist man in the game, finishing with 7.6 points and 2.1 assists per game in the regular season.
BCMoore Prediction: Glidden-Ralston by 5.41.
Iowa Boys Class 1A Substate 8 — First Round
No. 144 Whiting (0-19) at No. 115 Boyer Valley (4-16)
Boyer Valley actually may have found something in their last several games. They beat Ar-We-Va just four days ago, but they also played pretty well and pretty competitively in the two games prior against Coon Rapids-Bayard and IKM-Manning. BV has won all seven meetings between the two teams, but they haven’t played since February 2018. In fact, they also played February 2017, making this the third time in the last six years they’ve played in the pigtail round of the district tournament.
Player to Watch: Boyer Valley senior Drew Volkman does a bit of everything with 10.7 points, 7.2 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game.
BCMoore Prediction: Boyer Valley by 49.51.
No. 139 Griswold (1-19) at No. 96 Logan-Magnolia (3-19)
These two briefly played in the same conference, but that’s no longer the case so they haven’t played since January 2018. Lo-Ma has won the last five games between the two after Griswold won four in a row prior to that. The Panthers have seen the No. 33 ranked schedule this season, according to the BCMoore Power Rankings.
Player to Watch: Griswold senior Kamron Brownlee leads the way for the Tigers this season with 10.2 points per game. He’s also averaged 4.5 boards and 1.7 assist per contest.
BCMoore Prediction: Lo-Ma by 32.09.
Listen to Griswold/Lo-Ma on KMA 960 with Nick Stavas & Tim Blum at 7:00.
