(KMAland) -- The basketball tournament trail is officially here! We love it here at KMA Sports because…well, who doesn’t love it? The thrill of victory, the sadness of defeat and all the other stuff that comes in between it.
We will have all of the usual coverage you’ve come to expect from the tournament trail throughout the next month or so, and we hope to be there on the final days in Des Moines with some potential state championship wins.
I will do my best to drop one of these per day with a preview of all of the KMAland-relevant games. There are 20 games on the slate tonight, and we are ranking them while sorting with the BCMoore Rankings lines. Thanks to Brent Moore for all of his work on this and allowing for us to have a little fun. Here we go…
20. Class 1A Region 2 — Heartland Christian (1-18) at Woodbine (18-3): These two actually met in the opening round of last year’s tournament trail with Woodbine rolling to a 73-21 victory. The Tigers also won matchups in December 2016 and 2017 while Heartland Christian picked up a pair of wins in 2013. BCMoore Line — Woodbine by 91.46.
19. Class 1A Region 7 — Moravia (1-19) at Martensdale-St. Marys (20-1): The Blue Devils have been one of the more pleasant surprises this season, suffering their only loss of the year to Panorama. The last time these two played was on February 17th, 2015 in a tournament trail game that MSTM won 69-37. BCMoore Line — MSTM by 69.25.
18. Class 1A Region 2 — Ar-We-Va (4-16) at Remsen, St. Mary’s (18-2) — Whoof. That’s a tough 95-mile trip on a Thursday night in the opening round of the postseason. Thanks for that, IGHSAU. They did, however, give us a matchup that has never happened in Varsity Bound history. BCMoore Line — Remsen St. Mary’s by 61.86.
17. Class 1A Region 8 — Orient-Macksburg (1-20) at Stanton (21-0) — The undefeated Viqueens have a loaded, tough bracket that will be very difficult to maneuver. It starts here with a Bulldogs team that got their one win of the season over Seymour on January 27th. According to the Varsity Bound history, this is the first meeting between the two. BCMoore Line — Stanton by 58.08.
16. Class 1A Region 7 — Seymour (7-12) at Lamoni (18-4) — Two Bluegrass Conference teams with plenty of history meet in the opening round. The Demons have won the last five matchups between the two, including a 58-15 triumph on January 7th. Seymour had a seven-game win streak prior to Lamoni’s latest run that began in 2020. And Lamoni had a seven-game streak of their own prior to that one. BCMoore Line — Lamoni by 37.06.
15. Class 1A Region 8 — Bedford (3-18) at CAM (17-4) — I’m quite surprised to see that there is no history between these two teams in the Varsity Bound series history. We do know that both of these programs have had state tournament success in the semi-recent past. BCMoore Line — CAM by 35.11.
14. Class 1A Region 8 — Murray (7-14) at Lenox (15-6) — This is an annual matchup, but it’s only the second February meeting. Lenox has won the last four, including a 55-29 win back on December 16th. Murray leads the Varsity Bound historical matchups history by a 9-5 count. BCMoore Line — Lenox by 34.73.
13. Class 1A Region 8 — East Union (9-13) at St. Albert (13-7) — This is kind of a weird first round meeting, but you just never know what the IGHSAU is going to do. The Saintes welcome in an East Union squad that has had one of their best seasons in a while. I was not surprised to learn there is zero history in Varsity Bound between the two programs. BCMoore Line — St. Albert by 29.38.
12. Class 1A Region 8 — Essex (5-15) at East Mills (17-4) — This is one of only four matchups between conference foes. I don’t like when they do this, and I don’t think the programs involved like it, either. However, this is the 34th meeting between the two since 2007, and Essex has won 20 of the previous 33. However again, they haven’t won any since December 18th, 2018. East Mills has a streak of 10 straight, including THREE this season (68-30, 69-24 and 65-21). You can hear round four tonight on our KMAX-Stream. BCMoore Line — East Mills by 27.81.
11. Class 1A Region 7 — Grand View Christian (8-11) at Moulton-Udell (7-14) — Moulton-Udell gets the home game, making for the first meeting between the two programs since 2017. Grand View Christian also won an annual meeting with the Eagles in 2015 and 2016. BCMoore Line — Grand View Christian by 27.47.
10. Class 1A Region 2 — Paton-Churdan (0-17) at Ankeny Christian Academy (12-9) — The former conference mates (Rolling Hills, anyone?) have played 13 times since 2006, but they haven’t been in the same gym together since 2019 in a 1A regional first round game. Paton-Churdan won that one and four of the last five meetings, dating back to 2011. ACA, though, holds an 8-5 advantage. BCMoore Line — ACA by 27.18.
9. Class 1A Region 2 — Riverside (7-14) at Audubon (14-8) — Here’s another conference on conference matchup. The Wheelers have won 27 of the previous 32 meetings, including the last nine. Riverside’s last win in this series was on December 8th, 2017. This appears to be the first regional meeting between the two since 2013. BCMoore Line — Audubon by 26.35.
8. Class 1A Region 2 — West Harrison (3-18) at Boyer Valley (6-14) — And here’s the fourth and final conference on conference matchup for tonight. Boyer Valley is 26-2 in this historical matchup, dating back to the 2007-08 season. This year, the Bulldogs won both matchups, 76-20 and 59-30. BCMoore Line — Boyer Valley by 25.16.
7. Class 1A Region 7 — Tri-County (3-18) at Twin Cedars (15-7) — This is a series that picked back up in the recent years after they played every year between 2011 and 2013. In the last four meetings, the two programs have split those games with Twin Cedars winning the last two, including a 57-29 victory on January 6th of this year. The Sabers lead the recent series, 5-2. BCMoore Line — Twin Cedars by 25.08.
6. Class 1 Region 2 — Griswold (2-18) at Glidden-Ralston (9-10) — Another interesting opening round matchup that I wouldn’t have expected to see. Griswold will make the 90-mile trek north to meet the Wildcats for the first time in Varsity Bound history. BCMoore Line — Glidden-Ralston by 24.89.
5. Class 1A Region 2 — Mormon Trail (9-11) at Southeast Warren (13-8) — There have been a lot of games between these two schools, situated about 35 miles from one another. The Warhawks and Saints have played 16 times since 2007 with Southeast Warren holding a 12-4 advantage. They’ve also won 10 straight in the series, including a November 30th win by a 61-24 count. BCMoore Line — Southeast Warren by 23.24.
4. Class 1A Region 7 — Melcher-Dallas (8-12) at Wayne (11-10) — These two have met every single year since the 2007-08 season with Wayne holding a 10-5 advantage. The Falcons have won seven straight in this series, and the last time Melcher-Dallas won was back on November 25th, 2014. Also of note: This is the first non-November game between the two. BCMoore Line — Wayne by 23.18.
3. Class 1A Region 2 — Tri-Center (7-14) at Coon Rapids-Bayard (13-9) — The first matchup with a line of less than 20. And it’s also the first Varsity Bound matchup between these two programs. The 13 wins for the Crusaders are the most they’ve had since the 2014-15 season. BCMoore Line — Coon Rapids-Bayard by 13.18.
2. Class 1A Region 8 — Fremont-Mills (10-11) at Diagonal (14-6) — This is what we’re here for. A Corner Conference vs. Bluegrass Conference matchup that has never happened in the history of Varsity Bound. This is a cool 78-mile trip for the Knights, and I’m here for it given it’s actually a pretty enticing matchup. That’s why it’s on KMA Radio tonight. KMA-FM 99.1 to be exact. By the way, this is one of just two meetings involving a KMAland team where the road team is the favorite. BCMoore Line — Fremont-Mills by 10.38.
1. Class 1A Region 8 -- Mount Ayr (11-9) at Sidney (13-8) — As the great Keith Jackson used to say: Whoa, Nelly! This is a great matchup for the first round, and it is correctly ranked No. 1 in the area per the BCMoore Rankings. By the way, it is the third-best matchup in the 1A regional first round tonight in the entire state. Guess who’s broadcasting this one? Yep, it’s me on KMA 960.
By the way, it’s the first time the two programs have played since February 22nd, 2010, when Bailey Myer’s Raiderettes beat Aimee Obsorne’s Cowgirls in a regional final in Clarinda, 48-39. Who was on the call of that one? A young, spry man by the name of Chuck Morris. Mount Ayr went on to the state championship game, where they lost in the final seconds to KMA Sports Hall of Fame team, Exira. BCMoore Line — Sidney by 3.27
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmamail.com.