(KMAland) -- Welcome in on another Saturday edition of the Martin Blog. While we have been using this space on Saturdays for a rundown from the week that was in the last several weeks, that is not the case today. And you know exactly why: The tournament trail don’t quit.
Last night, there were six KMAland conference games and six KMAland conference schools picking up wins. The rundown/recap:
•All six favorites won AND covered last night. It’s worth noting yesterday’s blog had Woodward Academy as a very slight favorite. However, that was without the homecourt advantage figured in, which would have made Martensdale-St. Marys a slight favorite.
•Three of the games last night were decided by 41 points or more. Five of them were by double digits. The only exception was the game we had on KMA-FM 99.1. You’re welcome, Trevor!
•Three reported individual scorers had at least 22 points:
1. Wes Vana, Logan-Magnolia (32)
2. Holden Roberts, Twin Cedars (25)
3. Kasey Clark, Twin Cedars (22)
•It’s also worth noting East Union’s Seth Hudson went out and made history by breaking the all-time record for career 3-pointers at the school.
Let’s move onward to the tournament trail games scheduled for tonight. We’re tracking nine total games in three different regions with six of them including a KMAland conference school. Here they are:
GIRLS CLASS 2A REGION 7 — FIRST ROUND
No. 69 Southwest Valley (7-14) at No. 53 Interstate 35 (11-8)
The two former Pride of Iowa mates square off for the first time since December 2017. That doubled up as the only time the Timberwolves won in the five matchups between the two. The Roadrunners have a top 20 defense in 2A while SW Valley does tout a top 50 offense. What gives?
Player to Watch: Southwest Valley senior Maggie Haer is the last of the successful Haer sisters and has had a nice season with 11.0 points while grabbing a team-high 6.0 rebounds and passing out a team-best 2.1 assists.
BCMoore Prediction: I-35 by 17.92.
GIRLS CLASS 2A REGION 8 — FIRST ROUND
No. 60 East Sac County (4-17) at No. 65 IKM-Manning (7-15)
One small bit of information that you may never know unless you read this right here: IKM-Manning coach Gene Rasmussen gave TWO interviews to KMA this past week. What a star. I will spare you the details of that and let you know it’s the third time in the last four years that these two teams are playing in the postseason. The Wolves won in 2020 (66-53) while East Sac took a rousing game in 2021 (74-69).
Player to Watch: IKM-Manning senior Mabel Langel has continually progressed throughout her career that she’s now averaging 11.5 points and 5.9 rebounds for the Wolves.
BCMoore Prediction: East Sac County by 1.85.
No. 77 Missouri Valley (3-18) at No. 59 AHSTW (8-14)
This marks the 31st time during the Bound era that the two Western Iowa Conference teams will face off. It’s also the second straight year they’ve met in the postseason. AHSTW leads the series, 19-11, in those last 30 games, and they’ve won the last 17 straight. The last time Missouri Valley won in this series was December 6th, 2014.
Player to Watch: It’s been a breakout for Missouri Valley sophomore Grace Herman, who has put in 10.8 points per game this season while also grabbing 4.2 rebounds and passing out 1.8 assists per game.
BCMoore Prediction: AHSTW by 24.02.
GIRLS CLASS 3A REGION 5 — FIRST ROUND
No. 31 Shenandoah (10-11) at No. 32 Clarke (15-6)
This is the first time Shenandoah has played Clarke in a basketball contest during the Bound era. They played them in softball just a couple years ago in this round of the postseason. The IGHSAU loved it so much they thought they would do it in basketball, too. What you really need to know about this game is this: Shenandoah’s No. 14 ranked defense (42.24 PPG allowed) meets Clarke’s No. 7 ranked offense (57.71 PPG).
Player to Watch: Shenandoah’s sophomore duo of Lynnae Green (16.0 PPG, 11.6 RPG) and Chloe Denton (9.2 PPG) have been spectacular this season. As they go, so go the Fillies.
BCMoore Prediction: Clarke by 1.30.
KMA Sports will have play-by-play coverage of this game on KMA 960 at 7:00.
No. 49 Clarinda (8-13) at No. 20 Atlantic (17-4)
This is the 31st time the two Hawkeye Ten teams have met during the Bound era. The Trojans have won twice this year — by 19 and by 17 — and in each of the last 17 matchups. Clarinda’s last win in the series was exactly nine years ago. Atlantic has really clamped down this season in ranking sixth in points per game allowed (36.81) in Class 3A. They’ve won eight straight games heading into the postseason.
Player to Watch: We’re always watching Clarinda freshman Addison Wagoner and all that she can do. She’s averaged 10.7 points and 4.8 rebounds per game in her debut basketball year, building off a great softball and volleyball season.
BCMoore Prediction: Atlantic by 23.38.
KMA Sports will have play-by-play coverage of this game on the KMAX-Stream at 7:00.
No. 62 Red Oak (1-20) at No. 26 Harlan (12-7)
Another Hawkeye Ten on Hawkeye Ten crime game. Harlan and Red Oak have 18 games played against one another in the Bound era, and it’s been the Cyclones winning 14 of those. They’ve also won three in a row, which was immediately after a run of four straight from the Tigers. That, of course, proved to be their only wins in the series, dating from January 20th, 2017 to December 20th, 2019. Harlan has played a top 20 schedule and touts a top 30 offense (51.4 PPG) and defense (46.2 PPG allowed).
Player to Watch: I usually toss out a PTW for the underdog here, but I think it’s worth a mention of Harlan sophomore Aubrey Schwieso, who was dealt a tragedy nobody should ever have to deal with. She has had a great year, too, with 15.7 points and 4.3 assists per game. She is the straw that stirs the drink for the Cyclones.
BCMoore Prediction: Harlan by 49.58.
