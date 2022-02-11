(KMAland) -- Day two of the high school basketball tournament trail is here, and Class 1A boys district play begins with seven KMAland-relevant games.
Here’s your daily preview and ranking of the matchups thanks to the BCMoore Rankings.
7. Class 1A District 14 – Essex (2-18) at Fremont-Mills (7-14): This is the third meeting between the two teams in the last month and the fourth of the season. The Knights won all three of the previous matchups by 50, 39 and 48. They’ve also won 30 of the 31 all-time matchups on Bound. The last Essex win over F-M was on January 16th, 2007. Hear this one on KMA-FM 99.1. BCMoore Line – Fremont-Mills by 39.39.
6. Class 1A District 13 – Woodward Academy (1-20) at Orient-Macksburg (1-19): We had a number of these yesterday with the opening round of girls play, but this is the first historical matchup in the Bound era. Orient-Macksburg has lost 17 straight. Woodward Academy has dropped seven in a row. A skid comes to an end tonight. BCMoore Line – Woodward Academy by 20.94.
5. Class 1A District 12 – Moulton-Udell (0-20) at Twin Cedars (6-14): A pair of Bluegrass Conference teams that have seen each other twice already this season. Twin Cedars, of course, won both of those by 64-40 and 57-25 scores. They’re currently on a five-game win streak in the series with the last Moulton-Udell win coming on December 10th, 2019. The Eagles actually lead the historical matchup series on Bound, 13-9. BCMoore Line – Twin Cedars by 20.66.
4. Class 1A District 11 – Melcher-Dallas (4-16) at BCLUW (1-19): This is an 88-mile trip from Melcher-Dallas to beautiful Conrad, USA, and it’s the first historical matchup in the history of Bound/Varsity Bound/QuikStats. The Comets are on a 15-game skid at the moment, yet – here they are – a major favorite. BCMoore Line – BCLUW by 20.56.
3. Class 1A District 14 – Southwest Valley (7-14) at Diagonal (10-9): The Maroons get a chance to host a postseason game for the second consecutive night, and this could be a sneaky good game. The two programs last played in 2018 when the Timberwolves won 66-43. There was also a 2007 matchup between Villisca and Diagonal that went to the Jays by a 91-38 score. All three games are February 11th or later matchups. BCMoore Line – Southwest Valley by 9.50.
2. Class 1A District 16 – Paton-Churdan (1-18) at Glidden-Ralston (2-19): A pair of Rolling Valley Conference teams squaring off to open the postseason, and it’s a rubber match. Glidden-Ralston won in December by six while Paton-Churdan rolled in January by 43. Kind of…uhh…two totally different games, huh? The Wildcats get a chance to host here. BCMoore Line – Paton-Churdan by 3.31.
1. Class 1A District 15 – Heartland Christian (8-11) at Griswold (3-16): A rematch from one of the more inventive events I’ve ever seen here in KMAland. It was back on December 3rd when the two teams played in Griswold during a school day. All the students were there and going wild, and the Tigers won by seven. Heartland Christian, though, won the return meeting just eight days ago by 12. The former Corner Conference foes have six historical matchups with the Tigers holding a 4-2 edge since 2018. It’s not only the closest matchup in the area, it’s the closest matchup in the state. Check it out on our KMAX-Stream tonight. BCMoore Line – Heartland Christian by 0.62.
Tournament Trail Day 1 Results: Time for a look back at last night’s results with an eye on the BCMoore predictions.
-Woodbine 65 Heartland Christian 8: The Tigers were huge favorites (91.46), and they won by a huge margin (57). However, that’s an easy cover for the Eagles, as expected. Who really expects anybody to win by 92 points?
-Martensdale-St. Marys 62 Moravia 22: The Blue Devils roll by 40, but they also fell short of the BCMoore line (69.25).
-Remsen, St. Mary’s 72 Ar-We-Va 7: A very tough trip for the Rockets, and they were only able to put seven on the board. The 65-point margin was very close to BCMoore’s 61.86 line.
-Stanton 62 Orient-Macksburg 22: Orient-Macksburg’s 22 points equaled the total wins for Stanton this season. The 40-point margin ended up 18.08 shy of the BCMoore line.
-Lamoni 59 Seymour 17: Another big win with the Demons taking a 42-point victory. Not too far off the predicted 37.06 line.
-CAM 69 Bedford 28: Another heavy favorite with a heavy win. The Cougars 41-point win was more than the projected BCMoore line of 35.11.
-Lenox 54 Murray 20: Lenox was right on the BCMoore line, winning a game by 34 that had a projected 34.73 line. You’re good, Brent Moore. Real good.
-St. Albert 62 East Union 36: Another result that was plenty close to the BCMoore line. The Saintes rolled up on the Eagles with a 26-point win. The line? It was 29.38.
-East Mills 59 Essex 19: East Mills flies on past the projected 27.81 BCMoore line for a 40-point win.
-Grand View Christian 51 Moulton-Udell 34: One of two road teams that were favored and won last night in the area. GVC was favored by 27.47 and won by 17.
-Ankeny Christian Academy 48 Paton-Churdan 38: A little bit closer than expected. The Eagles win by 10 after a projected line of 27.18.
-Audubon 71 Riverside 26: The Wheelers are balling of late, and they flew right on past that 26.35 line for a 45-point win. You know what they say. Good teams win, great teams cover.
-Boyer Valley 56 West Harrison 43: Another one that was a little closer than expected. BCMoore projected a 25.16 line, and it was a 13-point win for the Bulldogs. A big night for Maclayn Houston can likely be thanked for that cover.
-Twin Cedars 39 Tri-County 28: Twin Cedars was a big 25.08 favorite, and they come out with an 11-point win. Another that stayed closer than thought.
-Glidden-Ralston 60 Griswold 42: The Wildcats spread this one out late in the game and took an 18-point victory. The line was 24.89.
-Southeast Warren 46 Mormon Trail 30: The Warhawks didn’t quite get to that 23.24 line, either, picking up the win by 16.
-Wayne 47 Melcher-Dallas 37: The Falcons were another 20+-point favorite that didn’t reach the number (23.18), but they were able to still win comfortably by 10.
-Coon Rapids-Bayard 38 Tri-Center 25: This was a pretty tight game most of the way, but the Crusaders went on a late run to win by 13. The BCMoore line? It was 13.18.
-Fremont-Mills 42 Diagonal 37: As expected, a heck of a game in Diagonal last night with plenty of back and forth and 14 lead changes. The Knights end up winning by five in a game they were favored by 10.38.
-Sidney 45 Mount Ayr 30: One of the more impressive performances of the night comes from the Cowgirls, as they end up easily scurrying past the 3.27 projected number for a 15-point win.
So, favorites were 20-0 last night, although they were only 6-14 against the BCMoore spread. Something to keep an eye on? Maybe. Maybe not. Maybe have a good night.
