(KMAland) -- Nineteen games hit the hardcourt last night with win or go home implications, and we had 17 KMAland conference schools advance.
Before we take a look at the light boys tournament trail that’s on tap for tonight, let’s review BCMoore’s picks from last night.
PREDICTION: Woodbine by 52.20 over Heartland Christian
-RESULT: Woodbine by 52 (difference of .20)
PREDICTION: St. Edmond by 42.95 over Ankeny Christian
-RESULT: St. Edmond by 36 (difference of 6.95)
PREDICTION: Southeast Warren by 39.15 over Orient-Macksburg
-RESULT: Southeast Warren by 49 (difference of 9.85)
PREDICTION: Audubon by 36.42 over East Union
-RESULT: Audubon by 11 (difference of 25.42)
PREDICTION: Sigourney by 35.42 over Moulton-Udell
-RESULT: Sigourney by 32 (difference of 3.42)
PREDICTION: Stanton by 27.39 over Bedford
-RESULT: Stanton by 12 (difference of 15.39)
PREDICTION: Lenox by 27.02 over Southwest Valley
-RESULT: Lenox by 13 (difference of 14.02)
PREDICTION: East Mills by 25.53 over Essex
-RESULT: East Mills by 14 (difference of 11.53)
PREDICTION: Wayne by 24.77 over Twin Cedars
-RESULT: Wayne by 26 (difference of 1.23)
PREDICTION: Paton-Churdan by 24.67 over Ar-We-Va
-RESULT: Paton-Churdan by 6 (difference of 18.67)
PREDICTION: Moravia by 22.57 over Seymour
-RESULT: Moravia by 7 (difference of 15.57)
PREDICTION: Fremont-Mills by 21.64 over Griswold
-RESULT: Fremont-Mills by 13 (difference of 8.64)
PREDICTION: Boyer Valley by 22.42 over River Valley
-RESULT: Boyer Valley by 10 (difference of 12.42)
PREDICTION: Martensdale-St. Marys by 21.58 over Melcher-Dallas
-RESULT: Martensdale-St. Marys by 18 (difference of 3.58)
PREDICTION: Lamoni by 20.71 over Diagonal
-RESULT: Lamoni by 12 (difference of 8.71)
PREDICTION: Murray by 8.81 over Mormon Trail
-RESULT: Murray by 6 (difference of 2.81)
PREDICTION: St. Albert by 7.06 over Sidney
-RESULT: St. Albert by 5 (difference of 2.06)
PREDICTION: Riverside by 6.96 over West Harrison
-RESULT: Riverside by 5 (difference of 1.96)
PREDICTION: Glidden-Ralston by 4.84 over Coon Rapids-Bayard
-RESULT: Glidden-Ralston by 19 (difference of 14.16)
So, BCMoore goes a perfect 19-0 on the night. That’s not hugely impressive considering I think we all could have done the same. However, I’m most impressed with the system’s ability to predict margins in those games.
Sure, there were some that were off by quite a bit, but out of the 19, the system was within 10 points on 11 of them and had an average difference of 9.29. Pretty good. On to today’s games.
Real quick, before we run down the games, it’s worth pointing out that BCMoore does not have spreads up for these games. However, I’m able to subtract the difference in their ratings and add 1.44 for the home team, as appears standard. Here we go:
6. Clarinda Academy (1-6) at Fremont-Mills (8-12) — Class 1A District 14
Fremont-Mills won the meeting between these two teams nine days ago by 10, 61-51. BCMoore, however, does not have a line for this game. He actually doesn’t have Clarinda Academy in his system at all. They’ve played just seven games this year, and that might be the reason why. This game is on FM 99.1 tonight. BCMoore line: None.
5. Heartland Christian (8-10) at West Monona (4-17) — Class 1A District 16
Heartland Christian enters with three wins in their last four, but none of those came against West Monona, which has likely played a bit of a tougher schedule this season. The Spartans did win their last time out over MVAOCOU, so both are riding a little bit of momentum. BCMoore line: West Monona by 33.81.
4. Moulton-Udell (0-19) at Southeast Warren (2-16) — Class 1A District 12
Southeast Warren and Moulton-Udell played in January, and it was a 59-point win for the Warhawks, which are led by sophomore Jack Williams and his 11-point, 8-rebound per game average this season. They’ll be big favorites again tonight. BCMoore line: Southeast Warren by 24.75.
3. Essex (2-19) at Griswold (4-14) — Class 1A District 14
Hey, it’s another rematch from just three days ago. Griswold rolled in that matchup by 31. They also won by 29 in January, and they’ve won each of the last six meetings between the two Corner Conference schools. Hear the Tigers/Trojans on AM 960 tonight. BCMoore line: Griswold by 21.85.
2. Orient-Macksburg (1-17) at Diagonal (6-10) — Class 1A District 13
This is the third meeting between the two teams since January 19th. Diagonal won each of the first two, taking the January meeting by 11 and then the February 1st matchup by 17. The Maroons will look to make it a trifecta at home tonight. BCMoore line: Diagonal by 18.54.
1. Paton-Churdan (3-16) at Glidden-Ralston (3-16) — Class 1A District 15
And now we have what has to be one of the tightest matchups of any of tonight’s tournament trail basketball action. However, neither of the first two games between these two this year has been close. Paton-Churdan won on December 4th by 25 while Glidden-Ralston won 10 days ago by 45. Can we find a happy medium and get a close game tonight? BCMoore’s system thinks so. BCMoore line: Glidden-Ralston by 2.30.
Enjoy the hoops tonight. We’ll be back with more fun tomorrow.
