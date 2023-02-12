(KMAland) -- Super Bowl Sunday is here, but there’s no time to think about this extremely painful matchup, especially when there’s still some clean-up work to do.
On one of those days of the week last week, the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union dropped regional pairings for 4A and 5A. As is tradition here at the Martin Blog, I’ve got a full breakdown and some predictions to share. Onward.
CLASS 4A REGION 1
Ranked Teams: No. 1 Dallas Center-Grimes
Matchups (with BCMoore Rankings): 45 Perry at 20 Carroll, 46 Webster City at 37 Fort Dodge, Carroll/Perry at 4 Dallas Center-Grimes, Fort Dodge/Webster City at 31 Humboldt
Analysis: I’m not really seeing much of a road block for Dallas Center-Grimes here. The Mustangs’ only losses have come to Ballard (4A), Johnston (5A) and Ankeny (5A). It’s interesting that the pretty clear No. 2 in this region (Carroll) will be their semifinal opponent, but maybe you haven’t heard. Win = good. Lose = bad. Carroll, which has played a much tougher schedule than Humboldt, has more losses than Humboldt.
Prediction: Dallas Center-Grimes over Humboldt.
CLASS 4A REGION 2
Ranked Teams: No. 2 North Polk, No. 15 Indianola
Matchups (with BCMoore Rankings): 33 Boone at 18 Gilbert, 32 Norwalk at 22 Bondurant-Farrar, Gilbert/Boone at 2 North Polk, Norwalk/B-F at 25 Indianola
Analysis: Both Gilbert and Bondurant-Farrar have better metrics than the No. 15 ranked Indianola, so it’ll be interesting to see how things play out around North Polk, which has the No. 3 offense and No. 11 defense whip playing the second-toughest schedule in 4A. That said, North Polk already has dominant wins this year over both.
Prediction: North Polk over Indianola.
CLASS 4A REGION 3
Ranked Teams: No. 3 Bishop Heelan Catholic, No. 12 Spencer
Matchups (with BCMoore Rankings): 30 Storm Lake at 9 LeMars, 41 Denison-Schleswig at 14 Sergeant Bluff-Luton, LeMars/Storm Lake at 1 Bishop Heelan Catholic, SB-L/D-S at 8 Spencer
Analysis: Whew. This is hardly going to be easy for a Heelan unit that has run off 19 consecutive wins after losing their first two games of the season. And they’ve done it while scoring a 4A-best 65.3 points per game. They also have a top 10 defense. While this is hardly going to be easy for them, they have the skills to pay the bills, as folks used to say.
Prediction: Bishop Heelan Catholic over Sergeant Bluff-Luton.
CLASS 4A REGION 4
Ranked Teams: No. 4 Ballard, No. 13 Carlisle
Matchups (with BCMoore Rankings): 48 Des Moines Hoover at 23 ADM, 42 Newton at 36 Knoxville, Hoover/ADM at 3 Ballard, Knoxville/Newton at 10 Carlisle
Analysis: A bit of a cleaner road for Ballard, which touts the No. 1 defense (surprise!) in Class 4A with just 35.8 points per game allowed. And they’ve done it while playing against the No. 4 ranked schedule in the class. A potential matchup with Carlisle would be a third this season, and the Bombers have won both by 9 and by 23.
Prediction: Ballard over Carlisle.
CLASS 4A REGION 5
Ranked Teams: No. 5 Decorah, No. 14 Mason City
Matchups (with BCMoore Rankings): 40 Independence at 27 West Delaware, 12 Waverly-Shell Rock at 47 Charles City, Independence/West Delaware at 7 Decorah, Charles City/W-SR at 19 Mason City
Analysis: Weird little thing there with Waverly-Shell Rock having to play at Charles City to open the postseason. They’ll be a heavy favorite there, and then they might also be a favorite when they hit Mason City. But Decorah…well, they’ll have to beat them for the first time in three tries once they get there. That said, I wouldn’t put it past them, although Decorah has the No. 2 ranked offense in 4A (62.9 PPG).
Edit: I just realized the Charles City hosting thing may have something to do with them refusing to play at Waverly-Shell Rock after an ugly scene there a couple years ago.
Prediction: Decorah over Waverly-Shell Rock.
CLASS 4A REGION 6
Ranked Teams: No. 6 Xavier, No. 10 Central DeWitt
Matchups (with BCMoore Rankings): 43 Clinton at 13 Marion, 29 Western Dubuque at 26 Maquoketa, Marion/Clinton at 6 Xavier, Maqouketa/Western Dubuque at 21 Central DeWitt
Analysis: Xavier is 14-7, but that hasn’t bothered their ranking this season as they’ve played the No. 1 schedule in 4A while scoring 58.7 PPG (7th). They have wins over Heelan and Waverly-Shell Rock and losses to Linn-Mar (5A), Iowa City West (5A), North Polk (4A), Waterloo West (5A), Cedar Falls (5A), Iowa City Liberty (5A) and Dubuque Senior (5A). That’s a lot of tough opponents to prepare them for a regional that doesn’t figure to be nearly as difficult. Again, it is curios that Marion is on their side of the bracket, but you can chalk that up to the noisy win-loss record (again).
Prediction: Xavier over Central DeWitt.
CLASS 4A REGION 7
Ranked Teams: No. 7 Clear Creek-Amana, No. 11 North Scott
Matchups (with BCMoore Rankings): 35 Mount Pleasant at 34 Fort Madison, 44 Burlington at 24 Keokuk, Mount Pleasant/Fort Madison at 5 Clear Creek-Amana, Keokuk/Burlington at 16 North Scott
Analysis: Oh boy, Clear Creek-Amana has put together a really, really good analytical season, but the beast that is North Scott is lurking in a potential regional final. CC-A has the No. 8 offense (58.1 PPG) and No. 8 defense (40.3 PPG) while playing a tougher schedule than North Scott this season. The Clippers are undefeated against 4A teams this year. North Scott has just one defeat to a school in their class. They’ll get a second, per me.
Prediction: Clear Creek-Amana over North Scott.
CLASS 4A REGION 8
Ranked Teams: No. 8 Pella, No. 9 Lewis Central
KMAland Teams: Glenwood, Creston, Lewis Central
Matchups (with BCMoore Rankings): 38 Oskaloosa at 17 Winterset, 39 Creston at 28 Glenwood, Winterset/Oskaloosa at 15 Pella, Glenwood/Creston at 11 Lewis Central
Analysis: While this region has Lewis Central and Pella featured, the Jena/Jenna teams await (is something I thought in my head). However, Jena Young hasn’t played since suffering a season-ending injury. Jenna Hopp, though, will play, and I don’t know about you, but I would pretty leery of the fact that she scored just four points the last time Glenwood met LC. Of course, they have to beat a plucky Creston bunch first. All that said…
KMAland Homer Prediction: Lewis Central over Pella.
Jenna Hopp Gets Hot Prediction: Glenwood over Pella.
Doryn Paup Gets Hot Prediction: Creston over Pella.
What My Head Says Prediction: It’s that same ‘Homer Prediction.’
CLASS 5A REGION 1
Ranked Teams: No. 1 Pleasant Valley
Matchups (with BCMoore Rankings): 39 Davenport West at 35 Davenport Central, DC/DW at 5 Pleasant Valley, 19 Dubuque Senior at 18 Cedar Rapids Kennedy
Analysis: Pleasant Valley is the only undefeated team in Class 5A, so that makes them No. 1 in the state. You know, winning is good! Losing is bad! Fact is, Pleasant Valley has played the No. 30 ranked schedule and there are only 40 schools in 5A. Of course, they have done what you hoped they would do against that schedule in posting the No. 5 offense (62.3 PPG) and No. 1 defense (28.0 PPG). I’m not sure they see much of a problem on their way to state.
Prediction: Pleasant Valley over Cedar Rapids Kennedy
CLASS 5A REGION 2
Ranked Teams: No. 2 Johnston, No. 15 Sioux City East
KMAland Teams: Abraham Lincoln, Thomas Jefferson, Sioux City East
Matchups (with BCMoore Rankings): 37 Thomas Jefferson at 36 Des Moines Lincoln, TJ/DSML at 1 Johnston, 20 Abraham Lincoln at 12 Sioux City East
Analysis: This region has the computer’s No. 1 team and the highest-scoring offense in 5A in Sioux City East (66.6 PPG). For what it’s worth, Johnston has the No. 5 ranked offense (65.8 PPG). And heck, even Council Bluffs Lincoln has the No. 15 offense (54.1 PPG). Johnston, though, is some kind of beast in doing against the No. 5 ranked schedule. Only Dowling Catholic can claim a win over them.
Prediction: Johnston over Sioux City East.
CLASS 5A REGION 3
Ranked Teams: No. 3 Waterloo West, No. 14 Des Moines North
Matchups (with BCMoore Rankings): 40 Des Moines East at 34 Ames, DSM East/Ames at 7 Waterloo West, 11 Waukee at 25 Des Moines North
Analysis: Waterloo West is the favorite here, but I wouldn’t look past Waukee. While they will have to go through two ranked teams to get there, they have seen plenty of ranked teams while playing the No. 8 ranked schedule. For reference, Waterloo West has the No. 22 schedule and Des Moines North has the No. 39 schedule. That’s one thing the CIML split has not helped, as Des Moines North’s best win appears to have been against a 4A team (Pella).
Prediction: Waterloo West over Waukee.
CLASS 5A REGION 4
Ranked Teams: No. 4 Dowling Catholic, No. 13 Iowa City West
KMAland Teams: Sioux City West, Sioux City North
Matchups (with BCMoore Rankings): 29 Sioux City North at 26 Sioux City West, Sioux City West/Sioux City North at 2 Dowling Catholic, 24 Des Moines Roosevelt at 15 Iowa City West
Analysis: There weren’t going to be a lot of regions Dowling could be put in and not be a heavy favorite. They’ve played the toughest schedule in 5A and have a top 11 offense (56.8 PPG) and defense (44.4 PPG). Roosevelt and Iowa City West have had nice seasons, but the Maroons are rolling of late with 13 straight wins, including one over BCMoore No. 1 Johnston.
Prediction: Dowling Catholic over Iowa City West.
CLASS 5A REGION 5
Ranked Teams: No. 5 Davenport North, No. 12 Ankeny
Matchups (with BCMoore Rankings): 33 Muscatine at 23 Iowa City High, Muscatine/Iowa City High at 10 Davenport North, 9 Waukee Northwest at 8 Ankeny
Analysis: Davenport North is the highest ranked team here, but they have played the easiest slate (31st). Compare that with Ankeny (4th) and Waukee Northwest (2nd), and what they’ve seen. Davenport North can get buckets (ranked No. 2 with 66.3 PPG), but I think I’m going to have to go against the chalk for the first time.
Prediction: Ankeny over Davenport North.
CLASS 5A REGION 6
Ranked Teams: No. 6 Ankeny Centennial, No. 11 Linn-Mar
Matchups (with BCMoore Rankings): 38 Marshalltown at 27 Urbandale, Marshalltown/Urbandale at 4 Ankeny Centennial, 22 Bettendorf at 14 Linn-Mar
Analysis: Ankeny Centennial has the No. 6 ranked defense in 5A with just 39.3 points per game allowed. As you might expect, they’ve played a challenging schedule (7th), but so has Linn-Mar (14th). I think I like the CIML again. If nothing else, Linn-Mar will get a good look at a strong defense in their semifinal (Bettendorf ranks 10th with 43.2 PPG allowed) before they must see Centennial’s impenetrable fortress.
Prediction: Ankeny Centennial over Linn-Mar
CLASS 5A REGION 7
Ranked Teams: No. 7 Southeast Polk, No. 10 Iowa City Liberty
Matchups (with BCMoore Rankings): 30 Cedar Rapids Washington at 37 Cedar Rapids Jefferson, CRW/CRJ at 6 Southeast Polk, 31 Ottumwa at 16 Iowa City Liberty
Analysis: Southeast Polk ranks No. 6 in 5A and have played the No. 6 ranked schedule with the No. 6 ranked offense (59.0 PPG). So, that’s 6-6-6. I’m not sure I’ll be picking Southeast Polk on this Sunday. Liberty, after all, has also had a strong season with the No. 12 offense (54.4 PPG) against the No. 11 ranked schedule. It’s not as high as 6, but it’s also not a series of 6s.
Prediction: Iowa City Liberty over Southeast Polk.
CLASS 5A REGION 8
Ranked Teams: No. 8 Cedar Falls, No. 9 WDM Valley
Matchups (with BCMoore Rankings): 28 Dubuque Hempstead at 32 Waterloo East, Waterloo East/Hempstead at 13 Cedar Falls, 17 Prairie at 3 WDM Valley
Analysis: We have ourselves a little situation for the last spot in the state tournament. Is it going to be the No. 3 ranked team in the BCMoore Rankings (and No. 9 by the IGHSAU because of the 8 losses)? Or will it be someone between the 13 and 17 range. Valley will certainly rely on their defense to try to get there, ranking No. 5 with 38.5 points per game allowed. Prairie and Cedar Falls also rely on strong defense (No. 15 and No. 9, respectively), but the best offense is courtesy of CF at No. 13 (54.4 PPG).
Prediction: WDM Valley over Cedar Falls. I’m putting a lot of faith in you, Mr. BCMoore Computer Guy.
