(KMAland) -- It’s day three of the tournament trail, and there are six KMAland-relevant girls basketball matchups in Class 2A and 3A regional play.
Here’s the breakdown of each of those matchups with help in sorting by the BCMoore Rankings’ projected lines.
6. Class 3A Region 7 — Greene County (3-18) at Sergeant Bluff-Luton (17-4): This is the highest projected margin on the list, and it might be the longest drive (we’ll keep track). From Jefferson to Sergeant Bluff, it’s a cool 138.7 miles. This is one of those matchups that has never happened in the Bound/Varsity Bound/QuikStats era. BCMoore Line: Sergeant Bluff-Luton by 66.21.
5. Class 3A Region 7 — Red Oak (0-21) at Des Moines Christian (15-6): Another healthy drive with Red Oak folks traveling 109.5 miles to take on another strong Des Moines Christian team. Like Greene County/Sergeant Bluff-Luton, this marks the first meeting between the two programs of the Bound era. Of course, this could have been a regional final matchup several years ago, but Logan Hughes went nuts in a regional semifinal. BCMoore Line: Des Moines Christian by 50.32.
4. Class 3A Region 7 — Clarinda (6-15) at Harlan (14-7): This is NOT the first meeting between the two Hawkeye Ten Conference programs. However, there could be a first if Clarinda can find a way to spring the upset. Harlan is a perfect 16-0 in Bound-era meetings. The upset would have to be immense, considering Harlan won the matchup back on December 21st, 60-23. Check this one out tonight on the KMAX-Stream. BCMoore Line: Harlan by 36.66.
3. Class 2A Region 8 — Missouri Valley (1-20) at AHSTW (8-13): Just like Harlan/Clarinda, we have a matchup between two conference rivals. The Vikings hold the Bound-era series lead, 16-11, and have won 14 straight against the Big Reds. The last Missouri Valley win over AHSTW was December 16th, 2014. AHSTW won two very similar games this year, 51-26 on December 14th and 54-16 on January 25th. BCMoore Line: AHSTW by 32.57.
2. Class 2A Region 8 — Southwest Valley (4-17) at Kuemper Catholic (5-16): A Southwest Valley/Kuemper Catholic first-round matchup was not something I had on my Bingo card (in the words of the venerable Trevor Maeder). However, it will happen in Carroll later tonight, and it will be the first meeting between the two programs in the Bound era. Both teams are 2-8 in their last 10, but the Knights are the faves here. BCMoore Line: Kuemper Catholic by 12.76.
1. Class 3A Region 7 — Shenandoah (10-11) at Atlantic (8-13): And now we have what is easily the best matchup in the area. It’s also the second-best matchup in 3A, according to the BCMoore projected margins. Throw in the 2A matchups, and it’s still No. 2 in the state. While the margin is tight, Atlantic has been very good in these meetings this year with a 47-37 victory on December 21st and a 49-37 win on January 25th. Atlantic has also won the last four matchups between the two, although Shenandoah has an 11-8 advantage in the Bound era. BCMoore Line: Atlantic by 1.19.
Day 2 Tournament Results: Here’s the daily look back at the night before in the tournament trail…
-Fremont-Mills 75 Essex 34: The Knights had a big number to cover (39.39), and they were able to do it by just over one point. What a night for Jake Malcom in his final home game.
-Woodward Academy 55 Orient-Macksburg 36: The BCMoore projection (20.94) nearly nailed it again with Woodward Academy coming up just short of a cover.
-Twin Cedars 87 Moulton-Udell 34: The Sabers absolutely roll here with a 53-point win, zooming past the 20.66 projected line.
-BCLUW 65 Melcher-Dallas 55: The folks in Conrad, USA were treated to a 10-point win for BCLUW, but that was not nearly as high as was projected (20.56).
-Diagonal 50 Southwest Valley 45: UPSET! After a 20-0 opening night, Diagonal turned back the BCMoore projections, overcoming a 9.50 line to take a win by five points and advance on in tournament play.
-Glidden-Ralston 49 Paton-Churdan 47: And another UPSET! Glidden-Ralston’s win makes for a 45-point turnaround from the January game when Paton-Churdan won by 43. Basketball can be strange, huh? Paton-Churdan was a 3.31 favorite so it figured to be close either way.
-Griswold 62 Heartland Christian 53 (OT): And a third UPSET! Heartland Christian was merely a 0.62 favorite, so I have to give credit to the BCMoore computers for virtually calling for a tie. If there were ties in basketball, this would have been one. Instead, it went to overtime, and the Tigers were able to pick up an underdog win.
Favorites went 4-3 on Friday evening and moved to 24-3 for the tournament. Against the spread, favorites were just 2-5. They’re now 8-19 ATS.
