(KMAland) -- Eight Class 2A and 3A girls regional openers hit the hardwood a little later this afternoon and early evening.
We’ll get a look at all eight of those in a moment, but let’s take a look back at last night’s results and how BCMoore’s system played out.
PREDICTION: West Monona by 33.81 over Heartland Christian
RESULT: West Monona by 25.
DIFFERENCE: 8.81
PREDICTION: Southeast Warren by 24.75 over Moulton-Udell
RESULT: Southeast Warren by 43.
DIFFERENCE: 18.25
PREDICTION: Griswold by 21.85 over Essex
RESULT: Griswold by 41.
DIFFERENCE: 19.15
PREDICTION: Diagonal by 18.54 over Orient-Macksburg
RESULT: Diagonal by 24.
DIFFERENCE: 6.54
PREDICTION: Glidden-Ralston by 2.30 over Paton-Churdan
RESULT: Glidden-Ralston by 19.
DIFFERENCE: 16.7
It was another perfect day for the BCMoore system, but it wasn’t nearly as accurate as the day before. There were only two within 10 points, but they all were within 20. I don’t know about you, but I do expect better from my guy. Here are today’s matchups ranked:
8. Kuemper Catholic (5-16) at Cherokee (19-0) — Class 3A Region 1
Kuemper might be a year away from doing some big things, but they sure did get thrown to the wolves here. Or the Braves. Cherokee is undefeated and outscoring opponents by nearly 30 points per game. They run all over heck and try to create havoc. Kuemper does have an outstanding point guard in Catherine Mayhall that may be able to withstand it. BCMoore line: Cherokee by 44.74.
7. Missouri Valley (0-21) at Lawton-Bronson (9-11) — Class 2A Region 8
The Lady Reds have struggled mightily to score over the last several games, and I’m pretty sure some of that is tied to some girls being out. Lawton-Bronson plays in the rough-and-tumble Northwest part of the state and has wins in four of their last five. BCMoore line: Lawton-Bronson by 40.84.
6. Greene County (6-12) at Atlantic (8-13) — Class 3A Region 1
Haley Rasmussen brings her 20.9-point per game average into the postseason, and that’s always a scary proposition for prospective opponents. When you’ve got a girl that can absolutely go off like Rasmussen can, it makes them that much more dangerous. And the thing with the Trojans is that they have been playing some upper echelon 4A teams all year. They won’t be surprised by anything they see in regional play. BCMoore line: Atlantic by 30.80.
5. Red Oak (4-15) at Panorama (17-4) — Class 3A Region 1
Also in Region 1, Panorama looks to keep things rolling when they welcome Red Oak to town. The Tigers may have lost a lot from last year, but they still have some experience in seniors Chloe DeVries and Abbey Jones and junior Lexi Johnson. Panorama is on a five-game win streak heading into regional play. BCMoore line: Panorama by 27.86.
4. Bishop Heelan Catholic (15-5) at OABCIG (11-9) — Class 3A Region 6
I don’t know exactly how it is that Heelan — the defending 3A champion — will be on the road to open regional play, but it’s happening. Heelan had a solid finish to the regular season with wins over Kuemper and Abraham Lincoln. Meanwhile, OABCIG has won four in a row, including a win of their own against Kuemper. If you like to compare scores, Heelan won by 23 and OABCIG won by 6. BCMore line: Heelan by 14.93.
3. Clarinda (3-17) at Shenandoah (10-10) — Class 3A Region 1
My second game of the day pits a pair of Page County rivals in a regional opener. Shenandoah won each other two meetings this year, taking a six-point win on December 12th and a 40-24 triump on January 15th. They’ve also won 16 consecutive in this series. The last time Clarinda beat Shenandoah was January 3rd, 2014. Hear me on KMA-FM 99.1 at 5:30. BCMoore line: Shenandoah by 11.11.
2. MVAOCOU (7-14) at Tri-Center (8-12) — Class 2A Region 8
A couple of conflicting results for Tri-Center in their final two games. They shocked AHSTW on Tuesday before a 10-point loss to Thomas Jefferson on Thursday. Which team will show up tonight? I’m sure that’s a question Coach Wendy Lausen would love to know the answer to, but she will find out with the rest of us this afternoon. MVAOCOU has won four of their last six, although it’s worth pointing out all four of those wins were against Siouxland Christian or River Valley — a combined 5-24. BCMoore line: MVAOCOU by 2.46.
1. East Sac County (8-11) at IKM-Manning (7-11) — Class 2A Region 5
It’s rare to see a first round road team as the favorite, but this is the third in our slate of games tonight. This is also a rematch from an opening round game last year that was won by IKM-Manning 66-53. The Wolves have improved significantly throughout the year, and they’re reading a streak of three wins in their final five. BCMoore line: East Sac County by 1.32.
