(KMAland) -- Welcome back to a tournament trail Monday. Before we get into the 25 games that include a KMAland school, let’s get a quick rundown from Saturday along the trail.
•All six of the favorites from Saturday were winners.
•Four of the six favorites from Saturday covered the BCMoore spread.
•The point differentials in those games were 29, 5, 5, 14, 30 and 47.
•Aubrey Schwieso had a double-double with 15 points and 10 steals for Harlan in their win over Red Oak.
•Atlantic’s Paytn Harter was another with a double-double on Saturday, finishing with 13 points and 10 boards in their win over Clarinda.
•Shenandoah’s Lynnae Green also had a double-double with 14 points and 11 rebounds in their loss to Clarke.
Let’s move into tonight’s big Class 1A and 2A boys slate.
BOYS CLASS 1A SUBSTATE 5
No. 136 Twin Cedars (5-15) at No. 11 Baxter (18-1)
This is the first time the two teams have played during the Bound era. The Bolts are one of just three teams in Class 1A with both a top 10 offense (71.8 PPG) and a top 10 defense (42.1 PPG).
Player to Watch: Twin Cedars freshman Holden Roberts has had a promising season for the future of the Sabers, posting 13.6 points per game.
BCMoore Prediction: Baxter by 63.83.
No. 82 Southeast Warren (11-10) at No. 98 Sigourney (12-9)
These two teams have not played during the Bound era, either. The Warhawks have had a run of struggles lately with losses in six of their last eight games heading into the postseason. Meanwhile, Sigourney has picked up four straight wins.
Player to Watch: Southeast Warren has a freshman and a sophomore in their top three scorers, and sophomore Cam Seuferer leads the team with 13.3 points per game while grabbing 6.4 boards and passing out 2.2 assists.
BCMoore Prediction: Southeast Warren by 3.14.
No. 114 Wayne (8-13) at No. 25 Moravia (20-1)
Moravia’s season has gone like this: Seven straight wins, one loss, 13 straight wins. They’ve been rolling along, and now they get the ultimate test in the postseason. This is the second time they’ve played Wayne this season after winning 75-66 in January. They’ve also won five in a row in this series that has been seven games total dating back to February 2015.
Player to Watch: Rayce Snyder has had a big junior season for Wayne, averaging 19.4 points and 9.3 rebounds per game.
BCMoore Prediction: Moravia by 37.43.
No. 126 Martensdale-St. Marys (3-18) at No. 14 Madrid (18-2)
Martensdale-St. Marys picked up a tournament win on Friday, but now they must face the No. 9 ranked Madrid Tigers, which tout a 15-game win streak. This is the first time the two teams have played during the Bound era. Madrid has a top 20 offense (68.7 PPG) and defense (45.6 PPG).
Player to Watch: Junior Jaxson Bowlin is the only player for the Blue Devils averaging in double figures with 11.1 points per game this season.
BCMoore Prediction: Madrid by 53.34.
No. 134 Seymour (5-15) at No. 24 Mount Ayr (19-2)
The Raiders have been rolling along with 12 straight wins since their two-game slip-up against Bedford and Nodaway Valley. Mount Ayr has won all four times they’ve played Seymour during the Bound era, and that includes a win this past December (by 56). They’ve also won by 32, 47 and 35.
Player to Watch: Seymour seniors Kennan Hinners (13.9 PPG) and Carter Houser (13.3 PPG) are what make this team Warriors team go. If they’re going to have a shot, Hinners and Houser will be behind it.
BCMoore Prediction: Mount Ayr by 53.56.
No. 74 Mormon Trail (16-4) vs. No. 111 Melcher-Dallas (11-10)
This game is being played at Wayne tonight, and Mormon Trail will look for a second win this season and 12th straight in the series with Melcher-Dallas. There was a time, though, where Melcher-Dallas was leading this series, 10-4. That was after their January 2013 win.
Player to Watch: Owen Suntken has had a beastly senior season for Melcher-Dallas. He’s poured in 22.1 points per game while shooting just under 50% from the field and grabbing 11.3 rebounds and passing out 3.5 assists per game.
BCMoore Prediction: Mormon Trail by 16.41.
BOYS CLASS 1A SUBSTATE 7
No. 1 Grand View Christian (20-0) vs. No. 128 East Union (5-17) at Saydel
East Union, you’ve just beat Lamoni in a three-point thriller. Guess what you’ve won? A matchup with the top-ranked beast that is Grand View Christian. This is the second time in the last six years they’ve played. The Thunder won, 76-36, over the Eagles back in February 2017.
Player to Watch: East Union junior Seth Hudson became the school’s all-time leader in 3-point makes on Friday night during the tight win over Lamoni. He’s averaging 15.3 points per game this season.
BCMoore Prediction: Grand View Christian by 84.76
No. 99 Murray (10-10) at No. 56 Earlham (9-12)
This is the fifth time since 2011 that the two have played a game in February, but it is the first time since 2018. Earlham won in 2018, and they won in 2015. Murray was a winner in 2012 and 2011 in those February meetings.
Player to Watch: Murray junior Titus Barber is just a few grabs away from averaging a double-double this season, posting averages of 13.7 points and 9.8 rebounds per game.
BCMoore Prediction: Earlham by 15.20.
No. 122 Diagonal (9-9) at No. 67 Lenox (12-9)
This is the 22nd time during the Bound era that these two have met on the ol’ hardwood. The Tigers won by 59 in December to continue a run of back and forth that goes back to February 2019. Lenox does have a heavy lead in the Bound era with 17 wins in the previous 21 tries.
Player to Watch: Diagonal senior Caleb Hubbard is averaging a double-double this season with 14.8 points and 11.2 rebounds per game. He also leads the Maroons with 4.5 assists per game.
BCMoore Prediction: Lenox by 25.29.
No. 103 Southwest Valley (7-14) at No. 100 Stanton (11-10)
This is round 28 between the two programs, dating back to 2006. Of course, some of these are when Southwest Valley was Corning or Villisca or both. Stanton beat SW Valley just earlier this year by six points, making for their sixth straight win in the series.
Player to Watch: Southwest Valley freshman Cael Hogan has burst on to the scene as one of the top young guards in the area. He is averaging 12.6 points per game.
BCMoore Prediction: Stanton by 2.80.
Nick Stavas has play-by-play of this game on the KMAX-Stream.
No. 121 Glidden-Ralston (4-18) at No. 66 Ankeny Christian (15-6)
This isn’t as rare of a meeting as I would have thought, but that makes sense since they were in the same conference for a bit. Ankeny Christian has won seven of the eight meetings between the two. Glidden-Ralston’s last win in the series was January 2011.
Player to Watch: Senior John Whitver had a big first round game in posting 12 points and 12 rebounds during the Wildcats win over Paton-Churdan.
BCMoore Prediction: Ankeny Christian by 25.84.
No. 55 Coon Rapids-Bayard (12-9) at No. 58 CAM (12-8)
This should make for one of the best games in the area tonight. The two have played twice this year with CAM winning both of them by point differentials of 8 and 4. Coon Rapids-Bayard did win a matchup with CAM last February, and they have an 11-10 series edge during the Bound era.
Player to Watch: Cal Heydon is yet another freshman that has stepped up in a big way this season for Coon Rapids-Bayard. He is averaging a game-high 19.7 points per game while grabbing 7.4 rebounds and passing out 3.5 assists per contest.
BCMoore Prediction: CAM by 0.86.
No. 93 Ar-We-Va (7-12) at No. 33 ACGC (13-8)
Let’s call this the Hypen Bowl. While ACGC doesn’t actually have a hyphen, I’m sure you know Adair-Casey does! This is the first time the two teams have played during the Bound era.
Player to Watch: Ar-We-Va junior Emmett Neumann has been impressive in breaking out while averaging 10.3 points and 9.1 rebounds per game this season.
BCMoore Prediction: ACGC by 22.86.
No. 80 Audubon (6-15) at No. 48 IKM-Manning (13-9)
Two Western Iowa Conference foes that will meet for a 30th time during the Bound era. It’s been a series that has been largely dominated by the Wolves, but they did split this season. IKM-Manning won in January by 17 while the Wheelers shocked their counterparts with a five-point win just six days ago. Audubon does have four wins in the last six of the series.
Player to Watch: Audubon junior Edward Miller has not been too far off a double-double this season while putting in 13.3 points and grabbing 9.0 rebounds per game.
BCMoore Prediction: IKM-Manning by 13.25.
BOYS CLASS 1A SUBSTATE 8
No. 117 Boyer Valley (5-16) at No. 4 West Harrison (19-1)
West Harrison has won 15 straight games overall and seven straight in this series that has actually been led by Boyer Valley. The Bulldogs are 19-9 during the the course of their history on Bound, last winning in the matchup on February 7th, 2020.
Player to Watch: Junior Landon Chevez-Green had his best game of the season to date on Friday during their win over Whiting, finishing with 16 points.
BCMoore Prediction: West Harrison by 56.39.
No. 87 St. Albert (3-18) at No. 26 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (17-4)
The “throw the records out” running joke may actually be a serious thing with St. Albert, which has been known to put up less-than-inspiring records before making deep runs in the postseason. However, I’m not sure we’ve seen it to this extent. This is the first time the two teams have played since 2018, when St. Albert beat the Spartans by 15 to move along in the postseason.
Player to Watch: St. Albert freshman Nick Ballenger is the real deal. He’s scoring 11.5 points per game for the Falcons this season and is a star in the making.
BCMoore Prediction: Exira/EHK by 24.29.
No. 63 Riverside (8-13) at No. 57 Woodbine (15-6)
The red hot Tigers get one of the tougher tests in the first round of any KMAland school that is hosting tonight. Believe it or not, this is the first time in over 11 years the two teams have met. Riverside rolled to a 17-point win in 2012 to mark their third straight win over Woodbine. The Tigers haven’t beat Riverside since January 24th, 2009.
Player to Watch: You know plenty about Riverside junior Grady Jeppesen by now, I’m sure. He’s averaging 21.8 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game this season for the Bulldogs.
BCMoore Prediction: Woodbine by 2.44.
No. 97 Logan-Magnolia (4-19) at No. 47 East Mills (19-3)
During the Bound era, this is only the third time the two teams have met, and it’s the first time since 2011, when Lo-Ma won by 12 on February 11th. Their other matchup — in 2010 — was a February meeting, too (East Mills won by 20).
Player to Watch: Logan-Magnolia sophomore big man Wes Vana had a night to remember on Friday, pouring in 32 points for the Panthers in a win over Griswold. He’s now averaging 13.2 points per game.
BCMoore Prediction: East Mills by 18.31.
No. 130 Heartland Christian (10-10) at No. 37 Tri-Center (12-9)
This is the first time Tri-Center and Heartland Christian have matched up during the precious Bound era. Both kind of come into the postseason limping along with losses in each of their last two games. The Trojans are 5-5 in their last 10, and Heartland Christian is 4-6.
Player to Watch: Heartland Christian junior Matt Stile has posted averages of 14.0 points and 9.3 rebounds per game this season for the Eagles.
BCMoore Prediction: 44.93
No. 138 Essex (4-17) at No. 39 Bedford (18-3)
Both teams were once members of the Corner Conference at the same time, but that was prior to the Bound era. The Bulldogs, though, have won all nine of the Bound era matchups, dating back to 2013, and that includes a 91-14 win in November of this season.
Player to Watch: Essex junior Qwintyn Vanatta has filled up the boxscore this season with 14.6 points and 12.7 rebounds per game.
BCMoore Prediction: Bedford by 51.27.
No. 110 Sidney (10-12) at No. 108 Fremont-Mills (12-9)
There is plenty of history here. It is the 34th time the two have met during the Bound era, and Sidney has the 24-19 edge at the moment. This season, though, the edge has belonged to the Knights with wins by 2 on December 13th and by 4 on January 27th. This season’s wins stopped a streak of six straight from Sidney.
Player to Watch: It’s hard to overlook the Sidney sophomore class, led by Braedon Godfread’s big breakout season of 16.0 points and 8.0 rebounds per game.
BCMoore Prediction: Fremont-Mills by 1.85.
Ryan Matheny has play-by-play of this one tonight on the KMAX-Stream.
BOYS CLASS 2A SUBSTATE 7
No. 89 Interstate 35 (4-17) at No. 47 Nodaway Valley (13-8)
Nodaway Valley has beat I-35 seven times in their nine tries during the Bound era. However, the two former POI mates have not met since 2018 when the Roadrunners won by 21. The last time Nodaway Valley won in the series was January 12th, 2017.
Player to Watch: Nodaway Valley senior Boston DeVault has reached 1,000 career points this year, and it makes sense since he’s averaging just under 20 per game (19.8 to be exact).
BCMoore Prediction: Nodaway Valley by 24.49.
No. 83 Centerville (4-17) at No. 49 Central Decatur (17-4)
Sometimes a season can wear on you a bit, and that may be what has happened to CD lately as they’ve lost pretty badly to two solid teams in Creston and Clarke. That said, when the postseason begins the adrenaline mode is activated. They’ll be ready to go. The Cardinals have won all three of the Bound era meetings, including one this past November by a 62-38 score.
Player to Watch: Senior Jack Scrivner is averaging 14.8 points and 9.5 rebounds per game this season for Central Decatur.
BCMoore Prediction: 16.09
BOYS CLASS 2A SUBSTATE 8
No. 46 Red Oak (7-14) at No. 81 Missouri Valley (9-12)
This is the second time in less than a year that the two teams have met, and it was the first meeting during the Bound era when Red Oak handled the Big Reds by a 65-39 score last February. Can the Tigers find their postseason magic of last year?
Player to Watch: A breakout for Missouri Valley junior Brody Lager, who has averages of 16.4 points, 7.1 rebounds and 3.2 assists to lead the Big Reds in all three categories.
BCMoore Prediction: Red Oak by 11.39.
Trevor Maeder has play-by-play of Red Oak/Missouri Valley on KMA 960.
No. 96 Shenandoah (2-19) at No. 48 Clarinda (10-10)
Think these two Page County schools have played a little bit? This is the 35th time they’ve played during the Bound era. Clarinda has won 25 of those, and they’ve won 14 straight. Shenandoah’s last win came on December 8th, 2017, extending their streak to eight straight wins in the series at that time.
Player to Watch: Shenandoah senior Blake Herold has returned and played in the last three games while putting up averages of 8.3 points, 11.3 rebounds and 3.5 blocks per contest.
BCMoore Prediction: Clarinda by 46.01.
Derek Martin has play-by-play of Shenandoah/Clarinda on KMA-FM 99.1.
