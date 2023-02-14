(KMAland) -- It was a busy, busy, busy Monday evening with plenty of Class 1A and 2A boys district basketball along the tournament trail. There are 18 more games in 1A and 2A girls regional quarterfinal play that we are previewing today. However, let’s first breakdown the happenings of last night.
•Among the 25 games yesterday, 22 of the favorites were winners.
•Only 10 of those 22 favorites actually covered the BCMoore spread, although there were three that got to the number while failing to go over the decimal points. For instance, Moravia was favored by 37.43 against Wayne, and they merely won by 37.
•The three upsets on Monday: Coon Rapids-Bayard over CAM, Sidney over Fremont-Mills and Centerville over Central Decatur. In all three of those cases, the team that won lost to the other team earlier this year. In two of those cases (Coon Rapids-Bayard and Sidney), they lost TWICE to the opponent they beat. Centerville was the biggest underdog (16.09) while Sidney (1.85) and Coon Rapids-Bayard (0.86) were hardly underdogs at all.
•Big scorers from Monday night! Here’s your list of those that reported their stats and scored over 20 points:
-Jaixen Frost, Mount Ayr (30)
-Evan Gettler, Stanton (30)
-Hunter Gilleland, Red Oak (28)
-Cal Heydon, Coon Rapids-Bayard (26)
-Roman Keefe, Southwest Valley (26)
-Max DeVries, Red Oak (23)
-Gunnar Smith, Central Decatur (23)
-Carter Gruver, Woodbine (22)
-Eli Fouts, Missouri Valley (21)
-Derrek Kommes, Exira/EHK (21)
-Braden West, East Mills (21)
-Gavin Dixson, Mormon Trail (20)
-Sage Evans, West Harrison (20)
-Sam Foreman, CAM (20)
-Gage Hanes, Moravia (20)
•Double-doubles that were reported:
-Jackson Ruggles, Mount Ayr (12 points, 10 assists)
-Jack Scrivner, Central Decatur (15 points, 11 rebounds)
Here’s a look at the games scheduled for Tuesday night.
GIRLS CLASS 1A REGION 2 — QUARTERFINALS
No. 60 Glidden-Ralston (13-10) at No. 2 Newell-Fonda (19-2)
The Cole Corson Curse continues for Glidden-Ralston. IGHSAU, he is no longer there! I know I already dropped that joke one time, but it’s worth it to go back to the well, I think. Speaking of The Well, Newell-Fonda annually makes a trip there like it’s nothing. Sure, they will be a big favorite, but that’s why they play the games! This is the fourth time the two teams have played since 2012, and they have all come on either February 14th or later. Newell-Fonda won all three of those by scores of 62-27, 74-38 and 88-24.
Player to Watch: Paige Klocke was mentioned in this space ahead of their Storm Lake St. Mary’s win, so let’s throw out another one — junior Tiela Janssen. She’s averaging 13.7 points per game and is liable to get hot from deep at any point.
BCMoore Prediction: Newell-Fonda by 54.71.
No. 100 BGM (8-15) at No. 48 Ankeny Christian (19-2)
One of the more remarkable win-loss turnarounds in the state continues on into a regional quarterfinal, and Ankeny Christian will be favored to get win No. 20 just two years removed from a 2-17 season and three years removed from an 0-17 season. Get a talented volleyball club to go to your school, and you too can make it happen. This is the first time the two teams have played during the Bound era.
Player to Watch: Junior Chloe Roe leads the team in both points (12.0 per game) and rebounds (8.4 per game). She’s more than worth watching. She had 16 and 13 with three blocks in their opening round win over St. Edmond.
BCMoore Prediction: Ankeny Christian by 28.71.
GIRLS CLASS 1A REGION 4 — QUARTERFINALS
No. 71 Ar-We-Va (8-12) at No. 9 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (17-4)
The Rolling Valley Conference has long belonged to Exira/EHK — at least in the No. 1 or 2 spot. And they have had an impressive 19-2 record against Ar-We-Va through the Bound years. They actually lost the first two times they played in the 2012-13 and 2013-14 seasons. They haven’t lost since, although they had a few games they were pushed to the brink. Those times were not this year with Exira/EHK winning by scores of 62-20 and 67-26.
Player to Watch: Ar-We-Va beat Woodbury Central in the regional opener, but we don’t have stats reported on that. So….Exira/EHK senior Quinn Grubbs gets the shoutout for her awesomeness, scoring 18.0 points per game while grabbing 4.2 boards and passing out 4.8 assists per contest this year.
BCMoore Prediction: Exira/EHK by 38.03
No. 42 River Valley (8-12) at No. 38 Coon Rapids-Bayard (15-7)
These two programs have never met during the Bound era, but that ends tonight. The Crusaders are coming off a dominant win over Audubon while River Valley handled their business against Siouxland Christian. CR-B has won their last four and eight of their last 10.
Player to Watch: Coon Rapids-Bayard freshman Anna Hart is some kind of something on defense. And offense. She finished with 18 points and 10 steals during their win over Audubon in the regional opener.
BCMoore Prediction: Coon Rapids-Bayard by 2.08.
GIRLS CLASS 1A REGION 5 — QUARTERFINALS
No. 65 Boyer Valley (8-14) at No. 5 Westwood (19-1)
This is the fifth time these two programs have seen one another since the 06-07 season. Boyer Valley won that first matchup by 12, but they’ve lost the next three, including the most recent in February 2019 by a 76-38 score. The Bulldogs beat Whiting by 25 points to advance in regional play last week.
Player to Watch: Say hello to Boyer Valley freshman Ava Klinker. She dropped in 20 points, grabbed six rebounds and had six steals for the Bulldogs in their win over Whiting. That’s 28.2% of her total points (71) scored on the season.
BCMoore Prediction: Westwood by 48.62.
No. 49 Tri-Center (13-9) at No. 33 CAM (16-6)
Tri-Center is 2-0 during the Bound era against CAM, but those games took place in November 2007 and November 2008. Both teams are riding winning streaks with the Cougars taking five in a row and the Trojans picking up their last three.
Player to Watch: Tri-Center sophomore Quincey Schneckloth led the way for her team in their win over West Harrison, finishing with 14 points, seven steals, four assists and three rebounds.
BCMoore Prediction: CAM by 10.94.
No. 67 Riverside (7-15) at No. 11 Woodbine
Woodbine’s 20-win season comes up against a Riverside program that has a 5-1 edge during the Bound era. The Bulldogs won every single season — except for 2010 — from 2007 to 2012. Woodbine, though, rolled to a 67-38 win in the regional quarterfinal round last year.
Player to Watch: Riverside sophomore Ayla Richardson had a strong showing in their opening-round regional win over Griswold. She posted 12 points, five rebounds, three steals and two blocks.
BCMoore Prediction: Woodbine by 35.99
No. 76 Murray (13-8) at No. 15 Stanton (21-2)
How much Stanton/Murray have we seen during the Bound era? Just once! Murray was a February 7th winner over Stanton back in the 19-20 season, winning 44-43. The Stanton faithful have been stewing over that one since then and should be more than ready.
Player to Watch: Senior Jalie Baumfalk had a monster night with 23 points, eight rebounds and two assists during an opening-round win over East Union.
BCMoore Prediction: Stanton by 38.07
Listen to Trevor Maeder on the call of Stanton/Murray on the KMAX-Stream.
GIRLS CLASS 1A REGION 7 — QUARTERFINALS
No. 58 Lenox (12-9) at No. 7 St. Albert (15-6)
These two have never faced during the Bound era, but that stretch of never playing one another will come to an end tonight. St. Albert has suddenly lost four straight games heading into the postseason, although they were against Treynor, Glenwood, AL and Atlantic. They won’t have to beat any of those teams to make it to state.
Player to Watch: Lenox sophomore Zoey Reed had a sterling performance in their win over Diagonal, finishing with 26 points on 12/14 from the field and shot and made two free throws. She also had six rebounds and four assists.
BCMoore Prediction: St. Albert by 29.34
No. 28 Fremont-Mills (15-7) at No. 23 East Mills (18-4)
Ding-ding-ding! It’s Round 4 between these two Corner Conference rivals. Fremont-Mills has won two of the three games this year (by a combined 6 points), and that has pushed their all-time Bound-era record to 32-6 in the series.
Player to Watch: Fremont-Mills senior Teagan Ewalt does not want her career to end, which is why her PPG average has been climbing and climbing. She had 19 points and eight rebounds last week in F-M’s win over Essex.
BCMoore Prediction: East Mills by 5.07
Listen to Fremont-Mills/East Mills with Derek Martin on KMA 960.
No. 81 Melcher-Dallas (13-10) at No. 17 Martensdale-St. Marys (18-4)
Martensdale-St. Marys and Melcher-Dallas met on this very same day a year ago. The Blue Devils won that game by 18, and they will now look for their fourth win in five tries over Melcher-Dallas. Melcher-Dallas did win one time in this series, but it was all the way back in January 2007. The Saints have won three games in a row. We call that a winning streak.
Player to Watch: Melcher-Dallas sophomore Gabby Overgaard had a double-double in their win over Mormon Trail to start regional play. Overgaard had 10 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks during the victory.
BCMoore Prediction: 36.69
No. 91 Lamoni (9-12) at No. 22 Earlham (17-4)
Lamoni and Earlham have never linked up during the Bound era. Both teams are coming off wins over POI teams with Lamoni downing Wayne by 10 and Earlham taking down Southeast Warren by 18.
Player to Watch: Sophomore Taylor Henson keeps on keeping on for Lamoni. She had 17 points on five made 3s and added eight steals and five rebounds.
BCMoore Predictions: Kansas City by 37.80
GIRLS CLASS 1A REGION 8 — QUARTERFINALS
No. 107 Seymour (8-13) at No. 51 Lynnville-Sully (15-7)
Seymour takes a run at Lynnville-Sully for the first time in the Bound era. The Warriorettes were a somewhat surprising winner their last time out in shocking Twin Cedars. It’s going to take an even bigger upset here.
Player to Watch: Seymour juniors Gracie Peck (11.1 PPG), Olivia Power (8.5 PPG) and Taylor Ruby (6.1 PPG) ware the top three scorers this season.
BCMoore Predictions: Lynnville-Sully by 31.95
GIRLS CLASS 2A REGION 7 — QUARTERFINALS
No. 57 Central Decatur (11-10) at No. 48 Mount Ayr (15-6)
The Pride of Iowa collides here with Mount Ayr looking for the season sweep. The Raiderettes were 39-28 winners in January, which was a good thing then, but could it be a bad thing now? Probably not, but there has been a little pattern of late in this series. Going back to February 2019, the games have been won by CD, Mount Ayr, CD, Mount Ayr, CD and Mount Ayr. If the script says we’re just trading wins then the Cardinals are moving on.
Player to Watch: Both teams took losses heading into the postseason, and the Cardinals actually lost three straight games. However, senior Harrisen Bevan has really been stepping up throughout the year for the Cardinals, posting averages of 11.4 points and 7.4 rebounds.
BCMoore Predictions: Mount Ayr by 6.94.
No. 45 ACGC (12-10) at No. 9 Treynor (19-2)
In all the history of the world, the Treynor and ACGC girls basketball programs have never played. There’s a first time for everything tonight, as the KMAland No. 1 Cardinals try to keep up their red-hot success. They’ve won six in a row while ACGC won their last three.
Player to Watch: Treynor senior Clara Teigland guides the way for this diverse Cardinals team, posting averages of 17.0 points, 6.4 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game.
BCMoore Predictions: Treynor by 21.68.
Listen to ACGC/Treynor with Nick Stavas on the KMAX-Stream.
No. 52 Interstate 35, Truro (12-9) at No. 17 Nodaway Valley (17-4)
The former Pride of Iowa Conference rivals meet again tonight for the first time since January 18th, 2018. The Wolverines won that game to pull within 7-5 in the Bound-era series score. That stopped a run of three straight for the Roadrunners. Nodaway Valley will be favored to bring it even closer.
Player to Watch: Lindsey Davis has been unbelievable in her junior year for the Wolverines, pouring in 26.4 points per game while shooting just over 47% from the field. She also has helped her teammates in averaging 3.5 assists per game.
BCMoore Predictions: Nodaway Valley by 17.45.
GIRLS CLASS 2A REGION 8 — QUARTERFINALS
No. 59 AHSTW (9-14) at No. 18 Underwood (17-4)
Underwood and AHSTW have played 32 times during the Bound era, which should come as no surprise, considering they are both members of the Western Iowa Conference. The Eagles have won the last five of those with AHSTW last winning in February 2021. This was also an Underwood/AHSTW matchup in this round a year ago.
Player to Watch: AHSTW junior Ella Langer set a new career-high with 17 points in their Saturday win over Missouri Valley to advance to this game.
BCMoore Predictions: Underwood by 21.95.
No. 20 Kuemper Catholic (12-8) at No. 33 Logan-Magnolia (17-4)
Kuemper Catholic was a winner over Logan-Magnolia by the score of 60-46 back on February 15th, 2008. These two teams have not had the pleasure of meeting since then. Along with that, these are two of the hotter teams in the area of late. Lo-Ma has won five straight and nine of their last 10 while Kuemper has picked up victories in seven of their last 10.
Player to Watch: Logan-Magnolia senior Mya Moss has really had an impressive season for the Panthers with 13.4 points and 8.0 rebounds per game.
BCMoore Prediction: Kuemper Catholic by 4.31
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmamail.com.