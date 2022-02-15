(KMAland) -- We are on to the fifth day of the tournament trail, and that is so important that we are canceling the Tuesday 10 for the week.
Last night, we found plenty of fantastic games among the 25 that involved KMAland conference schools. Tonight, there are 16 KMAland-relevant girls regional quarterfinal games. Let’s preview and rank them all, using BCMoore’s computer-generated spreads.
16. Class 1A Region 2 – Boyer Valley (8-14) at Newell-Fonda (20-1): Here it is. KMAland’s annual trip to the beast that is Newell-Fonda. The Mustangs are winning by an average of 33.7 points per game this year. This is the first meeting between the two in the Bound era. BCMoore Line – Newell-Fonda by 62.31.
15. Class 1A Region 2 – Glidden-Ralston (10-11) at Remsen St. Mary’s (19-2): Another trip into NW Iowa for a KMAland team, and the Hawks have also been very impressive this year with a 28.0 PPG differential. They’ve rolled off 10 consecutive wins after nine Ws in their first 11. This is also the first meeting in the Bound era. BCMoore Line – Remsen St. Mary’s by 47.65.
14. Class 2A Region 7 – Woodward-Granger (8-14) at Nodaway Valley (18-3): One of the hottest girls teams in the area, Nodaway Valley has won 13 straight heading into this one. And for the third consecutive game, this is the first Bound-era matchup between the two programs. BCMoore Line – Nodaway Valley by 36.31.
13. Class 1A Region 2 – Ankeny Christian Academy (13-9) at Audubon (15-8): The Wheelers have been playing some very fine basketball over the last month or so of the season. Aleah Hermansen nearly averaged a triple-dang-double last week on her way to winning the JHRE KMAland Athlete of the Week award. With her and Jaci Christensen, we are witnessing some living Audubon legends. And yes, this is another first meeting in the Bound era. BCMoore Line – Audubon by 29.35.
12. Class 1A Region 7 – Lynnville-Sully (12-10) at Martensdale-St. Marys (21-1): The Blue Devils have been so good this year, and they’re looking to keep that rolling with the second Bound-era meeting with Lynnville-Sully. The first one came all the way back on March 1st, 2010 when MSTM won a 57-32 state quarterfinal behind 21 points from Morgan Halverson. Round two has a similar projected spread. BCMoore Line – Martensdale-St. Marys by 28.49.
11. Class 2A Region 8 – AHSTW (9-13) at Underwood (19-2): Now for something entirely different (in terms of history). These two programs certainly have plenty of it in the Bound era with 29 total meetings. Underwood has won 21 of those, including two this season (65-45 on January 14th and 59-23 on December 3rd). AHSTW did win six of seven prior to this year. BCMoore Line – Underwood by 27.27.
10. Class 1A Region 8 – Sidney (14-8) at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (20-1): This has been a semi-regular February meeting, including a state quarterfinal in 2017 when the Spartans ended the Cowgirls’ trip to Des Moines with a 58-43 win. They also played on February 18th in 2011, February 19th in 2016 and February 18th in 2020. So, this is the earliest February matchup in this series in which Exira/EHK has won all four. Hear this one tonight on our KMAX-Stream with Trevor Maeder. BCMoore Line – Exira/EHK by 23.66.
9. Class 1A Region 8 – Fremont-Mills (11-11) at Stanton (22-0): Not the first meeting between these two. Or the second. Or the third. And I’m talking about this year. Stanton has won all three matchups this year, picking up wins on December 17th (47-25), January 19th (53-29) and February 1st (56-45). They’ve also ripped off nine straight wins in the series and hold a Bound-era lead of 26 to 10 in the series. F-M’s last win over the Viqueens was December 14th, 2018 – their third straight win in the series. BCMoore Line – Stanton by 22.74.
8. Class 2A Region 8 – Kuemper Catholic (6-16) at Treynor (19-2): I was pretty intrigued to see if these two programs have ever met, and the answer is yes. They played back on February 5th, 2013, and it was a 47-36 win for Kuemper, which got 21 points from sophomore Maria Dentlinger. Treynor actually led that game by six entering the fourth, but the Knights outscored them 19-2 in the final eight minutes. Anyway… BCMoore Line – Treynor by 22.00.
7. Class 1A Region 2 – Coon Rapids-Bayard (14-9) at Woodbine (19-3): Round three between these two Rolling Valley Conference teams, which met on back-to-back nights on January 20th and 21st. The Tigers were winners, 50-43 and 61-50, to make for their sixth and seventh wins in the last eight tries in the series. Speaking of the series, in the history of Bound, it’s 9-9. Rubber match tonight! BCMoore Line – Woodbine by 16.68.
6. Class 1A Region 7 – Twin Cedars (16-7) at Lamoni (19-4): Lamoni was trailing in this series 7-3 10 matchups ago. Well, they’ve won the last 10, and they now have a 13-7 advantage in the matchup during the Bound era. The Demons were winners in the two meetings this year, 63-58 on December 21st and 55-41 on January 29th. BCMoore Line – Lamoni by 16.31.
5. Class 2A Region 8 – IKM-Manning (7-14) at Logan-Magnolia (14-7): The former Boyer Valley Conference and Western Valley Conference mates are now in the Western Iowa Conference, as you know. So, they’ve played quite a bit over the years. In 28 Bound-era meetings, IKM-Manning has won 21 of them, but Logan-Magnolia has won the last three. That includes two this year – 59-39 on December 20th and 55-27 on February 4th. BCMoore Line – Logan-Magnolia by 14.74.
4. Class 1A Region 7 – Wayne (12-10) at Southeast Warren (14-8): Another series that has had 28 total meetings during the Bound era. This one has been dominated by the Warhawks with 21 victories, but Wayne was a winner in December, 40-26, before Southeast Warren got a little revenge on January 18th, 45-30. Big rubber match tonight. BCMoore Line – Southeast Warren by 7.09.
3. Class 2A Region 7 – Pleasantville (11-10) at Central Decatur (13-8): There was a time these two teams played twice a year in the Pride of Iowa Conference. But they haven’t met since the 2017-18 season. The Cardinals have 21 wins in 26 total meetings in the Bound era, including 15 straight. BCMoore Line – Central Decatur by 5.98.
2. Class 1A Region 8 – St. Albert (14-7) at CAM (18-4): Oh boy, this is a good one, and it’s the first time the two programs have met during the Bound era. You can hear me right here at this very website on our live stream page later this evening. Should be a doozy. BCMoore Line – CAM by 1.05.
1. Class 1A Region 8 – Lenox (16-6) at East Mills (18-4): Yes, there is an even better matchup, according to the BCMoore projections. And Mr. Ryan Matheny has the call on KMA 960 this evening at 7 bells. Would you believe the two programs have not met in the Bound era, which means they have never met in history? It’s true. Should be fantastic. BCMoore Line – Lenox by 0.14. Yes, that’s POINT-ONE-FOUR.
Here’s the rundown from last night…
-AHSTW 85 Griswold 22: The Vikings were favored to win by a big 65.97 number, and they barely missed it with a 63-point win.
-Moravia 74 Twin Cedars 43: The Mohawks had a 44-point win earlier this year, were favored by 46.27 and then went out and won by 31.
-West Harrison 67 Glidden-Ralston 36: Another that handled business, but another one that didn’t quite meet the spread (45.76).
-North Mahaska 72 Wayne 17: That’s a 55-point win for North Mahaska, which was favored to win by 41.26. The first cover of the rundown.
-Madrid 88 East Union 44: Madrid was also able to cover a pretty big number, winning by 44 against a 40.84 spread.
-Kuemper Catholic 89 Eagle Grove 44: This was all Knights, which took a 45-point win against a 40.60 spread. We’re on a run now of covers.
-Baxter 83 Southeast Warren 54: That’s a 29-point win for the Bolts. That came up short of their 34.62 projected line. But you’ll take a 29-point postseason win any time, right?
-Mount Ayr 70 Seymour 35: The Raiders double up Seymour after beating them by 47 earlier this year. The 35-point win was pretty dang close to the 33.97 spread.
-Martensdale-St. Marys 71 BCLUW 45: The Blue Devils score a 26-point win, but they’re unable to get to the 33.59 spread.
-Clarinda 50 Shenandoah 27: Clarinda’s 29.86 spread was not quite met, but again…who’s going to argue with a 23-point win?
-Red Oak 65 Missouri Valley 39: This was one of the better calls of the night from those BCMoore computers. While the Tigers didn’t cover the 26.94, they were less than a point away from doing it.
-East Mills 61 Diagonal 31: The Wolverines won by nearly the same score as they did back on November 29th (60-33). And they covered up that 24.31 spread.
-St. Albert 75 Fremont-Mills 49: Colin Lillie dropped in 42 in a 26-point win to give the Falcons a cover of that 23.05 spread.
-Ogden 56 Murray 52: Murray nearly pulled off one of the biggest upsets of the season. They entered as a 21.35 dog, and they were leading most of the way. I thought that number seemed high, and it was.
-Coon Rapids-Bayard 50 Ar-We-Va 45: This was another one that seemed high, given the fact that the two teams know each other so well. The Crusaders were able to hold off the Rockets’ push for a five-point win in a game they were favored by 18.70.
-Central Decatur 74 Davis County 57: The Cardinals get a 17-point win and cover up that 13.93 spread.
-Exira/EHK 69 Nodaway Valley 56: Fun matchup that the Spartans were able to win and cover the 9.77 spread.
-IKM-Manning 46 CAM 44 (OT): Our first UPSET of the night comes from the Wolves, which went on the road and picked up a win in exactly the kind of game we expected – low scoring and physical. CAM, if you missed it yesterday, was an 8.49 favorite here.
-Boyer Valley 45 Logan-Magnolia 34: I thought this might be an interesting chance for an upset, but the Bulldogs handle their business with an 11-point win to cover the 8.12 spread.
-Stanton 55 Lenox 46: Good showing from the Stanton squad in my game last night. The Vikings were 7.99 favorites, and they were able to cover it by 1.01.
-Tri-Center 51 Woodbine 45: Another solid, tight win for Tri-Center over Woodbine. They get the win while falling just shy of the 7.39 spread.
-Bedford 37 Sidney 31: Our second UPSET. Sidney won a 47-44 slugfest earlier in the year, and they were considered a 4.50 favorite. Bedford, though, gets the slugfest this time.
-Lamoni 68 Mormon Trail 62: A third UPSET! I do think it’s worth noting, though, that the Demons swept the regular season series, winning all three of the games. Of course, all of them could have gone either way with the three wins by a combined 11. Mormon Trail was a 4.05 favorite by the computers despite that.
-Ankeny Christian Academy 52 Earlham 42: The Eagles were just 3.36 favorites, and they were able to take care of business in grabbing a solid double-digit win.
-Audubon 69 Riverside 67: This was seen as the best game of the night, and I think it definitely played out that way with the Wheelers getting the fourth UPSET of the evening. Riverside was merely a 1.86 favorite, so the computers basically had it as a toss-up.
Favorites were 21-4 on the evening and went 11-14 against the spread. That moves the overall record for the postseason to 51-7 and 22-36, respectively.
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmamail.com.