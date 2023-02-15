(KMAland) -- There was a time in my life where regional quarterfinal night in 1A and 2A handed us many surprising results, fantastic finishes and other fun and games. Did that happen last night? Let’s see…
•Sixteen of the 18 favored teams picked up wins last night in 1A and 2A regional quarterfinal action.
•Eleven of those 16 favored teams covered the number. And if you dive in a little closer, it shows Ankeny Christian missed by 0.71, Exira/EHK missed by 2.03 and Woodbine missed by 1.99.
•The only two upsets of the night: Tri-Center (10.94 dog) over CAM and Central Decatur (6.94 dog) over Mount Ayr.
•Only two players (that reported statistics) scored in the 20s last night with Nodaway Valley’s Lindsey Davis and Charlie Pryor both hitting for 22.
On to Wednesday night with six games to preview:
IOWA GIRLS CLASS 3A REGION 5
No. 26 Harlan (13-7) at No. 20 Atlantic (18-4)
It’s the third time these two Hawkeye Ten Conference schools have played this season, and this is the rubber match. Harlan won on January 13th by 11 while Atlantic was a two-point winner on February 7th. That win for Atlantic was the first win over Harlan during the Bound era, stopping a 27-game streak for the Cyclones.
Player to Watch: Senior Jada Jensen has really had a nice year with 10.7 points, 4.8 assists and 3.6 rebounds per game for the Trojans.
BCMoore Prediction: Atlantic by 4.39.
IOWA GIRLS CLASS 4A REGION 3
No. 30 Storm Lake (8-12) at No. 9 LeMars (12-9)
A first round matchup between the two schools that have met 32 times during the Bound era. That includes a 54-36 win for LeMars over Storm Lake just six days ago. They’ve won 26 of the 32 meetings, including 25 straight dating back to December 7th, 2010.
Player to Watch: LeMars junior Metta Skov has a name you won’t forget, and she has game to go with it. She is averaging 14.6 points and 5.3 rebounds per game this season.
BCMoore Prediction: LeMars by 15.96.
No. 41 Denison-Schleswig (3-17) at No. 14 Sergeant Bluff-Luton (12-9)
This marks the 14th matchup between the two during the Bound era. The Warriors have the slight 7-6 advantage right now, and they were able to grab that with a 56-42 win in January. The last time Denison-Schleswig won in this series was January 30th, 2018.
Player to Watch: Denison-Schleswig junior Kiana Schulz has seen a breakout season, finishing the regular season with 11.9 points and 5.2 rebounds per game.
BCMoore Prediction: Sergeant Bluff-Luton by 31.16.
IOWA GIRLS CLASS 4A REGION 8
No. 39 Creston (6-14) at No. 28 Glenwood (13-8)
Glenwood leads the Bound-era series 27-5, and they have a pair of wins this season over the Panthers. They were, however, only by 9 on January 24th and by 11 on December 16th. This could be an interesting game with Creston seeing plenty of improvement throughout the season. The last time Creston won in this series was January 31st, 2017.
Player to Watch: Creston senior Doryn Paup has averaged 21.5 points per game and is shooting 52.4% from the field. She’s also averaging a double-double with 11.6 rebounds per game.
BCMoore Prediction: Glenwood by 16.36.
IOWA GIRLS CLASS 5A REGION 2
No. 37 Thomas Jefferson (2-19) at No. 36 Des Moines Lincoln (6-16)
TJ will hit the road to play Des Moines Lincoln for the first time during the Bound era. Des Moines Lincoln has the better record, gets to host the game and they have some better statistics, too. However, Coach Shelby Graves pointed out the Yellow Jackets have played a more difficult schedule. We’ll see how it plays out.
Player to Watch: TJ senior Samara Alcaraz has had a solid year with 9.0 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game this season.
BCMoore Prediction: Des Moines Lincoln by 14.52.
IOWA GIRLS CLASS 5A REGION 4
No. 29 Sioux City North (4-17) at No. 26 Sioux City West (10-12)
Two Sioux City schools squaring off for the 35th time during the Bound era. Sioux City West has the lead in the series, 23-11, and they won both games this season, including one just nine days ago. Sioux City North did win last January, but West has won 13 of 14.
Player to Watch: Sioux City North senior Sydney Rexius leads the way this year for the Stars with 10.7 points and has also posted 3.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists on average.
BCMoore Prediction: Sioux City West by 16.06.
