(KMAland) -- The 26th week of the 2020-21 sports calendar is officially here, and we are moving right along in the basketball tournament trail.
This past Saturday was a bit of a fun time for me with a doubleheader, of sorts, between Tabor (11 AM) and Shenandoah (5:30). I wouldn’t mind 11 AM and 5:30 doubleheaders and start times the rest of the way. Let’s just make sure it’s not because of cold or hazardous weather.
Tonight, we’ve got a trio of games on KMA Radio, and we’ve got a lot of other basketball games happening around KMAland. Some basketball games aren’t happening. However, in today’s basketball preview blog, we’re going to take a look at all of those games that are scheduled for today. Even if they don’t happen today, you’ll know about them by the time they do.
First, let’s go back to a Saturday evening of 2A and 3A regional girls action and see how the BCMoore system stacked up.
PREDICTION: Cherokee by 44.74 over Kuemper Catholic
RESULT: Cherokee by 37.
DIFFERENCE: 7.74
PREDICTION: Lawton-Bronson by 40.84 over Missouri Valley
RESULT: Lawton-Bronson by 43.
DIFFERENCE: 2.16
PREDICTION: Atlantic by 30.80 over Greene County
RESULT: Atlantic by 36.
DIFFERENCE: 5.20
PREDICTION: Panorama by 27.86 over Red Oak
RESULT: Panorama by 39.
DIFFERENCE: 11.14
PREDICTION: Bishop Heelan Catholic by 14.93 over OABCIG
RESULT: Heelan by 24.
DIFFERENCE: 9.07
PREDICTION: Shenandoah by 11.11 over Clarinda
RESULT: Shenandoah by 2.
DIFFERENCE: 9.11
PREDICTION: MVAOCOU by 2.46 over Tri-Center
RESULT: Tri-Center by 9.
DIFFERENCE: 11.46
PREDICTION: East Sac County by 1.32 over IKM-Manning
RESULT: East Sac County by 5 in OT.
DIFFERENCE: 3.68.
That’s a 7-1 day for BCMoore and a big tip o’ the cap to Tri-Center for ruining the system’s perfect run through first round play.
There are 27 games scheduled for today (and again, some have been and will be postponed). Let’s rank them using the BCMoore Rankings. Once again, the matchups for tonight are not in the system, but I’m using each team’s ranking and adding 1.44 points for the home team. Here’s what popped out:
27. Griswold (5-14) at Tri-Center (17-3) — Class 1A District 14
The Tigers and Trojans are former Western Iowa Conference rivals, but the last time Griswold beat T-C was January 7th, 2014. There’ve been a few close games since, but it’s been heavily dominated by Coach Chad Harder’s crew over the last 10 meetings. BCMoore line: Tri-Center by 60.46.
26. Grand View Christian (15-1) vs. Glidden-Ralston (4-16) at Saydel — Class 1A District 15
These two teams have actually played three times in the history of QuikStats/Varsity Bound and one of those times was just 10 days ago. It was an 83-40 win for Grand View Christian, which has won all three meetings between the two schools. Note: I didn’t add the 1.44 for the home team since this is technically a “neutral site.” If you want to add it, you can do so, and I won’t argue. BCMoore line: Grand View Christian by 58.81.
25. Diagonal (7-10) at Martensdale-St. Marys (20-0) — Class 1A District 13
This was my pick for the biggest spread of the day when I was looking at the schedule, but it missed by a few points. The Blue Devils have been dominant all season with an average point differential of 33.3 per game. They go for No. 21 in a row tonight. BCMoore line: Martensdale-St. Marys by 56.68.
24. Missouri Valley (2-19) at Ridge View (15-6) — Class 2A District 1
A young Missouri Valley team has been playing much better of late, but they will run up against a pretty salty Ridge View squad with juniors and seniors among their top scorers. The Raptors have played a pretty difficult schedule and won 15 games while doing it. BCMoore line: Ridge View by 49.74.
23. Twin Cedars (7-9) at Keota (18-2) — Class 1A District 11
Kind of a brutal draw for a Twin Cedars team that has played solid enough to win four of their past six games, although they haven’t played since February 1st due to COVID issues. Keota is outscoring opponents by just over 20 points per game and have a strong duo of seniors Luke Hammen and Carson Sprouse, who averaged 16.6 and 16.4 points per game. Twin Cedars won their only meeting of the QuikStats era, 71-66, in 2015. BCMoore line: Keota by 43.58.
22. Southeast Warren (3-16) at Mount Ayr (16-4) — Class 1A District 12
This is one that has already been pushed to Wednesday so the kids don’t freeze their behinds off trying to get home afterwards. It’s also the second time the two teams have played this year, as Mount Ayr was a 77-40 winner in Pride of Iowa Conference play in December. The Raiders have also won each of the last 10 matchups between the two. BCMoore line: Mount Ayr by 43.21.
21. Seymour (5-12) at Moravia (17-4) — Class 1A District 12
Moravia is winning by more than 26 points per game while Seymour is losing by more than 20. And they just played 13 days ago with Moravia winning by 41. That was their second meeting in less than week. The Mohawks won the other matchup on January 27th by a 65-30 final. Yes, this marks the third game between the two in the last 19 days. BCMoore line: Moravia by 39.82.
20. East Union (4-16) at Earlham (11-7) — Class 1A District 13
These two programs have met five times during the QuikStats/Varsity Bound era, but they haven’t played since 2015. Earlham has won all five of those previous meetings and four of them were played February. Something about February and these two. BCMoore line: Earlham by 34.84.
19. Melcher-Dallas (9-9) at North Mahaska (15-4) — Class 1A District 11
Melcher-Dallas started the season 2-6, but they’ve won seven of their last 10, including five of their last six. They run across a pretty salty Warhawks team, though, that counts a win over Montezuma this season. BCMoore line: North Mahaska by 28.94.
18. Manson-NW Webster (2-18) at Kuemper Catholic (8-13) — Class 2A District 1
This is where playing in the rough-and-tumble Hawkeye Ten Conference, along with a challenging non-conference slate, pays off for Kuemper. They have also been really good of late with wins in four of their last five, including over Harlan and South Hamilton. The last time these two programs met was January 2011 (a Kuemper win). BCMoore line: Kuemper Catholic by 26.77.
17. Shenandoah (2-19) at Red Oak (9-11) — Class 2A District 16
Red Oak has been playing solid basketball during the course of the second half of the season, seeing some major improvements almost immediately after Christmas break. For example, they beat Shenandoah by eight in December and then by 35 in January. Shenandoah hopes to snap a 12-game skid, and wouldn’t a win over one of their chief rivals be the perfect way to do it? Hear this one on AM 960 at 6:00. BCMoore line: Red Oak by 23.20.
16. West Monona (5-17) at St. Albert (8-12) — Class 1A District 16
Like Kuemper, St. Albert plays in the Hawkeye Ten Conference for a number of reasons. One of the big ones is right now. They are hardened and ready for anything they face during the course of this tournament trail. Now, they’ve lost five of their last six, including losses by 1 and 3 to Lo-Ma and Treynor in two non-conference tests. These two programs have played three times — all in late February and all St. Albert wins — since the advent of QuikStats/Varsity Bound. BCMoore line: St. Albert by 24.44.
15. Bedford (6-14) at Nodaway Valley (13-8) — Class 1A District 13
This is another that has already made the move to Wednesday when it will not be 300 degrees below. The Wolverines beat Bedford in both of their matchups this year, but they were two totally different games. The first one was an eight-point escape. The second one was all Wolverines, winning by 26. They’ve also won 23 of the last 30 meetings and four in a row. BCMoore line: Nodaway Valley by 22.44.
14. Fremont-Mills (9-12) at CAM (13-8) — Class 1A District 14
CAM was red hot and riding a six-game win streak before Nodaway Valley humbled them in a 49-27 win on Friday night. Still, they’re playing very well. Fremont-Mills has won three of their last four, including Saturday morning’s 52-30 district-opening victory over Clarinda Academy. It’s also a good chance for senior Cooper Langfelt to play his dad’s alma mater. BCMoore line: CAM by 19.97.
13. Coon Rapids-Bayard (5-9) at Ankeny Christian Academy (15-5) — Class 1A District 15
Coon Rapids-Bayard came off an extended break and then played four times in seven days. They lost all four of those, but at least they were able to shake the rust off in time for the postseason. Ankeny Christian has been dominant in the Bluegrass Conference and has an average point per game differential of 19.8. BCMoore line: Ankeny Christian by 19.15.
12. Murray (13-6) at Wayne (9-12) — Class 1A District 12
This is our first of three road favorites on the slate tonight. I’m not sure how the voting turned out to give Wayne the higher seed and home game here, but they didn’t consult BCMoore, it appears. I’m not criticizing, either. I’m just pointing it out. Murray has won four of their last five with the loss coming in their last game to Martensdale-St. Marys. Meanwhile, Wayne has lost their last four. BCMoore line: Murray by 15.58.
11. Stanton (12-7) at Riverside (10-10) — Class 1A District 14
I was curious to see how the coaches would vote on these two teams, considering Stanton won the matchup back on December 3rd. I am a huge proponent of using the complete body of work versus just one game, but I would have predicted Stanton would get the higher seed due to that win. The Vikings have a seven-game win streak against the Bulldogs, dating back to 2013. Can the Bulldogs snap it and keep their strong season going? BCMoore line: Riverside by 11.87.
10. Audubon (8-13) at Madrid (10-10) — Class 1A District 15
This is the last double-digit spread, and it barely made it there. The Wheelers have seen some upper-echelon Class 1A and 2A teams this year, and I have a sneaky feeling they’re going to cover this line despite a jump into unfamiliar territory. I would have guessed Audubon and Madrid have not played in the last 15 years, and I was correct. BCMoore line: Madrid by 10.15.
9. Ar-We-Va (8-10) at West Harrison (16-5) — Class 1A District 16
The Hawkeyes are hotter than a dancing bobcat, winning their last 13 games, and they haven’t lost in 2021. Ar-We-Va knows what they’re up against with two meetings against the Evans boys and company. West Harrison won by five in December and by 12 in January. While the Rockets have lost five of six, they’ve been in nearly all of them with losses by 2, 3, 9 and the 12-pointer to West Harrison. Beating a team three times is never easy. Could this be an upset special? The line is sneakily low. BCMoore line: West Harrison by 6.52.
8. Underwood (10-9) at Clarinda (9-10) — Class 2A District 16
The last time these two teams played, it was a step on the road to glory (the state tournament) for a very, very good Clarinda team. That was all the way back in 2012, and it was a 24-point win for the Cardinals. This year, both teams are trying to shake off some late season struggles with losses in six of the last eight for Underwood and each of the last five for Clarinda. But both are more than capable of a deep run. BCMoore line: Clarinda by 5.07.
7. Logan-Magnolia (10-9) at Woodbine (14-6) — Class 1A District 16
Wow, this is a really good game for being in the No. 7 spot. The two met in district action last year, too, with Woodbine winning by a mere three points. However, Lo-Ma holds the series advantage with 10 wins in the last 13. The Panthers have won their last three (Underwood, Riverside, St. Albert) and five of six. Woodbine has won their last three and six of seven. Two solid teams, both playing well. Sounds like fun. BCMoore line: Logan-Magnolia by 5.02.
6. Lamoni (12-5) at Mormon Trail (12-7) — Class 1A District 12
The last of our three road favorites here. Mormon Trail gets the home game and the higher seed thanks to their 69-60 win over Lamoni from January 22nd. The Demons have won three of their last four and might have turned a corner at the right time. Mormon Trail has been pretty good all year, but they have lost their last three — all by double digits to Moravia, Murray and Woodward-Granger. BCMoore line: Lamoni by 4.37.
5. Southwest Valley (7-13) at Lenox (11-9) — Class 1A District 13
Heck of an improvement for Lenox from last year when they struggled to find any wins, much less double digits. However, this one they have to be a little leery about, considering their two wins were by a combined 10 points. And both games were very similar with the Tigers winning 54-49 in December and 53-48 just nine days ago. Can Southwest Valley avoid a third loss to their POI rival? BCMoore line: Lenox by 4.27.
4. Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (11-10) at Boyer Valley (10-5) — Class 1A District 16
Two winning teams, two Rolling Valley Conference rivals and a rubber match in Dunlap. Boyer Valley won by two on January 8th while Exira/EHK won by 1 one week ago. I don’t think there’s a whole lot more that needs to be said. This is going to be a doozy. BCMoore line: Boyer Valley by 3.97.
3. Sidney (14-5) at East Mills (15-4) — Class 1A District 14
Have we seen a night of opening round district games with this many coin-toss type games? This is another with the two squaring off for a fourth time. There are no secrets, and I’m sure it’s not going to be easy for either team to score. East Mills won 35-29 in their first matchup on January 8th, Sidney won the Corner tournament with a 41-35 triumph on January 23rd and then the Wolverines won in overtime on a last-second bucket just six days ago, 56-55. Hear this on our KMAX-Stream tonight! BCMoore line: East Mills by 1.76.
2. Interstate 35 (5-13) at Central Decatur (12-7) — Class 2A District 15
Two former Pride of Iowa Conference rivals match up for the first time since 2017, and it looks like one of the best games of the night, despite the obvious difference in record. After starting 3-4, the Cardinals have won nine of their past 12 games, although all three of those losses came in February (against very strong competition). Let’s see if this can live up to the line. BCMoore line: Central Decatur by 1.58.
1. IKM-Manning (6-13) at Ogden (11-9) — Class 1A District 15
Ogden has two more wins than losses, but they’ve been outscored this season. That probably has a little to do with it being among the best games of the night. You see, when it comes to objective measures, the result matters, but so does the process of the result. IKM-Manning definitely has some process losses with SIX single-digit losses. They’re much better than their 6-13 record shows. BCMoore line: Ogden by 0.95.
Enjoy the hoops and stay warm wherever you are!
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmaland.com.