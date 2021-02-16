(KMAland) -- Another day, another attempt to not freeze our behinds off.
While several schools decided not to even try playing through the record-low temperatures, the tournament trail did go on in many other places. I’m glad it did. Really, really glad it did. If it didn’t then I wouldn’t have had a chance to call an absolute classic between Clarinda and Underwood.
Those two teams hit big shot after big shot until no shots could be taken anymore. Tadyn Brown’s layup on a great feed from Michael Shull with about four seconds left in overtime proved to be the difference in a great way to open 2A district basketball.
With that said, here’s a look at last night’s action that did get in and how BCMoore’s system stacked up. I’ve listed them in order from worst to best, starting with TWO that were wrong last night.
PREDICTION: Ankeny Christian Academy by 19.15 over Coon Rapids-Bayard
RESULT: Coon Rapids-Bayard by 1.
DIFFERENCE: 20.15 (and wrong)
PREDICTION: Logan-Magnolia by 5.02 over Woodbine
RESULT: Woodbine by 9.
DIFFERENCE: 14.02 (and wrong)
PREDICTION: Ridge View by 49.74 over Missouri Valley
RESULT: Ridge View by 32.
DIFFERENCE: 17.74
PREDICTION: Earlham by 34.84 over East Union
RESULT: Earlham by 23.
DIFFERENCE: 11.84
PREDICTION: Tri-Center by 60.46 over Griswold
RESULT: Tri-Center by 51.
DIFFERENCE: 11.46
PREDICTION: Ogden by 0.95 over IKM-Manning
RESULT: Ogden by 12.
DIFFERENCE: 11.05.
PREDICTION: St. Albert by 24.44 over West Monona
RESULT: St. Albert by 34.
DIFFERENCE: 9.56
PREDICTION: West Harrison by 6.52 over Ar-We-Va
RESULT: West Harrison by 16.
DIFFERENCE: 9.48
PREDICTION: Murray by 15.58 over Wayne
RESULT: Murray by 24.
DIFFERENCE: 8.42
PREDICTION: Lenox by 4.27 over Southwest Valley
RESULT: Lenox by 12.
DIFFERENCE: 7.73
PREDICTION: Moravia by 39.82 over Seymour
RESULT: Moravia by 33.
DIFFERENCE: 6.82
PREDICTION: Martensdsale-St. Marys by 56.68 over Diagonal
RESULT: MSTM by 63.
DIFFERENCE: 6.32
PREDICTION: Madrid by 10.15 over Audubon
RESULT: Madrid by 16.
DIFFERENCE: 5.85
PREDICTION: Red Oak by 23.20 over Shenandoah
RESULT: Red Oak by 18.
DIFFERENCE: 5.20
PREDICTION: Boyer Valley by 3.97 over Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton
RESULT: Boyer Valley by 8.
DIFFERENCE: 4.03
PREDICTION: Riverside by 11.87 over Stanton
RESULT: Riverside by 8.
DIFFERENCE: 3.87
PREDICTION: Clarinda by 5.07 over Underwood
RESULT: Clarinda by 2 in OT.
DIFFERENCE: 3.07
That’s 17 (of 27 scheduled) that got in last night and 15 correct. The upset for Coon Rapids-Bayard over Ankeny Christian might end up being the biggest upset of the tournament trail in the area.
Half of the 10 games that were postponed last night will be played tonight. We’ve already previewed those in yesterday’s blog, so let’s take a look at the 16 games in Class 1A and 2A girls that were scheduled for tonight — even if they all aren’t going to play this evening.
Here’s the ranking of the 16 games based on BCMoore spreads:
16. Murray (12-9) at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (20-0) — Class 1A Region 8
The Spartans have done exactly what was expected of them and more this season, outscoring their opponents by an average of 28.9 per game. And they’ve done it with one less player than they expected with the loss of sophomore Quinn Grubbs. Murray will be a deeper team, but they’re fairly young after their two seniors, Kinzee Eggers and Megan Keller. BCMoore line: Exira/EHK by 50.90.
15. Moravia (14-8) at Lenox (18-3) — Class 1A Region 8
Also in 1A-8, Lenox is a heavy favorite. The Tigers’ win over Southwest Valley was possibly closer than some expected, but there is a lot of familiarity there and it was their second meeting in five days. The Mohawks have won six of their last seven, and it will take a massive effort to make it seven of eight. BCMoore line: Lenox by 36.05.
14. Boyer Valley (5-11) at Kingsley-Pierson (20-1) — Class 1A Region 4
Kingsley-Pierson is loaded and got a little wake-up call with their first loss of the season to OABCIG right before the postseason began. The Bulldogs upset CAM on January 12th and then didn’t play again until February 6th due to COVID. In all, they’ve won three of their last four with their only loss to Exira/EHK, but this will be a tough one. BCMoore line: Kingsley-Pierson by 34.74.
13. Interstate 35 (4-16) at AHSTW (15-6) — Class 2A Region 5
It sure seemed like AHSTW had things figured out during a three-game win streak over Logan-Magnolia, Underwood and Treynor, but they took a slight step back by losing to Tri-Center in their final regular season game. Is that a sign of things to come, or will they re-focus heading into the postseason? Sometimes teams can get a little laissez faire late in the year. We’ll see what the Vikings look like tonight as big favorites. BCMoore line: AHSTW by 30.78.
12. Tri-Center (9-12) at Underwood (17-3) — Class 2A Region 8
Underwood has been a dominant winner in each of the two meetings between these WIC rivals. The Eagles won by 27 in early December and 32 in late January, and they will be a heavy favorite again. However, remember the trick the Trojans pulled in one of their final regular season games in beating AHSTW. Plus, they were a dog in their regional opener against MVAOCOU (a 50-41 win), too. BCMoore line: Underwood by 29.87.
11. Riverside (5-16) at Woodbine (10-11) — Class 1A Region 4
These two programs played five times between 2007 and 2012, but they haven’t met since. The Bulldogs won all five of those games by double digits, but the Tigers are a team that has played very well down the stretch. Even in five-point losses to CAM and Paton-Churdan, you have to be impressed. BCMoore line: Woodbine by 26.46.
10. Lamoni (13-5) at Stanton (19-2) — Class 1A Region 8
The Viqueens have won 11 consecutive games heading into an intriguing matchup with a Lamoni team led by one of the top scorers in KMAland, Abby Martin. Martin is averaging 25.6 points per game and shoots over 48% from the field while doing it. It’ll be fun to see what kind of plan Stanton has for trying to slow her down as they go for No. 12 in a row. Hear this one on FM 99.1. BCMoore line: Stanton by 24.62.
9. Martensdale-St. Marys (9-13) at Paton-Churdan (15-5) — Class 1A Region 2
Another matchup of KMAland conference schools that haven’t played one another since the advent of QuikStats/Varsity Bound. And MSTM will have to have Paton-Churdan well-scouted in order to have a chance at slowing down the Rockets high-scoring star, Danielle Hoyle (22.9 PPG). BCMoore line: Paton-Churdan by 20.84.
8. Southeast Warren (13-7) at CAM (15-6) — Class 1A Region 2
These Rolling Valley/Pride of Iowa matchups are really fun. Southeast Warren has two standouts scorers in Josie Hartman (14.2 PPG) and Alivia Ruble (12.9 PPG, 9.3 RPG) while the Cougars have leaned on balanced scoring, led by freshman Eva Steffensen (10.8 PPG). Some POI/RVC bragging rights are also on the line. BCMoore line: CAM by 19.80.
7. East Sac County (9-11) at Nodaway Valley (20-0) — Class 2A Region 5
East Sac County has hit their stride with a 7-3 mark in their last 10 and a four-game win streak heading into this meeting. The Wolverines, meanwhile, have passed every test while outscoring their foes by an average of 28.1 per game. This is a tougher-than-expected quarterfinal for one of the state’s top teams. BCMoore line: Nodaway Valley by 18.59.
6. East Mills (12-8) at Logan-Magnolia (11-8) — Class 1A Region 4
East Mills has had a strong and productive season. They’ve taken the steps you expected they might with their freshmen turning into sophomores. Unfortunately, they will be without star Emily Williams again tonight, as they try to find enough firepower to take down a Lo-Ma team that has scuffled a bit down the stretch with six losses in their last 10. BCMoore line: Logan-Magnolia by 14.98.
5. Glidden-Ralston (11-8) at Audubon (15-7) — Class 1A Region 2
Two teams playing some pretty good ball of late, and I’m a bit surprised they haven’t played one another during the QuikStats era. Audubon has won seven straight, but it goes deeper than that. After starting 0-4, they’ve won 15 of 18. Meanwhile, Gretchen Wallace presents a difficult matchup offensively and defensively for anyone. This should be fun. BCMoore line: Audubon by 13.77.
4. Lawton-Bronson (10-11) at Treynor (17-4) — Class 2A Region 8
Both sides will get an extra day of preparation with this one being moved to tomorrow night. Treynor has bene stewing on their 57-50 loss to AHSTW for eight days now, and they’re excited to get back on the floor against an Eagles squad with seven wins in their last 10, including a 43-point win over Missouri Valley on Saturday. BCMoore line: Treynor by 11.05.
3. St. Albert (8-12) at Fremont-Mills (11-8) — Class 1A Region 4
It’s been a time since someone beat St. Albert in a regional game. Could Fremont-Mills be the team to turn the trick? They’re well-tested and seem to rise to most challenges. This is definitely the biggest game of the career of some of F-M’s younger players, so that element will be one to watch, too. This is the first time the programs have played since 2012. Hear it on AM 960. BCMoore line: St. Albert by 10.12.
2. Mount Ayr (15-5) at Central Decatur (14-6) — Class 2A Region 5
A lot of stock was put in on Central Decatur’s 32-29 win on February 1st it appears. That’s why they’re at home and a Raiderettes program with 15 wins that is teeming with program success in the recent past must hit the road in this round. To be clear, I’m not saying CD should be on the road, either. But this is definitely one of the best matchups of the night, and I expect we will see a similar game to the on just 15 short days ago. BCMoore line: Mount Ayr by 5.98.
1. Wayne (14-7) at Sigourney (17-5) — Class 1A Region 8
Emily Jones (22.7 PPG) and Wayne hits the road tonight to take on an unfamiliar team in Sigourney, which has gone 8-2 in their last 10. The two teams have very similar profiles, and that simply makes for the best matchup of the night involving a KMAland conference school. BCMoore line: Sigourney by 1.29.
Enjoy the basketball wherever you are!
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmaland.com.