(KMAland) -- The sixth day of the KMAland basketball tournament trail is here! And it’s a Wednesday. We don’t usually do things on Wednesdays, but all bets are off when the tournament trail is rolling.
Last night, Class 1A and 2A took over with some regional quarterfinals. Regional quarterfinal night has generally been a wild night with some fantastic games and a big upset or two. Well, that’s exactly what we saw last night. We’ll get to that in a bit. As my gal Julie Chen Moonves might say, “but first…”
…there are seven KMAland-relevant games among Class 3A, 4A and 5A girls basketball. Here’s a ranking, a rundown and a preview of each matchup, using the wonderful BCMoore computer rankings.
7. Class 3A Region 7 — Atlantic (9-13) at Sergeant Bluff-Luton (18-4): Atlantic, you just won your opening round regional game! Guess what you’ve won? It’s a 244-mile round trip to Sergeant Bluff. And you get to deal with a Warriors team that has allowed just 39.5 points per game this season while largely playing Class 4A and 5A teams in the Missouri River Conference. This Trojans team has really improved throughout the season, relying on some fantastic underclassmen after losing a strong senior class. Good work from Dan Vargason and crew. This, my friends, is the first meeting between the two programs in the Bound era. BCMoore Line — Sergeant Bluff-Luton by 35.95.
6. Class 5A Region 1 — Sioux City North (5-16) at Fort Dodge (8-12): This is the second meeting between the two programs, and the first one came nearly one year to the day. The Dodgers won in this round, 80-32, over the Stars just last season. The IGHSAU liked that matchup so much that they used it again. I once made the trip from Fort Dodge to Sioux City. It was just this past summer. I called a state softball game during the day and a substate baseball final at night. Congrats again to that Underwood softball and Tri-Center baseball teams on their great seasons. This is the last line that is considered a double-digit game tonight. BCMoore Line — Fort Dodge by 19.01.
5. Class 4A Region 1 — LeMars (9-12) at Humboldt (12-9): Professional handicapper Lee Sterling has a line that goes like this: “The wrong team is favored.” I have a little spin on that. Here it is: “The wrong team is hosting.” That, of course, is only based on the BCMoore computer projections. The Bulldogs have been relying on a talented sophomore class all year and have been playing some of the better 4A and 5A teams in the area. Humboldt has had a little more success than LeMars, but they’ve not played in the Missouri River. To put some numbers to that, BCMoore’s computers say LeMars has played the 17th-best schedule in 4A. Humboldt’s schedule is ranked 44th. There are 48 teams. This is the first matchup between the two programs in the Bound era. BCMoore Line — LeMars by 6.43.
4. Class 3A Region 7 — Harlan (15-7) at Des Moines Christian (16-6): The wrong team is hosting, again. The Cyclones are riding a four-game win streak and are 7-3 in their last 10 heading into the second meeting between these two programs in the Bound era. Harlan won a 53-42 game back on January 29th, 2011. Jacie White (14 points) and Sarah Konz (10 points) both scored in double figures. Two years later, this program was in the state championship game. The next year, they won it all. The year after that, they won it all again. Anyway, the Cyclones are the favorite here on the road. This should be really good. BCMoore Line — Harlan by 6.00.
3. Class 4A Region 8 — Creston (11-9) at Denison-Schleswig (9-12): It’s the (variation of) Lee Sterling line again. “The wrong team is hosting.” Now, let’s be clear. This is purely based on the BCMoore projections. We understand why Humboldt, Des Moines Christian and Denison-Schleswig are hosting. For this instance, the Monarchs are hosting because they won this matchup earlier this year. And it was a doozy! Denison-Schleswig won 55-54 in double overtime to beat the Panthers for the 16th time in 20 tries during the Bound era. Creston won last year’s matchup in a good 63-58 battle. That snapped a run of five straight from the Monarchs. Expect another tight one in Denison. BCMoore Line — Creston by 4.02.
2. Class 5A Region 2 — Sioux City West (8-12) at Abraham Lincoln (10-11): Who is hotter than Sioux City West? Maybe Nodaway Valley if you’re only including KMAland conference teams. West, though, has won six straight after starting 2-12. And one of those wins was a 70-52 victory over the Lynx on February 1st. Of course, the Lynx won the first matchup back on December 17th, 65-43. I’ve taken a look at the contributors from each game, and it appears West did not have three of their current starters in that first game. That might be a good indicator on the turnaround the Wolverines have made. We’ll see what’s what tonight on AM 960. By the way, West leads the series, 17-11, during the Bound era. BCMoore Line — Abraham Lincoln by 3.32.
1. Class 4A Region 8 — Carroll (10-11) at Lewis Central (11-10): Here’s another matchup that we got in this very round last year. The IGHSAU, again, loved it so much that they thought they would bring it right back at us. The Titans won that game 65-46. This game, according to the BCMoore projections, will be much closer. In fact, if not for the Williamsburg/West Marshall matchup in 3A and the Davenport North/Iowa City Liberty showdown in 5A, it would be the closest projected line in the state. We’ll have to settle for the best in 4A and the third-best in the state. Hear me on the call tonight on FM 99.1. BCMoore Line — Lewis Central by 0.52.
Another night with the top two games in the area on the KMA airwaves. Gosh, we’re great. Back to last night:
-Newell-Fonda 75 Boyer Valley 22: What can you say? Newell-Fonda is just that dang good. They won by 53, but that didn’t even meet the expectations of the 62.31 spread.
-Remsen St. Mary’s 63 Glidden-Ralston 18: And Remsen, St. Mary’s is also pretty dang good. Their 45-point win fell just shy of the 47.65 spread, but that’s still a pretty impressive job by those BCMoore computers.
-Nodaway Valley 76 Woodward-Granger 53: The Wolverines just keep on rolling along, nabbing a 23-point win to move to 19-3. The spread was a bit higher than that at 36.31, but there’s not a single person in Nodaway Valley purple that will argue with that win.
-Audubon 59 Ankeny Christian Academy 35: Coach Darran Miller’s Wheelers nab another win behind a big combination of 47 points from Jaci Christensen and Aleah Hermansen. The 24-point spread was a little shy of the 29.35 line. Still looking for our first winning cover.
-Martensdale-St. Marys 65 Lynnville-Sully 40: Another one that was pretty close to the spread, but not quite there. The Blue Devils were favored last night by 28.49. But hey, they’re now 22-1 and in a regional semifinal. Nobody is sad in the MSTM communities.
-Underwood 60 AHSTW 41: I was interested to see what kind of fight AHSTW could put up in this one, given they have greatly improved throughout the year. But here’s the thing: Underwood is real dang good. They were 19-point winners, but like the five before them they did not cover their 27.27 spread.
-Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 54 Sidney 40: I thought Sidney could make a little bit of a run at this one, and they were able to hang in there for a half of basketball. That Spartans system, though, can wear on people. And that’s what happened here in a 14-point win. However, the 23.66 spread was not covered. Favorites are 7-0 overall, but they’re 0-7 against the spread at the moment.
-Stanton 39 Fremont-Mills 22: When you play a team for a fourth time in one season, there are no secrets. That works both ways, too, and that was evident with the low-scoring nature of the game. The Viqueens won by 17, but the spread was 22.74.
-Treynor 57 Kuemper Catholic 43: Treynor trailed by one at half, but they put together a terrific final 16 minutes to nab a comfortable 14-point win. However, for the ninth consecutive KMAland game, the favorite won while not covering the projected spread. This one was 22.00.
-Woodbine 74 Coon Rapids-Bayard 39: It’s a cover! The Tigers were really impressive here with a dominant win over one of Coon Rapids-Bayard’s best teams in the recent past. Woodbine was favored by just 16.68, and they flew right on past that number.
-Lamoni 66 Twin Cedars 36: Another cover! Lamoni had no issues covering up a 16.31 spread against a pretty decent Twin Cedars squad.
-IKM-Manning 47 Logan-Magnolia 31: And here is that UPSET from the regional quarterfinal round that we’ve grown accustomed to over the years. The Wolves made a 44-point turnaround from the last time the two teams met. Wild.
-Southeast Warren 48 Wayne 46: The rubber match turned out to be quite a good one with the Warhawks escaping with a two-point win. However, Southeast Warren was a 7.09 favorite and didn’t quite get there.
-Central Decatur 51 Pleasantville 44: The first meeting between the former Pride of Iowa Conference rivals since the 2017-18 season turned into a pretty solid game. And it was expected to be that way. The Cardinals are the third favorite to cover the spread from last night, as it was 5.98.
-CAM 54 St. Albert 45: This game was a whole lot of fun. If you had told me someone was going to win by nine at any point in the game (other than the last minute), I wouldn’t have believed you. But the Cougars made their free throws and took a big punch from the Saintes to advance while covering the 1.05 spread.
-East Mills 49 Lenox 39: This did not turn out like the spread thought. East Mills, even with star Emily Williams in foul trouble, got off to a hot start and then kept the Tigers at arm’s distance the rest of the way for an UPSET. Of course, the spread was only 0.14, so it wasn’t much of an upset. However, we take upsets where we can get them here at the Martin Blog.
Another good night for favorites straight up (14-2), but another bad night for covering the spread (4-12). Favorites are now 65-9 straight up and 26-48 against the spread.
I also want to acknowledge our KMAland Nebraska girls basketball teams that were able to move on last night: Ashland-Greenwood, Auburn, Elmwood-Murdock, Falls City Sacred Heart, Johnson-Brock, Lourdes Central Catholic, Sterling and Syracuse. Big ups to those teams!
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmamail.com.