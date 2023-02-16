(KMAland) -- Good morning. Looks like winter has arrived, and it’s trying to mess with our lives. That’s not great, but you know what is great? Tournament trail basketball.
Last night, five area teams moved on to the next round with Glenwood, Harlan, LeMars, Sergeant Bluff-Luton and Sioux City West triumphing. Three of the games last night had favorites that covered the BCMoore spread. One of them — Harlan — was an underdog. The Cyclones were slight underdogs at 4.39, but they were the underdog story of the night. Those plucky Cyclones. Nobody believed in them, says Travis Kelce. Now, here they are.
In case you missed it, Jenna Hopp and Doryn Paup did what they do best. Score. Some might argue they do some other things in the game pretty well, too, but they sure can score. Hopp scored 27 points with nine boards and nine steals while Paup put in 25, getting 12 of those in the fourth quarter. Aubrey Schwieso also had another strong all-around game for Harlan in finishing with 17 points.
Onward with another day along the tournament trail. How many of these we thinking will get in?
IOWA BOYS CLASS 1A SUBSTATE 5
No. 20 Montezuma (16-6) at No. 23 Moravia (21-1)
Moravia looks to win their 15th consecutive game in an original matchup. The Mohawks and Braves meet for the first time during the Bound era.
Player to Watch: Moravia took down Wayne by 37 this past Monday, led by another big night from senior Gage Hanes, who had 20 points.
BCMoore Prediction: Montezuma by 0.59.
No. 75 Mormon Trail (17-4) at No. 24 Mount Ayr (20-2)
Mount Ayr has just continued to win with 13 consecutive victories, including their 83-47 win over Seymour on Monday. Mormon Trail got here with a 31-point win over Melcher-Dallas. The Raiders have won all six of their meetings with Mormon Trail during the Bound era, but they haven’t played since February 2012.
Player to Watch: Mormon Trail senior Gavin Dixson had a near triple-double with 20 points, nine rebounds, seven blocks, four assists and three steals during the Melcher-Dallas win.
BCMoore Prediction: Mount Ayr by 21.07.
IOWA BOYS CLASS 1A SUBSTATE 7
No. 99 Stanton (12-11) at No. 66 Lenox (13-9)
Stanton and Lenox have met plenty over the years, and this is the second time they’ve played this season. Lenox won the first meeting just 10 days ago by 20, and that snapped Stanton’s six-game win streak in the series. The Vikings own a 9-6 advantage in the Bound-era series history.
Player to Watch: Stanton sophomore Evan Gettler popped in a school-record tying seven 3-pointers and had 30 points for the Vikings in their win over Southwest Valley in the opening round of districts. Who did he tie? Well, just his head coach, Donnie Weis.
BCMoore Prediction: Lenox by 10.47.
Hear Stanton/Lenox on the KMAX-Stream with Derek Martin at 7:00 PM.
No. 53 Coon Rapids-Bayard (13-9) at No. 67 Ankeny Christian (16-6)
Coon Rapids-Bayard and Ankeny Christian met two years and one day ago in this very round, and it was the Crusaders coming out on top by the narrowest of margins, 38-37. That’s the only time the two teams have met during the Bound era. CR-B beat CAM for the first time in three tries on Monday to get to this spot. Meanwhile, ACA rolled to a 15-point win over Glidden-Ralston.
Player to Watch: ACA junior Tyler Mahoney came off the bench to score 14 points on four made 3-pointers to lead the Eagles in their district win over Glidden-Ralston on Monday.
BCMoore Prediction: Coon Rapids-Bayard by 2.81.
No. 49 IKM-Manning (14-9) at No. 33 ACGC (14-8)
IKM-Manning and Guthrie Center last played in December 2010. It was the second time the two teams had played in 10 months, and they split those two games. IKM-Manning won the first one in February 2010 while Guthrie Center won the second and most recent matchup. Guthrie Center is ACGC now. IKM-Manning is still IKM-Manning.
Player to Watch: Just six days after losing to Audubon in their regular season finale, IKM-Manning bounced back to win their district opener by 16 against those same Wheelers. Senior Reed Hinners was a big piece of that win, scoring 23 points while going 10/13 from the free throw line. He also had eight rebounds in the big win.
BCMoore Prediction: ACGC by 7.29.
IOWA BOYS CLASS 1A SUBSTATE 8
No. 68 West Monona (11-11) at No. 4 West Harrison (20-1)
West Harrison and West Monona square off for the 13th time during the Bound era, and the Hawkeyes will go for their fourth consecutive win and sixth in the last seven tries. They played earlier this season, and it was a 69-39 West Harrison victory. West Harrison handled business with a 45-point win over Boyer Valley on Monday while West Monona edged to a 72-66 victory over Westwood.
Player to Watch: Take your pick for West Harrison, but I’ll highlight what senior Sage Evans did on Monday. The all-around star had 20 points, 21 rebounds and seven assists. Pretty, pretty good.
BCMoore Prediction: West Harrison by 37.18.
No. 56 Woodbine (16-6) at No. 25 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (18-4)
Round three this season between the two Rolling Valley Conference teams, and I don’t think anybody is going to complain about that. Well, maybe one side or the other, but I mean people with eyeballs that like to watch basketball games will enjoy it. Woodbine won the last one in OT on February 3rd while the Spartans rolled in January. We’re all hoping for one more like the last, right? Exira/EHK owns the Bound-era series advantage 14-5. They’re coming off a 70-48 win over St. Albert on Monday. Woodbine won in OT over Riverside, 53-50.
Player to Watch: It was a grinder on Monday, but the Tigers needed every last bit of the 22 points Carter Gruver scored for them. The sophomore went 8/9 from the free throw line, grabbed eight rebounds, had four steals and passed out three assists for another sterling performance in a long line of them.
BCMoore Prediction: Exira/EHK by 15.07.
No. 35 Tri-Center (13-9) at No. 50 East Mills (20-3)
This is the first time these two schools have had the pleasure of playing one another during the Bound era. A little surprising, but that’s the truth. Tri-Center routed Heartland Christian by nearly 50 points on Monday while East Mills got a little bit of a push from Logan-Magnolia. Well, more than a little bit of a push. They were trailing as late as the 5 minute mark in the fourth quarter.
Player to Watch: East Mills senior Braden West had 21 points for the Wolverines, as they outscored the Panthers by a 13-2 margin in the final eight minutes.
BCMoore Prediction: Tri-Center by 3.78.
No. 108 Sidney (11-12) at No. 39 Bedford (19-3)
Bedford and Sidney played already once this season, and it was Bedford coming out with a 70-38 win on December 15th. They also played just over a year ago in this very round when the Bulldogs were six-point winners. Sidney captured a 47-44 win on January 27th of last year, too. So, this is the fourth time they’ve played in the Bound era, and it’s the fourth time they’ve played in about a year and 20 days. Sidney beat F-M for the first time in three tries to get here while Bedford handled their business with Essex.
Player to Watch: Sidney couldn’t be here without their sophomore class, and Michael Hensley stood out in a big way with 10 free throws and 16 points during a testy win over the Knights on Monday. He also had eight rebounds and two steals.
BCMoore Prediction: Bedford by 25.63
IOWA BOYS CLASS 2A SUBSTATE 2
No. 57 Greene County (10-12) at No. 20 Kuemper Catholic (15-6)
Kuemper Catholic and Greene County meet for the sixth time in Bound history, and it’s the second time this season. The Knights won on December 17th of this season by 30 points, which followed up their 21-point win in the regular season last year. They’re now 4-1 against the Rams during the Bound era. Greene County had to play their way to this game by knocking off Woodward-Granger by 22 on Monday.
Player to Watch: The Knights have maintained plenty of balance all season, but it’s been led by the scoring and efficient shooting of junior Michael Kasperbauer, who averages 13.7 points per game while shooting 51.3% from the field.
BCMoore Prediction: Kuemper Catholic by 21.95
IOWA BOYS CLASS 2A SUBSTATE 7
No. 68 Panorama (10-12) at No. 12 AHSTW (19-2)
AHSTW and Panorama meet for the first time in the Bound era. How fun! The Panthers had to knock off West Central Valley — and did — to get to this point. They were 63-49 winners on Monday. AHSTW had a strong finish to the season with wins over Treynor (by 8), Tri-Center (6) and Denison-Schleswig (2).
Player to Watch: AHSTW senior Brayden Lund is now the all-time leading scorer at the school, and he did it while averaging 18.7 points and shooting 52.0% from the field in his last year as a Viking. He also grabbed 7.2 rebounds per game. More to come.
BCMoore Prediction: AHSTW by 30.21.
No. 46 Nodaway Valley (14-8) at No. 27 Van Meter (15-6)
Color me intrigued by this one. It is the first time the two schools have met during the Bound era and the winner gets a district championship game. The Wolverines knocked off Interstate 35 on Monday to get to this point, and they’ve now won four in a row and seven of their last 10.
Player to Watch: The Wolverines have some pretty big scoring options, but Doug Berg is usually one that is setting up the scorers. On Monday, he dropped in 19 points on three 3-pointers and added four rebounds and three steals.
BCMoore Prediction: Van Meter by 15.60.
IOWA BOYS CLASS 2A SUBTATE 8
No. 45 Red Oak (8-14) at No. 26 Underwood (18-3)
Red Oak and Underwood meet for the 11th time in the Bound era, and whomever comes out on top tonight will hold the distinction of the series leader. They have split the previous five games, and it has gone back and forth over the last four. Underwood won the last meeting in December, 68-59. Red Oak won in this matchup nearly one year ago in the postseason, taking a 60-49 win on their way to a state tournament appearance. Red Oak edged past Missouri Valley, 61-58, on Monday to get here.
Player to Watch: Red Oak junior Max DeVries has averaged 20.9 points per game, and he didn’t hold back on Monday in combining with classmate Hunter Gilleland for 51 points. DeVries had 23 of those while Gilleland went 10/11 from the free throw line to score 28.
BCMoore Prediction: Underwood by 15.54.
No. 48 Clarinda (12-10) at No. 24 Treynor (15-6)
The battle of the Cardinals. They seemingly find a way to meet in every postseason over the last decade. In fact, this is the fourth time since 2018 they’ve played in this round. That includes Treynor’s 54-53 last-second win last year. That marked the ninth time in nine tries they have beat Clarinda in the Bound era. I’m thinking this BCMoore projection is a bit high.
Player to Watch: Tadyn Brown and Wyatt Schmitt are the leading scorers for Clarinda, but they wouldn’t be here without the play of junior Creighton Tuzzio on Monday. He stepped up and hit some big shots, scoring 16 points on four 3-point makes while also grabbing six rebounds.
BCMoore Prediction: Treynor by 17.49.
