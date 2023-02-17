(KMAland) -- Oh, Mother Nature. I would love to just call you Mother Something Else. You certainly know how to mess up a good thing. Suddenly, you’ve got us running all over heck trying to cover as many games as possible while trying to make it make sense for our equipment, station availability and human availability standards.
In case you missed it, only ONE game from yesterday’s preview blog actually took place last night. I sure thought there was a chance we would see the snow slow down early to mid morning, and we would be OK to play some ball. I guess that’s why I’m no weatherman.
Anyway, the one game that took place was West Harrison beating West Monona by 37 points. Did you happen to see the spread yesterday? It was 37.18. Not bad, BCMoore Computer.
Now, there are 16 games on the docket tonight. Some of them I’ve already previewed, so I’m just going to utilize the ol’ copy and paste. Don’t make me do this again, Mama Naitch.
GIRLS CLASS 1A REGION 2
No. 49 Ankeny Christian (20-2) at No. 17 AGWSR (22-1)
Among the four remaining teams in this region, there are just nine losses. And only three of them come from these two teams. It’s the first time they have played during the Bound era and one big win streak will come to an end. ACA has won 13 straight while AGWSR has picked up nine straight Ws.
Player to Watch: Ankeny Christian’s most recent win was a 65-37 triumph over BGM. Keen an eye on sophomore Macey Nehring, who had 16 points, five steals and four rebounds in that win.
BCMoore Prediction: AGWSR by 20.36.
GIRLS CLASS 1A REGION 4
No. 39 Coon Rapids-Bayard (16-7) at No. 9 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (18-4)
A pair of Rolling Valley Conference teams matchup in this one, making for the 24th time they have played during the Bound era. Exira/EHK has won 20 of the 23 current meetings, including every game dating back to January 3rd, 2014. Actually, it’s a 20-game win streak in the series for Coach Tom Petersen’s crew. That includes a 12-point win in January and a 31-point win in December.
Player to Watch: CR-B junior Breeley Clayburg continued her success of late with 16 points, eight rebounds and two steals to lead the way in a 45-40 win over River Valley.
BCMoore Prediction: Exira/EHK by 20.72.
GIRLS CLASS 1A REGION 5
No. 45 Tri-Center (14-9) at No. 5 Westwood (20-1)
Tri-Center already has one upset here in the region, and they will look to keep their good fortune rolling when they travel to a highly-ranked Westwood club. This is the first time the two teams have played one another in the history of Bound.
Player to Watch: Tri-Center senior Taylor Kenkel hit four 3-pointers and scored 17 points to lead the way for the Trojans in their win over CAM.
BCMoore Prediction: Westwood by 36.86.
No. 15 Stanton (22-2) at No. 11 Woodbine (21-2)
This one is exciting. Stanton/Woodbine has not happened in girls basketball during the Bound era. That stretch comes to a finish later tonight. Both teams have played very well all season in outscoring their foes by 24.6 (Woodbine) and 28.0 (Stanton) per game.
Player to Watch: Stanton rolled over Murray in the last round, and b sophomore Hannah Olson continued her success with 16 points, nine rebounds and three steals.
BCMoore Prediction: Woodbine by 3.73.
GIRLS CLASS 1A REGION 7
No. 21 East Mills (19-4) at No. 7 St. Albert (16-6)
The St. Albert girls won in this matchup just three years ago, edging past a strong Wolverines team by just five points. That’s the one and only time they’ve met during the Bound era. East Mills, by the way, has been pretty white hot of late with 10 straight wins. St. Albert is just 5-5 in their last 10.
Player to Watch: East Mills senior Emily Williams would love to keep her team rolling to a win for the first time ever. She is averaging 16.3 points, 10 rebounds, 3.9 assists.
BCMoore Prediction: St. Albert by 11.14.
No. 23 Earlham (18-4) at No. 16 Martensdale-St. Marys (19-4)
This is the eighth meeting between the two clubs, but it is the first they’ve played since February 14th, 2013. Earlham won that one by 9, and it was the fourth time since 2006 that their game ended with a single-digit point differential. Earlham has won single-digit games twice while MSTM has won two of their own.
Player to Watch: MSTM junior Brynnly German put together another strong game her last time out in finishing with 10 points and eight assists while turning it over just one time.
BCMoore Prediction: MSTM by 5.38.
GIRLS CLASS 2A REGION 7
No. 56 Central Decatur (12-10) at No. 12 Panorama (20-2)
Central Decatur lost to Panorama by nearly 30 points just one year ago in this very round. The Cardinals also won in this matchup a little later in the 2016 postseason. Panorama also won in February 2014 and February 2012. It’s nothing but February meetings.
Player to Watch: CD upset Mount Ayr to get here, and they couldn’t have done it without a strong all-around game from Harrisen Bevan (4 3PM), who has 10 points, six rebounds, four assists and four steals.
BCMoore Prediction: Panorama by 22.96.
No. 17 Nodaway Valley (18-4) at No. 9 Treynor (20-2)
Treynor and Nodaway Valley have been two of the most successful programs in the area the last several years, and this is their fourth meeting during the Bound era. Nodaway Valley won by six on February 18th, 2020 while Treynor won in January meetings in 2011 and 2012.
Player to Watch: Lindsey Davis had another 20+ game for Nodaway Valley in their win over Interstate 35. She scored 22 points and added a pair of assists in the win.
BCMoore Prediction: Treynor by 9.67.
GIRLS CLASS 2A REGION 8
No. 21 Kuemper Catholic (13-8) at No. 18 Underwood (18-4)
Would you believe Underwood and Kuemper have never had the privilege of matching up:? This game is really good, and it should be a treat for any fans that get a chance to see it or hear(!!) it.
Player to Watch: Catherine Mayhall has been filling the boxscore since she was a freshman, and she’s still doing it. She is averaging 14.3 points and 4.4 assists per game.
BCMoore Prediction: Underwood by 5.65.
BOYS CLASS 2A SUBSTATE 5
No. 75 Mormon Trail (17-4) at No. 24 Mount Ayr (20-2)
Mount Ayr has just continued to win with 13 consecutive victories, including their 83-47 win over Seymour on Monday. Mormon Trail got here with a 31-point win over Melcher-Dallas. The Raiders have won all six of their meetings with Mormon Trail during the Bound era, but they haven’t played since February 2012.
Player to Watch: Mormon Trail senior Gavin Dixson had a near triple-double with 20 points, nine rebounds, seven blocks, four assists and three steals during the Melcher-Dallas win.
BCMoore Prediction: Mount Ayr by 21.07.
BOYS CLASS 1A SUBSTATE 7
No. 49 IKM-Manning (14-9) at No. 33 ACGC (14-8)
IKM-Manning and Guthrie Center last played in December 2010. It was the second time the two teams had played in 10 months, and they split those two games. IKM-Manning won the first one in February 2010 while Guthrie Center won the second and most recent matchup. Guthrie Center is ACGC now. IKM-Manning is still IKM-Manning.
Player to Watch: Just six days after losing to Audubon in their regular season finale, IKM-Manning bounced back to win their district opener by 16 against those same Wheelers. Senior Reed Hinners was a big piece of that win, scoring 23 points while going 10/13 from the free throw line. He also had eight rebounds in the big win.
BCMoore Prediction: ACGC by 7.29.
BOYS CLASS 1A SUBSTATE 8
No. 108 Sidney (11-12) at No. 39 Bedford (19-3)
Bedford and Sidney played already once this season, and it was Bedford coming out with a 70-38 win on December 15th. They also played just over a year ago in this very round when the Bulldogs were six-point winners. Sidney captured a 47-44 win on January 27th of last year, too. So, this is the fourth time they’ve played in the Bound era, and it’s the fourth time they’ve played in about a year and 20 days. Sidney beat F-M for the first time in three tries to get here while Bedford handled their business with Essex.
Player to Watch: Sidney couldn’t be here without their sophomore class, and Michael Hensley stood out in a big way with 10 free throws and 16 points during a testy win over the Knights on Monday. He also had eight rebounds and two steals.
BCMoore Prediction: Bedford by 25.63
BOYS CLASS 2A SUBSTATE 7
No. 68 Panorama (10-12) at No. 12 AHSTW (19-2)
AHSTW and Panorama meet for the first time in the Bound era. How fun! The Panthers had to knock off West Central Valley — and did — to get to this point. They were 63-49 winners on Monday. AHSTW had a strong finish to the season with wins over Treynor (by 8), Tri-Center (6) and Denison-Schleswig (2).
Player to Watch: AHSTW senior Brayden Lund is now the all-time leading scorer at the school, and he did it while averaging 18.7 points and shooting 52.0% from the field in his last year as a Viking. He also grabbed 7.2 rebounds per game. More to come.
BCMoore Prediction: AHSTW by 30.21.
No. 46 Nodaway Valley (14-8) at No. 27 Van Meter (15-6)
Color me intrigued by this one. It is the first time the two schools have met during the Bound era and the winner gets a district championship game. The Wolverines knocked off Interstate 35 on Monday to get to this point, and they’ve now won four in a row and seven of their last 10.
Player to Watch: The Wolverines have some pretty big scoring options, but Doug Berg is usually one that is setting up the scorers. On Monday, he dropped in 19 points on three 3-pointers and added four rebounds and three steals.
BCMoore Prediction: Van Meter by 15.60.
BOYS CLASS 2A SUBSTATE 8
No. 45 Red Oak (8-14) at No. 26 Underwood (18-3)
Red Oak and Underwood meet for the 11th time in the Bound era, and whomever comes out on top tonight will hold the distinction of the series leader. They have split the previous five games, and it has gone back and forth over the last four. Underwood won the last meeting in December, 68-59. Red Oak won in this matchup nearly one year ago in the postseason, taking a 60-49 win on their way to a state tournament appearance. Red Oak edged past Missouri Valley, 61-58, on Monday to get here.
Player to Watch: Red Oak junior Max DeVries has averaged 20.9 points per game, and he didn’t hold back on Monday in combining with classmate Hunter Gilleland for 51 points. DeVries had 23 of those while Gilleland went 10/11 from the free throw line to score 28.
BCMoore Prediction: Underwood by 15.54.
No. 48 Clarinda (12-10) at No. 24 Treynor (15-6)
The battle of the Cardinals. They seemingly find a way to meet in every postseason over the last decade. In fact, this is the fourth time since 2018 they’ve played in this round. That includes Treynor’s 54-53 last-second win last year. That marked the ninth time in nine tries they have beat Clarinda in the Bound era. I’m thinking this BCMoore projection is a bit high.
Player to Watch: Tadyn Brown and Wyatt Schmitt are the leading scorers for Clarinda, but they wouldn’t be here without the play of junior Creighton Tuzzio on Monday. He stepped up and hit some big shots, scoring 16 points on four 3-point makes while also grabbing six rebounds.
BCMoore Prediction: Treynor by 17.49.
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmamail.com.