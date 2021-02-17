(KMAland) -- Regional quarterfinal night for Class 1A and 2A has historically been one of the wildest nights along the tournament trail. Big performances, major upsets and the always-fun buzzer beaters. Last night, there was a few here or there, but it was mostly status quo.
Let’s take a look at the 15 regional girls quarterfinals and the four district boys games from last night in reference to BCMoore’s predictions. This is worst to first.
GIRLS PREDICTION: Logan-Magnolia by 14.98 over East Mills
RESULT: Unfortunately, there was no result. Well, not from an actual game. East Mills was unable to play due to COVID precautionary measures, and the Panthers advanced on.
DIFFERENCE: N/A
GIRLS PREDICTION: Underwood by 29.87 over Tri-Center
RESULT: Tri-Center continued their late-season surprises with an impressive performance. The Eagles narrowly escaped with a one-point win in overtime.
DIFFERENCE: 28.87
GIRLS PREDICTION: Sigourney by 1.29 over Wayne
RESULT: The tightest margin in the BCMoore system last night turned out to not be so tight. There could have been extenuating circumstances involved, but it appears Sigourney was very good in a 23-point win.
DIFFERENCE: 21.71
GIRLS PREDICTION: Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton by 50.90 over Murray
RESULT: Exira/EHK got red hot early on and went on to a 33-point win to advance back to a regional semifinal.
DIFFERENCE: 17.90
BOYS PREDICTION: Grand View Christian by 58.81 over Glidden-Ralston
RESULT: This was a very high total, and it ended up not going quite as high with a 42-point win for GVC in a game that was originally scheduled for Monday.
DIFFERENCE: 16.81
GIRLS PREDICTION: Stanton by 24.62 over Lamoni
RESULT: This was impressive work. The Viqueens rolled to a 38-point win over the top team in the Bluegrass. Exira/EHK is next.
DIFFERENCE: 13.38
BOYS PREDICTION: Kuemper Catholic by 26.77 over Manson-NW Webster
RESULT: The Knights didn’t quite get to 26.77, but they were winners by 14. And winning is the name of the game. This was originally a Monday night game.
DIFFERENCE: 12.77
BOYS PREDICTION: Central Decatur by 1.58 over Interstate 35
RESULT: This was the second-tightest predicted margin among 27 games scheduled for Monday. As it turns out, the Cardinals were 14-point victors.
DIFFERENCE: 12.42
GIRLS PREDICTION: Nodaway Valley by 18.59 over East Sac County
RESULT: Very impressive 21st win of the season for the Wolverines. Maddax DeVault dropped in 37 big ones in a 31-point win.
DIFFERENCE: 12.41
GIRLS PREDICTION: Lenox by 36.05 over Moravia
RESULT: The Tigers had three in double figures and some strong (as is usual) rebounding on their way to a 25-point win.
DIFFERENCE: 11.05
GIRLS PREDICTION: St. Albert by 10.12 over Fremont-Mills
RESULT: Chances are the system is going to be off a little bit here in the tournament, considering Allie Petry has either missed games or been limited in some others due to injury. A healthy Petry is a whole different story for the Saintes, which won by 21.
DIFFERENCE: 10.88
GIRLS PREDICTION: Kingsley-Pierson by 34.74 over Boyer Valley
RESULT: Kingsley-Pierson put it on ice early on as they rolled to a 25-point victory over the Bulldogs.
DIFFERENCE: 9.74
BOYS PREDICTION: Keota by 43.58 over Twin Cedars
RESULT: Keota was a 34-point winner over the Sabers in a game that was made up from Monday.
DIFFERENCE: 9.58
GIRLS PREDICTION: Audubon by 13.77 over Glidden-Ralston
RESULT: Jaci Christensen and Aleah Hermansen kept the Wheelers hot with a five-point win over a game Wildcats bunch.
DIFFERENCE: 8.77
GIRLS PREDICTION: Mount Ayr by 5.98 over Central Decatur
RESULT: A lot of folks would have said: Well, why isn’t Central Decatur the favorite in this game? They are the home team, and they beat Mount Ayr earlier this month. Well, the system doesn’t have those biases. The system looks at the whole story and complete body of work, and it had the Raiderettes as the favorite. And guess what? They won by 12.
DIFFERENCE: 6.02
GIRLS PREDICTION: CAM by 19.80 over Southeast Warren
RESULT: Pretty close, as CAM was able to take a 15-point win over the Warhawks.
DIFFERENCE: 4.80
GIRLS PREDICTION: Woodbine by 26.46 over Riverside
RESULT: On to a regional semifinal for the Woodbine girls, which covered the spread and won by 29 points.
DIFFERENCE: 2.54
GIRLS PREDICTION: AHSTW by 30.78 over Interstate 35
RESULT: This was one of the best predictions of the night, as AHSTW bounced back from their loss to Tri-Center that concluded the regular season. The Lady Vikes won by 33.
DIFFERENCE: 2.22
GIRLS PREDICTION: Paton-Churdan by 20.84 over Martensdale-St. Marys
RESULT: Whooooaaaaaa, Nelly. This was some kind of on point prediction from the system. The Rockets shook off their tighter-than-expected overtime win over an improved Ar-We-Va team in the opening round on their way to a 21-point triumph.
DIFFERENCE: .16
That’s a perfect 19-0 night for the system or 18-0 if you don’t want to count the Lo-Ma forfeit win. Let’s take a look at tonight’s originally scheduled Wednesday games. There are additional games that were already previewed on Monday and Tuesday, so you can find those in the Monday or Tuesday blogs.
There are eight games that were scheduled for this evening. Here’s the BCMoore system ranking of those games:
8. Thomas Jefferson (2-19) at Abraham Lincoln (9-10) — Class 5A Region 2
The city rivalry hits the postseason (again). The Lynx were dominant winners in the two meetings this year, 60-21 and 58-26. They’ve also won 29 of the 34 meetings in the QuikStats era and the last six matchups between the two. BCMoore line: Abraham Lincoln by 41.19.
7. Storm Lake (1-19) at LeMars (13-8) — Class 4A Region 1
LeMars has rolled off five wins in a row and seven of the last 10. One of those wins was against Storm Lake eight days ago, and it was by 25 points. They’re expected to win by more by the system. BCMoore line: LeMars by 38.29.
6. Atlantic (9-13) at Cherokee (20-0) — Class 3A Region 1
The Trojans have seen some very, very good teams in the Hawkeye Ten Conference. Some would say they’ve seen better teams in the Hawkeye Ten Conference. Cherokee, though, is a beast that has a system not many use while averaging just under 70 points per game. Taking care of the ball, beating the pressure and making the easy shots Cherokee’s system can give you will be of utmost importance for a veteran Atlantic squad. Easier said than done, but I would take the Trojans on this line. BCMoore line: Cherokee by 34.56.
5. Sioux City North (1-20) at Fort Dodge (7-9) — Class 5A Region 4
Fort Dodge has gone from 3-9 to 7-9 with a four-game win streak, although the wins have come against Des Moines Lincoln, Des Moines Hoover, Des Moines East and Marshalltown. Those teams have a combined eight wins. The Dodgers are a heavy favorite here, too. BCMoore line: Fort Dodge by 23.46.
4. Shenandoah (11-10) at Panorama (18-4) — Class 3A Region 1
The tough thing with any computer system is that it doesn’t know when key players are out or injured. The Fillies won’t have Ava Wolf in this one, and that’s obviously a pretty big loss. If you’re comparing scores, Panorama’s 39-point win over Red Oak is pretty impressive when looking at this matchup. BCMoore line: Panorama by 23.27.
3. Sioux City West (5-15) at Ames (8-10) — Class 5A Region 1
These two teams met up in a regional game last year — a 47-43 win for Ames — and the year before that — a 61-47 win for Ames. That’s really….quite strange. How does the IGHSAU randomly match these two schools that are 179 miles apart for three consecutive years? Interesting. BCMoore line: Ames by 20.27.
2. Sioux Center (14-8) at Bishop Heelan Catholic (16-5) — Class 3A Region 6
Now we’re talking. Two winning teams, a tight margin and what I see as a bit of a toss-up. Sioux Center has won five in a row and seven of 10 while Heelan has a three-game win streak and is 9-1 in their last 10. The Heelan defense (35.0 allowed per game) is elite and could end up proving to be the difference. BCMoore line: Bishop Heelan Catholic by 5.21.
1. Carroll (10-11) at Lewis Central (9-8) — Class 4A Region 1
Without any postponements this week, we would be there for the best game of the night. Unfortunately, we’re a little light on broadcasters at the moment. Now, how about the matchup? They both have deceiving records having played in a tough conference and challenging non-conference slates. Carroll has shot a little better while LC has played a little better defense. This should be a doozy. BCMoore line: Lewis Central by 0.36.
Enjoy the basketball, wherever you are.
