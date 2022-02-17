(KMAland) -- We are moving right into another day along the tournament trail, and let’s go ahead and call this Day 7.
After last night, the only levels of basketball in the state of Iowa that have not started their tournament are the boys in Class 3A and 4A. Tonight, Class 1A and 2A district semifinals are on the board, and there are 14 KMAland-relevant games. Let’s take a look…
14. Class 1A District 15 – Audubon (9-13) at AHSTW (21-1): Once again, AHSTW is the heaviest favorite of the night, and it makes sense. You know, because they’re really, really good. They won their two meetings this season with Audubon by 54 and 35. In the Bound era, the Vikes lead the series, 19 to 12, and they’ve won six straight. BCMoore Line – AHSTW by 32.37.
13. Class 2A District 13 – Central Decatur (20-2) at Pella Christian (15-6): This is the first meeting between the two teams in the Bound era, and this sure seems like a tough district semifinal with a combined 35 wins. Let’s see if any of these other matchups can claim that. BCMoore Line – Pella Christian by 26.82.
12. Class 1A District 11 – Colo-Nesco (15-7) at Martensdale-St. Marys (19-3): These two teams have a couple meetings in the Bound historical matchups. And this one appears to the earliest matchup with Martensdale-St. Marys winning on February 22nd, 2014 and Colo-Nesco winning on February 18th, 2010. You’ll note these two combined for 34 wins. BCMoore Line – Martensdale-St. Marys by 18.82.
11. Class 1A District 16 – Tri-Center (13-9) at West Harrison (19-3): This is the second matchup between the two this season and the sixth in the last five years. Tri-Center holds the 4-1 series advantage during the Bound era, but the Hawkeyes were 74-45 winners on December 6th of this season. BCMoore Line – West Harrison by 16.42.
10. Class 2A District 16 – Clarinda (14-9) at Treynor (18-3): I’m a little surprised to see the battle of the Cardinals is only the 10th-best matchup of the night. According to the Bound era historical matchups, Clarinda has not beat Treynor in eight tries. Seven of those eight games were in February, by the way, including the most recent matchup on Valentine’s Day 2019. You can hear this one on FM 99.1 tonight. BCMoore Line – Treynor by 12.66.
9. Class 2A District 5 – Kuemper Catholic (12-10) at South Central Calhoun (16-5): Oohhhh this is a good one. I would be shocked if it isn’t closer than what the BCMoore computers think. Kuemper has won all four meetings between the two since the 2010-11 season, and they have never been close. The most recent came back on February 18th, 2016 – a 31-point win for the Knights. BCMoore Line – South Central Calhoun by 11.71.
8. Class 1A District 12 – Mount Ayr (18-3) at North Mahaska (17-5): Here it is: A combined 35 wins. Mount Ayr and North Mahaska match CD and Pella Christian in that regard. The computers think this one will be a bit closer. This is the first matchup between the two programs in the Bound era. BCMoore Line – North Mahaska by 11.42.
7. Class 1A District 12 – Lamoni (15-8) at Moravia (19-3): The Bluegrass Conference rivals are playing for the 22nd time in the Bound era. The Demons have owned the series with 15 wins, but the Mohawks have won the last three. That includes a couple matchups this year – Moravia by 25 on December 3rd and Moravia by 16 on January 27th. BCMoore Line – Moravia by 10.82.
6. Class 1A District 14 – Bedford (12-10) at East Mills (17-5): The Bulldogs enter as the road underdogs, but they have the knowledge of having beat the Wolverines earlier this year. It was a low-scoring slugfest back on December 21st that Coach Frank Sefrit’s team won, 41-38. That was one of three wins for Bedford in their four Bound-era matchups. Hear this one on AM 960 tonight. BCMoore Line – East Mills by 9.37.
5. Class 1A District 14 – Stanton (15-7) vs. St. Albert (10-11) at East Mills: This is the third Bound-era matchup between the two programs. St. Albert won the previous two, including a really spirited game in 2018 (60-53). The other was a 63-41 Falcons win in 2016. Both of those came February 23rd or later, so it is the third February matchup between the two. BCMoore Line – St. Albert by 9.27.
4. Class 1A District 13 – Ankeny Christian Academy (15-7) at Madrid (16-6): This marks the eighth matchup between the two programs in the Bound era. Madrid won the first two in January 2008 and January 2009 while ACA ran off a three-game streak of wins in 2011, 2013 and 2020. Madrid has answered with two straight wins of their own, including earlier this season on November 29th (74-50). BCMoore Line – Madrid by 8.83.
3. Class 1A District 15 – IKM-Manning (7-15) vs. Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (14-8) at AHSTW: The Wolves are coming off an upset of CAM, and they will look for another tonight against the Spartans. Exira/EHK won December 11th, 51-41, and they have a 3-1 lead in the Bound era. IKM-Manning beat the Spartans last year, 48-27. BCMoore Line – Exira/EHK by 6.88.
2. Class 2A District 16 – Red Oak (15-7) vs. Underwood (15-6) at Treynor: How about this? They’ve played eight times since the 2010-11 season, and they’ve both won four times. It’s been a back and forth series going Red Oak, Underwood, Red Oak, Underwood twice, Red Oak twice and then Underwood earlier this season. The Eagles won a 56-52 tight one not too long ago. Despite that, Red Oak is the computer favorite. I’ve got the call on FM 99.1 tonight. BCMoore Line – Red Oak by 2.50.
1. Class 1A District 16 – Coon Rapids-Bayard (16-6) at Boyer Valley (17-5): This should be a…wait for it….doozy! The two have played twice this season, split the games and they were decided by a total of nine points. Boyer Valley won on January 4th, 45-42, while CRB was a winner on February 4th, 53-47. That Crusaders win stopped an eight-game win streak for Boyer Valley in the series, which they now lead 14-4 during the Bound era. BCMoore Line – Coon Rapids-Bayard by 0.34.
Let’s go back to last night and see how the BCMoore computers did.
-Sergeant Bluff-Luton 49 Atlantic 25: The Warriors pulled away after a low-scoring and tight first half, but it wasn’t enough to cover up that 35.95 line.
-Fort Dodge 47 Sioux City North 36: Fort Dodge was the heavy favorite, and they were able to win comfortably. The Dodgers, though, did not cover the 19.01 line.
-Des Moines Christian 39 Harlan 27: “The wrong team is hosting.” Famous last words. It was tight for most of the way, but the Lions found much more offense late in the game and got the UPSET. Harlan, if you missed it, was favored by 6.00.
-Creston 59 Denison-Schleswig 56: This was expected to be a heck of a game, and that’s exactly how it turned out. The Monarchs won in double overtime earlier this year, but the Panthers get the most important one, although they didn’t cover the 4.02 line. Nobody in Creston is too upset about that, I’m sure.
-Sioux City West 51 Abraham Lincoln 36: This is a perfect example of how the computers can be a little off base. There’s no context in computers, and Sioux City West has all kinds of context, given the return of several starters about....oh, seven games ago. AL was favored by 3.32, and West has now won seven in a row. Call it an UPSET if you like.
-Lewis Central 49 Carroll 27: Here’s another line (Titans by 0.52) that was influenced without context. The Tigers had Shay Sinnard for the first 10 games, and that may have led to them keeping that line a little closer than it should have been. She has since been injured, and the Titans rolled in a very impressive and dominant performance. Finally a cover.
Favorites were 4-2 last night and 1-5 against the spread. Updated records for the favorites in the tournament trail…
Straight up: 69-11
ATS: 27-53
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmamail.com.