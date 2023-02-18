(KMAland) -- Friends and family, I’ve promised a blog per day — and I’m going to deliver. That said, I will have a bit more of an expansive look at some of the Friday results in a future blog. For now, let’s get to what’s happening tonight.
IOWA GIRLS CLASS 3A REGIONAL FINALS
I’m taking a look at every regional final in Class 3A tonight, and I’m also going back to when I made predictions on each of these regions.
No. 24 Harlan (14-7) at No. 16 Des Moines Christian (20-3)
Harlan and Des Moines Christian played just over a year ago, and it was Des Moines Christian emerging with the 39-27 win. Harlan also played them in January 2011 (a win as most of them were back then). Rubber match for a trip to state?
Previous Prediction: Atlantic over Van Meter. I thought this might be the region of chaos, and it almost turned out that way.
BCMoore Prediction: DSM Christian by 6.07.
No. 23 Algona (17-6) at No. 1 Estherville-Lincoln Central (23-0)
The undefeated top-ranked team in 3A is a major favorite to go over Algona, just as it did by 34 points earlier this season. Algona, though, does hold an 8-6 advantage in the series since Bound became a thing.
Previous Prediction: Estherville-Lincoln Central over Cherokee. Algona beat Cherokee, 52-44, in the last round.
BCMoore Prediction: E-LC by 38.41.
No. 8 Mount Vernon (16-7) at No. 3 Solon (21-2)
Yeah, these two are well aware of one another. This is the 34th time the two have played during the Bound era. Solon already has two wins over Mount Vernon this season — by 1 and by 6. They’ve also won eight consecutive against their counterparts.
Previous Prediction: Mount Vernon over Solon. It’s hard to beat a three times was the thinking.
BCMoore Prediction: Solon by 5.35.
No. 13 West Liberty (17-6) at No. 4 Benton (20-3)
West Liberty just beat Benton by seven 12 days ago, although the computers still think Benton is the favorite in this one.
Previous Prediction: Benton over West Liberty. Well, well, well. I got the two regional teams right. Time will tell if I can nail the prediction.
BCMoore Prediction: Benton by 11.04.
No. 10 Clear Lake (21-2) at No. 15 West Marshall (22-1)
This is the first time the two teams have played during the Bound era.
Previous Prediction: Clear Lake over West Marshall.
BCMoore Prediction: Clear Lake by 1.69.
No. 5 Unity Christian (18-5) at No. 2 Sioux Center (17-5)
Two of the top five teams playing in the round of 16? Whoopsies. Sioux Center rolled to a 71-46 win over Unity Christian earlier this season while Unity Christian has won four of the last six times the two have played.
Previous Prediction: Sioux Center over West Lyon. Note: Unity Christian knocked West Lyon out of contention in the regional semifinal.
BCMoore Prediction: Sioux Center by 4.56.
No. 21 Osage (21-2) at No. 7 Wahlert Catholic (17-6)
Believe it or not, this is the first time the two teams have played. The Osage wrestling fans might as well just take off early from state wrestling and get a gander at this one.
Previous Prediction: Wahlert Catholic over Waukon. Osage was a 13-point winner in a regional semifinal win over Waukon.
BCMoore Prediction: Wahlert by 12.73.
No. 9 Vinton-Shellsburg (16-7) at No. 14 Grinnell (18-5)
This is the fifth meeting between the two clubs, but it’s the second of this season. Vinton-Shellsburg was a winner by nine in that November meeting. It was the first time they had squared off since February of 2009.
Previous Prediction: Grinnell over Vinton-Shellsburg.
BCMoore Prediction: Vinton-Shellsburg by 4.06.
IOWA GIRLS CLASS 4A REGION 3
No. 8 LeMars (13-9) at No. 1 Bishop Heelan Catholic (20-2)
A pretty good matchup in a regional semifinal between the two Missouri River Conference rivals. Heelan has two wins this year over the Bulldogs — by 10 and by 16. They’re 20-2 against LeMars during the Bound era. The last time LeMars won in the series was February 2017.
BCMoore Prediction: Heelan by 15.92.
No. 14 Sergeant Bluff-Luton (13-9) at No. 9 Spencer (15-6)
Sergeant Bluff-Luton has a significant edge in the Bound series history, picking up wins in seven of the eight meetings. The Warriors were late January winners last season, but they’ll enter as dogs this time around. Spencer’s only win in the series was in January 2021.
BCMoore Prediction: Spencer by 5.43.
IOWA GIRLS CLASS 4A REGION 8
No. 29 Glenwood (14-8) at No. 10 Lewis Central (14-6)
Two prime rivals during the season and during the postseason, Glenwood trails in the series, 24-13, although they made a big run with 10 wins in the last 12 meetings. The two teams have split this year with Glenwood winning by one in December and Lewis Central snagging a 15-point win in February.
BCMoore Prediction: Lewis Central by 12.52.
IOWA GIRLS CLASS 5A REGION 2
No. 20 Abraham Lincoln (12-9) at No. 12 Sioux City East (16-4)
Sioux City East has won 20 of the 31 meetings between these two conference mates. They’ve also run off wins in their last seven of the series with AL last winning in January 2020. In the two games this season, East has wins by 18 and 22.
BCMoore Prediction: Sioux City East by 17.68.
IOWA GIRLS CLASS 5A REGION 4
No. 26 Sioux City West (11-12) at No. 2 Dowling Catholic (17-4)
This is the first time these two have played during the Bound era.
BCMoore Prediction: Dowling by 41.81.
On to the boys. I’ve adjusted the updated rankings and the updated spreads, although I am simply copying and pasting my Thursday previews from each particular meeting.
IOWA BOYS CLASS 1A SUBSTATE 5
No. 21 Montezuma (16-6) at No. 24 Moravia (21-1)
Moravia looks to win their 15th consecutive game in an original matchup. The Mohawks and Braves meet for the first time during the Bound era.
Player to Watch: Moravia took down Wayne by 37 this past Monday, led by another big night from senior Gage Hanes, who had 20 points.
BCMoore Prediction: Montezuma by 0.40.
IOWA BOYS CLASS 1A SUBSTATE 7
No. 98 Stanton (12-11) at No. 64 Lenox (13-9)
Stanton and Lenox have met plenty over the years, and this is the second time they’ve played this season. Lenox won the first meeting just 10 days ago by 20, and that snapped Stanton’s six-game win streak in the series. The Vikings own a 9-6 advantage in the Bound-era series history.
Player to Watch: Stanton sophomore Evan Gettler popped in a school-record tying seven 3-pointers and had 30 points for the Vikings in their win over Southwest Valley in the opening round of districts. Who did he tie? Well, just his head coach, Donnie Weis.
BCMoore Prediction: Lenox by 10.25.
No. 51 Coon Rapids-Bayard (13-9) at No. 69 Ankeny Christian (16-6)
Coon Rapids-Bayard and Ankeny Christian met two years and one day ago in this very round, and it was the Crusaders coming out on top by the narrowest of margins, 38-37. That’s the only time the two teams have met during the Bound era. CR-B beat CAM for the first time in three tries on Monday to get to this spot. Meanwhile, ACA rolled to a 15-point win over Glidden-Ralston.
Player to Watch: ACA junior Tyler Mahoney came off the bench to score 14 points on four made 3-pointers to lead the Eagles in their district win over Glidden-Ralston on Monday.
BCMoore Prediction: Coon Rapids-Bayard by 3.43.
IOWA BOYS CLASS 1A SUBSTATE 8
No. 56 Woodbine (16-6) at No. 25 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (18-4)
Round three this season between the two Rolling Valley Conference teams, and I don’t think anybody is going to complain about that. Well, maybe one side or the other, but I mean people with eyeballs that like to watch basketball games will enjoy it. Woodbine won the last one in OT on February 3rd while the Spartans rolled in January. We’re all hoping for one more like the last, right? Exira/EHK owns the Bound-era series advantage 14-5. They’re coming off a 70-48 win over St. Albert on Monday. Woodbine won in OT over Riverside, 53-50.
Player to Watch: It was a grinder on Monday, but the Tigers needed every last bit of the 22 points Carter Gruver scored for them. The sophomore went 8/9 from the free throw line, grabbed eight rebounds, had four steals and passed out three assists for another sterling performance in a long line of them.
BCMoore Prediction: Exira/EHK by 14.91.
No. 33 Tri-Center (13-9) at No. 50 East Mills (20-3)
This is the first time these two schools have had the pleasure of playing one another during the Bound era. A little surprising, but that’s the truth. Tri-Center routed Heartland Christian by nearly 50 points on Monday while East Mills got a little bit of a push from Logan-Magnolia. Well, more than a little bit of a push. They were trailing as late as the 5 minute mark in the fourth quarter.
Player to Watch: East Mills senior Braden West had 21 points for the Wolverines, as they outscored the Panthers by a 13-2 margin in the final eight minutes.
BCMoore Prediction: Tri-Center by 3.92.
IOWA BOYS CLASS 2A SUBSTATE 2
No. 57 Greene County (10-12) at No. 20 Kuemper Catholic (15-6)
Kuemper Catholic and Greene County meet for the sixth time in Bound history, and it’s the second time this season. The Knights won on December 17th of this season by 30 points, which followed up their 21-point win in the regular season last year. They’re now 4-1 against the Rams during the Bound era. Greene County had to play their way to this game by knocking off Woodward-Granger by 22 on Monday.
Player to Watch: The Knights have maintained plenty of balance all season, but it’s been led by the scoring and efficient shooting of junior Michael Kasperbauer, who averages 13.7 points per game while shooting 51.3% from the field.
BCMoore Prediction: Kuemper by 21.93.
