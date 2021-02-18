(KMAland) -- Oh, man. The tournament trail giveth, the tournament trail taketh away.
My game last night figured to be low scoring and any big run on either side would likely spell doom for the other. And that’s what I was thinking when East Mills went on a 9-0 run to end the third and start the fourth. It was a game long struggle for the Wolverines, but once they found their first lead since all the way back in the first, I figured they might run away and hide.
To Sidney’s credit, it went the other way. Like, completely. The Cowboys scored the next 14 points, and that made all – truly, all – the difference in their 45-31 road district win over the Wolverines.
The game aside, can I just say how much I enjoyed how much was on the line in each of the four games between these two teams this year? Look:
-Game 1: Winner takes over the lead in the Corner Conference.
-Game 2: Corner Conference Tournament Championship.
-Game 3: An outright conference title for East Mills, a share of the conference title for Sidney.
-Game 4: Only the whole dang season.
East Mills won twice, Sidney won twice. But in the end, the most important game of them all was last night, and the Cowboys are moving along. Let’s take a look at last night’s predictions and results from the BCMoore system.
BOYS PREDICTION: East Mills by 1.76 over Sidney
RESULT: This was a toss-up in every single way. Everyone said that very same thing before the game, and the computers agreed. And then the 14-0 run happened, and the Cowboys won going away.
DIFFERENCE: 15.76 (and wrong)
BOYS PREDICTION: CAM by 19.97 over Fremont-Mills
RESULT: CAM has been playing some terrific basketball of late, and they flew past this spread on their way to a 45-point win.
DIFFERENCE: 25.03
GIRLS PREDICTION: Fort Dodge by 23.46 over Sioux City North
RESULT: Whoof. The Dodgers covered this one quite easily, winning by 48.
DIFFERENCE: 24.54
GIRLS PREDICTION: Panorama by 23.27 over Shenandoah
RESULT: Like I wrote yesterday, the system didn’t know about Shenandoah’s top scorer, Ava Wolf, being unavailable. Tough 47-point loss for the Fillies, but I’d say they had a better-than-expected season at 11-11. Big things to come.
DIFFERENCE: 23.73
GIRLS PREDICTION: Abraham Lincoln by 41.19 over Thomas Jefferson
RESULT: It was much closer than the prediction, but Abraham Lincoln had some room for error on their way to a 19-point win.
DIFFERENCE: 22.19
GIRLS PREDICTION: Cherokee by 34.56 over Atlantic
RESULT: Atlantic put their best foot forward and easily covered the spread, but the Trojans fell to top-ranked Cherokee by 15.
DIFFERENCE: 19.56
BOYS PREDICTION: Nodaway Valley by 22.44 over Bedford
RESULT: The Wolverines covered this one pretty easily, knocking off their POI rivals by 38.
DIFFERENCE: 15.56
GIRLS PREDICTION: Lewis Central by 0.46 over Carroll
RESULT: As it turns out, the Hawkeye Ten Conference toughened Lewis Central up quite well. The Titans were 14-point winners here.
DIFFERENCE: 13.54
BOYS PREDICTION: Mount Ayr by 43.21 over Southeast Warren
RESULT: The Raiders didn’t cover the big spread, but they were still dominant winners by 30 points.
DIFFERENCE: 13.21
GIRLS PREDICTION: Ames by 20.27 over Sioux City West
RESULT: Closer than expected. Ames ended up with an 11-point win here.
DIFFERENCE: 9.27
BOYS PREDICTION: Lamoni by 4.37 over Mormon Trail
RESULT: Once again, BCMoore’s sytem reigns supreme. Despite a loss to Mormon Trail this year, Lamoni was the favorite thanks to their overall body of work. And then they went ahead and won the dang thing at the buzzer by 2.
DIFFERENCE: 2.37
GIRLS PREDICTION: LeMars by 38.29 over Storm Lake
RESULT: Outstanding work here, BCMoore computers. LeMars rolled, and they rolled by nearly exactly the predicted total – 38 points. Frankly, it’s these kind of on-the-nose predictions that keep me going.
DIFFERENCE: .29
GIRLS PREDICTION: Bishop Heelan Catholic by 5.21 over Sioux Center
RESULT: And you though the .29 was going to be the winner. Heelan won this one by five (in overtime) to take the cake for the best prediction of the night.
DIFFERENCE: .21
All right, that’s 13 games with one wrong and six others with a spread difference of over 15! Good thing for those last three games between .21 and 2.37, or I would have just ripped this all up and tossed it in the trash.
Let’s see if the system can do a little better tonight. We’ve got 13 matchups between Class 1A and 2A districts that involve at least one KMAland conference school. A quick note: These spreads do not include the opening district wins and are based on my math. Here we go:
13. Sidney (15-5) at Tri-Center (18-3) – Class 1A District 14
The Tri-Center lengthy 1-3-1 is never an easy thing to prepare for. When you’ve basically got 12 waking hours (maybe) to do it, that makes it even more difficult. This is the first time the two have met during the QuikStats era. You can hear it on the KMAX-Stream. BCMoore line: Tri-Center by 33.07.
12. Lenox (12-9) at Martensdale-St. Marys (21-0) – Class 1A District 13
This is the second matchup between the two this year. The first was all Blue Devils, as they rolled to a 43-point win. This has been a nice turnaround season for the Tigers, and they’re going to need an even bigger turnaround to get a big upset. BCMoore line: Martensdale-St. Marys by 30.57.
11. Central Decatur (13-7) at Van Meter (14-6) – Class 2A District 15
The names graduate, but the tradition stays the same for Van Meter. They’re still very talented, despite their fewest wins since 2014-15. Of course, they’ve played a very difficult schedule so the record can be deceiving. This is the third straight year the two programs have played with Van Meter winning 61-33 last year and 74-28 in 2019. BCMoore line: Van Meter by 26.85.
10. Kuemper Catholic (9-13) at OABICG (19-1) – Class 2A District 1
Kuemper Catholic looks to do the unthinkable tonight when they walk into Cooper Dejean’s house. They’re playing very, very well of late with some solid wins and tight losses that should give them enough confidence to take a shot at this beast. The Falcons, though, have won 14 straight and are scoring over 70 points per game. BCMoore line: OABCIG by 25.43.
9. Red Oak (10-11) at Treynor (17-4) – Class 2A District 16
If this is the 9th-best game of the night then this must be a pretty good night of hoops. Treynor has rolled in the four previous meetings between the two programs, but the last time they played was 2017. Regardless of the result, this is the most wins for the Red Oak program and first in double digits since 2012-13. Hear this one tonight on AM 960. BCMoore line: Treynor by 18.91.
8. Woodbine (15-6) at St. Albert (9-12) – Class 1A District 16
Woodbine had their great postseason run stopped by St. Albert last year, so let’s call this a little revenge game for the Tigers. The Falcons, of course, would just like it to be a game on their road to another state tournament. BCMoore line: St. Albert by 12.14.
7. Murray (14-6) at Mount Ayr (17-4) – Class 1A District 12
The two programs played just one month ago with Mount Ayr winning by nine in a low-scoring affair. The Raiders have also won the last four meetings between the two, but it is an even 9 to 9 since the advent of QuikStats. BCMoore line: Mount Ayr by 10.99.
6. Lamoni (13-5) at Moravia (18-4) – Class 1A District 12
Moravia has been really good down the stretch with wins in their last four and only two losses in their last 10. Both of those defeats were tight defeats at the hands of Ankeny Christian. Lamoni, though, does have a little feather in the cap from a 54-47 win from back in early December, and the Demons have won their last six against the Mohawks. This could steal the show tonight. BCMoore line: Moravia by 9.23.
5. Coon Rapids-Bayard (6-9) at Ogden (12-9) – Class 1A District 15
Coon Rapids-Bayard’s surprise win over Ankeny Christian Academy was not included in this prediction, so take it for what it’s worth. The Crusaders surprised a lot of people with that victory. Can they pull another? They do have the confidence of beating this Bulldogs team last January, but Ogden is 5-1 in matchups between the two since 2011. BCMoore line: Ogden by 7.47.
4. Clarinda (10-10) at AHSTW (19-2) – Class 2A District 16
After a thrilling win over Underwood on Monday, the Cardinals hit the road to battle another Western Iowa Conference foe. You know about Clarinda and their knack for close games, but AHSTW has been on that same run lately with results of -4, +6, +3 and +3 to close the regular season. The last time the two played it was a 77-67 win for AHSTW in February 2015. Hear me tonight on FM 99.1 for this one. BCMoore line: AHSTW by 7.07.
3. Nodaway Valley (14-8) at Earlham (12-7) – Class 1A District 13
Another doozy of a matchup with teams that have very similar profiles, although the Earlham offense and Nodaway Valley defense appear to be a shade better than its counterpart. Earlham does have a win over this year’s Wolverine team – 52-47 in January – and it figures to be another tight battle in Earlham tonight. BCMoore line: Earlham by 4.93.
2. Riverside (11-10) at CAM (14-8) – Class 1A District 14
When I first looked at the matchups, this was one that really stood out to me as one that might be in the No. 1 spot. Instead, it’s No. 2. The Bulldogs nabbed their first postseason win since the Ricky Williams years last time out, and they’ll need a really solid effort to take down a CAM team with eight wins in their last 10. This is a rare meeting, too, with CAM winning in 2016 and Riverside rolling in 2013 – also in the postseason. BCMoore line: CAM by 1.03.
1. Boyer Valley (11-5) at West Harrison (17-5) – Class 1A District 16
The third meeting between these two evenly-matched teams since the beginning of January. West Harrison won by 6 in January and by 11 earlier this month. Can they go 3 for 3 and keep their incredible streak of wins (14) rolling along? This will undoubtedly be the toughest one to grab. It always is in the postseason. BCMoore line: West Harrison by 0.86.
Enjoy the basketball, wherever you are.
