(KMAland) -- Whoever invented 6:30 doubleheaders needs to be called to the principal’s office.
Hey, it’s me. I’m back again with another rousing rendition of my daily tournament trail blog. I believe this is the 8th night, but after that 6:30 doubleheader it sure feels like the 15th. What’s the purpose of 6:30 being the start time when we start them all at 6:00 all season long? And you know what? I think 5:30 sounds pretty good, too. Do I hear a call for 4:30? And I'm not talking about the time I went to bed this morning.
That’s enough rabble rousing for the day. There are 10 KMAland-relevant games on the slate this evening, and they are all Class 1A and 2A regional semifinals. Here’s a rundown and preview of each game, ranking them while using the BCMoore Rankings projection system.
10. Class 1A Region 2 – Audubon (16-8) at Newell-Fonda (21-1): When you look at your regional bracket in Class 1A, you first look for one name. It’s Newell-Fonda. You don’t really want to see them lingering in your bracket. They’re the best girls basketball program in the state, using things like state tournament appearances, state tournament wins and state championships. For the second straight year, Audubon found Newell-Fonda in their bracket. Last year, the Mustangs won 78-36. They also played in February 2016, and it was a 65-47 win for N-F. BCMoore Line – Newell-Fonda by 42.54.
9. Class 1A Region 7 – Southeast Warren (15-8) at North Mahaska (21-1): Here’s North Mahaska being good again. They’re outscoring their opponents by more than 20 points per game this season, and they’re meeting Southeast Warren in a February game for the third time in the past four seasons. North Mahaska won in 2020 (60-28) and 2019 (68-17). BCMoore Line – North Mahaska by 29.06.
8. Class 2A Region 8 – IKM-Manning (8-14) at Underwood (20-2): This one was brought on by a very large IKM-Manning upset of Logan-Magnolia. If they were to turn the trick again tonight, it would be an even bigger upset. Underwood won both matchups this year by large margins – 30 on January 11th and 40 on November 30th. They’ve also won the last five matchups between the two, although IKM-Manning leads the Bound-era series, 11 to 6. Check this one out tonight on the KMAX-Stream. BCMoore Line – Underwood by 29.01.
7. Class 2A Region 8 – West Central Valley (11-10) at Treynor (20-2): This is the first meeting between the two programs. Fun stat of the day: West Central Valley averages 37.0 points per game and allows….37.0 points per game. Treynor is averaging 28.5 points allowed per game, which is pretty outstanding. BCMoore Line – Treynor by 25.17.
6. Class 1A Region 8 – East Mills (19-4) at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (21-1): This is the first matchup between the two KMAland programs, and it couldn’t be a bigger game for this seven-person East Mills squad. If memory serves, the Spartans have a bit of experience in playing with a small number, although they’ve added since last year. All of this is just to say that I need to fill a paragraph, and since the two programs don’t have any history together I’m talking about the number of players on the teams. Listen to Ryan Matheny tonight on AM 960. BCMoore Line – Exira/EHK by 21.00.
5. Class 1A Region 7 – Lamoni (20-4) at Martensdale-St. Marys (22-1): There are 42 combined wins between these two programs, and that could be the high for tonight. Martensdale-St. Marys has won the two previous meetings in the Bound era, taking a 55-40 win on February 21st, 2020, and a 67-30 triumph on February 20th, 2009. So, this is the earliest matchup between the two, and they’ve all come in regional play. BCMoore Line – Martensdale-St. Marys by 20.32.
4. Class 2A Region 7 – Central Decatur (14-8) at Panorama (22-1): These two were on a two-year cycle for a bit. They played in the 2012 postseason (Panorama by 5), the 2014 postseason (Panorama by 27) and the 2016 postseason (Central Decatur by 10). They took a few years off of that cycle and are back and playing in the postseason again. BCMoore Line – Panorama by 18.79.
3. Class 2A Region 7 – Earlham (16-6) at Nodaway Valley (19-3): The hottest team in KMAland has won 14 straight, and the Wolverines meet Earlham for an 11th time in the history of Bound. They’ve had an annual meeting dating back to the 2013-14 season, and the Wolverines have a 6 to 4 advantage with wins in their last three. That includes a 75-46 rout on January 29th of this season. BCMoore Line – Nodaway Valley by 17.21.
2. Class 1A Region 2 – Woodbine (20-3) at Remsen St. Mary’s (20-2): Another regional semifinal with two teams that have at least 20 wins. This is the first meeting between the two, and it’s just a real difficult draw for a team that has been impressive all season. Honestly, if Woodbine could up and move 30 miles south or so they might not be thrown into this deal. But here we are. BCMoore Line – Remsen St. Mary’s by 16.50.
1. Class 1A Region 8 – CAM (19-4) at Stanton (23-0): The Viqueens have won six of the eight matchups between these two programs. That includes the last three, and it includes a 45-34 victory earlier this season on January 27th. CAM last beat Stanton February 13th, 2018. I’ve got this one (this doozy!) tonight on FM 99.1. BCMoore Line – Stanton by 2.76.
There you have it, folks. The IGHSAU doing their thing with nine of the 10 regional semifinal matchups in the area posting a 16.50 spread or higher. It’s a different world from what we see in the IHSAA, isn’t it? Speaking of…
Let’s get a rundown of last night’s results in 1A and 2A district semifinal play.
-AHSTW 60 Audubon 34: This was tight at halftime, but AHSTW awoke from their slumber and ran out to a 26-point win. They didn’t quite get to the spread of 32.37.
-Pella Christian 59 Central Decatur 35: BCMoore’s projection ended up pretty, pretty close here with Pella Christian winning by 24 on a 26.82 spread.
-Martensdale-St. Marys 50 Colo-Nesco 34: Another one that turned out pretty close to the spread, but it didn’t quite get there. MSTM wins by 16 on an 18.82 spread.
-West Harrison 58 Tri-Center 57: Tri-Center nearly pulled the big upset of the night, but Mason McIntosh had other ideas in hitting a game-winning 3 at the horn. Our Matt Hays was right there watching and enjoying this doozy(!). The Hawkeyes, which won by 29 on December 6th, will take the win despite not covering the 16.42 spread.
-Treynor 54 Clarinda 53: I was a little leery of that 12.66 line yesterday. I even mentioned I was “a little surprised” to see it so high. And Clarinda was an Ethan Dickerson blocked shot away from pulling the trick in Treynor’s home gym. Alas, Treynor – a 12.66 favorite – won by 1.
-South Central Calhoun 64 Kuemper Catholic 50: South Central Calhoun had never beat Kuemper Catholic during the Bound era. That whole thing is over now, and the Titans are the first cover of the evening (11.71).
-North Mahaska 66 Mount Ayr 60: I had a pretty good feeling Mount Ayr would cover this, and I thought there was a better than average chance they would win. They had been playing such good basketball of late, and they did again last night. The seedings in this district seem a little weird, don’t they? And let’s be clear: This wasn’t the IHSAA’s doing. The seeds come from the coaches’ seeding meeting. Anyway, North Mahaska did not cover their 11.42 spread.
-Moravia 54 Lamoni 34: Moravia pulled away to take the win and cover the 10.82 spread here.
-East Mills 54 Bedford 40: The Wolverines do a couple of things that stand out here. First, they avenged their earlier loss this season to Bedford. Second, they covered the 9.37 spread.
-St. Albert 58 Stanton 43: The Falcons also pull the covering trick here. St. Albert was favored by 9.27 coming into the game.
-Madrid 72 Ankeny Christian 54: The Madrid Tigers are yet another favorite to cover the BCMoore spread from last night. It was just 8.83, and they flew on past it for the 18-point win.
-Exira/EHK 46 IKM-Manning 42: A tightish spread of 6.88, and it was a tight game all night. Eventually, the Spartans grabbed the four-point win to move favorites to 12-0. The cover did not happen, though.
-Red Oak 60 Underwood 49: The Tigers, despite an earlier loss to Underwood, were the 2.50 point favorite. While that line looked pretty good throughout the game, Red Oak pulled away for the 11-point win and the cover.
-Coon Rapids-Bayard 40 Boyer Valley 30: Impressive stuff again from the Crusaders, which locked down the Bulldogs on their home floor. They were merely 0.34 favorites, and they handled the business to give the favorites a .500 record for the night.
Friends and family, the BCMoore favorites had some tough games, but they were a perfect 14-0 straight up last night. Against the spread was pretty good, relatively speaking, in finishing 7-7.
Overall Straight Up: 83-11
Overall ATS: 34-60
Enjoy the games tonight!
