(KMAland) -- Better late than never?
I had a little fatherly duties this morning and early afternoon, but I hope you will forgive me with a full rundown of tonight’s 3A regional finals and other 4A and 5A KMAland-relevant matchups. We’ll also touch on last night’s results after we rank these 13 games.
13. Class 5A Region 1 — Thomas Jefferson (1-20) at Johnston (21-0): This is the first time the two programs have squared off in the Bound era, and it appears Johnston is pretty good if their 21-0 record is to be believed. Johnston wins by an average of 32.4 points per game. Curiously, they are not favored to win by that much. BCMoore Line — Johnston by 28.12.
12. Class 3A Region 6 — Ballard (20-3) vs. Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont (18-5) at Pleasantville: What better site for this one than beautiful Pleasantville, USA? The two will play for a trip to the state tournament, and you might remember that Ballard won last year’s Class 4A state championship. The Bombers have been to 17 state tournaments while EBF hasn’t been as a unit. Eddyville did go in 1939 and 1967, though. These two have not played in the Bound era. BCMoore Line — Ballard by 27.76.
11. Class 3A Region 7 — Des Moines Christian (17-6) vs. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (19-4) at Denison: Des Moines Christian was the computer’s underdog in their regional semifinal with Harlan, but here they are looking for their fifth state tournament since 2014. SBL last went to state in 2011. The two teams have not played in the Bound era. BCMoore Line — Sergeant Bluff-Luton by 22.65.
10. Class 3A Region 1 — Forest City (16-7) vs. West Lyon (22-1) at Emmetsburg: Forest City has never been to a state tournament in school history, but West Lyon is looking for their sixth overall and second straight. And the folks of West Lyon are big favorites in the first Bound-era meeting. BCMoore Line — West Lyon by 20.78.
9. Class 5A Region 2 — Sioux City West (9-12) at Sioux City East (14-7): Don’t let the record fool you. Sioux City West is for real, and they’ve won seven in a row since a 2-12 start. Frankly, it’s one of my favorite stories of the season. East won both games this year, and they were actually the last team to beat West on January 24th. The Black Raiders have a 21-16 lead in matchups during the Bound era. BCMoore Line — Sioux City East by 20.54.
8. Class 4A Region 1 — LeMars (10-12) at Bishop Heelan Catholic (19-2): The Missouri River Conference rivals have played 19 times before during the Bound era, and Heelan has owned the series with 17 wins. They also won the two January matchups by 19 apiece. LeMars’ last win in the series was February 18th, 2017. They celebrated the five-year anniversary just last night. BCMoore Line — Heelan by 20.02.
7. Class 4A Region 8 — Creston (12-9) at Winterset (13-8): This has been a good series over the years with Creston holding a slight 8 to 7 advantage during the Bound era. Winterset, however, did beat Creston back in November, 55-39. That snapped a seven-game winning streak for the Panthers in the series. BCMoore Line — Winterset by 19.59.
6. Class 4A Region 8 — Lewis Central (12-10) at Glenwood (17-4): The other side of the region has Glenwood and Lewis Central matching up on KMA 960 with live video streaming available at this very website. LC leads the all-time series 24-10, but Glenwood has won eight of the last nine matchups. Of course, the lone loss was a postseason game (a 2020 state semifinal). BCMoore Line — Glenwood by 18.78.
5. Class 3A Region 2 — Clear Lake (18-4) vs. Estherville Lincoln Central (22-2) at Algona: Clear Lake goes for their eighth state tournament, their third straight and their seventh since 2014 here. ELC has also been seven times, including their last trip in 2019. This is the first meeting of the Bound era. BCMoore Line — Eshterville Lincoln Central by 17.83.
4. Class 3A Region 3 — Center Point-Urbana (20-3) vs. Vinton-Shellsburg (15-8) at Xavier: CPU missed state last year, but they’re hoping to get back for the seventh time in the last nine years and the ninth time overall. Vinton-Shellsburg last showed up in Des Moines this time of year in 1999. They will go for their fifth state tournament appearance. There is all kinds of history, too, with Center Point-Urbana winning 20 of the last 25 matchups. However, the two did split their two games this year. BCMoore Line — Center Point-Urbana by 14.24.
3. Class 3A Region 4 — Davenport Assumption (14-9) vs. Mid-Prairie (15-8) at Iowa City West: Assumption looks to make a run at their 18th state tournament. This would also mark their third straight, fifth in the last six years and 15th in the last 18. Mid-Prairie has been to seven state tournaments, but they’ve sat out the last four. Tonight marks the 14-year anniversary of the last time these two met. On that night in 2008, it was Assumption winning, 53-26.
2. Class 3A Region 8 — Cherokee (15-8) vs. Unity Christian (22-1) at Sioux City East: The Braves look for an eighth state tournament appearance and second in a row while Unity Christian also goes for a second straight and ninth in school history. Cherokee and Unity Christian have split their previous eight matchups with the Braves winning the last two in December ’20 and December ’19.
1. Class 3A Region 5 — Roland-Story (18-5) vs. West Marshall (22-2) at Ankeny Centennial: Roland-Story was in Des Moines last season, too, and will look for their ninth banner as a program. West Marshall has been 10 times, but they have not been since 2019. Roland-Story won the first five Bound-era matchups between the two, but West Marshall has taken eh last two, and they both came this year (43-32 on February 8th and 52-40 on January 7th). BCMoore Line — Roland-Story 5.47
Here’s the rundown from Friday evening…
-Newell-Fonda 75 Audubon 39: You know, I think it might be time for the state to issue a promotion up a class or two for Newell-Fonda. They beat a fantastic Audubon team by 36, although some might note they did not cover the 42.54 spread.
-North Mahaska 56 Southeast Warren 34: There was a power outage at North Mahaska and this game didn’t start until 10 bells or something. What a nightmare. The 22-point win did not cover the 29.06.
-Underwood 61 IKM-Manning 20: The Eagles were very, very impressive in this one, flying past the 29.01 spread for the cover.
-Treynor 45 West Central Valley 34: The Cardinals were 25.17 favorites, and they turned it on in the second half for another double-digit win. Just not quite a cover.
-Exira/EHK 58 East MIlls 40: Impressive stuff again from the Spartans, but they were unable to get to the 21.00 spread.
-Martensdale-St. Marys 69 Lamoni 49: Continued impressive performances from MSTM here. The Blue Devils were just 0.32 away from covering that 20.32 line.
-Panorama 57 Central Decatur 28: The Panthers handle business here with a 29-point win on an 18.79 spread.
-Nodaway Valley 67 Earlham 50: The BCMoore computers nearly n ailed this one, too, projecting a 17.21 win. Since you can’t win by 17.21, the next best thing is 17. That, however, is not a cover.
-Remsen St. Mary’s 69 Woodbine 45: RSM ends up grabbing a cover of the 16.50 spread. Pretty impressive stuff.
-Stanton 56 CAM 47: The BCMoore spread of 2.76 played out throughout the night with both teams trading big shots. The Viqueens did hit some free throws down the stretch to cover up the number.
That is another perfect night for favorites straight up (10-0), and they had a solid 4-6 mark against the spread.
Overall Straight Up: 93-11
Overall ATS: 38-66
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmamail.com.