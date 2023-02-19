(KMAland) -- The week was hectic and the weekend was even more. That’s why the Sunday blog is about 12 hours late. But it’s never too late to do our pairings breakdown. Here’s a look at the Class 3A and 4A substate pairings released by the Iowa High School Athletic Association this past Monday.
CLASS 3A SUBSTATE 1
Ranked Teams: No. 8 Webster City, No. 10 Bishop Heelan Catholic
KMAland Teams: Denison-Schleswig, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sergeant Bluff-Luton
First Round Matchups (with BCMoore Rankings): 43 Gilbert at 27 Webster City, 23 Denison-Schleswig at 12 ADM, 38 LeMars at 5 Bishop Heelan Catholic, 22 Carroll at 20 Sergeant Bluff-Luton
Analysis: Denison-Schleswig’s placement here really has me scratching my head. A Hawkeye Ten Conference championship gets you a trip to Adel against the second-best team in this bracket, according to the computers. And it’s a matchup against a team that beat them by 28 during one of their worst stretches of play this season. Maybe your thought is that loss wrote the story for them, but there ARE 20 other games out there that they played. And if you look at some of the other matchups involving Hawkeye Ten teams that they beat for the league’s championship, you really have to wonder what in the heck they did to deserve this pairing. That said, if they can somehow turn around that 28-point loss, I would hardly be surprised to see them win the substate. For now, though, they may very well have the single worst draw for a team that is 11 games above .500 I’ve ever seen.
Prediction: Sergeant Bluff-Luton over ADM. Tournament time is SBL time. You know this.
CLASS 3A SUBSTATE 2
Ranked Teams: No. 3 MOC-Floyd Valley
First Round Matchups (with BCMoore Rankings): 59 Storm Lake at 14 MOC-Floyd Valley, 36 Spirit Lake at 41 Sioux Center, 62 Perry at 30 Humboldt, 49 Spencer at 31 Algona
Analysis: This sets up very nicely for MOC-Floyd Valley, which is highly ranked by the committee while not having the best computer numbers. They are fun, though, scoring 75.8 points per game this season, ranking second in Class 3A. However, it’s been against the 59th-ranked strength of schedule. Their best win of the year came against a Class 2A team, so it could be interesting to see how they do against some of the upper-echelon teams in 3A when/if they get to Des Moines.
Prediction: MOC-Floyd Valley over Humboldt. Note: The only team averaging more points per game than MOC-Floyd Valley this year in 3A is….Humboldt (77.9 PPG). I love it.
CLASS 3A SUBSTATE 3
Ranked Teams: No. 2 Clear Lake
Matchups (with BCMoore Rankings): 56 Hampton-Dumont at 4 Clear Lake, 25 Ballard at 40 Nevada, 64 Saydel at 7 North Polk, 39 Boone at 9 Winterset
Analysis: Clear Lake has been cruising through the season with the best point differential in Class 3A, winning by just under 25 points per game. They’re doing it against the 50th-ranked schedule in the class, but they are absolutely doing it with the No. 4 offense (72.2 PPG) and No. 1 defense (47.3 PPG). The only thing that may be stand in their way is a potential substate final meeting with a fellow computer top 10 team in Winterset, which knows a thing or two about winning in the postseason and has played the No. 15 schedule in 3A. You know what? Let’s call for the upset.
Prediction: Winterset over Clear Lake.
CLASS 3A SUBSTATE 4
Ranked Teams: No. 5 Marion
Matchups (with BCMoore Rankings): 60 Vinton-Shellsburg at 8 Marion, 32 West Delaware at 28 Decorah, 50 Independence at 21 Charles City, 55 Crestwood at 24 Mount Vernon
Analysis: Pretty good road here for Marion, which comes in to the postseason off of a loss to Williamsburg in their final regular season game. None of their numbers really stand out, but I would just call them solid. This is a solid team with a pretty favorable draw.
Prediction: Marion over Charles City.
CLASS 3A SUBSTATE 5
Ranked Teams: No. 4 Xavier
Matchups (with BCMoore Rankings): 57 Clear Creek-Amana at 1 Xavier, 11 Western Dubuque at 37 Center Point-Urbana, 45 Central DeWitt at 18 Assumption, 29 Maquoketa at 6 Wahlert Catholic
Analysis: Well, they sure are going to make Xavier earn it. Xavier, which has played the No. 2 schedule in Class 3A, is joined in the bracket by the team that played the No. 1 ranked schedule, although Western Dubuque will have to win on the road to get to a meeting with Xavier. And if Xavier can get past those first two opponents, they would see either Assumption (No. 10 schedule) or Wahlert Catholic (No. 3 schedule) — two more teams with a gaggle of losses while still maintaining strong metrics.
Prediction: Xavier over Wahlert.
CLASS 3A SUBSTATE 6
Ranked Teams: No. 6 Newton, No. 9 Mount Pleasant
Matchups (with BCMoore Rankings): 47 Oskaloosa at 3 Newton, 44 Fairfield at 42 Washington, 58 Fort Madison at 19 Mount Pleasant, 61 Keokuk at 16 Solon
Analysis: Newton is the headliner of the group, and they’re highly successful thanks to a defense that is giving up just 49.4 points per game (5th in 3A). They have lost two of their last four games entering the postseason, but those losses came to undefeated Bondurant-Farrar and Class 4A’s Norwalk. A Solon/Mount Pleasant substate semifinal would be of interest, as both of those teams carry top-10 ranked defenses (Mount Pleasant is No. 10, Solon is No. 2). We’ve had the substate of offense (Substate 2), the substate of strength of schedule (Substate 5) and now we have the substate of defense.
Prediction: Newton over Solon.
CLASS 3A SUBSTATE 7
Ranked Teams: No. 7 Waverly-Shell Rock
Matchups (with BCMoore Rankings): 63 South Tama at 13 Waverly-Shell Rock, 51 Knoxville at 15 Pella, 53 Benton at 17 Williamsburg, 46 Grinnell at 10 Des Moines Hoover
Analysis: If it comes to pass, Waverly-Shell Rock could have to beat No. 15 and No. 10 or No. 17 on their way to state. That makes some sense. Good set of pairings here. However, it’s quite likely Hoover would be the favorite in a Hoover/W-SR substate final. They’ve played the No. 4 ranked schedule this season, but they are still looking for a signature win. Maybe they get it here. Or…
Prediction: Waverly-Shell Rock over Hoover.
CLASS 3A SUBSTATE 8
Ranked Teams: No. 1 Bondurant-Fararr
KMAland Teams: Atlantic, Creston, Glenwood, Harlan, Lewis Central
Matchups (with BCMoore Rankings): 52 Carlisle at 2 Bondurant-Farrar, 48 Creston at 34 Clarke, 54 Atlantic at 35 Glenwood, 33 Lewis Central at 26 Harlan
Analysis: The should-have-been Denison substate. All kidding aside, Denison-Schleswig probably got a much worse first-round matchup than they deserved, but they are in a substate where they would have a better chance of making it to state. Bondurant-Farrar is undefeated against a top-20 schedule and rank in the top 20 in both offense (68.2 PPG) and defense (54.6 PPG). They’re real, real good. Whomever wins the Hawkeye Ten Invitational on the bottom half of the bracket will have a tall task ahead of them.
KMAland Homer Prediction: Glenwood upsets Bondurant-Farrar after a great battle with a banged-up Harlan team.
Cover My Tracks Prediction: Bondurant-Farrar over Glenwood.
CLASS 4A SUBSTATE 1
Ranked Teams: No. 6 Norwalk, No. 10 Sioux City East
KMAland Teams: Thomas Jefferson, Sioux City East, Sioux City North, Sioux City West
Matchups (with BCMoore Rankings): 45 Sioux City North at 35 Sioux City West, SCN/SCW at 9 Norwalk, 48 Thomas Jefferson at 6 Johnston, TJ/Johnston at 11 Sioux City East
Analysis: Whew. This is some sort of substate. According to the computers, they’ve grouped three teams within the top 11 in a six-person pod. It’s worth noting, Johnston is 10-11 while playing the No. 4 ranked schedule. That’s why they’re so high and playing a pig-tail game. Norwalk’s success is tied to a top-five defense (47.4 PPG) while Sioux City East has both a top-six offense (70.2 PPG) and defense (49.0 PPG). Whomever emerges from this one will have earned it.
Prediction: Sioux City East over Norwalk. And I don’t even need to call it a homer pick!
CLASS 4A SUBSTATE 2
Ranked Teams: No. 8 Ankeny Centennial, No. 9 Cedar Falls
Matchups (with BCMoore Rankings): 33 Prairie at 19 Iowa City West, 47 Fort Dodge at 20 Dowling Catholic, ICW/Prairie at 7 Ankeny Centennial, Dowling/Fort Dodge at 10 Cedar Falls
Analysis: All signs point towards a Centennial/Cedar Falls substate final, but Dowling has been known to muck things up a time or two. Plus, they will have no surprises having played the top-ranked schedule in 4A. That said…
Prediction: Cedar Falls over Ankeny Centennial
CLASS 4A SUBSTATE 3
Ranked Teams: No. 7 Dubuque Senior
Matchups (with BCMoore Rankings): 38 Muscatine at 27 Davenport Central, 43 Dubuque Hempstead at 12 Pleasant Valley, Davenport Central/Muscatine at 5 Dubuque Senior, Pleasant Valley/Hempstead at 23 Bettendorf
Analysis: Pretty good setup for Dubuque Senior, although Pleasant Valley might be one to watch as they tout the No. 4 ranked defense in 4A, giving up just 46.3 PPG. Senior, though, does have the No. 1 defense (42.9 PPG) to go along with a No. 9 offense (64.6 PPG). Bettendorf, to their credit, gives up just 51.8 PPG and ranks 8th.
Prediction: Dubuque Senior over Pleasant Valley
CLASS 4A SUBSTATE 4
Ranked Teams: No. 1 Cedar Rapids Kennedy
Matchups (with BCMoore Rankings): 37 Davenport North at 26 Davenport West, 46 Clinton at 36 Burlington, Davenport West/Davenport North at 1 Cedar Rapids Kennedy, Clinton/Burlington at North 25 Scott
Analysis: Cedar Rapids Kennedy won’t have to see anyone ranked above No. 25 analytically for them to get to state. That makes sense, given the success they’ve had this season while averaging 76.1 points and giving up just 45.7 per game against the No. 19 ranked schedule. Both of those numbers rank within the top 3 in 4A. I had a chance early this year to pop in on one of the 4A rankings committee meetings, and I hard someone say this about Kennedy: “They’re really, really, really good.” He was right!
Prediction: Cedar Rapids Kennedy over North Scott.
CLASS 4A SUBSTATE 5
Ranked Teams: No. 4 WDM Valley
Matchups (with BCMoore Rankings): 34 Iowa City High at 28 Waterloo East, 44 Cedar Rapids Jefferson at 22 Cedar Rapids Washington, Waterloo East/Iowa City High at 4 WDM Valley, CR Washington/CR Jefferson at 21 Waterloo West
Analysis: WDM Valley has a top 12 offense (12th) and defense (10th), and they have played the second-toughest schedule in 4A this season. Their toughest test looks like it might be Waterloo West, which has its best win against 3A’s Charles City.
Prediction: WDM Valley over Waterloo West.
CLASS 4A SUBSTATE 6
Ranked Teams: No. 5 Indianola
Matchups (with BCMoore Rankings): 29 Iowa City Liberty at 32 Linn-Mar, 42 Ottumwa at 13 Ankeny, Linn-Mar/Liberty at 8 Indianola, Ankeny/Ottumwa at 18 Ames
Analysis: This might be a spot where you find an unranked team head to Des Moines. That’s not to discredit what Indianola has done this year, as they have the No. 6 offense (66.2 PPG) and No. 9 defense (51.8 PPG). It’s just not necessarily against a schedule like Ankeny has played. The Hawks have the No. 3 strength of schedule, and they have the losses to show for it, too. Ames has continued their strong defensive style (44.4 PPG) to push them to 15 wins a year after a great senior class graduated.
Prediction: Ames over Indianola.
CLASS 4A SUBSTATE 7
Ranked Teams: No. 3 Waukee Northwest
Matchups (with BCMoore Rankings): 30 Des Moines Lincoln at 31 Marshalltown, 41 Mason City at 16 Southeast Polk, Marshalltown/Des Moines Lincoln at 2 Waukee Northwest, Mason City/Southeast Polk at 24 Des Moines Roosevelt
Analysis: Waukee Northwest brings the No. 2 offense in 4A into the postseason, averaging 70.9 points per game. They’ve done it against the No. 7 schedule and have ripped off six straight wins. And Pryce Sandfort? Pretty, pretty good.
Prediction: Waukee Northwest over Southeast Polk.
CLASS 4A SUBSTATE 8
Ranked Teams: No. 2 Waukee
Matchups (with BCMoore Rankings): 40 Des Moines East at 15 Urbandale, 39 Des Moines North at 17 Dallas Center-Grimes, Urbandale/Des Moines East at 3 Waukee, DC-G/Des Moines North at 14 Abraham Lincoln
Analysis: Waukee is one of the hottest teams in the state right now with 10 straight wins. The last time they lost was on January 13th. Since then, they’ve won by 8, 17, 22, 14, 7, 3, 32, 15, 7 and 15. It’s been largely dominance for the No. 4 ranked offense (68.0 PPG) in 4A. AL has played a very difficult schedule and won’t be surprised with what they see in a potential substate final, but they have to get past a tough substate semifinal first.
KMAland Homer Prediction: AL shocks the world!
Cover My Tracks Prediction: Waukee over AL.
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmamail.com.